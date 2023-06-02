WCLV Program Guide 06-04-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, Studio J

Jason Keiser, Shaw’s Groove, Shaw’s Groove

Woody Shaw, Woody Plays Woody, Rahsaan’s Run

Steve Turre, The Spirits Up Above, Dorthaan’s Walk

Claire Daly, Rah! Rah!, Funk Underneath

Tim Ray, Fire and Rain, Stolen Moments

Oliver Nelson, More Blues and the Abstract Truth, Blues and the Abstract Truth

Josh Lawrence, And That Too, Grit

The Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, Get Ready

Jim Alfredson, Family Business, Verna

Anthony Hervey, Words from My Horn, Neither Here Nor There

Eric Jacobson, Discover, I Hear a Rhapsody

Jared Hall, Seen on the Scene, Mating Call

Eric Alexander, A New Beginning, All My Tomorrows

Ernie Krivda – Bill Dobbins, The Art of the Ballad, How About You

David Larsen – Ken Peplowski, The Peplowski, Into the Mild Project

Mose Allison, Local Color, Parchman Farm

Mose Allison, Creek Bank, Seventh Son

Taj Mahal, Savoy, Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby?

Taj Mahal, Savoy, Killer Joe

Benny Golson, Meet the Jazztet, Blues March

Art Farmer, Art Farmer Quintet with Gigy Gryce, Nica’s Tempo

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, Blues

Vince Ector, Live at the Side Door, Dex Blues

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again The Surrey With the Fringe on Top

Kenny Kirkland, Branford Marsalis, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Charnett Moffett Kenny Kirkland Mr. J. C.

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket W-2 Blues

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the things You Are

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Unit 7

Marlena Shaw, Jimmy Smith Ensemble Sum Serious Blues You've Changed

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Sum Serious Blues I'm Afraid the Masquerade is Over

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Squatty Roo

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore Live at MCG Superwoman (Where were you when I needed you)

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again The Merry Go Round Broke Down

Take 6 Beautiful World Love's In Need of Love

Chuck Loeb, Brian Dunne, Michael Pope Jazz For Couch Potatoes Andy Griffith Show

Lea DeLaria, Larry Goldings, Gregory Hutchsion, Larry Grenadier Play It Cool All That Jazz

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham Paul Bollenback, Houston Person All About My Girl Alone Together

Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Takin' Off Driftin'

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra, Branford Marsalis Do the Right Thing Original Score Da Mayor & Tawana

Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This is How I Feel About Quincy Q's Delight

Kenny Barron Wanton Spirit Melancholia

Chuck Deardorf, Dawn Clement, Matt wilson, Hans Teuber Perception Lullaby

Danny Gatton, Bill Holloman, J.T. Lewis, John Previti Cruisin' Deuces Harlem Nocturne

Dexter Gordon, Pierre Michelot, Bud Powell, Kenny Clarke Our Man In Paris Willow Weep For Me

Chuck Deardorf, Matt Wilson Perception Grain Waves

Blossom Dearie, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? May I Come In?

Hilton Ruiz, Ruben Rodriguez, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce Doin' It Right The Blessing

Ray Barretto, Papo Vasquez, Hilton Ruiz, Adam Cruz, David Sanchez, John Benitez, Chris Barretto Standards Riacn-Ditioned Suddenly It's Spring

Steve Khan, Ruben Rodriguez, Randy Brecker, Bobby Allende, Rob Mounsey, Marc Quinones Borrowed Time Have You Met Miss Jones?

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Yesterdays

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain The Pan Piper

Tutle Island Quartet Who Do We Think We Are? Who Do You Think You Are?

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done Knives Out

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Smokin' At the Half Note No Blues

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennet/ Bill Evans Album When In Rome

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Solea

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' (1723)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 1 'O be joyful in the Lord' (1718)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Jesu meine Freude' (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Stephen Tharp: In Concert & Conversation - A visit with this internationally acclaimed recitalist and recording artist, including his performance on the expanded Holtkamp-Pasi pipe organ at St. John’s Benedictine Abbey in Collegeville, MN.

GEORGE BAKER: Danse Diabolique Stephen Tharp (1992 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Clayton State University; Morrow, GA)

BAKER: Diptyque, Mors et Resurrectio (2021).

