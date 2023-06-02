WCLV Program Guide 06-03-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Towner Galaher , Live, Hot Barbecue

Lee Morgan, The Sidewinder, The Sidewinder

David Larsen, The Peplowski Project, He Who Get the Last Laugh

Stan Getz – J. J. Johnson, At the Opera House, Blues in the Closet

Something Blue, Personal Preference, You May Have Already Won

David Ake, Green Thumb, Green Thumb

Mike Clark, Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock, Toys

Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Dolphin Dance

Horace Silver, Finger Poppin’, Juicy Lucy

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, Blues

Thomas Linger, Out in It, Crystal Cave

Anthony Hervey, Words from My Horn, Crystal Stair

Chick Corea – Gary Burton, Rendezvous in New York , Crystal Silence

Tim Lin, Empathy, Waltz for Debby

Bill Evans, Loose Bloose, Loose Bloose

JM Jazz World Orchestra, Jazz Pops/Pop Swings, Shining Star

Joe Locke, Makram, Love for Sale

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Never Can Say Goodbye

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Cup Bearers

Mark Lockett, Swings and Roundabouts, G and T

Eric Jacobson, Discover, Sir John

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Kirkland, Christian McBride, Jeff Tain Watts Kenny Kirkland Chance

Joe Henderson, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Kenny Kirkland, Terence Blanchard, Studio Orchestra Jazz in Film The Subterraneans

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Westwood Walk

Antioch Baptist Choir, Grady Tate, Mundell Lowe, Jim Pugh, Ray Brown, Warren Bache, Andre Previn What Headphones? You Are My All

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Shirley Scott, Mickey Rocker, Arthur Harper, Virgil Jones, Charles Davis Oasis Nature Boy

Gary Burton, Stephane Grapelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter The Night Has a Thousand Eyes

Etta James, Cedar Walton, Studio Orchestra Blue Gardenia This Bitter Earth

Art Blakey, Cedar Walton, Freddie Hubbard, Wayne Shorter, Jymie Merrit Mosaic Mosaic

Kenny Kirkland, Christian McBride, Jeff Tain Watts, Branford Marsalis Kenny Kirkland Midnight Silence

Antioch Baptist Choir, Grady Tate, Mundell Lowe, Jim Pugh, Ray Brown, Warren Bache, Andre Previn What Headphones? Holy Spirit in Me

Clifford Brown, Max Roach, George Morrow, Harold Land, Richie Powell Study In Brown Sandu

Darrell Grant, Christian McBride, Brian Blade Black Art What Is This Thing Called Love

The Gil Evans Orchestra, Jimmy Knepper Out of the Cool Where Flamingos Fly

Tal Farlow, Chico Hamilton, Ray Brown Verve Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Cherokee

Turtle Island Quartet Who Do We Think We Are? Ruby, My Dear

Cannonball Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul Cannonball Plays Zawinul Money in the Pocket

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Soears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker Sum Serious Blues The Sermon

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Old Folks

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable The More I See you

Cannonball Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Two Cents

Chet Baker, Hein van der Geyn, John Engels, Harold Danko Portrait in Black and White

Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline I Only Have Eyes For You

Turtle Island Quartet Who Do we Think We Are? Seven steps to Heaven

Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzales, Jerry Gonzales, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria

Wayne Shorter, Cedar Walton, Freddie Hubbard, Jymie Merritt, Art Blakey, Curtis Fuller Mosaic Children of the Night

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker, Virgil Jones, Charles Davis Oasis Basie In Mind

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straigh Ahead Caravan

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Joaquin Gutierrez Heras Sonata Simple para Flauta y Piano Merrie Siegel, flute; Jay Mauchley, piano

Isolina Carillo Dos gardenias (arr. by Pancho Amat) Joaquin Clerch, guitar; Pancho Amat, tres, cuatro; Annette Maiburg, flute; Alexander Raymat, percussion Classica Cubana

Javier Pedrá Merenge Clerch (arr. by Pancho Amat) Joaquin Clerch, guitar; Pancho Amat, tres, cuatro; Annette Maiburg, flute; Alexander Raymat, percussion Classica Cubana

06:19:45 Manuel de Falla El sombrero de tres picos (The Three-Cornered Hat) (Complete Ballet) Raquel Lojendio, soprano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 "Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain, etc."

