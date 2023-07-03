© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 07-05-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 3, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      Artemis     In Real Time      Balance Of Time

      Marty Ehrlich     Side By Side      Sugar Water

      Clark Gibson      Counterclock      Harding Place

      George Cables     One for My Baby   One for My Baby and One for the Road

      Charlie Parker    Savoy Master Takes      Barbados

      Billy Holiday     Complete Verve Recordings     I wished on the moon

      Pee Wee Russell   Ask Me Now  Baby You Can Count On Me

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   All The Things You Are

                  

      Junior Mance      Truckin' and Trakin'    Miss Otis Regrets

      Unhinged Sextet   Don't Blink Low Talk

      Nicole Glover     Strange Lands     Notturno

      Thelonious Monk   Big Band/Quartet  Oska T.

      Joe Williams      Newport 63  In the Evenin'

      Stephane Spira    In Between  Dawn in Manhattan

      Aaron Seeber      First Move  Unconditional Love

      Bill Smith  Folk Jazz   Wayfaring Stranger

                  

      Julian Lage The Layers  This World

      Andy Hunter Slow Road to Shanghai   Knives Out

      Maria Schneider   Evanescence Evanescence

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Bird Like

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  All Avenues

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1  Soon All Will Know

      Ernie Andrews     Jump for Joy      Jump For Joy

      Kenny Burrell     Along Came Kenny  Manteca

      Wes Montgomery    Smokin' At the Half Note      Unit Seven

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing     My Ideal

      Jocelyn Gould     Golden Hour Lover Come Back To Me

      Joe Farnsworth    Time to Swing     Hesitation

      Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove

      Lee Morgan  The Giglio  You Go to My Head

      John Swana  In the Moment     Wilbert

      Chicago Soul Collective On the Way to Be Free   Carry Me

      Jay Sharptet      For You     Dozen Featuring Ethan Fox

                  

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     Slow Hot Wind

      Kenny Barron      Scratch     Water Lily

      Kenny Dorham      Trompeta Toccata  Night Watch

      Ralph Moore       Furthermore Into Dawn

      Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band     This Time, Last Year    Night Dreamer

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Straight Street

      Carmen McRae      Sarah-Dedicated to You  The Best Is Yet To Come

                  

      Metheny/Mehldau   Quartet     En La Tierra Que No Olvida

      Jimmy Heath Really Big  Dat Dere

      Bobby Timmons     Chun-King   I Could Have Danced All Night

      Dexter Gordon     Dexter Calling    Soul Sister

      Benny Benack      Third Time's A Charm    Gary Indiana

      Dave Young  Two by Two  One by One

      Charles McPherson First Flight Out  Nostalgia in Times Square

      Ray Vega/ Thomas Marriott     Coast To Coast    I Told You So

      Alexa Tarantino   Winds of Change   Undercurrent

      Scott Hamilton    Blues, Bop and Ballads  Fish Market

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ola Gjeilo: Tota pulchra es (2001)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 29 (1750)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: February (1876)

Nicolò Paganini: Variations on 'God Save the King' (1829)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: Overture (1924)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Hornpipe (1695)

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)

Gabriel Fauré: Ave verum corpus (1894)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite (1939)

Traditional: Minuet No. 60 (1765)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Leo Arnaud: Olympic Theme from 'Bugler's Dream' (1958)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Walter Piston: Scherzando & Finale from Wind Quintet (1956)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' (1944)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Francis Poulenc: Française after Claude Gervaise (1939)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 6 in B-Flat (1802)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto (1923)

Roy Harris: Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite for 3 Oboes & Bassoon

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Queen of Spades: Polonaise (1936)

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)

Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)

Paul Ben-Haim: Piano Quartet (1921)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)

Johan Svendsen: Norwegian Artists' Carnival (1874)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 1 (1865)

George Gershwin: Two Waltzes in C (1933)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Laura Karpman: Brass Ceiling - The Journey of General Ann Dunwoody (2020)

Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in G (1804)

Tim Simonec: The Great WWII Medley (1979)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Gustav Sparre Olsen: Six Old Village Songs from Lom (1928)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Max Steiner: Sergeant York: Overture (1941)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in F (1789)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Divertimento for Piano & Orchestra (1926)

Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro-Profanum (1683)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1798)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1826)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 3 in B-Flat (1770)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet (1775)

George Frideric Handel: Musette from Concerto Grosso (1739)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)

Max Bruch: Symphony No. 3 in E (1887)

20:00 OVATIONS: Canton Symphony – program to be announced.

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers

Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite (1943)

George Walker: Sinfonia No. 4 'Strands' (2011)

Alvin Singleton: Shadows (1987)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

