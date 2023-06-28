© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide for 6/29/23

Published June 28, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Harvie S/Kenny Barron   Witchcraft  Sonia Braga

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek   Staying In Touch  Take Five

Freddie Hubbard   Here to Stay      Assunta

Erskine Trio      Live in Italy     New Hope

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden    Encore      I Hear a Rhapsody

Shelly Manne      Perk Up     Drinkin' and Drivin'

Buddy Tate/Al Grey      Just Jazz   Blue Creek

John Scofield     John Scofield     There Will Never Be Another You

Steve Hudson      The World of Steve Hudson     Love Speaks

            

Benny Golson      Gone With Golson  Soul Me

David Newman      House of Davis    House of David

Bobby Timmons     A Little Barefoot Soul  Little One

George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     My Funny Valentine

T Rosenthal/B Brookmeyer      One Night in Vermont    How Deep is the Ocean

Cecile McLorin Salvant  Dreams and Daggers      If A Girl Isn't Pretty

Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Speak Like A Child

Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Horizons

Steven Bernstein  Good Time Music   You've Been a Good Old Wagon

            

Sonny Criss At the Crossroads Sylvia

Sweets Edison     Sweets      Walkin' With Sweets

Horace Parlan     Speakin' My Piece In Cynthia's Room

Josh Bruneau      Bright Idea For Tomorrow

Jack DeJohnette   Parallel Realities Live Blue

Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Amy's Theme

Patricia Barber   Nightclub   All Or Nothing At All

James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Reflections From The Multiverse

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Miles Davis In Person: Friday and Saturday Night at the Blackhawk If I Were A Bell

Oscar Peterson    On A Clear Day    Younger Than Springtime

Chartbusters      The Chartbusters  Blue In A Jiff

Ernie Watts The Long Road Home      Moonlight And Shadows

Milt Jackson      Soul Route  NeAfterglow

Pasqua/Oles/Erksine     Live in Italy     Old School Blues

Cal Tjader  Grace Cathedral Concert I Showed Them

            

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Cake Walk

Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  First Bass

Dianne Reeves     That Day    Blue Prelude

Marquis Carroll   Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

Ken Fowser  Resolution  T.B.D

Duke Ellington    Private Collection Vol. 7     Cottontail

Lee Konitz  Very Cool   Sunflower

Tommy Flanagan    Sea Changes Sea Changes

Horace Silver     Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers     To Whom It May Concern

            

McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What they Used To Be   Here's That Rainy Day

Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Black Keys

Wycliffe Gordon   Cone's Coup Speak low

Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    The Goodbye Blues

Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   One For E

Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Eventually

Shirley Horn      I Love You Paris  I Loves You Porgy/ Here Comes De Honey Man

Randall Despommier      A Midsummer Odyssey     Silhouette

Pat Metheny Side-Eye NYC      Timeline

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in G (1727)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1909)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

John Williams: Sound the Bells! (1993)

John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)

Édouard Lalo: Le roi d'Ys: Overture (1887)

Leroy Anderson: March of the Two Left Feet (1970)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 (1773)

Gioacchino Rossini: Sigismondo: Overture (1814)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Dark-Eyed Sailor (1913)

King Henry VIII: Pastime with Good Company (1520)

Enrique Granados: Danza lenta (1903)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 10 (1881)

Giacomo Puccini: Preludio sinfonico (1876)

Jerome Kern: The Song is You (1932)

Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme (2003)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Act 4 (1936)

Leroy Anderson: Plink, Plank, Plunk! (1951)

Michael Giacchino: Medal of Honor Suite (1999)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat (1773)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin through Moscow (1959)

Jean Sibelius: Menuetto (1894)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter (1950)

Leroy Anderson: The Syncopated Clock (1945)

Bernard Herrmann: A Portrait of Hitch (1955)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d (1740)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1761)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers (1866)

Claude Champagne: Danse villageoise (1929)

Leroy Anderson: Piano Concerto in C (1953)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 in b (1939)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)

Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

Manuel Ponce: Scherzino mexicano (1967)

Manuel Ponce: Arrulladora mexicana (1909)

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1915)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos in g (1720)

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys (1979)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Leroy Anderson: Song of Jupiter (1951)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Cole Porter: I Get a Kick Out of You (1934)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations on Paisiello's 'Nel cor più non mi sento' (1795)

Samuel Barber: Capricorn Concerto (1944)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Maid of Pskov: Overture (1873)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertstück (1888)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden (1933)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Francisco Tárrega: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1880)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Stamitz: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Ernesto Lecuona: Preludio en la noche (1954)

Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas (1899)

Claude Arrieu: Wind Quintet (1955)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig Spohr: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1810)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Wind Quintet in E-Flat (1792)

Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite (1924)

Antonín Dvorák: Terzetto (1887)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in C (1725)

Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1 (1941)

Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)

Keith Jarrett: Elegy for Violin & Strings (1984)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Eriks Esenvalds: Translation (2016)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Leo Sowerby: Second Movement from String Quartet in d (1923)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)