Pablo Ziegler Milonga del adios Pablo Ziegler, piano; Christopher O'Riley, piano

Pablo Ziegler Elegante Canyenguito Pablo Ziegler, piano; Christopher O'Riley, piano

Federico Moreno Torroba Puertas de Madrid Fernando Colas; Javier Grande, guitars Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley

Olaya Munoz Provincianita Quintet of the Americas

Julio Gomez Un miragre vos direi Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luís García

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jake Heggie: Soliloquy Carol Wincenc, flute; Jake Heggie, piano

Gabriela Lena Frank: Elegia Andina The Orchestra Now; Naomi Woo, conductor Bard College, Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Lynda and Doug Miller calling from Mt. Pleasant, SC

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 30 "The Joke" Movement 4 Presto Emerson String Quartet

Jean Cras: Quintet for Flute, Harp and Strings Carol Wincenc, flute; Mia Venezia, harp; Stefan Milenkovich, violin; Susan Dubois, viola; Ching-Hung Chen, cello Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Leonard Bernstein: Prologue from West Side Story Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor

Zoltan Kodaly: Summer Evening Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Sierra Nevada University, Incline Village, NV

Valerie Coleman: Requiem Milonga Alicia McQuerrey, flute; Henry Kramer, piano Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, MN

Richard Strauss: Don Juan Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

Karl Goldmark: Concert Overture 'In Spring' (1888)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella (1901)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Cantilena (1997)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Two Socks & John (1990)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Divertimento for String Trio (1788)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo (1942)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - We’re treated to the magical music of Classical masters Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Liszt, and Kreisler. Plus, an 18-year-old soprano finds inspiration in the history of the first African American Opera House in the United States in her hometown of Pittsburgh. And two teens tell us what it’s been like to leave their home countries to study music in New York and Los Angeles

Dániel Hodos, 18, Violin, originally from Budapest, Hungary and currently living in Los Angeles, CA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Marche miniature viennoise (3:27) Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Amelia Reines, 17, Voice – Soprano, from Pittsburgh, PA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sure on This Shining Night (from Four Songs), Op. 13 No. 3 (2:26) Samuel Barber (1910-1981), Lyrics by James Agee (1909-1955)

Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Piano, from Boston, MA Song Of The Lark Op. 39, No. 22 (2:43) Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Peter Dugan, piano A Child Is Born Thaddeus Joseph Jones (1923-1986)

Ashley Chiang, 16, French Horn, originally from Taipei, Taiwan and currently living in New York City, NY (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sonata for Horn and Piano in F Major, Op. 17, I. Allegro moderato (5:57) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Christopher Tillen, 18, Piano, from Weston, MA Paraphrase de concert sur Rigoletto de Verdi (6:00) Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Peter Dugan, Piano French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816, Gigue (3:25) Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Piano, from Boston, MA Caténaires Elliott Carter (1908-2012)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Mozart’s magnificent fable Die Zauberflöte – The Magic Flute. The Met’s new production stars tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, the prince on a quest for love and truth. Soprano Erin Morley is the brave princess Pamina, who helps him see the light. They’re joined by baritone Thomas Oliemans in his network broadcast debut as the birdcatcher Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the fierce Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as the high priest Sarastro. Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann leads the Met orchestra and chorus in Mozart’s glorious score,

16:29 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: King Max

Max Steiner: A Stolen Life: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Main title—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Max Steiner: King Kong: Main title & Entrance of Kong—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Max Steiner: The Informer: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: The Charge of the Light Brigade: Forward the Light Brigade!—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Four Wives: Symphonie Moderne—Earl Wild, piano; National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Dodge City: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Virginia City: Stagecoach & Love Scene—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 4:15

Max Steiner: They Died with Their Boots On: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: The Searchers: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1958 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including Lerner & Loewe's "Gigi" on screen and Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Flower Drum Song," plus Tony Randall, Gwen Verdon and Cole Porter

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite (1918)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Minnesota Orchestra, Osmo Vänskä, conductor; Lorna McGhee, flute

Valerie Coleman: Umoja – Anthem of Unity

Kaija Saariaho: Aile du songe (Concerto for Flute & Orchestra)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite (amalgamated by Osmo Vänskä)

Jean Sibelius: En Saga—Lahti Symphony Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Embezzler…Peter Ustinov…Phony Folklore…High School Metaphors…Kenneth Williams

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884)

Dora Pejacevic: Lento from Piano Trio in C (1910)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus (1791)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

George Frideric Handel: Aria in c (1743)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)