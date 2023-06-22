WCLV Program Guide 06-22-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marc Copland And I Love Her Day And Night

Karrin Allyson Daydream I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction are You Heading? Safe Corners

Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target

Metheny/Mehldau Quartet The Sound Of Water

R Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Silhouette

Snorre Kirk Beat Zanzibar

Quincy Jones The Quintessence Robot Portrait

James Moody and the Brass Figures SmackAMac

T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Everything I Love

Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Bernie's Tune

James Weidman Sonic Realities Sonic Realities

Javon Jackson Me and Mr. Jones A Certain Attitude

Roy Hargrove Public Eye Night Watch

Joshua Redman Joshua Redman Blues On Sunday

Christian McBride Out There My Favorite Things

Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet Like Someone In Love

Christian McBride Big Band That Good Feeling I Should Care

TK Blue The Tide of Love A Prayer For Us

Jimmy Giuffre The Easy Way The Easy Way

Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets

Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Blues For Charlie

Tomas Janzon Nomads Rob's Piano

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris

Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Yesterdays

Charlie Parker Complete Dial Masters Relaxin' At Camarillo

Horace Silver HoraceScope HoraceScope

Johnny Griffin The Little Giant The Message

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Cecilla Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 It's a Grand Night for Swinging

Oscar Peterson What's Up-The Very Tall Band Salt Peanuts

The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Meat Wave

The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn Tanya

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream

Josh Lawrence And That Too North Winds

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Love For Sale [Live]

John Hicks A Piece for My Peace So in Love

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Buffalo

Pat Martino The Maker You're Welcome To A Prayer

Greg Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree and Its Fruit

Grant Green Solid Solid

Bill Frisell Four Monroe

Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power And Now The Queen

Ed Saindon Key Play Sao Paulo

Ken Peplowski Noir Blue MultiColored Blue

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Coercion

Dan Wilson Vessels of Wood and Earth Vessels of Wood and Earth

Dan Wilson Things Eternal For Tomorrow

Artemis In Real time Penelope

T Stafford This Side of Strayhorn My Little Brown Book

Stan Getz Getz at the Gate When The Sun Comes Out

Thelonious Monk Complete Black Lion Recordings Nice Work If You Can Get It

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)

Orlando Gibbons: Fantasia No. 4 in d (1620)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918)

John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)

Étienne Méhul: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1809)

John Williams: NBC 'Mission' Theme (1985)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 (1878)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Captain of the Pinafore (1878)

Claudio Monteverdi: Laudate Dominum & Hymn (1600)

Eleanor Farjeon: Morning Has Broken (1931)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Dream Tangles (1838)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)

Ricardo Castro: Canto de amor (1896)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: Children's Scene (1903)

Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley: Children at Play (1928)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Gioacchino Rossini: Grand Overture (1810)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B-Flat (1733)

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Trio No. 4 in e 'Dumky' (1891)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance (1890)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: The Pearl of Iberia: Gypsy Dance (1900)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G (1780)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d (1750)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Jean Françaix: Divertissement for Bassoon & Strings (1968)

Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)

Ricardo Castro: Polonaise from Piano Concerto (1887)

Ricardo Castro: Berceuse (1906)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Arcangelo Corelli: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1713)

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)

Leos Janácek: Suite for Orchestra (1891)

Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Manuel Ponce: Gavota (1901)

Luigi Cherubini: Minuet & Finale from Symphony in D (1815)

Franz Schubert: Polonaise in B-Flat (1817)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1785)

John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Summer (1965)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 2 in D (1809)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 1 (1820)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Méhul's Overture 'Young Henry's Hunt' (1861)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances (1890)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite (1903)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 3 (1887)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jean Françaix: The Flower Clock (1959)

Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2 (1932)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't be Weary, Traveler (1921)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 4 in d (1874)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 59 'Rider' (1793)

Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Guillaume Lekeu: Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble (1892)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

Bill Evans: Turn Out the Stars (1966)