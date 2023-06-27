© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV's Scheduled Playlist for Wed 6/28/23.

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track       Steve Kuhn  Wisteria    Romance

Marc Copland      Both/And    Over The Hills
Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle  Sand Jewels
Cannonball Adderley     Know What I Mean  Who Cares
Kenny Burrell     KB Blues    Nica's Dream
Stanley Turrentine      Never Let Me Go   Major's Minor
Don Grolnick Weaver of Dreams
Billy Childs      Bedtime Stories   Fragile
Grant Green Gooden's Corner   On Green Dolphin Street
Charles/Jackson   Soul Brothers     How Long How Long Blues
Billie Holiday    Recital     My Man
Tom Harrell Oak Tree    Shadows
New Faces   Straight Forward  Vortex
T Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul
Charles Ruggerio  Drummer/Composer  Altered States
Lee Morgan  Take 12     A Waltz For Fran
Steve Davis Bluesthetic A Star for Chick
Herb Ellis  Nothing But the Blues   Blues For Janet
Woody Shaw  Imagination Dat Dere
Larry Goldings    Big Stuff   Big Stuff
Tommy Flanagan    Sunset and the Mockingbird    The Balanced Scales-The Cupbearers
Doug Lawrence     Soul Carnival     Tommie And Tilly
Florian Hoefner   Desert Bloom      Shelter
Adam Rogers Sight The Moontrane

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track       
Gary Burton Like Minds  Question And Answer
Christian Jacob   New Standards Vol 5     A Ballad for Now
Dave Stryker      Prime Hope
Jonathan Kriesberg      Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me
Patricia Barber   Nightclub   So In Love
Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Alabama
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness     Deluge
Sam Taylor  Let Go      Let Go
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Driftin
Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory
Fats Navarro      Goin' To Minton's Ice Freezes Red
Roy Eldridge      After You've Gone Jump Through the Window
Charles Mingus    Mingus      MDM
Christine Jensen  Day Moon     Tolos d'Abril
Brad Shepik Drip  Trails
Abbey Lincoln     You Gotta Pay the Band  Brother Can You Spare A Dime
Milt Jackson      The Prophet Speaks      Come To Me
Artemis     In Real Time      Slink
Eddie Henderson   Reemergence Sweet Love Of Mine
Bobo Stenson      Spheres     Valsette op. 401
Le Bouef Brothers  Hush  Apollo
John Swana  Tug of War  Pure Bliss
Sienna Dahlen/B Coon    Balladextrous    I'm In The Mood For Love
Peter Leitch      Trio/Quartet      Tones For Jones Bones
Jamie Saft  Blue Dream  Sweet Loraine
Art Farmer  To Sweden with Love     The Reluctant Groom

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance (1989)
Engelbert Humperdinck: The Merchant of Venice: Love Scene (1905)
George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Clap Yo' Hands (1926)
Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' (1926)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 (1845)
Peter Boyer: Elegy (2021)
Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Night Watch' (1599)
Léo Delibes: Naïla: Intermezzo (1867)
Peter Warlock: In an Arbour Green (1922)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas (1952)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 in f (1795)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1829)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1945) George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)
Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)
Joseph Joachim: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 'Hungarian' (1861)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Golden Willow Tree (1952)
Jay Ungar: A Time for Farewell (1982)
Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)
Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)
Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture (1922)
Sir Edward Elgar: Bach's Fantasia & Fugue in c (1922)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concertone for 2 Violins (1773)
Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)
August Soederman: Swedish Festival Music (1858)
Charles Ives: Songs My Mother Taught Me (1895)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago (1950)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)
Rebecca Clarke: Piano Trio (1921)
Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931)
John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand (1930)
Joseph Joachim: Henry IV Overture (1854)
Mel Brooks: The Producers: Overture (2001)
Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)
Nicolas Gombert: Magnificat primi toni (1540)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka (1870)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 (1936)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)
Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 3 (1813)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 'Heroic Elegy' (1853)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)
Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d 'Hungarian' (1861)

20:00 OVATIONS:
ChamberFest Cleveland

Henry Purcell: Incidental Music from The Fairy Queen (David Bowlin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Jonathan Swensen, cello; Derek Zadinsky, bass; Roman Rabinovich, harpsichord; Jamey Haddad, percussion)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C, Op. 18 (Roman Rabinovich, piano)

Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy Tale) (Jonathan Swensen, cello; Amy Yang, piano)

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quartet No. 2 in Eb, Op. 87 (Jacques Forestier, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano)

Johannes Brahms: String Quartet No. 3 in B-Flat (1876)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
Francis Hime: Anoiteceu (2006)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Franz Schubert: An den Mond (1815)
Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder (1858)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)
Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'
Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)
William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1962)
Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)
Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

