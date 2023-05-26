WCLV Program Guide 05-28-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Jim Alfredson, Family Business, Peepin’
Jay Hoggard, Raise Your Spirit Consciousness, Holy Spirit Consciousness
Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, What Do You Say, Dr. J?
Mike Clark, Plays Herbie Hancock, Toys
Arturo O’Farrill, Legacies, Dolphin Dance
Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Maiden Voyage
Jeb Patton, Preludes, Prelude in C
Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Right Here, Right Now
Steve Smith, Time Flies, Un Poco Loco
Tom Guarna, Reimagine, Dubai
Tim Lin, Empathy, Speak Low
Clifford Lamb, Lamb Chops, Standing By the In Crowd
Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Living for the City
Owen Broader, Hodges Front and Center, I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter
Patricia Julien, Sky Pointing, Desacrtes’ Bad Hair Day
Erica Seguine, The New Day Bends Light, Tangoing with Delusion
Greg Diamond, Beata, Giant Steps
Essthesis Quartet, Time Zones, First Light
Artemis, In Real Time, Whirlwind
Melissa Pipe, Of What Remains, In Due Time
Derrick Gardner, Pan Africa, Highlife Suite
George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Four
Wayne Escoffery, Like Minds, Nostalgia in Times Square
Pat Bianchi, Something to Say, Superstition
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ridge Again Suurey With the Fringe on Top
Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Oh! What a Beautiful Morning
Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue Freddie Freeloader
Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visite du vigile
Thad Jones, Barry Harris, Percy Heath, Max Roach Blue Gershwin I've Got a Crush On You
Toots Thielemans, Herbie Hancock East Coast, West Coast A Child Is Born
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Kids Are Pretty People
John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison Ballads All or Nothing At All
John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison Ballads It's Easy To Remember
Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Oh! What a Beautiful Morning
Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This Is How I Feel About Quincy The Quintessence
Ed Thigpen, Kenny Burrell, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, Clark Terry Out of the Storm Out of the Storm
Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Little Waltz
Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Emily Remler Retrospective volume one How Insensitive
McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrne Crescent
Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Bemsha Swing
McCoy Tyner Blue Gershwin Someone to Watch Over Me
Stanley Turrentine, Shirley Scott, Sam Jones, Clarence Johnston Blue Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Bzker Sings But Not For Me
Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Bemsha Swing
Lou Donaldson, Bill Hardman, Horace Parlan, Laymon Jackson, Al Harewood Blue Gershwin The Man I Love
Jimmy Smith, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Herman Riley, George Bohanon, Maruice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Buddy Collette, Ernie Fields, Jr. Sum Serious Blues Open for Business
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura
George Benson, Count Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band Basie's Bag
Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Social Soft Shoe
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Not I Remember You/A Child Is Born/Tenderly
Louis Armstrong, Louis Bellson, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Lets Do It
George Benson, Count Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band Walkin' My Baby Back Home
George Benson, Count Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band Basie's Bag
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Not Sweet Georgia Brown
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)
John Sheppard: Verbum caro factum est (1550)
Thomas Tallis: Salve intemerata (1525)
Arvo Pärt: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten (1977)
Thomas Tallis: Salvator mundi (1575)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Creative Spirit - Inspired and inspiring music in many styles, old and new, composed on themes for the Feast of Pentecost
BERNARDINO BOTTAZZI: Hymn, Veni Creator Spiritus Nova Schola Gregoriana/Alberto Turco; Federico Del Sordo (2003 Zanin/Chiesa San Bernardino. Siena, Italy)
KNUT NYSTEDT: Partita, Veni Creator Spiritus, Op. 75 Gunnar Petersen-Øverleir (1986 Lund/Vålerenga Church, Oslo, Norway)
EBERHARD BÖTTCHER: Chorale-prelude & Fugue, Veni Creator Spiritus Per Fridtjov Bonsaksen (1930 Steinmeyer/Nidaros Cathedral, Trondheim, Norway)
ANDRÉ FLEURY: Pour la Pentecote François Lemanissier (1893 Debierre/Holy Cross Church, Saint-Lo, France)
EDWIN T.CHILDS: Pentecost Suite (2014) Brenda Portman (1990 Casavant/Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, Cincinnati, OH)
J.S.BACH: Chorale and Chorale-preludes, Komm, Gott Schöpfer, Heiliger Geist, BWV 631 & 667 Dana Robinson (1979 Brombaugh/Christ Church, Tacoma, WA) Arsis 173; and Renée Anne Louprette (1976 Metzler/Trinity College, Cambridge, England)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Pentecost - The Day of Pentecost is a vivid narrative in the New Testament depicting the coming of the Holy Spirit. Join Peter DuBois as we listen to dramatic choral and organ music to mark this “birthday” of the Church
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1724)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Suite (1706)
Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)
John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts (2009)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)
Kirke Mechem: John Brown: Blow Ye the Trumpet (1989)
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)
Dan Locklair: Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)
Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' (1967)
Arthur Farwell: Impressions of the Wa-Wan Ceremony: Song of Peace (1906)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 4 (1830)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Francois Couperin arr. Paul Bazelaire: 5 Pieces en concert: No. 4 Plainte Amit Peled, cello; Eliza Ching, piano
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Margaret Chan calling from Carmel, NY
Aaron Copland: Piano Sonata - I. Molto moderato – Allegro Molto moderato – Allegro Conrad Tao, piano
Joachim Stutschewsky: Hassidic Fantasy Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC
Joel Puckett: Concerto Duo: Movement 1 The Great American Scream Machine Anthony McGill, clarinet; Demarre McGill, flute; Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra; Allen Tinkham, conductor
James Lee III: Quintet for Clarinet and String Quartet Anthony McGill, clarinet; The Pacifica Quartet UGA Presents, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: 3. Beim Schlafengehen Jessye Norman, soprano; Gewandhaus Orchestra Leipzig; Kurt Masur, conductor
Richard Lamb: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free Nina Simone, vocals and piano
Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Sonata Op. 120, No. 1: Movement 2 Andante un poco adagio Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano
14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D major
Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion & Celesta
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/24/2023
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude
Franz Schubert: Mass No. 2 in G D 167
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 68
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this week’s From the Top features a young cellist performing one of Rachmaninoff’s most lyrical works, a 16-year-old violinist who was a prize winner at this year’s Menuhin Competition performing the music of Bartok, and a young violist performs on a very fine instrument he built himself with his father
Hannah Tam, 16, violinist, from Philadelphia, PA performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók, Jungeun Kim, piano
Ava Kenney, 16, violinist, from Madison, Wisconsin, performs Rhapsody #2 by Jessie Montgomery
Justin Wahby, 17, pianist from Elk Grove, CA performs Piano Sonata, Op. 58 No.3, Mvmt 2 by Frédéric Chopin
George Wolfe-McGuire, 17, cellist from Amityville, NY performs Cello Sonata in G minor, Mvmt 3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, host Peter Dugan, piano.
Julian Tugaoen, 18, violist, from Westerville, Ohio performs The Three G’s by Kenji Bunch (b. 1973)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)
Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé (1912)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jack Gallagher: Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-2013) London Symphony/JoAnn Falletta cond.
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Protecting the Mental Health of Teenagers – Lisa Damour, Ph.D., Vivek H. Murthy, 21st Surgeon General of the United States
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)
Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
John Dowland: Time stands still (1603)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)
William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)