Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-26-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Pat Martino Interchange Recollection

      Chico Freeman     Spirit Sensitive  Carnival

      Karrin Allyson    Daydream    Corcovado [Album Version]

      Jewels and Binoculars   Floater     Buckets of Rain

      Miles Davis Blue Haze   Blue Haze

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      All The Things You Are

      Tom Guarna  Reimagine   Dubai

      Sidney Bechet     Up A Lazy River   O Grande Amor

      Charles Lloyd     Trios-chapel      Ay Amor

      John Scofield     John Scofield     Mrs. Scofield's Waltz

      Sarah Vaughn      After Hours Ill Wind

      Tommy Flanagan    Overseas    Willow Weep For Me

      Eric Person Blue Vision Dear Old Stockholm

      Jeremy Manasia    Butcher Block Ballet    Swea Pea's Savvy Suave

      Billy Strayhorn   Cue for Saxophone Cue's Blue Now [Remastered 2018]

      Dmitri Matheny    Cascadia    On a Misty Night

      Mastersounds A Date with the Mastersounds  Try It

      Keith Jarrett     Somewhere   Tonight

      Stan Getz   People Time Night And Day

      Vanessa Rubin     Vanessa Rubin Sings     Black Coffee

      Dennis Micheltree Golden Rule Waltz For Tai

      Dave Slonaker     Convergency Uncommonly Ground

      Hank Mobley Roll Call   My Groove Your Move

      Matthew Fries     Lost Time   Continuum

      Jeff Parker Like-Coping Miriam

      Bill Evans  Waltz for Debby    Milestones

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  St. Louis Blues

      A Fefer/B Few     Kindred Spirits   Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Horizons

      F Hersch/E Spalding     Alive at the Village Vanguard Some Other Time

      Wynton Marsalis   Live at the Village Vanguard  Midnight In Paris

      Towner Galaher Organ Trio     Live  Keep Talkin'

      Curits Fuller     Fire and Filigree The Egyptian Two

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     High Or Booze

      Lauren Henderson   Conjuring  Daydream

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     The Moontrane

      Frank Foster      Fearless Frank Foster   Janie Huk

      Bill Frisell      Valentine   Winter Always Turns To Spring

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time Angels

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      What I Meant To Say Was

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    No Man's Land

      Jack Teagarden    Meet Where they Play the Blues      Music to Love By

      Ben Webster Ben Webster and Associates    Budd Johnson

      14 Jazz Orchestra The Future ain't What It Used to Be Firewater

      Johnny Griffin    The Little Giant  The Message

      Wayne Shorter     Night Dreamer     Armageddon

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    Now Then And When

      Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud      Generique

      Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud      L'Assassinat De Carala

      Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud      Florence Sur Les Champs-Elysees

      Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud      Au Bar Du Petit Bac

      Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud      Chez Le Photographe Du Motel

      Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon    Simplemente Simon

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      Mike Nock   Not We But One    Your Smile

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)

Ola Gjeilo: Sanctus: London (2004)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 (1772)

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Roland Forrest Seitz: Grandioso March (1901)

David Raksin: Laura: Theme (1944)

Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite (1951)

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: Alleluia (1971)

Leo Brouwer: Danza caracteristica (1957)

William Bolcom: Fields of Flowers (1977)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d (1740)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

William Bolcom: Lime Jell-O Marshmallow Cottage Cheese Surprise (1980)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture on the Danish National Anthem (1866)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)

Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in a for Recorder & Strings (1720)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony in D (1757)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa popolare (1911)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances (1866)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 (1880)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Kurt Weill: Symphony No. 2 (1933)

Ferruccio Busoni: Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue (1883)

Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)

William Bolcom: Incineratorag (1967)

William Bolcom: Raggin' Rudi (1974)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign (1739)

Leroy Anderson: Piano Concerto in C (1953)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Max Bruch: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

Muzio Clementi: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1795)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

Luther Henderson: The Saints' Hallelujah (1986)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

William Bolcom: The Brooklyn Dodge (2012)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G (1776)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1842)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1842)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Karl Goldmark: Penthesilea (1879)

Florence Price: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime Thing (1935)

Johan Svendsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1867)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D (1779)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)

Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas (1899)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Symphony in a (1896)

Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (1917)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune (1923)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Erik Satie: Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne (1939)

Thomas Tallis: In manus tuas, Domine (1575)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)

Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965)

