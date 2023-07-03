WCLV Program Guide 07-05-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune
Artemis In Real Time Balance Of Time
Marty Ehrlich Side By Side Sugar Water
Clark Gibson Counterclock Harding Place
George Cables One for My Baby One for My Baby and One for the Road
Charlie Parker Savoy Master Takes Barbados
Billy Holiday Complete Verve Recordings I wished on the moon
Pee Wee Russell Ask Me Now Baby You Can Count On Me
David Larsen The Peplowski Project All The Things You Are
Junior Mance Truckin' and Trakin' Miss Otis Regrets
Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk
Nicole Glover Strange Lands Notturno
Thelonious Monk Big Band/Quartet Oska T.
Joe Williams Newport 63 In the Evenin'
Stephane Spira In Between Dawn in Manhattan
Aaron Seeber First Move Unconditional Love
Bill Smith Folk Jazz Wayfaring Stranger
Julian Lage The Layers This World
Andy Hunter Slow Road to Shanghai Knives Out
Maria Schneider Evanescence Evanescence
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Bird Like
Ken Fowser Resolution All Avenues
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know
Ernie Andrews Jump for Joy Jump For Joy
Kenny Burrell Along Came Kenny Manteca
Wes Montgomery Smokin' At the Half Note Unit Seven
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal
Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Lover Come Back To Me
Joe Farnsworth Time to Swing Hesitation
Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove
Lee Morgan The Giglio You Go to My Head
John Swana In the Moment Wilbert
Chicago Soul Collective On the Way to Be Free Carry Me
Jay Sharptet For You Dozen Featuring Ethan Fox
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind
Kenny Barron Scratch Water Lily
Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Night Watch
Ralph Moore Furthermore Into Dawn
Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time, Last Year Night Dreamer
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Straight Street
Carmen McRae Sarah-Dedicated to You The Best Is Yet To Come
Metheny/Mehldau Quartet En La Tierra Que No Olvida
Jimmy Heath Really Big Dat Dere
Bobby Timmons Chun-King I Could Have Danced All Night
Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Soul Sister
Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Gary Indiana
Dave Young Two by Two One by One
Charles McPherson First Flight Out Nostalgia in Times Square
Ray Vega/ Thomas Marriott Coast To Coast I Told You So
Alexa Tarantino Winds of Change Undercurrent
Scott Hamilton Blues, Bop and Ballads Fish Market
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ola Gjeilo: Tota pulchra es (2001)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 29 (1750)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: February (1876)
Nicolò Paganini: Variations on 'God Save the King' (1829)
Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: Overture (1924)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)
Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Hornpipe (1695)
Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)
Gabriel Fauré: Ave verum corpus (1894)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite (1939)
Traditional: Minuet No. 60 (1765)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)
Leo Arnaud: Olympic Theme from 'Bugler's Dream' (1958)
Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)
Walter Piston: Scherzando & Finale from Wind Quintet (1956)
Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' (1944)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)
Francis Poulenc: Française after Claude Gervaise (1939)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 6 in B-Flat (1802)
Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto (1923)
Roy Harris: Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1939)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite for 3 Oboes & Bassoon
Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)
Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Queen of Spades: Polonaise (1936)
Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)
Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)
Paul Ben-Haim: Piano Quartet (1921)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)
Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)
Johan Svendsen: Norwegian Artists' Carnival (1874)
Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 1 (1865)
George Gershwin: Two Waltzes in C (1933)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)
Laura Karpman: Brass Ceiling - The Journey of General Ann Dunwoody (2020)
Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in G (1804)
Tim Simonec: The Great WWII Medley (1979)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Carl Gustav Sparre Olsen: Six Old Village Songs from Lom (1928)
Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)
Max Steiner: Sergeant York: Overture (1941)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in F (1789)
Edward Burlingame Hill: Divertimento for Piano & Orchestra (1926)
Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro-Profanum (1683)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1798)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1826)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 3 in B-Flat (1770)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)
Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet (1775)
George Frideric Handel: Musette from Concerto Grosso (1739)
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)
Max Bruch: Symphony No. 3 in E (1887)
20:00 OVATIONS: Canton Symphony – program to be announced.
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers
Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite (1943)
George Walker: Sinfonia No. 4 'Strands' (2011)
Alvin Singleton: Shadows (1987)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier