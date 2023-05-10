WCLV Program Guide 05-11-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Diego Rivera The Contender Frida
Woody Shaw In My Own Sweet Way In Your Own Sweet Way
Marty Ehrlich The Traveller's Tale Alice's Wonderland
Carla Bley Life Goes On Life Goes On On
Nash/Allison/Cardenas Healing Power And Now The Queen
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Lawns
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Organ Grinder
Johnny Griffin The Congregation I Remember You
James Moody And the Brass Figures Simplicity And Beauty
Ralph Towner At First Light Strait
Roy Hargrove With The Tenors of Our Time Once Forgotten
Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Morning Star
Al Foster Reflections Anastasia
Mollehoj/Knufke/Andersson S Wonderful St. Louis Blues
Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Festival Grease
Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth One For Bob
Tawanda Smile Out of This World
Art Farmer To Sweden With Love The Reluctant Groom
Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley Never Will I Marry
Aldo Romano Ritual Woman's Touch
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El cielo Espérame En El Cielo
Tommy Flanagan Jazz Poet St. Louis Blues
Joe Henderson Double Rainbows Felicidade
Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French
Something Blue Personal Preference Waltz For Olena
Alex Snydman Fortunate Action Eternal Recurrence
Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Round Midnight
Sonny Rollins Here's to the People I Wish I Knew
Sam Taylor Let Go Out Of The Past
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jessica Williams Freedom Trane Just Words
Lauren Falls Jupiter Jupiter
JJ Johnson Heroes Blue And Green
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Mother Stands for Comfort
Ben Allson Moments Inside The Chase
Dominick Farinacci Loves, Tales and Dances Vision
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina City Of Saints
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells
Chip White Harlem Sunset Circle Dance
Joey Calderazzo The Traveller Dolphin Dance
Clovis Nichols Nine Stories Thon's Tea
Randy Weston Volcano Blues Blues For Strayhorn
Anat Cohen Noir You Never Told Me That You Care
Elio Villafranca Standing By The Crossroads Solitaria
The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Dr J
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 I've Been Buked
Gerry Mulligan Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day
Cannonball Adderley Something Else Autumn Leaves
Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Saint James Infirmary Blues
Michael Dease the Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments
John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West
James Carter JC on the Set Worried And Blue
Cassandra Wilson A Great Night in Harlem Death Letter
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Morten Lauridsen: Les Chansons des Roses: Dirait-on (1993)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Two Pieces from 'Heroic Music' (1740)
Nikolai Tcherepnin: Prelude to 'The Distant Princess' (1896)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)
Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)
Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)
Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)
Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements (1951)
William Grant Still: The Quiet One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 161 (1750)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)
Tan Dun: Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes (2000)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)
Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! (1962)
William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 2 (1902)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)
William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)
William Grant Still: Quit Dat Fool'nish (1935)
Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture (1814)
Carl Nielsen: Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude (1901)
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches (1904)
Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)
Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)
Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat (1791)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 (1879)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926)
Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Bourrée anglaise (1718)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)
William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)
Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)
Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D (1735)
Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Gamin (1943)
William Grant Still: Humor from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)
Joachim Raff: Finale from Octet for Strings (1872)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & The Shark Cage Fugue (1975)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)
Irving Berlin: Follow the Fleet: Monte Carlo Dances
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)
Ottorino Respighi: Belfagor Overture (1925)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto Andaluz (1967)
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 3] (1780)
Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)
Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)
Anatoly Liadov: Baba-Yaga (1905)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)
Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass (1919)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Jan Václav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant (1823)
Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite (1938)
Robert Schumann: Symphony in g 'Zwickau' (1833)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)
Fritz Kreisler: Caprice viennois (1910)
Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 5 (1708)
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)
Anatoly Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs (1906)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Arietta from Piano Sonata No. 32 (1822)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)
Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)
Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)
Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)
William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem (1953)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Wheat Dance (1941)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)
Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)