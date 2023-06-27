WCLV's Scheduled Playlist for Wed 6/28/23.

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance

Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills

Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares

Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream

Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor

Don Grolnick Weaver of Dreams

Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile

Grant Green Gooden's Corner On Green Dolphin Street

Charles/Jackson Soul Brothers How Long How Long Blues

Billie Holiday Recital My Man

Tom Harrell Oak Tree Shadows

New Faces Straight Forward Vortex

T Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer Altered States

Lee Morgan Take 12 A Waltz For Fran

Steve Davis Bluesthetic A Star for Chick

Herb Ellis Nothing But the Blues Blues For Janet

Woody Shaw Imagination Dat Dere

Larry Goldings Big Stuff Big Stuff

Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird The Balanced Scales-The Cupbearers

Doug Lawrence Soul Carnival Tommie And Tilly

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter

Adam Rogers Sight The Moontrane

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gary Burton Like Minds Question And Answer

Christian Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Now

Dave Stryker Prime Hope

Jonathan Kriesberg Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me

Patricia Barber Nightclub So In Love

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Alabama

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Deluge

Sam Taylor Let Go Let Go

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Driftin

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

Fats Navarro Goin' To Minton's Ice Freezes Red

Roy Eldridge After You've Gone Jump Through the Window

Charles Mingus Mingus MDM

Christine Jensen Day Moon Tolos d'Abril

Brad Shepik Drip Trails

Abbey Lincoln You Gotta Pay the Band Brother Can You Spare A Dime

Milt Jackson The Prophet Speaks Come To Me

Artemis In Real Time Slink

Eddie Henderson Reemergence Sweet Love Of Mine

Bobo Stenson Spheres Valsette op. 401

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Apollo

John Swana Tug of War Pure Bliss

Sienna Dahlen/B Coon Balladextrous I'm In The Mood For Love

Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet Tones For Jones Bones

Jamie Saft Blue Dream Sweet Loraine

Art Farmer To Sweden with Love The Reluctant Groom

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance (1989)

Engelbert Humperdinck: The Merchant of Venice: Love Scene (1905)

George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Clap Yo' Hands (1926)

Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' (1926)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 (1845)

Peter Boyer: Elegy (2021)

Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Night Watch' (1599)

Léo Delibes: Naïla: Intermezzo (1867)

Peter Warlock: In an Arbour Green (1922)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas (1952)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 in f (1795)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1829)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1945) George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)

Joseph Joachim: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 'Hungarian' (1861)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Golden Willow Tree (1952)

Jay Ungar: A Time for Farewell (1982)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture (1922)

Sir Edward Elgar: Bach's Fantasia & Fugue in c (1922)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concertone for 2 Violins (1773)

Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

August Soederman: Swedish Festival Music (1858)

Charles Ives: Songs My Mother Taught Me (1895)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago (1950)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Rebecca Clarke: Piano Trio (1921)

Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand (1930)

Joseph Joachim: Henry IV Overture (1854)

Mel Brooks: The Producers: Overture (2001)

Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Nicolas Gombert: Magnificat primi toni (1540)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka (1870)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 (1936)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)

Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 3 (1813)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 'Heroic Elegy' (1853)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d 'Hungarian' (1861)

20:00 OVATIONS:

ChamberFest Cleveland

Henry Purcell: Incidental Music from The Fairy Queen (David Bowlin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Jonathan Swensen, cello; Derek Zadinsky, bass; Roman Rabinovich, harpsichord; Jamey Haddad, percussion)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C, Op. 18 (Roman Rabinovich, piano)

Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy Tale) (Jonathan Swensen, cello; Amy Yang, piano)

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quartet No. 2 in Eb, Op. 87 (Jacques Forestier, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano)

Johannes Brahms: String Quartet No. 3 in B-Flat (1876)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Francis Hime: Anoiteceu (2006)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Franz Schubert: An den Mond (1815)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder (1858)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)

Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'

Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)

William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1962)

Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