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Prelude & Fugue in f, Op. 7, no. 2.

FRANZ LISZT (trans. Tharp): Totentanz Stephen Tharp (1961 Holtkamp+2019 Pasi/St. John’s Benedictine Abbey Church, Collegeville, MN)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Trinity Sunday - Trinity Sunday celebrates the doctrine of the three Persons of God as Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Join Peter DuBois as we listen to music on Trinitarian themes

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Sonata in g 'Devil's Trill' (1713)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Te Deum (1684)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (1627)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Anonymous: Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal

Karen P. Thomas: To Mistress Margaret Hussey (1993)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga (1893)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D 'Clock' (1794)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite (1954)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jake Heggie: Soliloquy Carol Wincenc, flute; Jake Heggie, piano

Gabriela Lena Frank: Elegia Andina The Orchestra Now; Naomi Woo, conductor Bard College, Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Lynda and Doug Miller calling from Mt. Pleasant, SC

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 30 "The Joke" Movement 4 Presto Emerson String Quartet

Jean Cras: Quintet for Flute, Harp and Strings Carol Wincenc, flute; Mia Venezia, harp; Stefan Milenkovich, violin; Susan Dubois, viola; Ching-Hung Chen, cello Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Leonard Bernstein: Prologue from West Side Story Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor

Zoltan Kodaly: Summer Evening Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Sierra Nevada University, Incline Village, NV

Valerie Coleman: Requiem Milonga Alicia McQuerrey, flute; Henry Kramer, piano Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, MN

Richard Strauss: Don Juan Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin

Elizabeth Ogonek: Sleep & Unremembrance

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D major

Igor Stravinsky: Le Sacre du printemps [1947 revision]

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 ‘Ukrainian’—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 2/12/2022.

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 Op 29 ‘The Inextinguishable’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - We’re treated to the magical music of Classical masters Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Liszt, and Kreisler. Plus, an 18-year-old soprano finds inspiration in the history of the first African American Opera House in the United States in her hometown of Pittsburgh. And two teens tell us what it’s been like to leave their home countries to study music in New York and Los Angeles.

Dániel Hodos, 18, Violin, originally from Budapest, Hungary and currently living in Los Angeles, CA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Marche miniature viennoise (3:27) Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Amelia Reines, 17, Voice – Soprano, from Pittsburgh, PA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sure on This Shining Night (from Four Songs), Op. 13 No. 3 (2:26) Samuel Barber (1910-1981), Lyrics by James Agee (1909-1955)

Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Piano, from Boston, MA Song Of The Lark Op. 39, No. 22 (2:43) Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Peter Dugan, piano A Child Is Born Thaddeus Joseph Jones (1923-1986)

Ashley Chiang, 16, French Horn, originally from Taipei, Taiwan and currently living in New York City, NY (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sonata for Horn and Piano in F Major, Op. 17, I. Allegro moderato (5:57) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Christopher Tillen, 18, Piano, from Weston, MA Paraphrase de concert sur Rigoletto de Verdi (6:00) Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Peter Dugan, Piano French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816, Gigue (3:25) Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Piano, from Boston, MA Caténaires Elliott Carter (1908-2012)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite No. 3 (1942)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto madrigal (1967)

20:00 SPECIAL True Colors with Julie Amacher & Gabrielle Glass

To celebrate Pride during the month of June, hosts Julie Amacher and Gabrielle Glass interview five LGBTQIA+ artists from the operatic world who share their stories and how their pride impacts their musical identity.

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Stars Shall Fall (2015) Joela Jones, accordion; Stephen Fazio, guitar

Ty Alan Emerson: Triptych John Sampen, alto sax; Nicholas Underhill, piano

Jeffrey Mumford: three short duos for violin and harp (2011) Emma Shook, violin; Shelley Du, harp

Loris Ohannes Chobanian: Variations on an Israeli Theme Chris Ellicott, Brian Reichert, guitars

Bain Murray: Muir Song (For John Muir, a Century and More After His Time) (1982) Noriko Fujii, soprano; Alcestis Perry, violin; Karel Paukert, organ; Gregory Geisert, percussion

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Day I Die: The Untold Story of Assisted Dying in America - Anita Hanning

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Maurice Ravel: Le gibet from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1880)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

Bill Douglas: Earth Prayer (1999)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)