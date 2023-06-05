© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 06-06-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Fonnesbaek/Kauflin      Danish Rain Windows

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Bass Time

      Allen Toussaint    The Bright Mississippi  Blue Drag

      Nicholas Payton   Trumpet Legacy    Nostalgia (Dedicated To Fats Navarro)

      Artemis     In Real Time      Slink

      Jim Snidero Plays the Music of Joe Henderson    Recorda Me

      Joe Locke   Very Early  Effendi

      Billie Holiday    All or Nothing At All  Our love is here to stay

      Charles Mingus    The Jazz Experiments of Charlie Mingus    The Spur Of The Moment

      John Abercrombie/Joe Beck     Coincidence Beautiful Love

      George Coleman    Live At Smalls Jazz Club      Blues for Smalls

      Gregory Groover   The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2  Rumble Young Man Rumble (Soon Ah Will Be Done)

      James Carter      In Carterian Fashion    Don's Idea

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Moon Dancer

      Brandee Younger   Brand New Life    Running Game

      Metheny/Mehldau   Quartet     The Sound Of Water

      LeBouef Brothers  Hush  Oblique TwoStep

      Grant Green Nigeria     I Concentrate on You

      Gene Ammons Hittin' the Jug   Hittin the Jug

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      A Cottage For Sale

      Spike Wilner      Plays Monk and Ellington      U.M.M.G

      Nica Carrington   Times Like These  Angel Eyes

      Marc Johnson      Swept Away  Midnight Blue

      Old Style Sextet  Old Style Sextet  Roxy

      Ken Fowser  Little Echo Another View

      Neal Smith  Some of My Favorite Songs Are A Shade Of Jade

      Julian Lage View With A Room  Tributary

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Healing Power

      Peter Erskine     As It Is    For Ruth

      Michael Ornstein  Aperture    Opposite World

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gary McFarland Legacy Project Circulation Blue Hodge

      Larry Vuckovich   Street Scene      News For Lulu

      Gilad Edelman     My Groove, Your Move     Sweet Honey Bee

      Keith Jarrett     Somewhere   Stars Fell On Alabama

      Sphere      On Tour     Spiral

      Peter Bernstein   What Comes Next   What Comes Next

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Flyover Country

      Mal Waldron Left Alone  Cat Walk

      Tommy Flanagan/Red Mitchell   You're Me   Whisper Not

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Plays Monk     Brake's Sake

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    She'll Come Round

      Lauren Henderson  Day Dream   That Old Black Magic

      Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger  Sonny's Theme

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Shine

      Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis   Jawbreakers Jawbreakers

      Joey DeFrancesco  the Champ Vol. 2  Back At The Chicken Shack

      Hazelrigg Bros.   Synchronicity      Murder By Numbers

      Larry Willis      How Can You Keep the Music Playing  Dance Cadaverous

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Celestial

      Mike Murley Taking Flight     Phrase 3

      Sonny Rollins     Moving Out  More Than You Know

      Sarah Vaughn      The Lonely Hours  Solitude

      Lucky Thompson    Lord, Lord, Am I Ever Gonna Know?   Love and Respect

      VA    Here it Is  Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

      David Hazeltine   For All We Know   My Ship

      Kenny Burrell     Midnight Blue     Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora (1910)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux (1841)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' (1778)

Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Rudolph Ganz: St. Louis Symphony March (1925)

Leroy Anderson: Harvard Sketches (1939)

Franz Waxman: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite (1941)

Anonymous: Romance

Claude Debussy: Danse bohemiènne (1880)

Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March (1858)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Harold Arlen: The Sky's the Limit: One for My Baby (1943)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Emmerich Kálmán: Miss Sunshine: Overture (1916)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Galop (1941)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in G (1767)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 89 (1787)

Aram Khachaturian: Piano Concerto (1936)

Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet 'Mir ist so wunderbar' (1805)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)

Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ottorino Respighi: Belkis, Queen of Sheba: Orgiastic Dance (1934)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía (1920)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Florence Price: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Florence Price: Village Scenes (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in G (1783)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Ignaz Pleyel: Sinfonia Concertante No. 2 (1805)

Alexandre Desplat: The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto (1804)

Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)

Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral (1978)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

John Williams: Summon the Heroes (1996)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Johannes Brahms: Four Piano Pieces (1892)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos (1901)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C (1773)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Augusta Holmès: La Nuit et l'Amour from 'Ludus pro Patria' (1888)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Aram Khachaturian: Violin Concerto in d (1940)

Carl Reinecke: Wind Sextet (1908)

Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Three Tone Pictures (1915)

Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)

Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Violin Concerto (1844)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)

Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano (1888)

John Bull: Fantasia (1600)

Emmerich Kálmán: What Does a Rosy Mouth Know? (1925)

