5 things to do in NEO: ‘Guys and Dolls,' dance, comic books and more

Ballet in Ashtabula

Ballet Theatre Ashtabula School of Dance presents “Enchanted: Spring Dance Concert” beginning this weekend at Ashtabula Arts Center. The performance features the school’s senior-level dancers and a range of choreography from classic to contemporary to modern. Musical selections from Vivaldi, Mumford & Sons and Lauryn Hill along with excerpts from Prokofiev’s “Cinderella” make up a diverse repertoire. Performances are Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., and continue through next weekend.

Comic Book Day

The first Saturday in May marks Comic Book Day and Beck Center for the Arts hosts its annual celebration from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Lakewood. Attendees can participate in cartooning workshops, cosplay and a sketching demonstration from Cleveland-based artist and Beck Center instructor Ryan Finley. A free comic book featuring student and instructor artwork is available too.

Holocaust Education and Remembrance Day

The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage holds its annual Holocaust Education and Remembrance Day Sunday, May 7, from 12-5 p.m., in Beachwood. In addition to touring the museum’s galleries, guests can attend a film screening, listen to a lecture with one of Cleveland’s leading Holocaust scholars and participate in a book talk with Holocaust educator Helen Marks.

‘Guys and Dolls’ in Akron

BOOM! Theater presents the 1950 Broadway classic “Guys and Dolls,” opening Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m., and running through Saturday, May 20, on the Knight Stage at Akron Civic Theatre. BOOM! Theater launched in 2021 as an opportunity for older adults to produce and star in musicals for the stage.

Crawford Open (Ware)House

It’s a rare opportunity to see inside the Western Reserve Historical Society’s Crawford Preservation and Storage Facility, but on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 11 a.m., the public will have its chance. The large warehouse in Macedonia stores artifacts from the Cleveland History Center, specifically automobiles and aircraft from the Crawford Auto-Aviation Collection. Visitors are invited to bring their classic cars to the open house to help kick off the summer driving season.