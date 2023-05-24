WCLV Program Guide 05-25-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jaleel Shaw Perspective Miss Myriam

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Solitaria

Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence

Chick Corea/Gary Burton Native Sense Love Castle

Paul Kogut/Kelly Sills Peace Tones for Joan's Bones

Catherine Russell Alone Together I Only Have Eyes For You

Freddie Hubbard/Woody Shaw Eternal Triangle Sao Paulo

George Colligan King's Dream Wishing For Things To Happen

Dominic Miller Vagabond Open Heart

Billy Childs The Winds of Change The End Of Innocence

Chuck Deardorf Perception Lullaby

Budd Johnson Let's Swing Downtown Manhattan

Jazz Defenders Scheming Top Down Tourism

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Lovely

Peggy Stern Room Enough Sunk In Love

Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships

Bud Powell Jazz Giant Cherokee

Craig Chako A Place for Bass ThreeQuarter Bass

Buster Wiliams Unalome Estate

Bobby Hutcherson Subtle Neptune Subtle Neptune

Dave Douglas Moving Portrait Roses Blue

Donald Harrison Noveau Swing Little Flowers

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Wedding Planning

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affiar The Backbone

Josh Lawrence And That too North Winds

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Hank Mobley A Caddy for Daddy Venus Di Mildew

Tom Harrell Labyrinth Blue in One

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Nordic Echoes

Johnny Griffin Take My Hand Out of This World

Art Tatum Complete Capitol Recordings Somebody Loves Me

Fats Waller Joint is Jumpin' Carolina Shout (Piano Solo)

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard I'm Beginning to See the Light

Joe Henderson Tetragon Waltz for Zweetie

Jeff Parker Forfolks La Jetee

Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Dyningar

Kenny Davern Smile Summertime

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sideways

Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time

Marquis Hill the Poet BTune

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Cup Bearers [Live]

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace

Miles Davis The Complete Concert 1964 Stella By Starlight

Bill Charlap At The Village Vanguard While We're Young

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club My Funny Valentine

Carl Allen Testimonial The Message

Ralph Towner At First Light Guitarra Piccante

Dianne Reeves That Day Ain't Nobody's Business (If I Do)

Ben Riley Grown Folks Music A Weaver of Dreams

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Tea For Two [Feat. Terell Stafford]

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933)

Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Piano Quintet (1919)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Who's Who in Navy Blue?' (1920)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

Howard Blake: Andante from Flute Concerto (1996)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat (1841)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' (1852)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz (1980)

Giovanni Battista Bononcini: Sinfonia Decima for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1685)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d (1864)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alexander Glazunov: Song of the Minstrel (1900)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Minstrels (1910)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' (1851)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 4 in D (1810)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British Tar (1878)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

Jerome Moross: Theme & Variations from Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion's Theme (1981)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Blas Galindo: Sones de Mariachi (1940)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 2 (1939)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Te Deum: Prélude (1698)

Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht' (1727)

Jenö Takács: Serenade on Country Dances from Old Graz (1966)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto (1750)

Domenico Cimarosa: The Cunning Women: Overture No. 2 (1795)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1858)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

Florence Price: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Florence Price: Adoration (1951)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 in F (1894)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 19 (1765)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Coloquia en la reja (1911)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 (1917)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Genève (1854)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: May (1876)

Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 (1881)

Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903)