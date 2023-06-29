5 things to do in NEO: Giant puppets in Sandusky, fireworks at Blossom and more

Giant purple puppet hands by Squonk

Enjoy purple hands, each the size of a car and built like a pirate ship, in front of the Sandusky Library in celebration of the 50th anniversary of education supporter Lange Trust. The internationally-renowned Squonk performs live progressive rock music while inviting community members to assist in the movement of the puppets, Tuesday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra’s ‘Salute to America’

Come one and come all for a night of fireworks and musical fanfare by the Cleveland Orchestra in "Salute to America." Conductor Loras John Schissel leads the ensemble in a performance of Broadway tunes and patriotic marches along with an appearance by members of the armed forces. Festivities take place at the Blossom Music Center at 8 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday.

Freedom Festival and Fireworks in North Ridgeville

From the Performance Dogs of Ohio to live music by Modern Vinyl to a performance by the Chippewa Water Ski Show Team, partake in a day of family fun and entertainment at Freedom Festival and Fireworks. Enjoy these offerings as well as food, sporting activities and pyrotechnics at Victory Park in North Ridgeville, Monday starting at 4 p.m.

Ensemble Theatre’s ‘In Our Own Words’

Ensemble Theatre stages the episodic "In Our Own Words" with its first in-person performance since the pandemic. This third episode of the series presents “Teena with Two E’s” by Jocelyn Bioh and “All the Flowers Have Died” by Jonathan Jackson. These short plays spotlight themes of family and identity within the Black experience and take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.



Make origami fish at MassMu

Massillon Museum’s Do the Mu welcomes the community to swim with paper fishes assisted by mixed media artist Kat Francis. Attendees can learn how to make origami koi fish from the Cleveland creative, who focuses on playfully illustrating daily life. All ages are welcome to participate in the event on Saturday from 12-2 p.m.