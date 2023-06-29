WCLV Program Guide for Sat 7/1/23

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, Face to Face Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, Studio J

Toshiko Akiyoshi, Long Yellow Road, Opus Number Zero

Pacific Jazz Group, The Pacific Jazz Group, Line for Lyons

Gerry Mulligan, California Concerts Vl. 2, The Red Door

David Larsen, The Peplowski Project, Black Nightgown

Bill Evans, Getting Sentimental, Theme from MASH

Kevin O’Connell, Hot New York Minutes, Biskit

Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Cubano Chant

Buselli – Wallarab, Gennett Suite, Gennett Suite: Star Dust

Frank Trumbauer, Classic Jazz Vol. 1, Riverboat Shuffle

Jiggs Whigham – Gene Bertoncini, The Heart and Soul of Hoagy Carmichael, Two Sleepy People

Ernie Krivda - Gene Bertoncini, The Best Thing for You, Gone With the Wind

The Elect Tet, Shiny Metal Objects, Opener

Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Everything Must Change

Steve Smith, Time Flies, What Is This Thing Called Love?

Dhavat Jani, Sum//Parts, Change is the Only Constant

Dan McCarthy, Some Jaded, Atavistic Freakout, Owl Farm

Phil Ravita, Oriana, Stormshine

Nimmons Tribute, Generational, Under a Tree

Reg Schwager – Ryan Oliver, Senza Resa, The Cat from Katmandu

Michael Orenstein, Aperture, Eye of the Hurricane/The Sorcerer

Mark Ortwein, It Was Time, Basso Bossa

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman They Say It's Wonderful

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Blues for Stephanie

Bobby Hutcherson, Al Foster, Geri Allen, Christian McBride Skyline Delilah

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris Do It Again

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter, Jack Jennings Talkin' Sunny

Marc Seales, Chuck Deardorf, Gary Hobbs Perception Can't Find My Way Back Home

Paul Desmond, Ron Carter, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Wave

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Live at the Blue Note Introduction/Honeysuckle Rose

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshsll, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? Don't Wait Too Long

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

Bill Evans, Paul Motian, Scott LaFaro Explorations The Boy Next Door

Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth, Robert Rucker, Orland Rodriguez Live at the House of Tribes Just Friends

Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Wes Anderson, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Tod Williams The Original Sountrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Prelude to a Kiss

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Do Nothing 'Til You Hear From me

Jimmy Scott, Hank Crawford, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate Mood Indigo Mood Indigo

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Do Nothing 'Til You Hear From me

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenskins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phl Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Mr. Lucky

Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again Foreign Intrigue

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Dexter Gordon: Ballads Body and Soul

Christian McBride, Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock Speak Like a Child

Herbie Hancock The Piano Harvest Time

Herbie Hancock, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard, Billy Higgins, Butch Warren Takin' Off Watermelon Man

Herbie Hancock The Piano Manhattan Island

Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dear Heart

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Tomas Luis de Victoria "Jesu, Dulcis Memoria" Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene

Tomas Luis de Victoria "Domine, Non Sum Dignus" (Lord, I am not worthy...) Peninsula Women's Chorus (Palo Alto, CA) Patricia Hennings

J. B. Comes "Baylado" Kay Hilton, soprano; Pat O'Scannell, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Tennant, baritone

06:08:02 Francisco Jose de Castro Sonata No. 9 Chatham Baroque Sono Luminus 90284 "Españoleta"

Manuel Blasco de Nebra Piano Sonata No. 3 in A Pedro Casals, piano

Isaac Albeniz El Albaicin John Willams, guitar London Symphony Orchestra Paul Daniel

Enrique Granados El fandango de candil, from Goyescas, Op. 11 Brazilian Guitar Quartet

Joaquin Rodrigo Four Piano Pieces Artur Pizarro, piano

Anonymous Naranijitay Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon

Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection) Chaconas y Marionas (Argentinian & Spanish bailes) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King

Ignacio de Jerusalem Mass in D Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings

Joseph White Violin Concerto in f# (finale) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege

Jose White Lafitte La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

Agustin Barrios La catedral (The Cathedral) David Solis Olson, guitar

Carlos Guastavino Las Presencias No. 7 "Rosita Iglesias" Jonathan Cohler, clarinet; Rasa Vitkauskaite, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert, arr. Colin Jacobsen: Die schone Mullerin: Des Baches Wiegenlied (The Brook's Lullaby)

The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Billy Childs: Pursuit Inna Faliks, piano Jacaranda Music, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, CA (online)

Frederic Chopin: Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 65: Movement 1 Allegro Moderato

Inna Faliks, piano; Antonio Lysy, cello UCLA (streamed from Schoenberg Hall UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music Los Angeles CA)

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Rivkah Meder calling from Richmond, VA Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Johann Sebastien Bach: Prelude and Fugue in B Minor, BWV 869: I. Prelude. Andante Irakly Avaliani, piano

Franz Schubert: Flucht The King's Singers Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI

Clement Janequin: Le chant des oiseaux The King's Singers Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium,Interlochen, MI

