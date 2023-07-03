WCLV Program Guide 07-05-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune

Artemis In Real Time Balance Of Time

Marty Ehrlich Side By Side Sugar Water

Clark Gibson Counterclock Harding Place

George Cables One for My Baby One for My Baby and One for the Road

Charlie Parker Savoy Master Takes Barbados

Billy Holiday Complete Verve Recordings I wished on the moon

Pee Wee Russell Ask Me Now Baby You Can Count On Me

David Larsen The Peplowski Project All The Things You Are

Junior Mance Truckin' and Trakin' Miss Otis Regrets

Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk

Nicole Glover Strange Lands Notturno

Thelonious Monk Big Band/Quartet Oska T.

Joe Williams Newport 63 In the Evenin'

Stephane Spira In Between Dawn in Manhattan

Aaron Seeber First Move Unconditional Love

Bill Smith Folk Jazz Wayfaring Stranger

Julian Lage The Layers This World

Andy Hunter Slow Road to Shanghai Knives Out

Maria Schneider Evanescence Evanescence

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Bird Like

Ken Fowser Resolution All Avenues

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

Ernie Andrews Jump for Joy Jump For Joy

Kenny Burrell Along Came Kenny Manteca

Wes Montgomery Smokin' At the Half Note Unit Seven

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Lover Come Back To Me

Joe Farnsworth Time to Swing Hesitation

Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove

Lee Morgan The Giglio You Go to My Head

John Swana In the Moment Wilbert

Chicago Soul Collective On the Way to Be Free Carry Me

Jay Sharptet For You Dozen Featuring Ethan Fox

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind

Kenny Barron Scratch Water Lily

Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Night Watch

Ralph Moore Furthermore Into Dawn

Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time, Last Year Night Dreamer

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Straight Street

Carmen McRae Sarah-Dedicated to You The Best Is Yet To Come

Metheny/Mehldau Quartet En La Tierra Que No Olvida

Jimmy Heath Really Big Dat Dere

Bobby Timmons Chun-King I Could Have Danced All Night

Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Soul Sister

Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Gary Indiana

Dave Young Two by Two One by One

Charles McPherson First Flight Out Nostalgia in Times Square

Ray Vega/ Thomas Marriott Coast To Coast I Told You So

Alexa Tarantino Winds of Change Undercurrent

Scott Hamilton Blues, Bop and Ballads Fish Market

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ola Gjeilo: Tota pulchra es (2001)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 29 (1750)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: February (1876)

Nicolò Paganini: Variations on 'God Save the King' (1829)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: Overture (1924)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Hornpipe (1695)

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)

Gabriel Fauré: Ave verum corpus (1894)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite (1939)

Traditional: Minuet No. 60 (1765)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Leo Arnaud: Olympic Theme from 'Bugler's Dream' (1958)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Walter Piston: Scherzando & Finale from Wind Quintet (1956)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' (1944)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Francis Poulenc: Française after Claude Gervaise (1939)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 6 in B-Flat (1802)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto (1923)

Roy Harris: Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite for 3 Oboes & Bassoon

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Queen of Spades: Polonaise (1936)

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)

Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)

Paul Ben-Haim: Piano Quartet (1921)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)

Johan Svendsen: Norwegian Artists' Carnival (1874)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 1 (1865)

George Gershwin: Two Waltzes in C (1933)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Laura Karpman: Brass Ceiling - The Journey of General Ann Dunwoody (2020)

Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in G (1804)

Tim Simonec: The Great WWII Medley (1979)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Gustav Sparre Olsen: Six Old Village Songs from Lom (1928)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Max Steiner: Sergeant York: Overture (1941)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in F (1789)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Divertimento for Piano & Orchestra (1926)

Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro-Profanum (1683)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1798)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1826)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 3 in B-Flat (1770)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet (1775)

George Frideric Handel: Musette from Concerto Grosso (1739)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)

Max Bruch: Symphony No. 3 in E (1887)

20:00 OVATIONS: Canton Symphony – program to be announced.

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers

Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite (1943)

George Walker: Sinfonia No. 4 'Strands' (2011)

Alvin Singleton: Shadows (1987)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier