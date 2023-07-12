WCLV Program Guide 07-13-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Windows
Dave Holland Points of View Ario
Christine Jensen Day Moon Balcony Rules
Art Pepper Among Friends What is this thing called love
Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dual Force
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Soon
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Border Widow's Lament
Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Foxy Trot
Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini
Dan McCarthy City Abstract Thoughts and Reveries
Jimmy & Doug Raney Duets Action
Miles Davis Live in Stockholm 1960 On Green Dolphin Street
George Cables Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Little B's Poem
Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Dream Sequence
Craig Wuepper Leaps and Bounds Under the Stairwell
Brad Mehldau Great Day Great Day Brad Mehldau Trio
Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Nights At The Turntable
Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round
Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Asiatic Raes
Orrin Evans The Red Door The Good Life
Clark Gibson Counterclock Oatts is Back
Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You
Grachan Moncur Some Other Stuff Thandiwa
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Jaki Byard To them-To Us Land Of Make Believe
Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away
Jimmy Bruno Jimmy Bruno Midnight Blue
David Murray Murray's Steps Flowers For Albert
Barron/Holland The Art of Conversation The Oracle
Ce Ce Gable New Year's Song Two For the Road
Randy Ingram Sky Lift The Sea
Ellington/Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane In A Sentimental Mood
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue
Andy Jaffe Manhattan Projections Blues for Cannonball Adderley
Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm I'd Be There
Sonny Criss Saturday Morning Tin Tin Deo
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing You Said It
Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Pyramid
Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Beatrice
Wynton Marsalis Wynton Marsalis Sister Cheryl
Frank Kimbrough Live At Kitano Single Petal of a Rose
Mark Turner Ballad Album Late Lament
Gil Evans Out of The Cool Sunken Treasure
Greg Hopkins Okavango Stretchin'
Don Pullen Live Again Ah George We Hardly Knew Ya
R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast Art Deco
Victor Goines New Adventures Eternal Devotion
Jackie Warren Near You Blue in Green
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Robert Schumann: Toccata in C (1830)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)
Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo (1906)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: March from Act 3 (1889)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 31 'Horn Signal' (1765)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Loyal Legion' (1890)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Patrick Russ: Hitchcock Movie Suite (2009)
Florence Price: Drink to Me Only with Thine Eyes from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e (1892)
William Lloyd Webber: Aurora (1951)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)
Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin: Shore (2016)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Violin Concerto (1945)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 1 in F (1765)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: March for the Ark (1750)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)
Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 (1828)
Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture (1905)
Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)
Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G (1715)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)
Anderson & Roe: Grand Scherzo (2013)
Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso in c (1732)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat (1788)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
Václav Pichl: Symphony in C (1770)
Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Kreutzer' (1803)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Jet Song (1957)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America (1957)
Percy Grainger: To a Nordic Princess (1928)
Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto (1931)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)
Claudio Monteverdi: Adoramus te Christe (1620)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1728)
Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite (1984)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits: Jolly Rutterkin (1935)
George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo-Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles (1897)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from String Quartet No. 3 (1876)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940)
Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Pioneer Dances (1970)
19:30 SPECIAL 2023 CIPC Young Artists Chamber Finals – live from Mixon Hall, with members of The Cleveland Orchestra
Junior Division finalists with Yun-Ting Lee, violin & Martha Baldwin, cello
Zhonghua Wei (China, 14)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in c Op 66 – First movement
Elisey Mysin (Russia, 12)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in c Op 66 – First movement
Qinyaoyao Ji (China, 13)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 – First movement
Senior Division finalists with Jessica Lee, violin & Dane Johansen, cello
Ryan Wang (Canada, 15)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 – First movement
Saehyun Kim (South Korea, 16)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8 – First movement
Yanyan Bao (China 16)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 – First movement
21:30 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 in E-Flat (1794)
Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata (1700)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)
Traditional: Afton Water
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 'Venetian Gondola Song' (1835)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Nocturne (1904)
Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)
Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)