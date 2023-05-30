WCLV Program Guide 05-31-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Willie Jones II Plays the Max Roach Songbook Equipoise

John Scofield Grace Under Pressure Honest I Do

Tony Williams Civilization Civilization

Freddie Hubbard First Light First Light

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 2 Joshua

F Hersch/e spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard A Wish

Harold Mabern The Iron Man: Live at Smoke You Are Too Beautiful

Duke Ellington Money Jungle Caravan

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Bounce

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Man in Motion

Anthony Wilson Our Gang Chitlins Con Carne

Jimmy Rushing Every Day I Have the Blues Sonny Boy Blues

Grant Green Solid The Kicker

Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet Stonewall

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Steel

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce

Farnell Newton Feel the Love I'll Catch You

Tommy Flanagan The Cats Solacium

Cannonball Adderley Them Dirty Blues Work Song

Lee Morgan Take Twelve A Waltz For Fran

Horace Silver The Stylings of Silver Metamorphosis

Horace Silver Blowin' The Blues Away The Baghdad Blues

Louis Hayes Serenade for Horace Juicy Lucy

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Theme For Ernie

David Hazeltine Senor Blues Senor Blues

Sonny Stitt 12! 12!

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Salome's Tune

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

Something Blue Personal Preference Here To Stay

Ray Bryant All Mine and Yours Reflection

Billie Holiday Body and Soul Gee baby ain't I good to you

Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Jordan Young Jordan Young Group AfroCentric

Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street

Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Four

Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'

Brandee Younger New Life Windmills

Frisell/Emmanuel/Wolleson The Mysteries Dances of Sappho

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Lucid Vision

Ron Carter The Golden Striker Cedar Tree

Vince Ector Live at the Side Door Sister Ruth

Thelonious Monk Big Band/Quartet Played Twice

Abdullah Ibrahim Water From An Ancient Well Mannenberg (revisited)

Mary Lou Williams Free Spirits Pale Blue

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Dave Stryker/Steve Slagle Roots Great Plains

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Oriental Folk Song

Stefon Harris Black Action Figure After the Day Is Done

Lester Young Kansas City Six Way Down Yonder In New Orleans #2

Bob Wilber with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Bob Wilber with The Scott Hamilton Quartet Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Art Pepper Plus Eleven Walkin' Shoes

Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan Trouble in Mind Goin' Down Slow

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

John Rutter: Praise Ye The Lord (1969)

John Dowland: Time Stands Still (1603)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Some Other Time (1944)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Violin Concerto (1939)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)

Henry Fillmore: March 'The Footlifter' (1935)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

Claude Pascal: Ouverture from Wind Octet (1944)

George Fenton: The Jewel in the Crown: Theme (1984)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Overture (1706)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Louise Farrenc: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)

Traditional Rapa Nui: Easter Island Song

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: The Boatman's Dance (1950)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Youth of Britain March (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 5 in e (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 2 (1886)

Frank Loesser: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying: Overture (1961)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache (1791)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D (1716)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' (1723)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Springtime of the Year (1913)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 in E (1843)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waldmeister: Overture (1895)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D 'Prague' (1786)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)

George Gershwin: Impromptu in Two Keys (1924)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

Francis Poulenc: Française after Claude Gervaise (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in F (1737)

Louise Farrenc: Piano Trio No. 1 in E-Flat (1843)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Serenata (1902)

Carlos Gomes: Finale from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

David Ludwig: Seasons Lost: Spring (2012)

Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)

Randy Newman: Family Album: Emil Teaches Sonja Henie How to Skate (2013)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ave Maria (1938)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Paria: Overture (1869)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella: Ball at the King's Palace (1924)

Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto (1941)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carlos Gomes: Sonata for Strings (1894)

Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)

John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 'Linz' (1783)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 in c (1841)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir (w/ Cleveland Composers Guild), Gregory Ristow, Acting Artistic Director; Peter Wright, Assistant Conductor

Chen Yi: Spring Dreams

Eric Charnofsky: Spring

Jonathan Dove: The Passing of the Year, The Narrow Bud Opens, Answer July

Inna Onofre: Rain in Summer

Cara Haxo: Sea Grass

Gabriel Fauré: Le Ruisseau

Margaret Bonds: The Nego Speaks of Rivers

Ryan Charles Ramer: Rules

Dolores White: O Spontaneous Earth

Randall Thompson: “Choose Something Like a Star” from Frostiana

Margaret Bonds: The Pasture

Geoffrey Peterson: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening

Mark Nowakowski: Ave Maria

Vincente Lusitano: Ave, Spes Nostra

Pavel Chesnokov: Spaséñiye, sodélal

William Rayer: Gloria in Excelsis Deo

Amy Beach: Peace I Leave With You

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Blue/s Forms (1972)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 4 (1787)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine (2004)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)