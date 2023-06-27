WCLV Program Guide for Fri 6/23

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lamet Looking Back

Billy Childs The Winds of Change The End Of Innocence

Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective-Chapter 2 The Ogham Stone

Christian Tamburr People Talk Norwegian Wood

Ray Baretto Portraits of Jazz and Clave Go

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrows There Will Never Be

Stanley Turrentine Back at the Chicken Shack Minor Chant

John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

Daniel Bingert Ariba Alvsala Lullaby

Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Cousin Mary

Lee Morgan The Sidewinder Totem Pole

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and A Day Room To Dream

Alan Pasqua My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Peter Erskine The Interlochen Concert Chandra

Catherine Russell Send for Me If I Could Be With You

Casaer Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Festival El Spanol

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Ugetsu

Jackie McLean Capuchin Swing Condition Blue

Paul Bollenback Brightness of Being 7 A.M. Special

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions

Maria Schneider Evanescence Gush

Greg Chako A Place for Bass As A Button

Omer Avital NY Paradox C'est Clair

Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' The Bird On The Delta

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass

Jason Marshall New Beginnings I Could Write A Book

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Mind Wine

Peter Bernstein Earth Tones Dragonfly

Lee Konitz/Kenny Wheeler Olden Times Lennies

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Soft Winds [Live]

Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley

Eric Reed Groovewise The Gentle Giant

Braff/Barnes Live at the New School Liza

Pat Metheny Question and Answer Question And Answer

Red Garland Red Garland Trio + Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby

Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'

Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS

Ralph Towner At First Light Ubi Sunt

Grant Stewart More Urban Tones You Go To My Head

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song

James Williams Meet the Magical Trio Lazybird

Donald Byrd Free Form French Spice

Miles Davis ESP Iris

Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage Little One

Herbie Hancock Quartet Parade

Lester Young And the Oscar Peterson Trio I'm Confessin'

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Terri Lyne Carrington The New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)

McCoy Tyner Revelations Peresina

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:16

06:14:46 Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936) Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 11:42

06:28:08 Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 5:11

06:35:07 Roxanna Panufnik: Kyrie after William Byrd (2015) Ora Suzi Digby Harmonia Mundi 906102 3:37

06:41:31 Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 'New World' (1893) Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 11:48

06:55:20 Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963 3:24

07:00:32 John Philip Sousa: March 'Transit of Venus' (1883) Razumovsky Symphony Keith Brion Naxos 559029 1:54

07:06:57 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues (arr 1944) William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two Azica 71290 3:07

07:10:31 George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' (1936) Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 39699 4:19

07:17:27 Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780) Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt Archiv 4776418 7:10

07:26:45 Carl Nielsen: In Shining Sun I Steer My Plow Op 10 (1896) Ars Nova Copenhagen Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 2:29

07:32:08 John Williams: Hook: Main Themes (1991) Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 5:10

07:41:18 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 10:10

07:52:55 Antonio Vivaldi: Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue (1724) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 90916 2:46

07:56:58 Charles G. Vardell: Joe Clark Steps Out (1934) Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 3:22

08:08:20 Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train (1939) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 6:15

08:16:11 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 (1812) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 9:40

08:28:23 Philip Maneval: The Demise of the Shepard Glacier (2020) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71349 :54

08:33:44 Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890) St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 74006 5:24

08:41:49 George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Decca 14091 13:07

08:56:41 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 (1888) The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 2:46

09:03:57 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 427337 20:33

09:33:15 Vincent Youmans: No, No, Nanette: Tea for Two (1924) Lise de la Salle, piano Naïve 5468 3:35

09:39:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 (1713) Members of CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011 10:23

09:51:46 Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944) Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 5:35

09:57:55 Marguerite Monnot: Hymne à l'amour (1949) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015 3:04

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:17 George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707) Orch of Age of Enlightenment Catherine Mackintosh BBC 201 4:58

10:09:13 George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata (1737) Peter Hurford, organ RCO Chamber Orchestra Joshua Rifkin Decca 414604 2:55

10:14:09 Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f D 940 (1828) Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 17:24

10:32:55 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop Op 26 (1938) RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 1:32

10:35:14 Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971) Emanuel Borok, violin Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 7:20

10:46:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D K 485 (1786) Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080 6:21

10:54:33 Carl Reinecke: Serenade for Strings Op 242 (1896) German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 27:44

11:24:15 George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' (1937) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 11:57

11:37:38 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars RV 532 (1720) Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orchestra Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 11:13

11:51:39 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:53

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:02 Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81 (1881) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 43711 13:31

12:23:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C K 551 'Jupiter' (1788) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 35:29

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:19 Sergei Prokofiev: Humorous Scherzo Op 12 # 9 (1913) Milan Turkovic, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 2:28

13:04:25 Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941) Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet BIS 612 4:28

13:10:42 Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2 (1827) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4797518 17:01

13:28:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787) Danielle de Niese, soprano Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 13277 2:50

13:32:51 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953) Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

13:40:39 Lou Harrison: Pastorale No. 7 'For My Brother' (1952) Brooklyn Philharmonic Dennis Russell Davies MusicMasters 67089 6:07

