WCLV Program Guide 06-22-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Marc Copland And I Love Her Day And Night
Karrin Allyson Daydream I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction are You Heading? Safe Corners
Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target
Metheny/Mehldau Quartet The Sound Of Water
R Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Silhouette
Snorre Kirk Beat Zanzibar
Quincy Jones The Quintessence Robot Portrait
James Moody and the Brass Figures SmackAMac
T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Everything I Love
Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Bernie's Tune
James Weidman Sonic Realities Sonic Realities
Javon Jackson Me and Mr. Jones A Certain Attitude
Roy Hargrove Public Eye Night Watch
Joshua Redman Joshua Redman Blues On Sunday
Christian McBride Out There My Favorite Things
Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet Like Someone In Love
Christian McBride Big Band That Good Feeling I Should Care
TK Blue The Tide of Love A Prayer For Us
Jimmy Giuffre The Easy Way The Easy Way
Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets
Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Blues For Charlie
Tomas Janzon Nomads Rob's Piano
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris
Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Yesterdays
Charlie Parker Complete Dial Masters Relaxin' At Camarillo
Horace Silver HoraceScope HoraceScope
Johnny Griffin The Little Giant The Message
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Cecilla Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 It's a Grand Night for Swinging
Oscar Peterson What's Up-The Very Tall Band Salt Peanuts
The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Meat Wave
The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn Tanya
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream
Josh Lawrence And That Too North Winds
Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Love For Sale [Live]
John Hicks A Piece for My Peace So in Love
Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Buffalo
Pat Martino The Maker You're Welcome To A Prayer
Greg Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree and Its Fruit
Grant Green Solid Solid
Bill Frisell Four Monroe
Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power And Now The Queen
Ed Saindon Key Play Sao Paulo
Ken Peplowski Noir Blue MultiColored Blue
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Coercion
Dan Wilson Vessels of Wood and Earth Vessels of Wood and Earth
Dan Wilson Things Eternal For Tomorrow
Artemis In Real time Penelope
T Stafford This Side of Strayhorn My Little Brown Book
Stan Getz Getz at the Gate When The Sun Comes Out
Thelonious Monk Complete Black Lion Recordings Nice Work If You Can Get It
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)
Orlando Gibbons: Fantasia No. 4 in d (1620)
Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918)
John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)
Étienne Méhul: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1809)
John Williams: NBC 'Mission' Theme (1985)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 (1878)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Captain of the Pinafore (1878)
Claudio Monteverdi: Laudate Dominum & Hymn (1600)
Eleanor Farjeon: Morning Has Broken (1931)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Dream Tangles (1838)
Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)
Ricardo Castro: Canto de amor (1896)
Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: Children's Scene (1903)
Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley: Children at Play (1928)
Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)
Gioacchino Rossini: Grand Overture (1810)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D (1720)
George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B-Flat (1733)
Antonín Dvorák: Piano Trio No. 4 in e 'Dumky' (1891)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)
Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance (1890)
Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: The Pearl of Iberia: Gypsy Dance (1900)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)
Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G (1780)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d (1750)
Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)
Jean Françaix: Divertissement for Bassoon & Strings (1968)
Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)
Ricardo Castro: Polonaise from Piano Concerto (1887)
Ricardo Castro: Berceuse (1906)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Arcangelo Corelli: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1713)
Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)
Leos Janácek: Suite for Orchestra (1891)
Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
Manuel Ponce: Gavota (1901)
Luigi Cherubini: Minuet & Finale from Symphony in D (1815)
Franz Schubert: Polonaise in B-Flat (1817)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1785)
John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)
Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Summer (1965)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 2 in D (1809)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 1 (1820)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Méhul's Overture 'Young Henry's Hunt' (1861)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances (1890)
Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite (1903)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 3 (1887)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Jean Françaix: The Flower Clock (1959)
Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)
Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)
Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2 (1932)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't be Weary, Traveler (1921)
Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 4 in d (1874)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)
Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)
Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 59 'Rider' (1793)
Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)
Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)
Guillaume Lekeu: Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble (1892)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)
Bill Evans: Turn Out the Stars (1966)