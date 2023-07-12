WCLV Program Guide 07-13-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Windows

Dave Holland Points of View Ario

Christine Jensen Day Moon Balcony Rules

Art Pepper Among Friends What is this thing called love

Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dual Force

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Soon

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Border Widow's Lament

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Foxy Trot

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini

Dan McCarthy City Abstract Thoughts and Reveries

Jimmy & Doug Raney Duets Action

Miles Davis Live in Stockholm 1960 On Green Dolphin Street

George Cables Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Little B's Poem

Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Dream Sequence

Craig Wuepper Leaps and Bounds Under the Stairwell

Brad Mehldau Great Day Great Day Brad Mehldau Trio

Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Nights At The Turntable

Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round

Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Asiatic Raes

Orrin Evans The Red Door The Good Life

Clark Gibson Counterclock Oatts is Back

Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You

Grachan Moncur Some Other Stuff Thandiwa

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jaki Byard To them-To Us Land Of Make Believe

Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away

Jimmy Bruno Jimmy Bruno Midnight Blue

David Murray Murray's Steps Flowers For Albert

Barron/Holland The Art of Conversation The Oracle

Ce Ce Gable New Year's Song Two For the Road

Randy Ingram Sky Lift The Sea

Ellington/Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane In A Sentimental Mood

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue

Andy Jaffe Manhattan Projections Blues for Cannonball Adderley

Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm I'd Be There

Sonny Criss Saturday Morning Tin Tin Deo

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing You Said It

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Pyramid

Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Beatrice

Wynton Marsalis Wynton Marsalis Sister Cheryl

Frank Kimbrough Live At Kitano Single Petal of a Rose

Mark Turner Ballad Album Late Lament

Gil Evans Out of The Cool Sunken Treasure

Greg Hopkins Okavango Stretchin'

Don Pullen Live Again Ah George We Hardly Knew Ya

R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast Art Deco

Victor Goines New Adventures Eternal Devotion

Jackie Warren Near You Blue in Green

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Robert Schumann: Toccata in C (1830)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo (1906)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: March from Act 3 (1889)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 31 'Horn Signal' (1765)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Loyal Legion' (1890)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Patrick Russ: Hitchcock Movie Suite (2009)

Florence Price: Drink to Me Only with Thine Eyes from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e (1892)

William Lloyd Webber: Aurora (1951)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin: Shore (2016)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Violin Concerto (1945)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 1 in F (1765)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: March for the Ark (1750)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 (1828)

Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture (1905)

Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)

Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G (1715)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)

Anderson & Roe: Grand Scherzo (2013)

Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso in c (1732)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat (1788)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in C (1770)

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Kreutzer' (1803)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Jet Song (1957)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America (1957)

Percy Grainger: To a Nordic Princess (1928)

Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto (1931)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)

Claudio Monteverdi: Adoramus te Christe (1620)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1728)

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite (1984)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits: Jolly Rutterkin (1935)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo-Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles (1897)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from String Quartet No. 3 (1876)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940)

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Pioneer Dances (1970)

19:30 SPECIAL 2023 CIPC Young Artists Chamber Finals – live from Mixon Hall, with members of The Cleveland Orchestra

Junior Division finalists with Yun-Ting Lee, violin & Martha Baldwin, cello

Zhonghua Wei (China, 14)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in c Op 66 – First movement

Elisey Mysin (Russia, 12)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in c Op 66 – First movement

Qinyaoyao Ji (China, 13)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 – First movement

Senior Division finalists with Jessica Lee, violin & Dane Johansen, cello

Ryan Wang (Canada, 15)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 – First movement

Saehyun Kim (South Korea, 16)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8 – First movement

Yanyan Bao (China 16)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 – First movement

21:30 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 in E-Flat (1794)

Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata (1700)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

Traditional: Afton Water

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 'Venetian Gondola Song' (1835)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Nocturne (1904)

Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)