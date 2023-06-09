WCLV Program Guide 06-10-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend Wichita Lineman

H2 Big Band It Could Happen It Could Happen to You

Melvyn Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Full House

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Smokin' at the Half Note What's New

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing

Shirley Horn, Roy Hargrove, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Meaning of the Blues

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Las Vegas Tango

Frank Sinatra, Nelson Riddle Orchestra Frank Sinatra Romance: Songs from the Heart Nice 'N' Easy

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Autumn Leaves

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Now Hear My Meaning

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Blue Bossa

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay, Ron Carter Warm Valley

Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, Houston Person The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll

Thelonious Monk The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Concorde

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly It Might As Well Be Spring

Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Grady Tate, Ray Brown Side By Side Makin' Whoopee

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It's a Most Unusual Day

Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Epistrophy

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Peace For South Africa

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music form the Motion Picture Bullitt Bullitt Main Title

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Dexter Gordon, Sonny Clark, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Dexter Gordon: Ballads I Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out to Dry

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Antonio Lauro Seis por Derecho Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion

Antonio Lauro Vals Venezolano No. 3 (Venezuelan Waltz No. 3) Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion

Manuel de Falla 7 Popular Spanish Songs (el Pano moruno, Nana, Cancion, Polo,Seguidilla Murciana) Angele Dubeau, violin La Pieta

Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in f, Op. 21 Ingrid Fliter, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jun Markl

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 1 in G, K. 80 Abel Tomas Realp, Vera Marinez Mehner, violins; Jonathan Brown, viola; Arnau Tomas Realp, cello Cuarteto Casals

Ernesto Halffter Danza de la gitana (arr. by Jascha Heifetz) Hideko Udagawa, violin; Pavel Gililov, piano

Lorenzo Palomo Shattered Smile of a Star, from Andalusian Nocturnes Pepe Romero, guitar Seville Royal Symphony Orchestra Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos

Joaquin Rodrigo Pereludio al gallo mananero (Prelude to the Dawn Cockerel) Artur Pizarro, piano

Alexander Glazunov Raymonda, suite from the ballet Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jose Serebrier

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Meghann Oglesby

Antonin Dvorak: Legends, No. 5 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Sir Charles Mackerras, conductor

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 8: Movements 1-3 Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Stephane Denève, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Allison Toltz calling from Montreal, Canada

Gabriel Faure: Piano Quintet no. 1 In D Minor, Op. 89 Molto Moderato Fine Arts Quartet

Margaret Bonds/Langston Hughes: When the Dove Enters In Davone Tines, baritone; Lara Downes, piano

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F Major, Op. 1: Movement 4 Allegro molto Roberto Plano, piano

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions Sphinx Virtuosi Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Ottorino Respighi: Notturno Roberto Plano, piano Grand Piano Series, Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, Naples, FL

Joachim Raff: Sinfonietta, Op. 188 ROCO ROCO, Lucian & Nancy Morrison Theater at Brockman Hall, Rice University, Houston TX

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Phantom of the Opera: Overture (1986)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto (1923)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Main Title (1964)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Frederick Loewe: Camelot: Suite (1960)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: March for the Ark (1750)

Scott Joplin: Stoptime Rag (1910)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 2020 - This program is From the Top’s annual “Where Are They Now” show featuring interviews with From the Top alumni and the fantastic music they’re making in their early professional careers. We meet a alum pianist who has released an album to raise money for the people of Flint, Michigan who have suffered from the contaminated water crisis there, the alum winner of last year’s Queen Elizabeth Competition and an alum baritone who just won his first Grammy

Catalyst Quartet with pianist Stewart Goodyear performs Piano Quintet in G minor I. Allegro con moto by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. The Catalyst Quartet features Karla Donehew Perez and Jesse Montgomery, violins; Paul Laraia, viola and Karlos Rodriguez, cello.

John Brancy, baritone performs "How Fair This Spot" and "Spring Waters" by Sergei Rachmaninoff, with Peter Dugan, piano

Stella Chen, violin performs Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, Mvt 3 “Allegro Vivacissimo” by Peter Tchaikovsky with the Belgian National Orchestra, Hugh Wolff, conductor.

Jeremy Ajani Jordan, composer/piano performs “For Flint” by Jeremy Ajani Jordan

Yi Wei, marimba, performs Sonata No.1 in G Minor, Presto by Johann Sebastian Bach for Marimba & Two Part Invention No 13 in A Minor by Johann Sebastian Bach, Yi Wei, marimba; Béla Fleck, banjo

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of live matinee broadcasts comes to an end with Wagner’s transfixing early opera Der Fliegende Holländer – The Flying Dutchman. Bass baritone Tomasz Konieczny, who created a sensation in the Ring cycle a few years ago, returns to the Met stage as the mysterious Flying Dutchman – the sea captain locked in a struggle for his soul. Soprano Elza van den Heever stars as Senta, the woman whose obsession with the Dutchman’s legend leads to a love that offers him a chance at redemption. The cast also features tenor Eric Cutler and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy. Thomas Guggeis makes his network broadcast debut conducting Wagner’s breathtaking score.

15:38 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)

Viktor Ullmann: Piano Sonata No. 6 (1943)

Eduard Strauss: Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' (1875)

Josef Suk: Elegy in D-Flat (1922)

Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: George Martin: The Beatles & Beyond

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite: Pepperland—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby—Paul McCartney, lead vocal; John Lennon, George Harrison, harmony vocals; String Ensemble

Flanders & Swann: Have Some Madeira, M’Dear—Michael Flanders & Donald Swann

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon

Paul & Linda McCartney (arr Tommy Newsom): Live and Let Die: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

George Martin: Live and Let Die: Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon

George Martin: Three American Sketches— Cornelius Katzer, violin; Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon

George Martin: Overture ‘Under Milk Wood’— Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon

George Martin: The Mission Chorales—Berlin Music Ensemble & Choir/Craig Leon

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Rare Rodgers & Hammerstein - These are songs that never became hits, but they make for very good listening. Selections from all nine of their stage musicals, from "Oklahoma!" to "The Sound of Music," and the performers include John Davidson, Mary Martin and Donna McKechnie

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings (1825)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Berlin Radio Symphony Karina Canellakis, conductor; Nicola Benedetti, violin

Igor Stravinsky: Chant funebre Op 5

Karol Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 35

Lili Boulanger: D’un soir triste

Alexander Scriabin: Symphony No. 4 Op 54 ‘The Poem of Ecstasy’

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto Op 35—Nicola Benedetti, violin; Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, Jakub Hrůša, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: The Memory Expert…Army Training Film…Ruth Draper: A Children’s Party in Philadelphia…Mark Levy

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Nocturne from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1955)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

John Rutter: Suite Antique: Prelude (1979)

Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song (1893)