WCLV Program Guide 05-28-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Jim Alfredson, Family Business, Peepin’

Jay Hoggard, Raise Your Spirit Consciousness, Holy Spirit Consciousness

Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, What Do You Say, Dr. J?

Mike Clark, Plays Herbie Hancock, Toys

Arturo O’Farrill, Legacies, Dolphin Dance

Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Maiden Voyage

Jeb Patton, Preludes, Prelude in C

Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Right Here, Right Now

Steve Smith, Time Flies, Un Poco Loco

Tom Guarna, Reimagine, Dubai

Tim Lin, Empathy, Speak Low

Clifford Lamb, Lamb Chops, Standing By the In Crowd

Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Living for the City

Owen Broader, Hodges Front and Center, I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter

Patricia Julien, Sky Pointing, Desacrtes’ Bad Hair Day

Erica Seguine, The New Day Bends Light, Tangoing with Delusion

Greg Diamond, Beata, Giant Steps

Essthesis Quartet, Time Zones, First Light

Artemis, In Real Time, Whirlwind

Melissa Pipe, Of What Remains, In Due Time

Derrick Gardner, Pan Africa, Highlife Suite

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Four

Wayne Escoffery, Like Minds, Nostalgia in Times Square

Pat Bianchi, Something to Say, Superstition

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ridge Again Suurey With the Fringe on Top

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Oh! What a Beautiful Morning

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue Freddie Freeloader

Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visite du vigile

Thad Jones, Barry Harris, Percy Heath, Max Roach Blue Gershwin I've Got a Crush On You

Toots Thielemans, Herbie Hancock East Coast, West Coast A Child Is Born

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Kids Are Pretty People

John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison Ballads All or Nothing At All

John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison Ballads It's Easy To Remember

Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Oh! What a Beautiful Morning

Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This Is How I Feel About Quincy The Quintessence

Ed Thigpen, Kenny Burrell, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, Clark Terry Out of the Storm Out of the Storm

Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Little Waltz

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Emily Remler Retrospective volume one How Insensitive

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrne Crescent

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Bemsha Swing

McCoy Tyner Blue Gershwin Someone to Watch Over Me

Stanley Turrentine, Shirley Scott, Sam Jones, Clarence Johnston Blue Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Bzker Sings But Not For Me

Lou Donaldson, Bill Hardman, Horace Parlan, Laymon Jackson, Al Harewood Blue Gershwin The Man I Love

Jimmy Smith, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Herman Riley, George Bohanon, Maruice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Buddy Collette, Ernie Fields, Jr. Sum Serious Blues Open for Business

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura

George Benson, Count Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band Basie's Bag

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Social Soft Shoe

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Not I Remember You/A Child Is Born/Tenderly

Louis Armstrong, Louis Bellson, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Lets Do It

George Benson, Count Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band Walkin' My Baby Back Home

George Benson, Count Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band Basie's Bag

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Not Sweet Georgia Brown

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)

John Sheppard: Verbum caro factum est (1550)

Thomas Tallis: Salve intemerata (1525)

Arvo Pärt: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten (1977)

Thomas Tallis: Salvator mundi (1575)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Creative Spirit - Inspired and inspiring music in many styles, old and new, composed on themes for the Feast of Pentecost

BERNARDINO BOTTAZZI: Hymn, Veni Creator Spiritus Nova Schola Gregoriana/Alberto Turco; Federico Del Sordo (2003 Zanin/Chiesa San Bernardino. Siena, Italy)

KNUT NYSTEDT: Partita, Veni Creator Spiritus, Op. 75 Gunnar Petersen-Øverleir (1986 Lund/Vålerenga Church, Oslo, Norway)

EBERHARD BÖTTCHER: Chorale-prelude & Fugue, Veni Creator Spiritus Per Fridtjov Bonsaksen (1930 Steinmeyer/Nidaros Cathedral, Trondheim, Norway)

ANDRÉ FLEURY: Pour la Pentecote François Lemanissier (1893 Debierre/Holy Cross Church, Saint-Lo, France)

EDWIN T.CHILDS: Pentecost Suite (2014) Brenda Portman (1990 Casavant/Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, Cincinnati, OH)

J.S.BACH: Chorale and Chorale-preludes, Komm, Gott Schöpfer, Heiliger Geist, BWV 631 & 667 Dana Robinson (1979 Brombaugh/Christ Church, Tacoma, WA) Arsis 173; and Renée Anne Louprette (1976 Metzler/Trinity College, Cambridge, England)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Pentecost - The Day of Pentecost is a vivid narrative in the New Testament depicting the coming of the Holy Spirit. Join Peter DuBois as we listen to dramatic choral and organ music to mark this “birthday” of the Church

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1724)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Suite (1706)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts (2009)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)

Kirke Mechem: John Brown: Blow Ye the Trumpet (1989)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)

Dan Locklair: Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' (1967)

Arthur Farwell: Impressions of the Wa-Wan Ceremony: Song of Peace (1906)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 4 (1830)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Francois Couperin arr. Paul Bazelaire: 5 Pieces en concert: No. 4 Plainte Amit Peled, cello; Eliza Ching, piano

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Margaret Chan calling from Carmel, NY

Aaron Copland: Piano Sonata - I. Molto moderato – Allegro Molto moderato – Allegro Conrad Tao, piano

Joachim Stutschewsky: Hassidic Fantasy Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Joel Puckett: Concerto Duo: Movement 1 The Great American Scream Machine Anthony McGill, clarinet; Demarre McGill, flute; Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra; Allen Tinkham, conductor

James Lee III: Quintet for Clarinet and String Quartet Anthony McGill, clarinet; The Pacifica Quartet UGA Presents, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: 3. Beim Schlafengehen Jessye Norman, soprano; Gewandhaus Orchestra Leipzig; Kurt Masur, conductor

Richard Lamb: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free Nina Simone, vocals and piano

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Sonata Op. 120, No. 1: Movement 2 Andante un poco adagio Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D major

Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/24/2023

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 2 in G D 167

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 68

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this week’s From the Top features a young cellist performing one of Rachmaninoff’s most lyrical works, a 16-year-old violinist who was a prize winner at this year’s Menuhin Competition performing the music of Bartok, and a young violist performs on a very fine instrument he built himself with his father

Hannah Tam, 16, violinist, from Philadelphia, PA performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók, Jungeun Kim, piano

Ava Kenney, 16, violinist, from Madison, Wisconsin, performs Rhapsody #2 by Jessie Montgomery

Justin Wahby, 17, pianist from Elk Grove, CA performs Piano Sonata, Op. 58 No.3, Mvmt 2 by Frédéric Chopin

George Wolfe-McGuire, 17, cellist from Amityville, NY performs Cello Sonata in G minor, Mvmt 3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, host Peter Dugan, piano.

Julian Tugaoen, 18, violist, from Westerville, Ohio performs The Three G’s by Kenji Bunch (b. 1973)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé (1912)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jack Gallagher: Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-2013) London Symphony/JoAnn Falletta cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Protecting the Mental Health of Teenagers – Lisa Damour, Ph.D., Vivek H. Murthy, 21st Surgeon General of the United States

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)

Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

John Dowland: Time stands still (1603)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)