Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-31-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Willie Jones II   Plays the Max Roach Songbook Equipoise

      John Scofield     Grace Under Pressure    Honest I Do

      Tony Williams     Civilization      Civilization

      Freddie Hubbard   First Light First Light

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 2   Joshua

      F Hersch/e spalding     Alive at the Village Vanguard A Wish

      Harold Mabern     The Iron Man: Live at Smoke   You Are Too Beautiful

      Duke Ellington    Money Jungle      Caravan

      Craig Davis Tone Painting     Dodo's Bounce

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  Man in Motion

      Anthony Wilson    Our Gang    Chitlins Con Carne

      Jimmy Rushing     Every Day I Have the Blues    Sonny Boy Blues

      Grant Green Solid The Kicker

      Milt Jackson      Milt Jackson Quartet    Stonewall

      Jazz Professors   Blues and Cubes   Blue Steel

      Pasqua/Oles/Erskine     Live in Italy     Agrodolce

      Farnell Newton    Feel the Love     I'll Catch You

      Tommy Flanagan    The Cats    Solacium

      Cannonball Adderley     Them Dirty Blues  Work Song

      Lee Morgan  Take Twelve A Waltz For Fran

      Horace Silver     The Stylings of Silver   Metamorphosis

      Horace Silver     Blowin' The Blues Away  The Baghdad Blues

      Louis Hayes Serenade for Horace      Juicy Lucy

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Theme For Ernie

      David Hazeltine   Senor Blues Senor Blues

      Sonny Stitt 12!   12!

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gene Ammons       Velvet Soul       Salome's Tune

      Jackie McLean     Bluesnik    Blues Function

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Here To Stay

      Ray Bryant  All Mine and Yours      Reflection

      Billie Holiday    Body and Soul     Gee baby ain't I good to you

      Charles Mingus    Reincarnation of a Lovebird  Reincarnation of a love bird

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     Rebirth

      Jordan Young      Jordan Young Group      AfroCentric

      Eddie Henderson   Dark Shadows      19th Street

      Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul

      George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     Four

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      Cheatin'

      Brandee Younger   New Life    Windmills

      Frisell/Emmanuel/Wolleson     The Mysteries     Dances of Sappho

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Lucid Vision

      Ron Carter  The Golden Striker      Cedar Tree

      Vince Ector Live at the Side Door   Sister Ruth

      Thelonious Monk   Big Band/Quartet  Played Twice

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Water From An Ancient Well    Mannenberg (revisited)

      Mary Lou Williams Free Spirits      Pale Blue

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Bon Voyage

      Dave Stryker/Steve Slagle     Roots Great Plains

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Someone To Watch Over Me

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time Angels

      Wayne Shorter     Night Dreamer     Oriental Folk Song

      Stefon Harris     Black Action Figure     After the Day Is Done

      Lester Young      Kansas City Six   Way Down Yonder In New Orleans #2

      Bob Wilber with the Scott Hamilton Quartet      Bob Wilber with The Scott Hamilton Quartet      Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

      Art Pepper  Plus Eleven Walkin' Shoes

      Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan    Trouble in Mind   Goin' Down Slow

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

John Rutter: Praise Ye The Lord (1969)

John Dowland: Time Stands Still (1603)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Some Other Time (1944)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Violin Concerto (1939)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)

Henry Fillmore: March 'The Footlifter' (1935)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

Claude Pascal: Ouverture from Wind Octet (1944)

George Fenton: The Jewel in the Crown: Theme (1984)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Overture (1706)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Louise Farrenc: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)

Traditional Rapa Nui: Easter Island Song

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: The Boatman's Dance (1950)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Youth of Britain March (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 5 in e (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 2 (1886)

Frank Loesser: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying: Overture (1961)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache (1791)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D (1716)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' (1723)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Springtime of the Year (1913)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 in E (1843)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waldmeister: Overture (1895)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D 'Prague' (1786)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)

George Gershwin: Impromptu in Two Keys (1924)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

Francis Poulenc: Française after Claude Gervaise (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in F (1737)

Louise Farrenc: Piano Trio No. 1 in E-Flat (1843)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Serenata (1902)

Carlos Gomes: Finale from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

David Ludwig: Seasons Lost: Spring (2012)

Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)

Randy Newman: Family Album: Emil Teaches Sonja Henie How to Skate (2013)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ave Maria (1938)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Paria: Overture (1869)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella: Ball at the King's Palace (1924)

Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto (1941)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carlos Gomes: Sonata for Strings (1894)

Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)

John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 'Linz' (1783)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 in c (1841)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir (w/ Cleveland Composers Guild), Gregory Ristow, Acting Artistic Director; Peter Wright, Assistant Conductor

Chen Yi: Spring Dreams

Eric Charnofsky: Spring

Jonathan Dove: The Passing of the Year, The Narrow Bud Opens, Answer July

Inna Onofre: Rain in Summer

Cara Haxo: Sea Grass

Gabriel Fauré: Le Ruisseau

Margaret Bonds: The Nego Speaks of Rivers

Ryan Charles Ramer: Rules

Dolores White: O Spontaneous Earth

Randall Thompson: “Choose Something Like a Star” from Frostiana

Margaret Bonds: The Pasture

Geoffrey Peterson: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening

Mark Nowakowski: Ave Maria

Vincente Lusitano: Ave, Spes Nostra

Pavel Chesnokov: Spaséñiye, sodélal

William Rayer: Gloria in Excelsis Deo

Amy Beach: Peace I Leave With You

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Blue/s Forms (1972)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 4 (1787)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine (2004)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

