WCLV Program Guide 05-26-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Pat Martino Interchange Recollection

Chico Freeman Spirit Sensitive Carnival

Karrin Allyson Daydream Corcovado [Album Version]

Jewels and Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain

Miles Davis Blue Haze Blue Haze

Nick Green Green on the Scene All The Things You Are

Tom Guarna Reimagine Dubai

Sidney Bechet Up A Lazy River O Grande Amor

Charles Lloyd Trios-chapel Ay Amor

John Scofield John Scofield Mrs. Scofield's Waltz

Sarah Vaughn After Hours Ill Wind

Tommy Flanagan Overseas Willow Weep For Me

Eric Person Blue Vision Dear Old Stockholm

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Swea Pea's Savvy Suave

Billy Strayhorn Cue for Saxophone Cue's Blue Now [Remastered 2018]

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia On a Misty Night

Mastersounds A Date with the Mastersounds Try It

Keith Jarrett Somewhere Tonight

Stan Getz People Time Night And Day

Vanessa Rubin Vanessa Rubin Sings Black Coffee

Dennis Micheltree Golden Rule Waltz For Tai

Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground

Hank Mobley Roll Call My Groove Your Move

Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum

Jeff Parker Like-Coping Miriam

Bill Evans Waltz for Debby Milestones

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues

A Fefer/B Few Kindred Spirits Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Horizons

F Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard Some Other Time

Wynton Marsalis Live at the Village Vanguard Midnight In Paris

Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Keep Talkin'

Curits Fuller Fire and Filigree The Egyptian Two

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant High Or Booze

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Daydream

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove The Moontrane

Frank Foster Fearless Frank Foster Janie Huk

Bill Frisell Valentine Winter Always Turns To Spring

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads No Man's Land

Jack Teagarden Meet Where they Play the Blues Music to Love By

Ben Webster Ben Webster and Associates Budd Johnson

14 Jazz Orchestra The Future ain't What It Used to Be Firewater

Johnny Griffin The Little Giant The Message

Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Armageddon

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Now Then And When

Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud Generique

Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud L'Assassinat De Carala

Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud Florence Sur Les Champs-Elysees

Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud Au Bar Du Petit Bac

Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud Chez Le Photographe Du Motel

Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon Simplemente Simon

Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over

Mike Nock Not We But One Your Smile

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)

Ola Gjeilo: Sanctus: London (2004)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 (1772)

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Roland Forrest Seitz: Grandioso March (1901)

David Raksin: Laura: Theme (1944)

Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite (1951)

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: Alleluia (1971)

Leo Brouwer: Danza caracteristica (1957)

William Bolcom: Fields of Flowers (1977)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d (1740)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

William Bolcom: Lime Jell-O Marshmallow Cottage Cheese Surprise (1980)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture on the Danish National Anthem (1866)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)

Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in a for Recorder & Strings (1720)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony in D (1757)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa popolare (1911)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances (1866)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 (1880)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Kurt Weill: Symphony No. 2 (1933)

Ferruccio Busoni: Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue (1883)

Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)

William Bolcom: Incineratorag (1967)

William Bolcom: Raggin' Rudi (1974)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign (1739)

Leroy Anderson: Piano Concerto in C (1953)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Max Bruch: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

Muzio Clementi: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1795)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

Luther Henderson: The Saints' Hallelujah (1986)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

William Bolcom: The Brooklyn Dodge (2012)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G (1776)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1842)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1842)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Karl Goldmark: Penthesilea (1879)

Florence Price: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime Thing (1935)

Johan Svendsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1867)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D (1779)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)

Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas (1899)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Symphony in a (1896)

Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (1917)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune (1923)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Erik Satie: Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne (1939)

Thomas Tallis: In manus tuas, Domine (1575)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)

Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965)