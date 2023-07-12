© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 07-13-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 12, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Windows

      Dave Holland      Points of View    Ario

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon    Balcony Rules

      Art Pepper  Among Friends     What is this thing called love

      Charles Mingus    Reincarnation of a Lovebird   Reincarnation of a love bird

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Dual Force

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Soon

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Border Widow's Lament

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      The Corridor

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You Foxy Trot

                  

      Jocelyn Gould     Golden Hour Gemini

      Dan McCarthy      City Abstract     Thoughts and Reveries

      Jimmy & Doug Raney      Duets Action

      Miles Davis Live in Stockholm 1960  On Green Dolphin Street

      George Cables     Live at Maybeck Recital Hall  Little B's Poem

      Kenny Wheeler     Dream Sequence    Dream Sequence

      Craig Wuepper     Leaps and Bounds  Under the Stairwell

      Brad Mehldau      Great Day   Great Day Brad Mehldau Trio

                  

      Pacific Jazz Group      Pacific Jazz Group      Nights At The Turntable

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    She'll Come Round

      Freddie Hubbard   Goin' Up    Asiatic Raes

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      The Good Life

      Clark Gibson      Counterclock      Oatts is Back

      Noah Haidu  Standards   I Thought About You

      Grachan Moncur    Some Other Stuff  Thandiwa

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jaki Byard  To them-To Us     Land Of Make Believe

      Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away

      Jimmy Bruno Jimmy Bruno Midnight Blue

      David Murray      Murray's Steps    Flowers For Albert

      Barron/Holland    The Art of Conversation The Oracle

      Ce Ce Gable New Year's Song   Two For the Road

      Randy Ingram      Sky Lift    The Sea

      Ellington/Coltrane      Duke Ellington & John Coltrane      In A Sentimental Mood

      Cyrus Chestnut    My Father's Hands Epilogue

                  

      Andy Jaffe  Manhattan Projections   Blues for Cannonball Adderley

      Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm   I'd Be There

      Sonny Criss Saturday Morning  Tin Tin Deo

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   You Said It

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Pyramid

      Ella Fitzgerald   Clap Hands Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Beatrice

      Wynton Marsalis   Wynton Marsalis   Sister Cheryl

      Frank Kimbrough   Live At Kitano    Single Petal of a Rose

                  

      Mark Turner Ballad Album      Late Lament

      Gil Evans   Out of The Cool   Sunken Treasure

      Greg Hopkins      Okavango    Stretchin'

      Don Pullen  Live Again  Ah George We Hardly Knew Ya

      R Vega/T Marriott  Coast To Coast    Art Deco

      Victor Goines     New Adventures    Eternal Devotion

      Jackie Warren     Near You    Blue in Green

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Robert Schumann: Toccata in C (1830)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo (1906)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: March from Act 3 (1889)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 31 'Horn Signal' (1765)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Loyal Legion' (1890)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Patrick Russ: Hitchcock Movie Suite (2009)

Florence Price: Drink to Me Only with Thine Eyes from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e (1892)

William Lloyd Webber: Aurora (1951)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin: Shore (2016)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Violin Concerto (1945)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 1 in F (1765)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: March for the Ark (1750)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 (1828)

Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture (1905)

Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)

Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G (1715)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)

Anderson & Roe: Grand Scherzo (2013)

Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso in c (1732)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat (1788)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in C (1770)

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Kreutzer' (1803)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Jet Song (1957)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America (1957)

Percy Grainger: To a Nordic Princess (1928)

Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto (1931)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)

Claudio Monteverdi: Adoramus te Christe (1620)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1728)

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite (1984)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits: Jolly Rutterkin (1935)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo-Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles (1897)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from String Quartet No. 3 (1876)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940)

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Pioneer Dances (1970)

19:30 SPECIAL 2023 CIPC Young Artists Chamber Finalslive from Mixon Hall, with members of The Cleveland Orchestra

Junior Division finalists with Yun-Ting Lee, violin & Martha Baldwin, cello

Zhonghua Wei (China, 14)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in c Op 66 – First movement

Elisey Mysin (Russia, 12)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in c Op 66 – First movement

Qinyaoyao Ji (China, 13)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 – First movement

Senior Division finalists with Jessica Lee, violin & Dane Johansen, cello

Ryan Wang (Canada, 15)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 – First movement

Saehyun Kim (South Korea, 16)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8 – First movement

Yanyan Bao (China 16)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 – First movement

21:30 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 in E-Flat (1794)

Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata (1700)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

Traditional: Afton Water

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 'Venetian Gondola Song' (1835)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Nocturne (1904)

Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

