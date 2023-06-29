WCLV Program Guide for Sat 7/1/23
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, Face to Face Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, Studio J
Toshiko Akiyoshi, Long Yellow Road, Opus Number Zero
Pacific Jazz Group, The Pacific Jazz Group, Line for Lyons
Gerry Mulligan, California Concerts Vl. 2, The Red Door
David Larsen, The Peplowski Project, Black Nightgown
Bill Evans, Getting Sentimental, Theme from MASH
Kevin O’Connell, Hot New York Minutes, Biskit
Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Cubano Chant
Buselli – Wallarab, Gennett Suite, Gennett Suite: Star Dust
Frank Trumbauer, Classic Jazz Vol. 1, Riverboat Shuffle
Jiggs Whigham – Gene Bertoncini, The Heart and Soul of Hoagy Carmichael, Two Sleepy People
Ernie Krivda - Gene Bertoncini, The Best Thing for You, Gone With the Wind
The Elect Tet, Shiny Metal Objects, Opener
Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Everything Must Change
Steve Smith, Time Flies, What Is This Thing Called Love?
Dhavat Jani, Sum//Parts, Change is the Only Constant
Dan McCarthy, Some Jaded, Atavistic Freakout, Owl Farm
Phil Ravita, Oriana, Stormshine
Nimmons Tribute, Generational, Under a Tree
Reg Schwager – Ryan Oliver, Senza Resa, The Cat from Katmandu
Michael Orenstein, Aperture, Eye of the Hurricane/The Sorcerer
Mark Ortwein, It Was Time, Basso Bossa
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman They Say It's Wonderful
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Blues for Stephanie
Bobby Hutcherson, Al Foster, Geri Allen, Christian McBride Skyline Delilah
Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris Do It Again
Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter, Jack Jennings Talkin' Sunny
Marc Seales, Chuck Deardorf, Gary Hobbs Perception Can't Find My Way Back Home
Paul Desmond, Ron Carter, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Wave
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Live at the Blue Note Introduction/Honeysuckle Rose
Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshsll, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? Don't Wait Too Long
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown
Bill Evans, Paul Motian, Scott LaFaro Explorations The Boy Next Door
Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth, Robert Rucker, Orland Rodriguez Live at the House of Tribes Just Friends
Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Wes Anderson, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Tod Williams The Original Sountrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Prelude to a Kiss
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Do Nothing 'Til You Hear From me
Jimmy Scott, Hank Crawford, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate Mood Indigo Mood Indigo
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Do Nothing 'Til You Hear From me
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenskins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phl Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Mr. Lucky
Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend My New Old Friend
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again Foreign Intrigue
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Dexter Gordon: Ballads Body and Soul
Christian McBride, Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock Speak Like a Child
Herbie Hancock The Piano Harvest Time
Herbie Hancock, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard, Billy Higgins, Butch Warren Takin' Off Watermelon Man
Herbie Hancock The Piano Manhattan Island
Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dear Heart
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Tomas Luis de Victoria "Jesu, Dulcis Memoria" Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene
Tomas Luis de Victoria "Domine, Non Sum Dignus" (Lord, I am not worthy...) Peninsula Women's Chorus (Palo Alto, CA) Patricia Hennings
J. B. Comes "Baylado" Kay Hilton, soprano; Pat O'Scannell, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Tennant, baritone
06:08:02 Francisco Jose de Castro Sonata No. 9 Chatham Baroque Sono Luminus 90284 "Españoleta"
Manuel Blasco de Nebra Piano Sonata No. 3 in A Pedro Casals, piano
Isaac Albeniz El Albaicin John Willams, guitar London Symphony Orchestra Paul Daniel
Enrique Granados El fandango de candil, from Goyescas, Op. 11 Brazilian Guitar Quartet
Joaquin Rodrigo Four Piano Pieces Artur Pizarro, piano
Anonymous Naranijitay Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon
Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection) Chaconas y Marionas (Argentinian & Spanish bailes) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King
Ignacio de Jerusalem Mass in D Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings
Joseph White Violin Concerto in f# (finale) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege
Jose White Lafitte La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu
Agustin Barrios La catedral (The Cathedral) David Solis Olson, guitar
Carlos Guastavino Las Presencias No. 7 "Rosita Iglesias" Jonathan Cohler, clarinet; Rasa Vitkauskaite, piano
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Franz Schubert, arr. Colin Jacobsen: Die schone Mullerin: Des Baches Wiegenlied (The Brook's Lullaby)
The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor
Billy Childs: Pursuit Inna Faliks, piano Jacaranda Music, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, CA (online)
Frederic Chopin: Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 65: Movement 1 Allegro Moderato
Inna Faliks, piano; Antonio Lysy, cello UCLA (streamed from Schoenberg Hall UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music Los Angeles CA)
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Rivkah Meder calling from Richmond, VA Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Johann Sebastien Bach: Prelude and Fugue in B Minor, BWV 869: I. Prelude. Andante Irakly Avaliani, piano
Franz Schubert: Flucht The King's Singers Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI
Clement Janequin: Le chant des oiseaux The King's Singers Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium,Interlochen, MI
Queen, arr. Nicholas Ashby: Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy The King's Singers Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI
Cesar Franck: Violin Sonata in A: Movement 1 Allegretto ben moderato Lara St. John, violin; Matt Herskowitz, piano
Cesar Franck: Piano Quintet in F minor: Movements 2-3 David Coucheron, violin; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Catherine Lynn, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello; Elizabeth Pridgen, piano
William Grant Still: Three Visions Suite Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, SCMS Center for Chamber Music, Seattle WA
George Enescu: Octet in C-Major for Strings, Op. 7: Movements 1 and 2 Tres Modere and Meme temp West-Eastern Divan Ensemble
University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)
Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'Souvenir d'Aix-les-Bains' (1873)
William Grant Still: Longings from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)
Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)
César Cui: Orientale (1893)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 29, 2020 - Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe, the pianists who make up the popular piano duo, “Anderson and Roe” guest host the second of two episodes recorded in Fairfax, Virginia. Greg and Elizabeth collaborate with young performers on the program including a thoughtful 17-year-old violinist from Indiana who performs the music of William Grant Still and an extraordinary counter tenor from Massachusetts who performs music by Handel
Kiesse Nanor, 15, piano, from Ellicott City, Maryland performs "Widmung" by Robert arranged by Franz Liszt.
