Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-04-2023

Published May 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Fred Hersch Songs Without Words     Miyako

      Josh Lawrence     And that Too      Black Keys

      The Nightcrawlers Get Ready   Tuff At The Top

      Saturn Quartet    Luz   Ben

      Lovano/Douglas Soundprints   Scandal     Scandal

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There      Moonbow

      Stanley Cowell    Back to the Beautiful   It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

      Cannonball Adderley     The Poll Winners   Azule Serape

      Jazzmeia Horn     Social Call I Remember You

      Oscar Peterson    Meets Ben Webster When Your Lover Has Gone

      Chico Freeman     Beyond The Rain   Two Over One

      Dave Young  Mantra      Inside a Silent Tear

      Jimmy Smith Open House  Sista Rebecca

      Booker Ervin      Exultation  Tune In

      James Williams    I Remember Clifford     Sweet and Lovely

      Russell Malone    Sweet Georgia Peach     Mean What You Say

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Disco Ears

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Con Alma

      Rusty Bryant      Rusty Bryant Returns    All Day Long

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine    Petite musique terrienne

      Bobo Stenson      Sphere      Communion psalm

      Charles Lloyd     The Call    Amarma

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Song Of Serenity

      James Moody And the Brass Figures   The Moon Was Yellow

      Ken Foswer  Resolution  T.B.D

      Bill Charlap      Plays Gershwin    Who Cares

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Christian McBride Bringing It Thermo

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters Chainsaw

      Don Byron   Bug Music   Powerhouse

      Ella Fitzgerald   Ella and Oscar    How Long Has This Been Going On

      Ben Webster Ben Webster meets Don Byas    When Ash Meets Harry

      Ron Carter  Stardust    Nearly

      Jim Hall    It's Nice Being Here with You In a Sentimental Mood

      Lee Morgan  Infinity    Miss Nettie B.

      Sonny Rollins     In Stockholm 1959 I've Told Every Little Star

      Count Basie One More Time     Quince

      Grant Stewart     More Urban Tones  I Should Care

      Roger Humphries   This 'N That      Tune for Buh

      Stan Getz/JJ Johnson    Live at the Opera House My Funny Valentine

      Stan Getz/JJ Johnson    Live at the Opera House Yesterdays

      Jon Abercrombie   Up & Coming Tears

      David Hazeltine   Senior Blues      Lonely Woman

      Chick Corea/Gary Burton In Concert, 1979  Senor Mouse

      Clifford Brown    Study in Brown    Land's End

      Hihaly Borbely    Miracles in the Night   Threeplus Dreams

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      Wayfaring Stranger

      Hampton Hawes     At the Piano      Morning

      Industrial Jazz Group   City of Angles    Void When Detached

      Unhinged Sextet   Point Blank Low Talk

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Ruby My Dear

      Duke Pearson      Wahoo Wahoo

      Dave Burrell      The Jelly Roll Joys     New Orleans Blues

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 (1890)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles (1910)

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme (2005)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance (1875)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)

Life & Works: Brahms: Enter the Schumanns - Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 excerpt

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus III 'Dances of Time' - Zarabanda (1998)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

Gioacchino Rossini: Galop from 'William Tell' Overture (1829)

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 'Sunday Morning' (1944)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)

Emile Waldteufel: High Speed Galop (1876)

Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 (1799)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Life & Works: Brahms: Birth of the Piano Concerto No. 1 - Finale excerpt

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il viaggio a Reims: Overture (1825)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)

Francis Poulenc: Villageoises (1933)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 (1921)

Johan Svendsen: Scherzo from String Quartet (1865)

George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Serenade for String Trio in D (1797)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)

George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)

Joseph Haydn: Concerto No. 3 for 2 Winds (1786)

Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 1 (1929)

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Scherzo for X-Wings (2015)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka (1866)

Jack Gallagher: Malambo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Sanctus (1888)

Life & Works: Brahms: The Young Messiah - Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 excerpt

Stephen Griebling: Six Miniatures in Slavic Style (2005)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Mazurka (1944)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 (1944)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

Life & Works: Brahms: Brahms & Wagner - Handel Variations: Fugue

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: All we like sheep (1741)

Maurice Ravel: Finale from Piano Concerto (1931)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' (1853)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A (1859)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Greg Anderson: Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos (2009)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto para una fiesta (1982)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)

Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi in G (1717)

Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in G (1785)

Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Domenico Cimarosa: Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Guitar (1780)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio-Modinha (1930)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)

Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' (1925)

Guy Ropartz: Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental (1918)

Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta (1939)

Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)

