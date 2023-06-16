WCLV Program Guide 06-17-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Stan Kenton, Adventures in Blues, Reuben’s Blues

Ray Vega – Thomas Marriot, Coast to Coast, Broadway

Clifford Jordan , Drink Plenty Water, Talking Blues

Clifford Jordan, Play What You Feel, Angelica

Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Solitude

Steve Smith, Time Flies, Tempus Fugue-It

Kevin O’Connell – Adam Brenner, Hot New YorkMinutes, Biskit

Nimmons Project, Generational, Arf

Tony Scott, Bill Evans – Tony Scott Quartet, Walkin’

Stephen Jones – Ben Haugland, Road to Nowhere, Milestones (John Lewis composition)

Miles Davis, Milestones, Milestones (Miles Davis composition)

Cannonball Adderley, Dizzy’s Business, Jive Samba

Stan Getz (with Astrud Gilberto), Getz-Gilberto, The Girl from Ipanema

Stan Getz, Getz at the Gate, Airegin

Hey Rim Jeon, Groovitude, Michelle

Ken Fowser, Resolution, Reminiscent of You

Tony Scott, The Clarinet Album, Speak Low

Javier Nero, Kemet (The Black Land), Time

Artie Roth, Resonants, Sky Blues

Cecilia Smith, Mary Lou Williams Project, St. Louis Blues

James Weidman, Sonic Realities, Steeplechase

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again Be Deedle dee doo

Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley One Man's Dream

Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley The Old Country

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba

Cannonball Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Charles Mingus, Dick Williams, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Benny Golson, Jerome Richardson, Roland Hanna, Theodore Cohen, Dannie Richmond The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Gunslinging Bird

Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, Max Roach, Charles Mingus Jazz at Massey Hall Hot House

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Nancy Wilson Cannon Re-Loaded The Masquerade is Over

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World Afternoon in Paris

Thad Jones, Barry Harris, Percy Heath, Max Roach Blue Gershwin I've Got a Crush On YOu

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Marucie Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues The Sermon

Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Silver Celebration

Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize Emily Remler: Retrospective voulme 1 Strollin'

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Karrin Allyson, Randy Weinstein, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Sophisticated Lady

Herbie Nichols, Teddy Kotick, Max Roach Blue Gershwin Mine

Earl Kluch Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Cyrus Chestnut, James Carter, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash Soul Food Wellllll!

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Afro Blue

Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfied The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers E.S.P.

David Amram Studio Orchestra Complete Filmtrack Score The Manchurian Candidate Some Soul from Seoul

Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson Jazz in Film Clockers

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Touch Her Soft Lips and Part

Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together Round Midnight

Linda Cunningham Giambalvo, Billy Rogers, Plas Johnson, Steve Solomon, Craig Falton, Charlie Bulla The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Good Morning Heartache

Plas Johnson, Joey DeFrancesco, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini The Pink Panther Theme

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Ricardo Castro Intermezzo Oriental Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente

Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in Bb, D.485 Marlboro Festival Orchestra (Live in Vermont, 1970) Pablo Casals

Astor Piazzolla Suite for Oboe and String Orchestra Andres Spiller, oboe Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina

Joaquin Nin-Culmell Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in D (Concierto para piano y orquesta en D) Daniel Blanch, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Cuba Enrique Perez

Fernando Sor Fantaisie, Op. 54bis Manuel Barrueco, Franco Platino, guitars

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 7 in D, Op. 10, No. 3 Claudio Arrau, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joaquin Turina: Circulo Op. 91: Movement 1 Amanecer (Dawn) Lincoln Trio

Joaquin Turina: Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 1 John Novacek, piano; Steven Copes, violin; Jason Uyeyama, violin; Caitlin Lynch, viola; Sophie Shao, cello Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Gina Doorn calling from Los Alamos, NM

Leos Janacek: Jenufa - Act 1 Prelude Vienna Philharmonic; Charles Mackerras, conductor

Mari Esabel Valverde: Darest, O Soul Cantus

Franz Liszt: from 28 Grandes etudes de Paganini, S. 141: No. 3 in G-Sharp Minor "La Campanella" Yekwon Sunwoo, piano

Dorothy Howell: Koong Shee Ballet Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland

Franz Liszt, arr. William Kanengiser & Jon Minei: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 Lassan Friska Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL

Friedrich Hermann: Capriccio No. 1 in D minor for 3 violins, Op. 2 Dae Hee Ahn, Rachel Ostler, Sissi Zhang, violins Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Richard Rodgers: Waltz Medley (1960)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke (1957)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys (1979)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

Traditional: The Miller of Dee

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2021 - Co-hosted Kevin Olusola (the cellist and beatboxer from the acapella supergroup, Pentatonix) along with pianist Peter Dugan, this special program commemorates the holiday, Juneteenth. We meet outstanding young black musicians performing works by black composers including music by Coleridge-Taylor, Sam Cooke, Florence Price and a new work by a young composer. These excellent young players discuss what Juneteenth means to them and the black experience in classical music.

The Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School Chorus, Director Phillip Streetman with 18-year-old soloist, Zanaiah Billups performs There is a Balm in Gilead, traditional arranged by Moses Hogan

Najee Greenlee, 18, clarinet, from Flint, Michigan along with violinists Aidan Krieger and Valerie Xu-Friedman, violist Emma Boyd and cellist Gabriel Hennebury (all teenagers studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy) performs Clarinet Quintet in F Sharp Minor, Op. 10, Mvmt 2: Larghetto affettuoso by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

Ebun Oguntola, 15, composer, from Fayetteville, NY presents her own work, “The Dimensions” performed by host Peter Dugan, piano and From the Top alumni violinists Charles Yang and Doori Na

Host Peter Dugan, piano performs “A Child is Born” by Thad Jones

Emma Spence, 12, cello, from Los Altos, CA along with pianist Jeremy Lenk, performs Adoration by Florence Price

Kevin Olusola, cello, with alums Hannah White, violin and Clifton Williams, keyboards performs A Change is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke arranged by Matt Jones

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Jewel Song (1859)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Scenes from Goethe's 'Faust' (1853)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird (1910)

Amy Beach: Les rêves de Colombine (1907)

Louise Farrenc: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks (1908)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1885)

Massive Attack: Teardrop (1998)

Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This (2012)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c (1822)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Prokofiev – Screen to Concert Hall

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé: Suite—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Part 1—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 2 & 3—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 5 & 7—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Tommy Tune (Part 1) – He may be 84, but Tommy Tune is the eternal Broadway Baby. In this interview, first broadcast in 1999, he talks about performing on both stage and screen in musicals including "The Boy Friend," "Seesaw" and "My One and Only."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 1 in B-Flat (1827)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Matthias Pintscher, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin

Matthias Pintscher: Assonanza (for violin and chamber orchestra; CSO commission; world premiere)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto—Leila Josefowicz, violin; Montreal Symphony

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1—Leila Josefowicz, violin; Montreal Symphony

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Grab Your Seats…Theodore Bikel: Digging the Weans; The Visions of the Bones…Sheldon Harnick

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)

Sergei Taneyev: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1898)

Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)

Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings 'Interlude in an Old Style' (1886)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 13 in F-Sharp (1951)

Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' (1961)