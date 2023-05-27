© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 05-30-2023

Published May 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

      LeBouef Brothers  Hush  Walk Downs

      David Murray      Special Quartet   In A Sentimental Mood

      Brandee Younger   New Life    Moving Target_

      Stefon Harris     Black Action Figure     Faded Beauty

      Melissa Aldana    12 Stars    12 Stars

      Christopher McBride     Ramon Lady D

      Eddie Daniels     Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music

      Alex Snydman      Fortunate Action  In Joy

      Jay Sharptet      For You     Cyan Blues

      Superblue   Superblue   Once Forgotten

      Sheila Jordan     Lost and Found    I Concentrate on You

      Bill Coleman      The Great Parisian Session    Have Blues Will Play 'Em

      Charlie Rouse     Soul Mates  Bittersweet

      Dule Ellington    Blues in Orbit    Blues In Blueprint

      Don Sickler Night Watch Night Watch

      Steve Davis Bluesthetic Silver at Sundown

      Art Pepper  The Trip    The Trip

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Ugetsu

      Ben Paterson      For Once in My Life     Nutville

      Jzz Defenders     Scheming    I Bought It on the Moon

      Jeff Parker Mondays at the Enfield Tennis Academy     20190708 I

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Looking Back

      Ryan Kisor  Kisor2      I'll Close My Eyes

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Cycle Song

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden    Encore      Since We Met

      Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron    Night and the City      The Very Thought Of You

      Kate Baker/Vic Juris    Return to Shore   Moonscape

      Buddy Tate  The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate   Yesterdays

      Jim Hall    Subsequently      The Answer is Yes

      Gregory Tardy     Sufficient Grace  The Intelligent Design

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3  Everything Happens To Me

      Duke Pearson      The Right Touch   Scrap Iron

      Gray Sargent      Shades of Grey    My Ideal

      Allred/Gordon     Head to Head      Creole Love Call

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     Blues In Sophistication

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters A New Day

      Towner Galaher Organ Trio     Live  Fever

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   St. Thomas

      Enrico Pieranunzi Somewhere Tomorrow      What Once Was

      Rodney Whitaker   Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Visions Of The Past

      Ben Webster Meets Oscar Peterson    When Your Lover Has Gone

      Diana Krall Love Scenes All Or Nothing At All

      Greg Chako  A Place For Bass Base Mode

      East Down Septet  Channel Surfing   The Downside

      Bobby Watson      Round Trip  Sweet Dreams

      Nina Simone Little Girl Blue  Good Bait

      Lee Morgan  Indeed      Roccus

      Classical Jazz Quartet  Plays Bach  Oboe Concerto in a Major Bwv 1055 2nd Movement

      Dave Holland      Not For Nothin'   For All You Are

      Lee Konitz  Inside Hi-Fi      Star Eyes

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 2 (1898)

Peter Boyer: Celebration Overture (1997)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Bourrée (1723)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau (1692)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Seguidilla (1875)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses (1876)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 (1886)

Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)

Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-Flat (1785)

John Ireland: Vexilla Regis (1898)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'A Thousand and One Nights' (1871)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 7 in c-Sharp (1952)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jennifer Higdon: Joy Ride from Harp Concerto (2018)

Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero (1943)

Augusta Holmès: Irlande (1882)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1792)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 in b (1880)

Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Florence Price: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Florence Price: Adoration (1951)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 (1878)

Louise Farrenc: Minuetto from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)

Henry Mancini: Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico (1883)

Traditional: Cindy

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)

Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings (1945)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Soldiers' Chorus (1859)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: String Quartet No. 1 in C (1771)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)

Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Darius Milhaud: Suite française (1945)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Danse villageoise (1881)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' (1723)

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)

Isaac Albéniz: España (1890)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 1 in E (1899)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