13:47:38 Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 92 2:07

13:50:50 Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1 in c Op 35 (1933) Alain Lefèvre, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Analekta 9283 24:35

14:17:14 Robert Schumann: Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115 (1849) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 11:03

14:30:35 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D Op 18 # 4 (1781) Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 10:11

14:43:15 Julius Fucik: Danube Legends Waltz Op 233 (1908) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 10:15

14:56:02 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Invincible Eagle' (1901) USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 3:44

15:00:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 6 BWV 777 (1723) Béla Fleck, banjo Sony 89610 2:28

15:04:19 Claude Bolling: Invention (1975) Sir Angel Romero, guitar EMI 47192 3:55

15:10:08 Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland Op 69 (1826) Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 15:15

15:27:28 Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra 'Impressions' (2008) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 8 19:49

15:48:14 Anonymous: Romance Milos Karadaglic, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Paul Watkins Deutsche Gram 15579 2:56

15:51:40 Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958) Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 7:17

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:01:53 H. Balfour Gardiner: Overture to a Comedy (1906) Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 7:42

16:12:04 Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000) Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80596 12:10

16:28:52 John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580) Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 5:08

16:35:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Valiant for Truth (1940) Finzi Singers Paul Spicer Chandos 9425 5:22

16:42:03 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 (1913) English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 12:19

16:54:48 John Bull: Dr. Bull's Goodnight (1600) Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 3:58

17:04:22 Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: Overture (1837) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 5:59

17:12:01 Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March (1883) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80541 4:40

17:18:48 Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles Op 47 (1878) Gábor Ormai, harmonium Takács Quartet Decca 430077 16:20

17:38:17 Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 S 172/3 (1850) Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 4:30

17:44:06 Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 3:59

17:49:02 Andrew Pryce Jackman: Fantasy on Verdi's 'Anvil Chorus' (1987) John Leach, cimbalom Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 49552 6:31

17:55:57 Franz Schubert: Erlkönig D 328 (1815) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 4:05

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:31 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 in A Op 20 # 6 (1772) Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326 17:40

18:27:19 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 14777 4:33

18:33:30 Federico Moreno Tórroba: Finale from Homage to the Seguidilla (1962) Pepe Romero, guitar Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Naxos 573503 7:27

18:42:41 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue' F 65 (1740) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 9:33

18:53:17 Cécile Chaminade: Etude symphonique Op 28 (1890) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 5:33

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:23 Ricardo Castro: Piano Concerto in a Op 22 (1887) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería Carlos Miguel Prieto Cedille 221 23:54

19:28:43 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 28:13

19:58:25 Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33 (1915) Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 1:41

20:00 SPECIAL Shine – A Celebration of the Summer Solstice with Melanie Renate

Christopher Tucker: Twilight in the Wilderness (excerpt) North Texas Wind Symphony, Eugene Corporon

John Mackey: Aurora Awakes – North Texas Wind Symphony, Eugene Corporon

William Grant Still: Summerland – Oregon String Quartet

Lou Harrison: Solstice: Garden of the Sun – California Symphony, Barry Jekowsky

Hildegard von Bingen: O Ignis Spiritus (excerpt) – A Far Cry Orchestra

Hildegard von Bingen: O Ignis Spiritus – Vox Clamantis, Jaan-Eik Tulve

Max Richter: Summer from Vivaldi Recomposed – Berlin Chamber Orchestra, Andre de Ridder with Daniel Hope, violin

Helena Munktell: Rustic Dances from Dala Suite – Gavle Symphony, Tobias Ringborg

Christopher Theofanidis: All Dreams Begin with the Horizon (excerpt) – Christopher Atzinger

Agathe Grondahl: Summer Song – Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Bjarte Engeset

Amelia Chain: The Song of the Sun: Solstice – Amelia Chain, piano & electronics

Ola Gjeilo: Shine – Ola Gjeilo, piano

David Gay: Summer Solstice - Libana

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

21:03:08 Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33 (1876) Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 17:06

21:21:28 Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture (1861) Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio de Almeida Philips 422057 7:03

21:29:40 Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191 (1883) Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:53

21:38:16 John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812) Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9534 7:22

21:47:44 Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e Op 11 (1830) Daniil Trifonov, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 4797518 42:40

22:32:36 Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings Op 11 (1937) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:22

22:48:52 Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance Op 67 (1885) Steven Isserlis, cello NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63518 6:59

22:56:45 Johannes Brahms: Feldeinsamkeit Op 86 # 2 (1879) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 2:49

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:51 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 D 729 (1821) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412176 7:54

23:09:45 Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque Op 72 # 14 (1893) Mikhail Pletnev, piano Deutsche Gram 4284 6:19

23:16:05 Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009) Matthew Sharp, cello Voces8 Decca 4785703 3:25

23:20:14 Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32 (1903) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 45251 9:33

23:29:47 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 2:28

23:32:15 Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913) Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 4:24

23:37:12 Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991) Philharmonia Chorus BBC Symphony David Zinman RCA 11561 8:22

23:45:34 William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003) Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Luminus 92148 5:30

23:51:05 Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting Op 53 # 1 (1890) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437520 4:28

23:55:59 Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 2:29

23:58:52 Eve Beglarian: Another Time (2018) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 1:27