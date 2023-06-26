WCLV Program Guide for Sat 6/24

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Ray Vega – Thomas Marriott, Coast to Coast, One Day at a Time

Jesse Davis, Live at S,alls, Love for Sale

Artemis, In Real Time, Slink

Edward Simon, Feminina, Femininas

Stan Getz with Astrud Gilberto, Getz au Go Go, The Telephone Song

Stan Getz with Astrud Gilberto, Getz au Go Go, One Note Samba

Antonio Adolfo, Jobim Forever, Agua de Beber

Diego Figuerdo, My World, My Friend Ken,

David Larsen, The Peplowski Project, Doodle Oodle

Jae Sinnett, Committment, Muhammara’s Dance

Joe Locke. Makram, Makram

Barrett Martin, Stillpoint, The Roaring Sea

Javier Red, Life and Umbrella, Thoughts Unable to be Contained

Art Farmer, Sing Me Softly of the Blues, One for Majid

Jared Hall, Seen on the Scene, If You Could See Me Now

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Never Can Say Goodbye

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Does Your House Have Lions?, I Say a Little Prayer

Brad Goode, The Unknown, The Windmills of Your Mind

Buselli – Wallarab, Gennett Suite, Interlude

Buselli – Wallarab, Gennett Suite, Wolverine Blues

Bix Beiderbecke, Jazz Me Blues, Royal Garden Blues

Frank Trumbauer, Jazz Me Blues, Singin’ the Blues

Bix Beiderbecke, Jazz Me Blues, Goose Pimples

Jason Kush, Finally Friday, Finally Friday

Idle Hands, Get a Grip, Tomorrow Blues

Christine Jensen, Day Moon, Day Moon

Al Muirhead, Undertones, A Tune for Cal

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Moof's Blues

George Benson, Count Basie )rchestra Big Boss Band On Green Dolphin Street

Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Bob Hancock, John Previti, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliott Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Tequila

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Carl Allen, Reginald Veal, Studio Orchestra Jazz In Film Taxi Driver

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit The Loss of a Moment

Cyrus Chestnut, Stefon Harris, Jewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food Cerebral Thoughts

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley I'm Afraid the Masquerade is Over

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn DAivs Twilight World How Deep Is the Ocean

Donal Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingues, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Far Wells, Mill Valley

Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, Lyle Mays, John Scofield, Tray Davis, Joshua Redman East Coast/West Coast Naima

Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Face Value

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Go Get It

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 A Lot of Livin' To Do

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Nothing Like You

Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzales, Jerry Gonzales, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria

Jeff "Tain" Watts Kenny Kirkland El Rey

Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Charade

Clifford Brown, Harold Land, Richie Powell, Max Roach, George Morrow Study in Brown George's Dilemma

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Robert Glasper, Mark Turner, Damion Reid, Vicente Archer Canvas Riot

Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentin

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Da MayorBuys Roses/Tawana

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Clockers

Kenny Kirkland, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Celia

Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Charles Mingus, Max Roach, Bud Powell Jazz at Massey Hall Perdido

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Father to Son

Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Charles Mingus, Max Roach, Bud Powell Jazz at Massey Hall Salt Peanuts

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Francisco Tarrega Fantasia sobre motivos de Verdi's "La Traviata" Rafael Padron, guitar

Georg Philipp Telemann Fantasia No. 9 in E Viviana Guzman, flute

Franz Liszt Fantasia on Hungarian Folk Themes Jorge Bolet, piano London Symphony Orchestra Ivan Fischer

Joaquin Rodrigo Fantasia para un gentilhombre (Fantasy for a Gentleman) Eduardo Fernandez, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Miguel Gomez Martinez

Henrico Albicastro Sonata "La Follia" Manfredo Kraemer, violin Hesperion XXI Jordi Savall

Howard Blake Bassoon Concerto, Op. 607 Gustavo Núnez, bassoon Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner

Silvestre Revueltas La noche de los Mayas Jalapa Symphony Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child & Meghann Oglesby

Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo Music: 4:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: Horn Sonata in F Major, Op. 17 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, The Old Church Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 14:25

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Martin calling from Minneapolis, MN Music: 8:01

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (Le sacre du printemps) Movement 1 Introduction Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor Album: Le Sacre du printemps (The Rite of Spring), ballet in 2 parts for orchestra

Steven Stucky: Chamber Concerto Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy and Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA Music: 20:16

