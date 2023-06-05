WCLV Program Guide 06-06-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Fonnesbaek/Kauflin Danish Rain Windows
Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Time
Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Blue Drag
Nicholas Payton Trumpet Legacy Nostalgia (Dedicated To Fats Navarro)
Artemis In Real Time Slink
Jim Snidero Plays the Music of Joe Henderson Recorda Me
Joe Locke Very Early Effendi
Billie Holiday All or Nothing At All Our love is here to stay
Charles Mingus The Jazz Experiments of Charlie Mingus The Spur Of The Moment
John Abercrombie/Joe Beck Coincidence Beautiful Love
George Coleman Live At Smalls Jazz Club Blues for Smalls
Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 Rumble Young Man Rumble (Soon Ah Will Be Done)
James Carter In Carterian Fashion Don's Idea
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Moon Dancer
Brandee Younger Brand New Life Running Game
Metheny/Mehldau Quartet The Sound Of Water
LeBouef Brothers Hush Oblique TwoStep
Grant Green Nigeria I Concentrate on You
Gene Ammons Hittin' the Jug Hittin the Jug
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow A Cottage For Sale
Spike Wilner Plays Monk and Ellington U.M.M.G
Nica Carrington Times Like These Angel Eyes
Marc Johnson Swept Away Midnight Blue
Old Style Sextet Old Style Sextet Roxy
Ken Fowser Little Echo Another View
Neal Smith Some of My Favorite Songs Are A Shade Of Jade
Julian Lage View With A Room Tributary
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power
Peter Erskine As It Is For Ruth
Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Gary McFarland Legacy Project Circulation Blue Hodge
Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu
Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move Sweet Honey Bee
Keith Jarrett Somewhere Stars Fell On Alabama
Sphere On Tour Spiral
Peter Bernstein What Comes Next What Comes Next
Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country
Mal Waldron Left Alone Cat Walk
Tommy Flanagan/Red Mitchell You're Me Whisper Not
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Brake's Sake
Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round
Lauren Henderson Day Dream That Old Black Magic
Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger Sonny's Theme
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine
Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Jawbreakers Jawbreakers
Joey DeFrancesco the Champ Vol. 2 Back At The Chicken Shack
Hazelrigg Bros. Synchronicity Murder By Numbers
Larry Willis How Can You Keep the Music Playing Dance Cadaverous
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3
Sonny Rollins Moving Out More Than You Know
Sarah Vaughn The Lonely Hours Solitude
Lucky Thompson Lord, Lord, Am I Ever Gonna Know? Love and Respect
VA Here it Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)
David Hazeltine For All We Know My Ship
Kenny Burrell Midnight Blue Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora (1910)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)
Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)
Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux (1841)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' (1778)
Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)
Rudolph Ganz: St. Louis Symphony March (1925)
Leroy Anderson: Harvard Sketches (1939)
Franz Waxman: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite (1941)
Anonymous: Romance
Claude Debussy: Danse bohemiènne (1880)
Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March (1858)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 (1788)
Harold Arlen: The Sky's the Limit: One for My Baby (1943)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)
Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)
Emmerich Kálmán: Miss Sunshine: Overture (1916)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Galop (1941)
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony in G (1767)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 89 (1787)
Aram Khachaturian: Piano Concerto (1936)
Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet 'Mir ist so wunderbar' (1805)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)
Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ottorino Respighi: Belkis, Queen of Sheba: Orgiastic Dance (1934)
Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía (1920)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)
Florence Price: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)
Florence Price: Village Scenes (1942)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)
Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in G (1783)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
Ignaz Pleyel: Sinfonia Concertante No. 2 (1805)
Alexandre Desplat: The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto (1804)
Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)
Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)
John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)
Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)
Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral (1978)
Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)
George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)
John Williams: Summon the Heroes (1996)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)
Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)
Johannes Brahms: Four Piano Pieces (1892)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)
Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos (1901)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C (1773)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)
Augusta Holmès: La Nuit et l'Amour from 'Ludus pro Patria' (1888)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)
Aram Khachaturian: Violin Concerto in d (1940)
Carl Reinecke: Wind Sextet (1908)
Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Three Tone Pictures (1915)
Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)
Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)
Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Violin Concerto (1844)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)
Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)
Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano (1888)
John Bull: Fantasia (1600)
Emmerich Kálmán: What Does a Rosy Mouth Know? (1925)