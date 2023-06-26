WCLV Program Guide for Sat 6/24
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Ray Vega – Thomas Marriott, Coast to Coast, One Day at a Time
Jesse Davis, Live at S,alls, Love for Sale
Artemis, In Real Time, Slink
Edward Simon, Feminina, Femininas
Stan Getz with Astrud Gilberto, Getz au Go Go, The Telephone Song
Stan Getz with Astrud Gilberto, Getz au Go Go, One Note Samba
Antonio Adolfo, Jobim Forever, Agua de Beber
Diego Figuerdo, My World, My Friend Ken,
David Larsen, The Peplowski Project, Doodle Oodle
Jae Sinnett, Committment, Muhammara’s Dance
Joe Locke. Makram, Makram
Barrett Martin, Stillpoint, The Roaring Sea
Javier Red, Life and Umbrella, Thoughts Unable to be Contained
Art Farmer, Sing Me Softly of the Blues, One for Majid
Jared Hall, Seen on the Scene, If You Could See Me Now
Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Never Can Say Goodbye
Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Does Your House Have Lions?, I Say a Little Prayer
Brad Goode, The Unknown, The Windmills of Your Mind
Buselli – Wallarab, Gennett Suite, Interlude
Buselli – Wallarab, Gennett Suite, Wolverine Blues
Bix Beiderbecke, Jazz Me Blues, Royal Garden Blues
Frank Trumbauer, Jazz Me Blues, Singin’ the Blues
Bix Beiderbecke, Jazz Me Blues, Goose Pimples
Jason Kush, Finally Friday, Finally Friday
Idle Hands, Get a Grip, Tomorrow Blues
Christine Jensen, Day Moon, Day Moon
Al Muirhead, Undertones, A Tune for Cal
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Moof's Blues
George Benson, Count Basie )rchestra Big Boss Band On Green Dolphin Street
Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Bob Hancock, John Previti, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliott Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe
Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Tequila
Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Carl Allen, Reginald Veal, Studio Orchestra Jazz In Film Taxi Driver
Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit The Loss of a Moment
Cyrus Chestnut, Stefon Harris, Jewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food Cerebral Thoughts
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley I'm Afraid the Masquerade is Over
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes
Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn DAivs Twilight World How Deep Is the Ocean
Donal Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingues, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Far Wells, Mill Valley
Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, Lyle Mays, John Scofield, Tray Davis, Joshua Redman East Coast/West Coast Naima
Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Face Value
Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Go Get It
Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth The Time of the Barracudas
Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 A Lot of Livin' To Do
Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Nothing Like You
Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzales, Jerry Gonzales, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria
Jeff "Tain" Watts Kenny Kirkland El Rey
Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Charade
Clifford Brown, Harold Land, Richie Powell, Max Roach, George Morrow Study in Brown George's Dilemma
Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon
Robert Glasper, Mark Turner, Damion Reid, Vicente Archer Canvas Riot
Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentin
Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Da MayorBuys Roses/Tawana
Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Clockers
Kenny Kirkland, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Celia
Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Charles Mingus, Max Roach, Bud Powell Jazz at Massey Hall Perdido
Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Father to Son
Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Charles Mingus, Max Roach, Bud Powell Jazz at Massey Hall Salt Peanuts
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Francisco Tarrega Fantasia sobre motivos de Verdi's "La Traviata" Rafael Padron, guitar
Georg Philipp Telemann Fantasia No. 9 in E Viviana Guzman, flute
Franz Liszt Fantasia on Hungarian Folk Themes Jorge Bolet, piano London Symphony Orchestra Ivan Fischer
Joaquin Rodrigo Fantasia para un gentilhombre (Fantasy for a Gentleman) Eduardo Fernandez, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Miguel Gomez Martinez
Henrico Albicastro Sonata "La Follia" Manfredo Kraemer, violin Hesperion XXI Jordi Savall
Howard Blake Bassoon Concerto, Op. 607 Gustavo Núnez, bassoon Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner
Silvestre Revueltas La noche de los Mayas Jalapa Symphony Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child & Meghann Oglesby
Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo Music: 4:34
Ludwig van Beethoven: Horn Sonata in F Major, Op. 17 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, The Old Church Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 14:25
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Martin calling from Minneapolis, MN Music: 8:01
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (Le sacre du printemps) Movement 1 Introduction Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor Album: Le Sacre du printemps (The Rite of Spring), ballet in 2 parts for orchestra
Steven Stucky: Chamber Concerto Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy and Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA Music: 20:16
Allison Loggins-Hull and Nathalie Joachim: Flock (Acoustic) Flutronix Album: City of Breath Flutronix Music 250 Music: 4:26
Galina Ustvolskaya: Symphonic Poem No. 1 The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 19:27
