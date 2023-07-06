5 things to do in NEO: Asian Lantern Festival, sharks at Cleveland Aquarium and more

Fin Fest

Swim with the fishes at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium for Fin Fest. These events are educational and include trivia games, crafts and live feedings. Attendees are welcome to take a bite out of these offerings through August 6, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival

Enjoy Appalachian fiddle tunes in the key of Merlot at the Western Reserve Historical Society’s Hale Farm & Village in Peninsula for the Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival. Attendees can expect a wide variety of activities, including tastings, pop-up exhibits and old-timey cooking workshops Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Those musically inclined are also welcome to join FolkNet performers in designated jam sessions.

Asian Lantern Festival

Witness over 1,000 lanterns and a 40-foot-tall beacon among other spectacles at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s popular Asian Lantern Festival. Partake in acrobatic performances, Asian cuisine and immersive displays. There is also a drive-thru experience on select nights throughout the festival’s run, July 7 through August 27.

Cain Park Arts Festival

Delight in hundreds of artistic works from across the country at the 46th annual Cain Park Arts Festival in Cleveland Heights. The free, three-day juried event offers art exhibits, food concessions and live entertainment Friday, 3–8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Stark County Italian American Festival

Celebrate Italian heritage, food and culture at Downtown Canton’s Centennial Plaza for the 35th Voice of the Italian Festival. Guests can look forward to a dance party, bocce and mass Friday, 4–11 p.m., Saturday, noon–11 p.m., and Sunday, noon–8 p.m.