Queen, arr. Nicholas Ashby: Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy The King's Singers Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI

Cesar Franck: Violin Sonata in A: Movement 1 Allegretto ben moderato Lara St. John, violin; Matt Herskowitz, piano

Cesar Franck: Piano Quintet in F minor: Movements 2-3 David Coucheron, violin; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Catherine Lynn, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello; Elizabeth Pridgen, piano

William Grant Still: Three Visions Suite Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, SCMS Center for Chamber Music, Seattle WA

George Enescu: Octet in C-Major for Strings, Op. 7: Movements 1 and 2 Tres Modere and Meme temp West-Eastern Divan Ensemble

University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'Souvenir d'Aix-les-Bains' (1873)

William Grant Still: Longings from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

César Cui: Orientale (1893)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 29, 2020 - Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe, the pianists who make up the popular piano duo, “Anderson and Roe” guest host the second of two episodes recorded in Fairfax, Virginia. Greg and Elizabeth collaborate with young performers on the program including a thoughtful 17-year-old violinist from Indiana who performs the music of William Grant Still and an extraordinary counter tenor from Massachusetts who performs music by Handel

Kiesse Nanor, 15, piano, from Ellicott City, Maryland performs "Widmung" by Robert arranged by Franz Liszt.

Natalie Brennecke, 18, viola, from Oberlin, Ohio performs Viola Concerto, Op 37, II. Allegro giocoso by Miklós Rózsa with pianist Greg Anderson

Phillip Hammond, 17, violin, from Bloomington, Indiana performs “Summerland” from Three Visions by William Grant Still with pianist, Elizabeth Joy Roe

Sam Higgins, 17, countertenor, from Milton, Massachusetts performs "Dove sei, amato bene?" from Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi by George Frideric Handel with pianist Greg Anderson

Supernova Piano Duo along with Anderson & Roe Piano Duo performs In the Hall of the Mountain King, from Peer Gynt Suite by Edvard Grieg arranged by Adolf Ruthardt (1849-1934). The Supernova duo features pianists Jialin Tso, 18, from Chantilly, Virginia and Alexander Suh, 16, violin, from Fairfax, Virginia. The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo features pianists Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: O sancta justitia! (1837)

Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern (1823)

Franz Schubert: Sonata in a 'Arpeggione' (1824)

Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1927)

Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat (1789)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 5 in C 'Slavonic' (1966)

Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 4th tone à 15 (1597)

Samuel Barber: String Quartet (1936)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Playera' (1878)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D (1952)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Paul Anka (arr Richard Hayman): The Longest Day: March—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March [from ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’]—Boston Pops/John Williams

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals’ March [from ‘Patton’ and ‘MacArthur’]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Williams: Midway: March—Boston Pops/John Williams

Sherman Edwards / Peter Stone: 1776: Sit Down, John; The Egg; Finale— William Daniels (John Adams), Ken Howard (Thomas Jefferson), Rex Everhart (Benjamin Franklin), David Vosburgh (Roger Sherman), Henry Le Clair (Roger Livingston); Orchestra 11:26

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Philip Sousa Speaks

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever—Sousa Band/John Philip Sousa

Hugo Friedhofer (arr Angela Morley): The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen—Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Pops/John Williams

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "Making an Entrance" - Eleven performers and the songs that got them on stage for the first crucial moments of their musicals. Featured are Ethel Merman, Mary Martin, Angela Lansbury, Richard

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin

Cy Coleman Overture from Wildcat Orchestra Wildcat -- Original B'way Cast

Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Hey, Look Me Over Lucille Ball Wildcat -- Original B'way Cast

Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lulu's Back in Town Dave McKenna

Jerry Herman It's Today Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast

Meredith Willson I Ain't Down Yet Tammy Grimes The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast

Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer Shy Carol Burnett Once Upon a Mattress -- Original B'way Cast

Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin' Alfred Drake Oklahoma – Original B'way Cast

Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I've Gotta Crow Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast

Matt Dubey-Harold Karr Gee, But It's Good to Be Here Ethel Merman Happy Hunting -- Original B'way Cast

Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim May We Entertain You? Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast

A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight Richard Burton Camelot -- Original B'way Cast

A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Simple Joys of Maidenhood Julie Andrews Camelot -- Original B'way Cast

Bob Merrill Sid, Ol' Kid Jackie Gleason Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast

Stephen Sondheim The Worst Pies in London Angela Lansbury Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast

Jerry Herman Hello, Dolly! Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

John Kander-Fred Ebb Willkommen Joel Gray Cabaret – Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel - Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Joyce Yang, piano

MUSSORGSKY ARR. N. Rimsky-Korsakov: A Night on Bald Mountain

GRIEG: Piano Concerto in a minor, Op. 26

SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 5 in d minor, Op. 47

PIAZZOLLA: Winter in Buenos Aires

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stan Freberg: Boston Tea Party; Declaration of Independence; Paul Revere…Ballad for Americans

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

William Grant Still: The Quiet One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse (1925)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Frederick Delius: Caprice & Elegy (1930)

David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude (1853)