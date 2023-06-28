WCLV Program Guide for 6/29/23

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Sonia Braga

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Take Five

Freddie Hubbard Here to Stay Assunta

Erskine Trio Live in Italy New Hope

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore I Hear a Rhapsody

Shelly Manne Perk Up Drinkin' and Drivin'

Buddy Tate/Al Grey Just Jazz Blue Creek

John Scofield John Scofield There Will Never Be Another You

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Love Speaks

Benny Golson Gone With Golson Soul Me

David Newman House of Davis House of David

Bobby Timmons A Little Barefoot Soul Little One

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club My Funny Valentine

T Rosenthal/B Brookmeyer One Night in Vermont How Deep is the Ocean

Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers If A Girl Isn't Pretty

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Speak Like A Child

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Horizons

Steven Bernstein Good Time Music You've Been a Good Old Wagon

Sonny Criss At the Crossroads Sylvia

Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets

Horace Parlan Speakin' My Piece In Cynthia's Room

Josh Bruneau Bright Idea For Tomorrow

Jack DeJohnette Parallel Realities Live Blue

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme

Patricia Barber Nightclub All Or Nothing At All

James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Miles Davis In Person: Friday and Saturday Night at the Blackhawk If I Were A Bell

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Younger Than Springtime

Chartbusters The Chartbusters Blue In A Jiff

Ernie Watts The Long Road Home Moonlight And Shadows

Milt Jackson Soul Route NeAfterglow

Pasqua/Oles/Erksine Live in Italy Old School Blues

Cal Tjader Grace Cathedral Concert I Showed Them

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Cake Walk

Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass

Dianne Reeves That Day Blue Prelude

Marquis Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol. 7 Cottontail

Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower

Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Sea Changes

Horace Silver Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers To Whom It May Concern

McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What they Used To Be Here's That Rainy Day

Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Speak low

Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue One For E

Ben Wolfe Unjust Eventually

Shirley Horn I Love You Paris I Loves You Porgy/ Here Comes De Honey Man

Randall Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Silhouette

Pat Metheny Side-Eye NYC Timeline

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in G (1727)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1909)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

John Williams: Sound the Bells! (1993)

John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)

Édouard Lalo: Le roi d'Ys: Overture (1887)

Leroy Anderson: March of the Two Left Feet (1970)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 (1773)

Gioacchino Rossini: Sigismondo: Overture (1814)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Dark-Eyed Sailor (1913)

King Henry VIII: Pastime with Good Company (1520)

Enrique Granados: Danza lenta (1903)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 10 (1881)

Giacomo Puccini: Preludio sinfonico (1876)

Jerome Kern: The Song is You (1932)

Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme (2003)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Act 4 (1936)

Leroy Anderson: Plink, Plank, Plunk! (1951)

Michael Giacchino: Medal of Honor Suite (1999)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat (1773)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin through Moscow (1959)

Jean Sibelius: Menuetto (1894)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter (1950)

Leroy Anderson: The Syncopated Clock (1945)

Bernard Herrmann: A Portrait of Hitch (1955)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d (1740)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1761)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers (1866)

Claude Champagne: Danse villageoise (1929)

Leroy Anderson: Piano Concerto in C (1953)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 in b (1939)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)

Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

Manuel Ponce: Scherzino mexicano (1967)

Manuel Ponce: Arrulladora mexicana (1909)

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1915)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos in g (1720)

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys (1979)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Leroy Anderson: Song of Jupiter (1951)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Cole Porter: I Get a Kick Out of You (1934)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations on Paisiello's 'Nel cor più non mi sento' (1795)

Samuel Barber: Capricorn Concerto (1944)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Maid of Pskov: Overture (1873)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertstück (1888)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden (1933)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Francisco Tárrega: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1880)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Stamitz: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Ernesto Lecuona: Preludio en la noche (1954)

Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas (1899)

Claude Arrieu: Wind Quintet (1955)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig Spohr: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1810)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Wind Quintet in E-Flat (1792)

Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite (1924)

Antonín Dvorák: Terzetto (1887)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in C (1725)

Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1 (1941)

Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)

Keith Jarrett: Elegy for Violin & Strings (1984)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Eriks Esenvalds: Translation (2016)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Leo Sowerby: Second Movement from String Quartet in d (1923)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)