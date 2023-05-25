WCLV Program Guide 05-26-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Pat Martino Interchange Recollection
Chico Freeman Spirit Sensitive Carnival
Karrin Allyson Daydream Corcovado [Album Version]
Jewels and Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain
Miles Davis Blue Haze Blue Haze
Nick Green Green on the Scene All The Things You Are
Tom Guarna Reimagine Dubai
Sidney Bechet Up A Lazy River O Grande Amor
Charles Lloyd Trios-chapel Ay Amor
John Scofield John Scofield Mrs. Scofield's Waltz
Sarah Vaughn After Hours Ill Wind
Tommy Flanagan Overseas Willow Weep For Me
Eric Person Blue Vision Dear Old Stockholm
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Swea Pea's Savvy Suave
Billy Strayhorn Cue for Saxophone Cue's Blue Now [Remastered 2018]
Dmitri Matheny Cascadia On a Misty Night
Mastersounds A Date with the Mastersounds Try It
Keith Jarrett Somewhere Tonight
Stan Getz People Time Night And Day
Vanessa Rubin Vanessa Rubin Sings Black Coffee
Dennis Micheltree Golden Rule Waltz For Tai
Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground
Hank Mobley Roll Call My Groove Your Move
Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum
Jeff Parker Like-Coping Miriam
Bill Evans Waltz for Debby Milestones
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues
A Fefer/B Few Kindred Spirits Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Horizons
F Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard Some Other Time
Wynton Marsalis Live at the Village Vanguard Midnight In Paris
Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Keep Talkin'
Curits Fuller Fire and Filigree The Egyptian Two
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant High Or Booze
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Daydream
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove The Moontrane
Frank Foster Fearless Frank Foster Janie Huk
Bill Frisell Valentine Winter Always Turns To Spring
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was
Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads No Man's Land
Jack Teagarden Meet Where they Play the Blues Music to Love By
Ben Webster Ben Webster and Associates Budd Johnson
14 Jazz Orchestra The Future ain't What It Used to Be Firewater
Johnny Griffin The Little Giant The Message
Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Armageddon
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Now Then And When
Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud Generique
Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud L'Assassinat De Carala
Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud Florence Sur Les Champs-Elysees
Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud Au Bar Du Petit Bac
Miles Davis Ascenseur Pour Lechafaud Chez Le Photographe Du Motel
Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon Simplemente Simon
Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over
Mike Nock Not We But One Your Smile
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)
Ola Gjeilo: Sanctus: London (2004)
George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 (1772)
Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)
Roland Forrest Seitz: Grandioso March (1901)
David Raksin: Laura: Theme (1944)
Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite (1951)
Leonard Bernstein: Mass: Alleluia (1971)
Leo Brouwer: Danza caracteristica (1957)
William Bolcom: Fields of Flowers (1977)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d (1740)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
William Bolcom: Lime Jell-O Marshmallow Cottage Cheese Surprise (1980)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture on the Danish National Anthem (1866)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)
Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in a for Recorder & Strings (1720)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)
Johann Stamitz: Symphony in D (1757)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa popolare (1911)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances (1866)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 (1880)
Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)
Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)
Kurt Weill: Symphony No. 2 (1933)
Ferruccio Busoni: Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue (1883)
Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)
William Bolcom: Incineratorag (1967)
William Bolcom: Raggin' Rudi (1974)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign (1739)
Leroy Anderson: Piano Concerto in C (1953)
John Williams: Midway: March (1976)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Max Bruch: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)
Muzio Clementi: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1795)
Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)
Luther Henderson: The Saints' Hallelujah (1986)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
William Bolcom: The Brooklyn Dodge (2012)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G (1776)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)
Robert Schumann: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1842)
Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1842)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Karl Goldmark: Penthesilea (1879)
Florence Price: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime Thing (1935)
Johan Svendsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1867)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D (1779)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1840)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)
Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)
Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas (1899)
Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Symphony in a (1896)
Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (1917)
Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune (1923)
E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)
Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)
Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)
Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)
Erik Satie: Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne (1939)
Thomas Tallis: In manus tuas, Domine (1575)
Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)
Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965)