Natalie Brennecke, 18, viola, from Oberlin, Ohio performs Viola Concerto, Op 37, II. Allegro giocoso by Miklós Rózsa with pianist Greg Anderson
Phillip Hammond, 17, violin, from Bloomington, Indiana performs “Summerland” from Three Visions by William Grant Still with pianist, Elizabeth Joy Roe
Sam Higgins, 17, countertenor, from Milton, Massachusetts performs "Dove sei, amato bene?" from Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi by George Frideric Handel with pianist Greg Anderson
Supernova Piano Duo along with Anderson & Roe Piano Duo performs In the Hall of the Mountain King, from Peer Gynt Suite by Edvard Grieg arranged by Adolf Ruthardt (1849-1934). The Supernova duo features pianists Jialin Tso, 18, from Chantilly, Virginia and Alexander Suh, 16, violin, from Fairfax, Virginia. The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo features pianists Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: O sancta justitia! (1837)
Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern (1823)
Franz Schubert: Sonata in a 'Arpeggione' (1824)
Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)
Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1927)
Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat (1789)
Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 5 in C 'Slavonic' (1966)
Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 4th tone à 15 (1597)
Samuel Barber: String Quartet (1936)
Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Playera' (1878)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D (1952)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies
Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Paul Anka (arr Richard Hayman): The Longest Day: March—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March [from ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’]—Boston Pops/John Williams
Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine
Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals’ March [from ‘Patton’ and ‘MacArthur’]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
John Williams: Midway: March—Boston Pops/John Williams
Sherman Edwards / Peter Stone: 1776: Sit Down, John; The Egg; Finale— William Daniels (John Adams), Ken Howard (Thomas Jefferson), Rex Everhart (Benjamin Franklin), David Vosburgh (Roger Sherman), Henry Le Clair (Roger Livingston); Orchestra 11:26
John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
John Philip Sousa Speaks
John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever—Sousa Band/John Philip Sousa
Hugo Friedhofer (arr Angela Morley): The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams
John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen—Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Pops/John Williams
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "Making an Entrance" - Eleven performers and the songs that got them on stage for the first crucial moments of their musicals. Featured are Ethel Merman, Mary Martin, Angela Lansbury, Richard
George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin
Cy Coleman Overture from Wildcat Orchestra Wildcat -- Original B'way Cast
Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Hey, Look Me Over Lucille Ball Wildcat -- Original B'way Cast
Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lulu's Back in Town Dave McKenna
Jerry Herman It's Today Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast
Meredith Willson I Ain't Down Yet Tammy Grimes The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast
Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer Shy Carol Burnett Once Upon a Mattress -- Original B'way Cast
Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin' Alfred Drake Oklahoma – Original B'way Cast
Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I've Gotta Crow Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast
Matt Dubey-Harold Karr Gee, But It's Good to Be Here Ethel Merman Happy Hunting -- Original B'way Cast
Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim May We Entertain You? Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast
A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight Richard Burton Camelot -- Original B'way Cast
A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Simple Joys of Maidenhood Julie Andrews Camelot -- Original B'way Cast
Bob Merrill Sid, Ol' Kid Jackie Gleason Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast
Stephen Sondheim The Worst Pies in London Angela Lansbury Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast
Jerry Herman Hello, Dolly! Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast
George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy
John Kander-Fred Ebb Willkommen Joel Gray Cabaret – Original B'way Cast
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)
Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel - Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Joyce Yang, piano
MUSSORGSKY ARR. N. Rimsky-Korsakov: A Night on Bald Mountain
GRIEG: Piano Concerto in a minor, Op. 26
SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 5 in d minor, Op. 47
PIAZZOLLA: Winter in Buenos Aires
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stan Freberg: Boston Tea Party; Declaration of Independence; Paul Revere…Ballad for Americans
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
William Grant Still: The Quiet One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse (1925)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Frederick Delius: Caprice & Elegy (1930)
David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude (1853)