Allison Loggins-Hull and Nathalie Joachim: Flock (Acoustic) Flutronix Album: City of Breath Flutronix Music 250 Music: 4:26

Galina Ustvolskaya: Symphonic Poem No. 1 The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 19:27

Giuseppe Verdi, arr. Franz Liszt: Danza sacra e duetto finale d'Aida Anna Geniushene, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 10:16

Nathalie Joachim: Seen Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR Music: 12:12

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape (1988)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Robert Farnon: A la claire fontaine (1955)

Gioacchino Rossini: Galop from 'William Tell' Overture (1829)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)

William Bolcom: Knockout: A Rag (2012)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2023 - Clarinetist Alex Laing joins Peter Dugan at the Atlanta Music Project for a program featuring musicians from Georgia! We hear the fantastic Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir performing a Spiritual. A flutist shares her love for Eastern European Folk music, a percussionist performs Sibelius on marimba, and Peter collaborates on a gorgeous four handed Ravel with an alum

Helen Bryant, 22, Piano, from Waleska, Georgia (with Peter Dugan) Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose Suite) for Piano Duet, III. Laideronette, Empress of the Pagodas & V. The Fairy Garden (6:01) Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Anh Ho, 16, Percussion (Marimba), from Lawrenceville, Georgia Kuusi (The Spruce) from Five Pieces for Piano, Op. 75, No. 5 (3:16)

Jean Sibelius (1865-1957), arr. for solo marimba by Eriko Daimo (b. 1982)

Sage Mae Lima-Jeffries, 17, Cello, from Atlanta, Georgia Sicilienne in E Flat Major (3:10) Maria Theresia von Paradis (1759-1824)

Alex Laing and Peter Dugan Peace for Clarinet and Piano (4:25) Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)

BREAK MUSIC: Prelude No. 1 from Three Preludes, George Gershwin (1898-1937) performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Sasha Tarassenko, 17, Flute, from Norcross, Georgia Lenski's Aria from the opera "Eugene Onegin" (4:56) Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), arr. for flute and piano by Guy Braunstein (b. 1971)

Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir under the direction of B.E. Boyken from Atlanta, Georgia We Shall Walk Through the Valley (3:59)

Spiritual, arr. for SATB choir by Marques L.A. Garrett

Tum Balalaika, Yiddish Folk Song, arr. and performed by Peter Dugan, piano, Alex Laing, clarinet, and Sasha Tarassenko, flute

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio (1911)

Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet (1873)

Francesco Geminiani: The Enchanted Forest (1755)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture (1919)

Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)

Victor Béraud: Petite Reine Berceuse (1886)

Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 2 in f-Sharp (1886)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Concert Variations on an English Theme (1898)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Across the Stars: Virtuosos Play John Williams

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams

John Williams: JFK: Prologue—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Stepmom: The Days Between—Christopher Parkening, guitar; Orchestra /John Williams

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to be Around—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Star Wars Episode 2 Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Seven Years in Tibet: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestra/John Williams

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:Spotlight on Tommy Tune (Part 2) - In this final installment, Bill Rudman interviews Tommy about his musicals including "The Will Rogers Follies," "Seesaw" and "Grand Hotel."

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Cy Coleman-Betty Comden-A.Green Let's Go Flying Company The Will Rogers Follies

David-Vosburgh-Frank Lazarus Famous Feet Company A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine

Carol Hall Aggie Song Chorus The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields My City Company Seesaw

Maury Yeston Overture Della Donna Company Nine

Maury Yeston Guido's Song Raul Julia Nine

Maury Yeston-Robert Wright-George Forrest The Grand Parade/Some Have, Some Have Not/As It Should Be Company Grand Hotel

C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Never Met a Man I Didn't Like Keith Carradine

C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Willamania Company

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell

Maury Yeston I Can't Make This Movie Raul Julia Nine

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 in d 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, Jukka-Pekka Saraste, conductor; Daniel Muller-Schott, cello

Esa-Pekka Salonen: Fog

Edouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d minor Op 35

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkainen in Tuonela (BBC Symphony Orchestra; Sakari Oramo, conductor (Chandos 20136)

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: The Traveling Bedlows…Lerner & Loewe: The Rain in Spain…Archy and Mehitabel

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Andante from String Quartet No. 3 (1804)

Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)

Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter (1970)

Frederick Delius: Romance (1896)

Vilém Blodek: In the Well: Intermezzo (1867)

Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)