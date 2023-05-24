WCLV Program Guide 05-25-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jaleel Shaw Perspective Miss Myriam
Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Solitaria
Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence
Chick Corea/Gary Burton Native Sense Love Castle
Paul Kogut/Kelly Sills Peace Tones for Joan's Bones
Catherine Russell Alone Together I Only Have Eyes For You
Freddie Hubbard/Woody Shaw Eternal Triangle Sao Paulo
George Colligan King's Dream Wishing For Things To Happen
Dominic Miller Vagabond Open Heart
Billy Childs The Winds of Change The End Of Innocence
Chuck Deardorf Perception Lullaby
Budd Johnson Let's Swing Downtown Manhattan
Jazz Defenders Scheming Top Down Tourism
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Lovely
Peggy Stern Room Enough Sunk In Love
Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships
Bud Powell Jazz Giant Cherokee
Craig Chako A Place for Bass ThreeQuarter Bass
Buster Wiliams Unalome Estate
Bobby Hutcherson Subtle Neptune Subtle Neptune
Dave Douglas Moving Portrait Roses Blue
Donald Harrison Noveau Swing Little Flowers
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Wedding Planning
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affiar The Backbone
Josh Lawrence And That too North Winds
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Hank Mobley A Caddy for Daddy Venus Di Mildew
Tom Harrell Labyrinth Blue in One
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Nordic Echoes
Johnny Griffin Take My Hand Out of This World
Art Tatum Complete Capitol Recordings Somebody Loves Me
Fats Waller Joint is Jumpin' Carolina Shout (Piano Solo)
Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard I'm Beginning to See the Light
Joe Henderson Tetragon Waltz for Zweetie
Jeff Parker Forfolks La Jetee
Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Dyningar
Kenny Davern Smile Summertime
Ben Wolfe Unjust Sideways
Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time
Marquis Hill the Poet BTune
Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Cup Bearers [Live]
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace
Miles Davis The Complete Concert 1964 Stella By Starlight
Bill Charlap At The Village Vanguard While We're Young
George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club My Funny Valentine
Carl Allen Testimonial The Message
Ralph Towner At First Light Guitarra Piccante
Dianne Reeves That Day Ain't Nobody's Business (If I Do)
Ben Riley Grown Folks Music A Weaver of Dreams
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Tea For Two [Feat. Terell Stafford]
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933)
Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Piano Quintet (1919)
Max Bruch: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Who's Who in Navy Blue?' (1920)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)
Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)
Howard Blake: Andante from Flute Concerto (1996)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat (1841)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' (1852)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)
Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)
Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz (1980)
Giovanni Battista Bononcini: Sinfonia Decima for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1685)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)
Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d (1864)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)
Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Alexander Glazunov: Song of the Minstrel (1900)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Minstrels (1910)
Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' (1851)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)
Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 4 in D (1810)
George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)
Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British Tar (1878)
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)
Jerome Moross: Theme & Variations from Symphony No. 1 (1942)
Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)
John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion's Theme (1981)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Blas Galindo: Sones de Mariachi (1940)
Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 2 (1939)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Te Deum: Prélude (1698)
Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 (1802)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht' (1727)
Jenö Takács: Serenade on Country Dances from Old Graz (1966)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto (1750)
Domenico Cimarosa: The Cunning Women: Overture No. 2 (1795)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1858)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)
Florence Price: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)
Florence Price: Adoration (1951)
Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)
George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 in F (1894)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 19 (1765)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Coloquia en la reja (1911)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 (1917)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Genève (1854)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: May (1876)
Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 (1881)
Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903)