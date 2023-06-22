© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 06-22-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Marc Copland      And I Love Her    Day And Night

      Karrin Allyson   Daydream    I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction are You Heading?  Safe Corners

      Brandee Younger   Brand New Life    Moving Target

      Metheny/Mehldau   Quartet     The Sound Of Water

      R Despommier      A Midsummer Odyssey     Silhouette

      Snorre Kirk Beat  Zanzibar

      Quincy Jones      The Quintessence  Robot Portrait

      James Moody and the Brass Figures   SmackAMac

      T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Everything I Love

      Pacific Jazz Group      Pacific Jazz Group      Bernie's Tune

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Sonic Realities

      Javon Jackson     Me and Mr. Jones  A Certain Attitude

      Roy Hargrove      Public Eye  Night Watch

      Joshua Redman     Joshua Redman     Blues On Sunday

      Christian McBride Out There   My Favorite Things

      Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet Like Someone In Love

      Christian McBride Big Band    That Good Feeling      I Should Care

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  A Prayer For Us

      Jimmy Giuffre     The Easy Way      The Easy Way

      Sweets Edison     Sweets      Walkin' With Sweets

      Ike Quebec  Blue and Sentimental    Blues For Charlie

      Tomas Janzon      Nomads      Rob's Piano

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Iris

      Helen Merrill     Helen Merrill     Yesterdays

      Charlie Parker    Complete Dial Masters   Relaxin' At Camarillo

      Horace Silver     HoraceScope HoraceScope

      Johnny Griffin    The Little Giant  The Message

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Cecilla Smith      The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  It's a Grand Night for Swinging

      Oscar Peterson    What's Up-The Very Tall Band  Salt Peanuts

      The Nightcrawlers Get Ready   Meat Wave

      The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn     Tanya

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      North Winds

      Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club     Love For Sale [Live]

      John Hicks  A Piece for My Peace    So in Love

      Kenny Dorham      Whistle Stop      Buffalo

      Pat Martino The Maker   You're Welcome To A Prayer

      Greg Tardy  Sufficient Grace  A Tree and Its Fruit

      Grant Green       Solid Solid

      Bill Frisell      Four  Monroe

      Cassandra Wilson  She Who Weeps     She Who Weeps

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     And Now The Queen

      Ed Saindon  Key Play    Sao Paulo

      Ken Peplowski     Noir Blue   MultiColored Blue

      Lauren Henderson  Conjuring   Coercion

      Dan Wilson  Vessels of Wood and Earth     Vessels of Wood and Earth

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    For Tomorrow

      Artemis     In Real time      Penelope

      T Stafford  This Side of Strayhorn  My Little Brown Book

      Stan Getz   Getz at the Gate  When The Sun Comes Out

      Thelonious Monk   Complete Black Lion Recordings      Nice Work If You Can Get It

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)

Orlando Gibbons: Fantasia No. 4 in d (1620)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918)

John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)

Étienne Méhul: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1809)

John Williams: NBC 'Mission' Theme (1985)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 (1878)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Captain of the Pinafore (1878)

Claudio Monteverdi: Laudate Dominum & Hymn (1600)

Eleanor Farjeon: Morning Has Broken (1931)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Dream Tangles (1838)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)

Ricardo Castro: Canto de amor (1896)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: Children's Scene (1903)

Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley: Children at Play (1928)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Gioacchino Rossini: Grand Overture (1810)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B-Flat (1733)

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Trio No. 4 in e 'Dumky' (1891)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance (1890)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: The Pearl of Iberia: Gypsy Dance (1900)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G (1780)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d (1750)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Jean Françaix: Divertissement for Bassoon & Strings (1968)

Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)

Ricardo Castro: Polonaise from Piano Concerto (1887)

Ricardo Castro: Berceuse (1906)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Arcangelo Corelli: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1713)

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)

Leos Janácek: Suite for Orchestra (1891)

Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Manuel Ponce: Gavota (1901)

Luigi Cherubini: Minuet & Finale from Symphony in D (1815)

Franz Schubert: Polonaise in B-Flat (1817)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1785)

John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Summer (1965)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 2 in D (1809)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 1 (1820)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Méhul's Overture 'Young Henry's Hunt' (1861)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances (1890)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite (1903)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 3 (1887)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jean Françaix: The Flower Clock (1959)

Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2 (1932)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't be Weary, Traveler (1921)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 4 in d (1874)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 59 'Rider' (1793)

Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Guillaume Lekeu: Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble (1892)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

Bill Evans: Turn Out the Stars (1966)

Arts & Culture