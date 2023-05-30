WCLV Program Guide 05-31-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Willie Jones II Plays the Max Roach Songbook Equipoise
John Scofield Grace Under Pressure Honest I Do
Tony Williams Civilization Civilization
Freddie Hubbard First Light First Light
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 2 Joshua
F Hersch/e spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard A Wish
Harold Mabern The Iron Man: Live at Smoke You Are Too Beautiful
Duke Ellington Money Jungle Caravan
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Bounce
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Man in Motion
Anthony Wilson Our Gang Chitlins Con Carne
Jimmy Rushing Every Day I Have the Blues Sonny Boy Blues
Grant Green Solid The Kicker
Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet Stonewall
Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Steel
Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce
Farnell Newton Feel the Love I'll Catch You
Tommy Flanagan The Cats Solacium
Cannonball Adderley Them Dirty Blues Work Song
Lee Morgan Take Twelve A Waltz For Fran
Horace Silver The Stylings of Silver Metamorphosis
Horace Silver Blowin' The Blues Away The Baghdad Blues
Louis Hayes Serenade for Horace Juicy Lucy
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Theme For Ernie
David Hazeltine Senor Blues Senor Blues
Sonny Stitt 12! 12!
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Salome's Tune
Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function
Something Blue Personal Preference Here To Stay
Ray Bryant All Mine and Yours Reflection
Billie Holiday Body and Soul Gee baby ain't I good to you
Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Jordan Young Jordan Young Group AfroCentric
Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street
Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul
George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Four
Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'
Brandee Younger New Life Windmills
Frisell/Emmanuel/Wolleson The Mysteries Dances of Sappho
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Lucid Vision
Ron Carter The Golden Striker Cedar Tree
Vince Ector Live at the Side Door Sister Ruth
Thelonious Monk Big Band/Quartet Played Twice
Abdullah Ibrahim Water From An Ancient Well Mannenberg (revisited)
Mary Lou Williams Free Spirits Pale Blue
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage
Dave Stryker/Steve Slagle Roots Great Plains
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Oriental Folk Song
Stefon Harris Black Action Figure After the Day Is Done
Lester Young Kansas City Six Way Down Yonder In New Orleans #2
Bob Wilber with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Bob Wilber with The Scott Hamilton Quartet Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Art Pepper Plus Eleven Walkin' Shoes
Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan Trouble in Mind Goin' Down Slow
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
John Rutter: Praise Ye The Lord (1969)
John Dowland: Time Stands Still (1603)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Some Other Time (1944)
Samuel Barber: Andante from Violin Concerto (1939)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)
Henry Fillmore: March 'The Footlifter' (1935)
Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)
Claude Pascal: Ouverture from Wind Octet (1944)
George Fenton: The Jewel in the Crown: Theme (1984)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Overture (1706)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)
Louise Farrenc: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)
Traditional Rapa Nui: Easter Island Song
Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: The Boatman's Dance (1950)
Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Youth of Britain March (1944)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 5 in e (1717)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 2 (1886)
Frank Loesser: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying: Overture (1961)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache (1791)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D (1716)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' (1723)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Springtime of the Year (1913)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 in E (1843)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waldmeister: Overture (1895)
José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D 'Prague' (1786)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)
George Gershwin: Impromptu in Two Keys (1924)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)
Francis Poulenc: Française after Claude Gervaise (1939)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)
Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in F (1737)
Louise Farrenc: Piano Trio No. 1 in E-Flat (1843)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)
Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)
Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Serenata (1902)
Carlos Gomes: Finale from Sonata for Strings (1894)
Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)
David Ludwig: Seasons Lost: Spring (2012)
Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)
Randy Newman: Family Album: Emil Teaches Sonja Henie How to Skate (2013)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)
Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ave Maria (1938)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Paria: Overture (1869)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella: Ball at the King's Palace (1924)
Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto (1941)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Carlos Gomes: Sonata for Strings (1894)
Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)
John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 'Linz' (1783)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)
Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 in c (1841)
20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir (w/ Cleveland Composers Guild), Gregory Ristow, Acting Artistic Director; Peter Wright, Assistant Conductor
Chen Yi: Spring Dreams
Eric Charnofsky: Spring
Jonathan Dove: The Passing of the Year, The Narrow Bud Opens, Answer July
Inna Onofre: Rain in Summer
Cara Haxo: Sea Grass
Gabriel Fauré: Le Ruisseau
Margaret Bonds: The Nego Speaks of Rivers
Ryan Charles Ramer: Rules
Dolores White: O Spontaneous Earth
Randall Thompson: “Choose Something Like a Star” from Frostiana
Margaret Bonds: The Pasture
Geoffrey Peterson: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
Mark Nowakowski: Ave Maria
Vincente Lusitano: Ave, Spes Nostra
Pavel Chesnokov: Spaséñiye, sodélal
William Rayer: Gloria in Excelsis Deo
Amy Beach: Peace I Leave With You
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Blue/s Forms (1972)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)
Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)
Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 4 (1787)
Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine (2004)
Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)