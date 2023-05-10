WCLV Program Guide 05-11-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Diego Rivera The Contender Frida

Woody Shaw In My Own Sweet Way In Your Own Sweet Way

Marty Ehrlich The Traveller's Tale Alice's Wonderland

Carla Bley Life Goes On Life Goes On On

Nash/Allison/Cardenas Healing Power And Now The Queen

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Lawns

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Organ Grinder

Johnny Griffin The Congregation I Remember You

James Moody And the Brass Figures Simplicity And Beauty

Ralph Towner At First Light Strait

Roy Hargrove With The Tenors of Our Time Once Forgotten

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Morning Star

Al Foster Reflections Anastasia

Mollehoj/Knufke/Andersson S Wonderful St. Louis Blues

Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Festival Grease

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth One For Bob

Tawanda Smile Out of This World

Art Farmer To Sweden With Love The Reluctant Groom

Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley Never Will I Marry

Aldo Romano Ritual Woman's Touch

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El cielo Espérame En El Cielo

Tommy Flanagan Jazz Poet St. Louis Blues

Joe Henderson Double Rainbows Felicidade

Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French

Something Blue Personal Preference Waltz For Olena

Alex Snydman Fortunate Action Eternal Recurrence

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Round Midnight

Sonny Rollins Here's to the People I Wish I Knew

Sam Taylor Let Go Out Of The Past

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jessica Williams Freedom Trane Just Words

Lauren Falls Jupiter Jupiter

JJ Johnson Heroes Blue And Green

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Mother Stands for Comfort

Ben Allson Moments Inside The Chase

Dominick Farinacci Loves, Tales and Dances Vision

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina City Of Saints

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells

Chip White Harlem Sunset Circle Dance

Joey Calderazzo The Traveller Dolphin Dance

Clovis Nichols Nine Stories Thon's Tea

Randy Weston Volcano Blues Blues For Strayhorn

Anat Cohen Noir You Never Told Me That You Care

Elio Villafranca Standing By The Crossroads Solitaria

The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Dr J

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 I've Been Buked

Gerry Mulligan Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day

Cannonball Adderley Something Else Autumn Leaves

Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Saint James Infirmary Blues

Michael Dease the Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments

John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West

James Carter JC on the Set Worried And Blue

Cassandra Wilson A Great Night in Harlem Death Letter

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Morten Lauridsen: Les Chansons des Roses: Dirait-on (1993)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Two Pieces from 'Heroic Music' (1740)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: Prelude to 'The Distant Princess' (1896)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)

Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)

Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)

Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements (1951)

William Grant Still: The Quiet One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 161 (1750)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Tan Dun: Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes (2000)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! (1962)

William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 2 (1902)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)

William Grant Still: Quit Dat Fool'nish (1935)

Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture (1814)

Carl Nielsen: Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude (1901)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches (1904)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat (1791)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 (1879)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926)

Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Bourrée anglaise (1718)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D (1735)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Gamin (1943)

William Grant Still: Humor from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Joachim Raff: Finale from Octet for Strings (1872)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & The Shark Cage Fugue (1975)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

Irving Berlin: Follow the Fleet: Monte Carlo Dances

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)

Ottorino Respighi: Belfagor Overture (1925)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 3] (1780)

Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Anatoly Liadov: Baba-Yaga (1905)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)

Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass (1919)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jan Václav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant (1823)

Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite (1938)

Robert Schumann: Symphony in g 'Zwickau' (1833)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)

Fritz Kreisler: Caprice viennois (1910)

Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 5 (1708)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)

Anatoly Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs (1906)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Arietta from Piano Sonata No. 32 (1822)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)

Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)

William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem (1953)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Wheat Dance (1941)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)