© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-11-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Diego Rivera      The Contender     Frida 

      Woody Shaw  In My Own Sweet Way     In Your Own Sweet Way   

      Marty Ehrlich     The Traveller's Tale    Alice's Wonderland      

      Carla Bley  Life Goes On      Life Goes On On   

      Nash/Allison/Cardenas   Healing Power     And Now The Queen 

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Lawns 

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     Organ Grinder     

      Johnny Griffin    The Congregation I Remember You    

      James Moody And the Brass Figures   Simplicity And Beauty   

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Strait      

      Roy Hargrove      With The Tenors of Our Time   Once Forgotten    

      Connie Han  Secrets of Inanna Morning Star      

      Al Foster   Reflections Anastasia   

      Mollehoj/Knufke/Andersson      S Wonderful St. Louis Blues   

      Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody      Festival Grease   

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   One For Bob 

      Tawanda     Smile Out of This World 

      Art Farmer  To Sweden With Love     The Reluctant Groom     

      Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley    Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley    Never Will I Marry      

      Aldo Romano Ritual      Woman's Touch     

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame En El cielo    Espérame En El Cielo    

      Tommy Flanagan    Jazz Poet   St. Louis Blues   

      Joe Henderson     Double Rainbows   Felicidade  

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Bob French  

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Waltz For Olena   

      Alex Snydman      Fortunate Action  Eternal Recurrence      

      Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek   Staying In Touch  Round Midnight    

      Sonny Rollins     Here's to the People    I Wish I Knew     

      Sam Taylor  Let Go      Out Of The Past   

                        

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jessica Williams  Freedom Trane     Just Words  

      Lauren Falls      Jupiter     Jupiter     

      JJ Johnson  Heroes      Blue And Green    

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Mother Stands for Comfort     

      Ben Allson  Moments Inside    The Chase   

      Dominick Farinacci      Loves, Tales and Dances Vision      

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land  

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      City Of Saints    

      Lauren Henderson  Conjuring   Spells      

      Chip White  Harlem Sunset     Circle Dance      

      Joey Calderazzo   The Traveller     Dolphin Dance     

      Clovis Nichols    Nine Stories      Thon's Tea  

      Randy Weston      Volcano Blues     Blues For Strayhorn     

      Anat Cohen  Noir  You Never Told Me That You Care     

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By The Crossroads    Solitaria   

      The Nightcrawlers Get Ready   Dr J  

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     Rebirth     

      Gregory Groover   The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2  I've Been Buked   

      Gerry Mulligan    Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day   

      Cannonball Adderley     Something Else    Autumn Leaves     

      Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans      Saint James Infirmary Blues   

      Michael Dease     the Other Shoe    The Goodbye Blues 

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Mindful Moments   

      John Coltrane     Coltrane's Sound  Central Park West 

      James Carter      JC on the Set     Worried And Blue  

      Cassandra Wilson  A Great Night in Harlem Death Letter

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Morten Lauridsen: Les Chansons des Roses: Dirait-on (1993)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Two Pieces from 'Heroic Music' (1740)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: Prelude to 'The Distant Princess' (1896)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)

Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)

Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)

Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements (1951)

William Grant Still: The Quiet One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 161 (1750)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Tan Dun: Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes (2000)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! (1962)

William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 2 (1902)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)

William Grant Still: Quit Dat Fool'nish (1935)

Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture (1814)

Carl Nielsen: Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude (1901)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches (1904)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat (1791)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 (1879)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926)

Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Bourrée anglaise (1718)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D (1735)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Gamin (1943)

William Grant Still: Humor from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Joachim Raff: Finale from Octet for Strings (1872)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & The Shark Cage Fugue (1975)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

Irving Berlin: Follow the Fleet: Monte Carlo Dances

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)

Ottorino Respighi: Belfagor Overture (1925)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 3] (1780)

Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Anatoly Liadov: Baba-Yaga (1905)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)

Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass (1919)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jan Václav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant (1823)

Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite (1938)

Robert Schumann: Symphony in g 'Zwickau' (1833)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)

Fritz Kreisler: Caprice viennois (1910)

Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 5 (1708)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)

Anatoly Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs (1906)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Arietta from Piano Sonata No. 32 (1822)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)

Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)

William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem (1953)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Wheat Dance (1941)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)

Arts & Culture