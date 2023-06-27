WCLV's Scheduled Playlist for Wed 6/28/23.
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance
Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills
Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels
Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares
Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream
Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor
Don Grolnick Weaver of Dreams
Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile
Grant Green Gooden's Corner On Green Dolphin Street
Charles/Jackson Soul Brothers How Long How Long Blues
Billie Holiday Recital My Man
Tom Harrell Oak Tree Shadows
New Faces Straight Forward Vortex
T Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer Altered States
Lee Morgan Take 12 A Waltz For Fran
Steve Davis Bluesthetic A Star for Chick
Herb Ellis Nothing But the Blues Blues For Janet
Woody Shaw Imagination Dat Dere
Larry Goldings Big Stuff Big Stuff
Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird The Balanced Scales-The Cupbearers
Doug Lawrence Soul Carnival Tommie And Tilly
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter
Adam Rogers Sight The Moontrane
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Gary Burton Like Minds Question And Answer
Christian Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Now
Dave Stryker Prime Hope
Jonathan Kriesberg Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me
Patricia Barber Nightclub So In Love
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Alabama
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Deluge
Sam Taylor Let Go Let Go
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Driftin
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory
Fats Navarro Goin' To Minton's Ice Freezes Red
Roy Eldridge After You've Gone Jump Through the Window
Charles Mingus Mingus MDM
Christine Jensen Day Moon Tolos d'Abril
Brad Shepik Drip Trails
Abbey Lincoln You Gotta Pay the Band Brother Can You Spare A Dime
Milt Jackson The Prophet Speaks Come To Me
Artemis In Real Time Slink
Eddie Henderson Reemergence Sweet Love Of Mine
Bobo Stenson Spheres Valsette op. 401
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Apollo
John Swana Tug of War Pure Bliss
Sienna Dahlen/B Coon Balladextrous I'm In The Mood For Love
Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet Tones For Jones Bones
Jamie Saft Blue Dream Sweet Loraine
Art Farmer To Sweden with Love The Reluctant Groom
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance (1989)
Engelbert Humperdinck: The Merchant of Venice: Love Scene (1905)
George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Clap Yo' Hands (1926)
Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' (1926)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 (1845)
Peter Boyer: Elegy (2021)
Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Night Watch' (1599)
Léo Delibes: Naïla: Intermezzo (1867)
Peter Warlock: In an Arbour Green (1922)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas (1952)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 in f (1795)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1829)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1945) George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)
Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)
Joseph Joachim: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 'Hungarian' (1861)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Golden Willow Tree (1952)
Jay Ungar: A Time for Farewell (1982)
Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)
Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)
Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture (1922)
Sir Edward Elgar: Bach's Fantasia & Fugue in c (1922)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concertone for 2 Violins (1773)
Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)
August Soederman: Swedish Festival Music (1858)
Charles Ives: Songs My Mother Taught Me (1895)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago (1950)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)
Rebecca Clarke: Piano Trio (1921)
Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931)
John Williams: Midway: March (1976)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand (1930)
Joseph Joachim: Henry IV Overture (1854)
Mel Brooks: The Producers: Overture (2001)
Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)
Nicolas Gombert: Magnificat primi toni (1540)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka (1870)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 (1936)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)
Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 3 (1813)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 'Heroic Elegy' (1853)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)
Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d 'Hungarian' (1861)
20:00 OVATIONS:
ChamberFest Cleveland
Henry Purcell: Incidental Music from The Fairy Queen (David Bowlin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Jonathan Swensen, cello; Derek Zadinsky, bass; Roman Rabinovich, harpsichord; Jamey Haddad, percussion)
Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C, Op. 18 (Roman Rabinovich, piano)
Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy Tale) (Jonathan Swensen, cello; Amy Yang, piano)
Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quartet No. 2 in Eb, Op. 87 (Jacques Forestier, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano)
Johannes Brahms: String Quartet No. 3 in B-Flat (1876)
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
Francis Hime: Anoiteceu (2006)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Franz Schubert: An den Mond (1815)
Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder (1858)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)
Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'
Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)
William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1962)
Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)
Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)