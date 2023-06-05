WCLV Program Guide 06-06-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Fonnesbaek/Kauflin Danish Rain Windows

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Time

Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Blue Drag

Nicholas Payton Trumpet Legacy Nostalgia (Dedicated To Fats Navarro)

Artemis In Real Time Slink

Jim Snidero Plays the Music of Joe Henderson Recorda Me

Joe Locke Very Early Effendi

Billie Holiday All or Nothing At All Our love is here to stay

Charles Mingus The Jazz Experiments of Charlie Mingus The Spur Of The Moment

John Abercrombie/Joe Beck Coincidence Beautiful Love

George Coleman Live At Smalls Jazz Club Blues for Smalls

Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 Rumble Young Man Rumble (Soon Ah Will Be Done)

James Carter In Carterian Fashion Don's Idea

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Moon Dancer

Brandee Younger Brand New Life Running Game

Metheny/Mehldau Quartet The Sound Of Water

LeBouef Brothers Hush Oblique TwoStep

Grant Green Nigeria I Concentrate on You

Gene Ammons Hittin' the Jug Hittin the Jug

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow A Cottage For Sale

Spike Wilner Plays Monk and Ellington U.M.M.G

Nica Carrington Times Like These Angel Eyes

Marc Johnson Swept Away Midnight Blue

Old Style Sextet Old Style Sextet Roxy

Ken Fowser Little Echo Another View

Neal Smith Some of My Favorite Songs Are A Shade Of Jade

Julian Lage View With A Room Tributary

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power

Peter Erskine As It Is For Ruth

Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gary McFarland Legacy Project Circulation Blue Hodge

Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu

Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move Sweet Honey Bee

Keith Jarrett Somewhere Stars Fell On Alabama

Sphere On Tour Spiral

Peter Bernstein What Comes Next What Comes Next

Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country

Mal Waldron Left Alone Cat Walk

Tommy Flanagan/Red Mitchell You're Me Whisper Not

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Brake's Sake

Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round

Lauren Henderson Day Dream That Old Black Magic

Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger Sonny's Theme

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine

Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Jawbreakers Jawbreakers

Joey DeFrancesco the Champ Vol. 2 Back At The Chicken Shack

Hazelrigg Bros. Synchronicity Murder By Numbers

Larry Willis How Can You Keep the Music Playing Dance Cadaverous

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3

Sonny Rollins Moving Out More Than You Know

Sarah Vaughn The Lonely Hours Solitude

Lucky Thompson Lord, Lord, Am I Ever Gonna Know? Love and Respect

VA Here it Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

David Hazeltine For All We Know My Ship

Kenny Burrell Midnight Blue Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora (1910)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux (1841)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' (1778)

Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Rudolph Ganz: St. Louis Symphony March (1925)

Leroy Anderson: Harvard Sketches (1939)

Franz Waxman: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite (1941)

Anonymous: Romance

Claude Debussy: Danse bohemiènne (1880)

Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March (1858)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Harold Arlen: The Sky's the Limit: One for My Baby (1943)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Emmerich Kálmán: Miss Sunshine: Overture (1916)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Galop (1941)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in G (1767)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 89 (1787)

Aram Khachaturian: Piano Concerto (1936)

Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet 'Mir ist so wunderbar' (1805)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)

Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ottorino Respighi: Belkis, Queen of Sheba: Orgiastic Dance (1934)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía (1920)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Florence Price: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Florence Price: Village Scenes (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in G (1783)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Ignaz Pleyel: Sinfonia Concertante No. 2 (1805)

Alexandre Desplat: The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto (1804)

Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)

Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral (1978)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

John Williams: Summon the Heroes (1996)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Johannes Brahms: Four Piano Pieces (1892)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos (1901)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C (1773)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Augusta Holmès: La Nuit et l'Amour from 'Ludus pro Patria' (1888)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Aram Khachaturian: Violin Concerto in d (1940)

Carl Reinecke: Wind Sextet (1908)

Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Three Tone Pictures (1915)

Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)

Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Violin Concerto (1844)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)

Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano (1888)

John Bull: Fantasia (1600)

Emmerich Kálmán: What Does a Rosy Mouth Know? (1925)