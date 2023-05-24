© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-25-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jaleel Shaw Perspective Miss Myriam

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    Solitaria

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     Crystal Silence

      Chick Corea/Gary Burton Native Sense      Love Castle

      Paul Kogut/Kelly Sills  Peace Tones for Joan's Bones

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    I Only Have Eyes For You

      Freddie Hubbard/Woody Shaw    Eternal Triangle  Sao Paulo

      George Colligan   King's Dream      Wishing For Things To Happen

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Open Heart

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     The End Of Innocence

      Chuck Deardorf    Perception  Lullaby

      Budd Johnson      Let's Swing Downtown Manhattan

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Top Down Tourism

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Lovely

      Peggy Stern Room Enough Sunk In Love

      Derek Gardner     Pan Africa  10 000 Ships

      Bud Powell  Jazz Giant  Cherokee

      Craig Chako A Place for Bass  ThreeQuarter Bass

      Buster Wiliams    Unalome     Estate

      Bobby Hutcherson  Subtle Neptune    Subtle Neptune

      Dave Douglas      Moving Portrait   Roses Blue

      Donald Harrison   Noveau Swing      Little Flowers

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Wedding Planning

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Lamplight

      Dexter Gordon     A Swingin' Affiar The Backbone

      Josh Lawrence     And That too      North Winds

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Venus de Milo

      Hank Mobley       A Caddy for Daddy Venus Di Mildew

      Tom Harrell Labyrinth   Blue in One

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)

      Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue      Nordic Echoes

      Johnny Griffin    Take My Hand      Out of This World

      Art Tatum   Complete Capitol Recordings   Somebody Loves Me

      Fats Waller Joint is Jumpin'  Carolina Shout (Piano Solo)

      Roger Kellaway    Live at the Jazz Standard     I'm Beginning to See the Light

      Joe Henderson     Tetragon    Waltz for Zweetie

      Jeff Parker Forfolks    La Jetee

      Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey    Dyningar

      Kenny Davern      Smile Summertime

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Sideways

      Madd For Tadd     Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time

      Marquis Hill      the Poet    BTune

      Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club     Cup Bearers [Live]

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Search For Peace

      Miles Davis The Complete Concert 1964     Stella By Starlight

      Bill Charlap      At The Village Vanguard While We're Young

      George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     My Funny Valentine

      Carl Allen  Testimonial The Message

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Guitarra Piccante

      Dianne Reeves     That Day    Ain't Nobody's Business (If I Do)

      Ben Riley   Grown Folks Music A Weaver of Dreams

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      Tea For Two [Feat. Terell Stafford]

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933)

Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Piano Quintet (1919)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Who's Who in Navy Blue?' (1920)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

Howard Blake: Andante from Flute Concerto (1996)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat (1841)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' (1852)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz (1980)

Giovanni Battista Bononcini: Sinfonia Decima for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1685)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d (1864)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alexander Glazunov: Song of the Minstrel (1900)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Minstrels (1910)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' (1851)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 4 in D (1810)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British Tar (1878)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

Jerome Moross: Theme & Variations from Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion's Theme (1981)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Blas Galindo: Sones de Mariachi (1940)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 2 (1939)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Te Deum: Prélude (1698)

Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht' (1727)

Jenö Takács: Serenade on Country Dances from Old Graz (1966)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto (1750)

Domenico Cimarosa: The Cunning Women: Overture No. 2 (1795)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1858)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

Florence Price: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Florence Price: Adoration (1951)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 in F (1894)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 19 (1765)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Coloquia en la reja (1911)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 (1917)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Genève (1854)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: May (1876)

Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 (1881)

Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903)

