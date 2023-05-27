WCLV Program Guide 05-30-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

LeBouef Brothers Hush Walk Downs

David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood

Brandee Younger New Life Moving Target_

Stefon Harris Black Action Figure Faded Beauty

Melissa Aldana 12 Stars 12 Stars

Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D

Eddie Daniels Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music

Alex Snydman Fortunate Action In Joy

Jay Sharptet For You Cyan Blues

Superblue Superblue Once Forgotten

Sheila Jordan Lost and Found I Concentrate on You

Bill Coleman The Great Parisian Session Have Blues Will Play 'Em

Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Bittersweet

Dule Ellington Blues in Orbit Blues In Blueprint

Don Sickler Night Watch Night Watch

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Silver at Sundown

Art Pepper The Trip The Trip

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Ugetsu

Ben Paterson For Once in My Life Nutville

Jzz Defenders Scheming I Bought It on the Moon

Jeff Parker Mondays at the Enfield Tennis Academy 20190708 I

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Looking Back

Ryan Kisor Kisor2 I'll Close My Eyes

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Cycle Song

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore Since We Met

Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron Night and the City The Very Thought Of You

Kate Baker/Vic Juris Return to Shore Moonscape

Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays

Jim Hall Subsequently The Answer is Yes

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Scrap Iron

Gray Sargent Shades of Grey My Ideal

Allred/Gordon Head to Head Creole Love Call

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Blues In Sophistication

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters A New Day

Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Fever

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem St. Thomas

Enrico Pieranunzi Somewhere Tomorrow What Once Was

Rodney Whitaker Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Visions Of The Past

Ben Webster Meets Oscar Peterson When Your Lover Has Gone

Diana Krall Love Scenes All Or Nothing At All

Greg Chako A Place For Bass Base Mode

East Down Septet Channel Surfing The Downside

Bobby Watson Round Trip Sweet Dreams

Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Good Bait

Lee Morgan Indeed Roccus

Classical Jazz Quartet Plays Bach Oboe Concerto in a Major Bwv 1055 2nd Movement

Dave Holland Not For Nothin' For All You Are

Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Star Eyes

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 2 (1898)

Peter Boyer: Celebration Overture (1997)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Bourrée (1723)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau (1692)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Seguidilla (1875)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses (1876)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 (1886)

Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)

Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-Flat (1785)

John Ireland: Vexilla Regis (1898)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'A Thousand and One Nights' (1871)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 7 in c-Sharp (1952)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jennifer Higdon: Joy Ride from Harp Concerto (2018)

Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero (1943)

Augusta Holmès: Irlande (1882)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1792)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 in b (1880)

Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Florence Price: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Florence Price: Adoration (1951)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 (1878)

Louise Farrenc: Minuetto from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)

Henry Mancini: Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico (1883)

Traditional: Cindy

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)

Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings (1945)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Soldiers' Chorus (1859)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: String Quartet No. 1 in C (1771)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)

Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Darius Milhaud: Suite française (1945)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Danse villageoise (1881)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' (1723)

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)

Isaac Albéniz: España (1890)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 1 in E (1899)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

23:00 QUIET HOUR