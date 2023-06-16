WCLV Program Guide 06-17-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Stan Kenton, Adventures in Blues, Reuben’s Blues
Ray Vega – Thomas Marriot, Coast to Coast, Broadway
Clifford Jordan , Drink Plenty Water, Talking Blues
Clifford Jordan, Play What You Feel, Angelica
Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Solitude
Steve Smith, Time Flies, Tempus Fugue-It
Kevin O’Connell – Adam Brenner, Hot New YorkMinutes, Biskit
Nimmons Project, Generational, Arf
Tony Scott, Bill Evans – Tony Scott Quartet, Walkin’
Stephen Jones – Ben Haugland, Road to Nowhere, Milestones (John Lewis composition)
Miles Davis, Milestones, Milestones (Miles Davis composition)
Cannonball Adderley, Dizzy’s Business, Jive Samba
Stan Getz (with Astrud Gilberto), Getz-Gilberto, The Girl from Ipanema
Stan Getz, Getz at the Gate, Airegin
Hey Rim Jeon, Groovitude, Michelle
Ken Fowser, Resolution, Reminiscent of You
Tony Scott, The Clarinet Album, Speak Low
Javier Nero, Kemet (The Black Land), Time
Artie Roth, Resonants, Sky Blues
Cecilia Smith, Mary Lou Williams Project, St. Louis Blues
James Weidman, Sonic Realities, Steeplechase
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again Be Deedle dee doo
Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley One Man's Dream
Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley The Old Country
Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba
Cannonball Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
Charles Mingus, Dick Williams, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Benny Golson, Jerome Richardson, Roland Hanna, Theodore Cohen, Dannie Richmond The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Gunslinging Bird
Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, Max Roach, Charles Mingus Jazz at Massey Hall Hot House
Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird
Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Nancy Wilson Cannon Re-Loaded The Masquerade is Over
Cannonball Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World Afternoon in Paris
Thad Jones, Barry Harris, Percy Heath, Max Roach Blue Gershwin I've Got a Crush On YOu
Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Marucie Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues The Sermon
Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Silver Celebration
Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize Emily Remler: Retrospective voulme 1 Strollin'
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade
Karrin Allyson, Randy Weinstein, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Sophisticated Lady
Herbie Nichols, Teddy Kotick, Max Roach Blue Gershwin Mine
Earl Kluch Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain
Cyrus Chestnut, James Carter, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash Soul Food Wellllll!
McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Afro Blue
Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfied The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers E.S.P.
David Amram Studio Orchestra Complete Filmtrack Score The Manchurian Candidate Some Soul from Seoul
Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson Jazz in Film Clockers
Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Touch Her Soft Lips and Part
Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together Round Midnight
Linda Cunningham Giambalvo, Billy Rogers, Plas Johnson, Steve Solomon, Craig Falton, Charlie Bulla The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Good Morning Heartache
Plas Johnson, Joey DeFrancesco, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini The Pink Panther Theme
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Ricardo Castro Intermezzo Oriental Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente
Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in Bb, D.485 Marlboro Festival Orchestra (Live in Vermont, 1970) Pablo Casals
Astor Piazzolla Suite for Oboe and String Orchestra Andres Spiller, oboe Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina
Joaquin Nin-Culmell Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in D (Concierto para piano y orquesta en D) Daniel Blanch, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Cuba Enrique Perez
Fernando Sor Fantaisie, Op. 54bis Manuel Barrueco, Franco Platino, guitars
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 7 in D, Op. 10, No. 3 Claudio Arrau, piano
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Joaquin Turina: Circulo Op. 91: Movement 1 Amanecer (Dawn) Lincoln Trio
Joaquin Turina: Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 1 John Novacek, piano; Steven Copes, violin; Jason Uyeyama, violin; Caitlin Lynch, viola; Sophie Shao, cello Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Gina Doorn calling from Los Alamos, NM
Leos Janacek: Jenufa - Act 1 Prelude Vienna Philharmonic; Charles Mackerras, conductor
Mari Esabel Valverde: Darest, O Soul Cantus
Franz Liszt: from 28 Grandes etudes de Paganini, S. 141: No. 3 in G-Sharp Minor "La Campanella" Yekwon Sunwoo, piano
Dorothy Howell: Koong Shee Ballet Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland
Franz Liszt, arr. William Kanengiser & Jon Minei: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 Lassan Friska Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL
Friedrich Hermann: Capriccio No. 1 in D minor for 3 violins, Op. 2 Dae Hee Ahn, Rachel Ostler, Sissi Zhang, violins Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)
Richard Rodgers: Waltz Medley (1960)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke (1957)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys (1979)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)
Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)
Traditional: The Miller of Dee
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2021 - Co-hosted Kevin Olusola (the cellist and beatboxer from the acapella supergroup, Pentatonix) along with pianist Peter Dugan, this special program commemorates the holiday, Juneteenth. We meet outstanding young black musicians performing works by black composers including music by Coleridge-Taylor, Sam Cooke, Florence Price and a new work by a young composer. These excellent young players discuss what Juneteenth means to them and the black experience in classical music.
The Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School Chorus, Director Phillip Streetman with 18-year-old soloist, Zanaiah Billups performs There is a Balm in Gilead, traditional arranged by Moses Hogan
Najee Greenlee, 18, clarinet, from Flint, Michigan along with violinists Aidan Krieger and Valerie Xu-Friedman, violist Emma Boyd and cellist Gabriel Hennebury (all teenagers studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy) performs Clarinet Quintet in F Sharp Minor, Op. 10, Mvmt 2: Larghetto affettuoso by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Ebun Oguntola, 15, composer, from Fayetteville, NY presents her own work, “The Dimensions” performed by host Peter Dugan, piano and From the Top alumni violinists Charles Yang and Doori Na
Host Peter Dugan, piano performs “A Child is Born” by Thad Jones
Emma Spence, 12, cello, from Los Altos, CA along with pianist Jeremy Lenk, performs Adoration by Florence Price
Kevin Olusola, cello, with alums Hannah White, violin and Clifton Williams, keyboards performs A Change is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke arranged by Matt Jones
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)
Charles Gounod: Faust: Jewel Song (1859)
Robert Schumann: Overture to Scenes from Goethe's 'Faust' (1853)
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird (1910)
Amy Beach: Les rêves de Colombine (1907)
Louise Farrenc: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)
Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks (1908)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)
George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1885)
Massive Attack: Teardrop (1998)
Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This (2012)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c (1822)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Prokofiev – Screen to Concert Hall
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé: Suite—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer
Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Part 1—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer
Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 2 & 3—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer
Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 5 & 7—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Tommy Tune (Part 1) – He may be 84, but Tommy Tune is the eternal Broadway Baby. In this interview, first broadcast in 1999, he talks about performing on both stage and screen in musicals including "The Boy Friend," "Seesaw" and "My One and Only."
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 1 in B-Flat (1827)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Matthias Pintscher, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin
Matthias Pintscher: Assonanza (for violin and chamber orchestra; CSO commission; world premiere)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances
Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto—Leila Josefowicz, violin; Montreal Symphony
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1—Leila Josefowicz, violin; Montreal Symphony
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Grab Your Seats…Theodore Bikel: Digging the Weans; The Visions of the Bones…Sheldon Harnick
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)
Sergei Taneyev: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1898)
Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)
Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)
Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings 'Interlude in an Old Style' (1886)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 13 in F-Sharp (1951)
Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' (1961)