Giuseppe Verdi, arr. Franz Liszt: Danza sacra e duetto finale d'Aida Anna Geniushene, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 10:16
Nathalie Joachim: Seen Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR Music: 12:12
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)
Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)
Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape (1988)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Robert Farnon: A la claire fontaine (1955)
Gioacchino Rossini: Galop from 'William Tell' Overture (1829)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)
William Bolcom: Knockout: A Rag (2012)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2023 - Clarinetist Alex Laing joins Peter Dugan at the Atlanta Music Project for a program featuring musicians from Georgia! We hear the fantastic Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir performing a Spiritual. A flutist shares her love for Eastern European Folk music, a percussionist performs Sibelius on marimba, and Peter collaborates on a gorgeous four handed Ravel with an alum
Helen Bryant, 22, Piano, from Waleska, Georgia (with Peter Dugan) Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose Suite) for Piano Duet, III. Laideronette, Empress of the Pagodas & V. The Fairy Garden (6:01) Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
Anh Ho, 16, Percussion (Marimba), from Lawrenceville, Georgia Kuusi (The Spruce) from Five Pieces for Piano, Op. 75, No. 5 (3:16)
Jean Sibelius (1865-1957), arr. for solo marimba by Eriko Daimo (b. 1982)
Sage Mae Lima-Jeffries, 17, Cello, from Atlanta, Georgia Sicilienne in E Flat Major (3:10) Maria Theresia von Paradis (1759-1824)
Alex Laing and Peter Dugan Peace for Clarinet and Piano (4:25) Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)
BREAK MUSIC: Prelude No. 1 from Three Preludes, George Gershwin (1898-1937) performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Sasha Tarassenko, 17, Flute, from Norcross, Georgia Lenski's Aria from the opera "Eugene Onegin" (4:56) Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), arr. for flute and piano by Guy Braunstein (b. 1971)
Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir under the direction of B.E. Boyken from Atlanta, Georgia We Shall Walk Through the Valley (3:59)
Spiritual, arr. for SATB choir by Marques L.A. Garrett
Tum Balalaika, Yiddish Folk Song, arr. and performed by Peter Dugan, piano, Alex Laing, clarinet, and Sasha Tarassenko, flute
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio (1911)
Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet (1873)
Francesco Geminiani: The Enchanted Forest (1755)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture (1919)
Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)
Victor Béraud: Petite Reine Berceuse (1886)
Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 2 in f-Sharp (1886)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Concert Variations on an English Theme (1898)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Across the Stars: Virtuosos Play John Williams
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams
John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams
John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams
John Williams: JFK: Prologue—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams
John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams
John Williams: Stepmom: The Days Between—Christopher Parkening, guitar; Orchestra /John Williams
John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams
John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to be Around—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams
John Williams: Star Wars Episode 2 Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams
John Williams: Seven Years in Tibet: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestra/John Williams
John Williams: Sabrina: Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:Spotlight on Tommy Tune (Part 2) - In this final installment, Bill Rudman interviews Tommy about his musicals including "The Will Rogers Follies," "Seesaw" and "Grand Hotel."
George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom
Cy Coleman-Betty Comden-A.Green Let's Go Flying Company The Will Rogers Follies
David-Vosburgh-Frank Lazarus Famous Feet Company A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
Carol Hall Aggie Song Chorus The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields My City Company Seesaw
Maury Yeston Overture Della Donna Company Nine
Maury Yeston Guido's Song Raul Julia Nine
Maury Yeston-Robert Wright-George Forrest The Grand Parade/Some Have, Some Have Not/As It Should Be Company Grand Hotel
C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Never Met a Man I Didn't Like Keith Carradine
C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Willamania Company
George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell
Maury Yeston I Can't Make This Movie Raul Julia Nine
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 in d 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, Jukka-Pekka Saraste, conductor; Daniel Muller-Schott, cello
Esa-Pekka Salonen: Fog
Edouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d minor Op 35
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43
Jean Sibelius: Lemminkainen in Tuonela (BBC Symphony Orchestra; Sakari Oramo, conductor (Chandos 20136)
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: The Traveling Bedlows…Lerner & Loewe: The Rain in Spain…Archy and Mehitabel
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Andante from String Quartet No. 3 (1804)
Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)
Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)
Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter (1970)
Frederick Delius: Romance (1896)
Vilém Blodek: In the Well: Intermezzo (1867)
Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)