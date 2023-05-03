WCLV Program Guide 05-04-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Fred Hersch Songs Without Words Miyako
Josh Lawrence And that Too Black Keys
The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Tuff At The Top
Saturn Quartet Luz Ben
Lovano/Douglas Soundprints Scandal Scandal
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Moonbow
Stanley Cowell Back to the Beautiful It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Cannonball Adderley The Poll Winners Azule Serape
Jazzmeia Horn Social Call I Remember You
Oscar Peterson Meets Ben Webster When Your Lover Has Gone
Chico Freeman Beyond The Rain Two Over One
Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear
Jimmy Smith Open House Sista Rebecca
Booker Ervin Exultation Tune In
James Williams I Remember Clifford Sweet and Lovely
Russell Malone Sweet Georgia Peach Mean What You Say
Joshua Redman LongGone Disco Ears
Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma
Rusty Bryant Rusty Bryant Returns All Day Long
Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine Petite musique terrienne
Bobo Stenson Sphere Communion psalm
Charles Lloyd The Call Amarma
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity
James Moody And the Brass Figures The Moon Was Yellow
Ken Foswer Resolution T.B.D
Bill Charlap Plays Gershwin Who Cares
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Christian McBride Bringing It Thermo
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Chainsaw
Don Byron Bug Music Powerhouse
Ella Fitzgerald Ella and Oscar How Long Has This Been Going On
Ben Webster Ben Webster meets Don Byas When Ash Meets Harry
Ron Carter Stardust Nearly
Jim Hall It's Nice Being Here with You In a Sentimental Mood
Lee Morgan Infinity Miss Nettie B.
Sonny Rollins In Stockholm 1959 I've Told Every Little Star
Count Basie One More Time Quince
Grant Stewart More Urban Tones I Should Care
Roger Humphries This 'N That Tune for Buh
Stan Getz/JJ Johnson Live at the Opera House My Funny Valentine
Stan Getz/JJ Johnson Live at the Opera House Yesterdays
Jon Abercrombie Up & Coming Tears
David Hazeltine Senior Blues Lonely Woman
Chick Corea/Gary Burton In Concert, 1979 Senor Mouse
Clifford Brown Study in Brown Land's End
Hihaly Borbely Miracles in the Night Threeplus Dreams
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Wayfaring Stranger
Hampton Hawes At the Piano Morning
Industrial Jazz Group City of Angles Void When Detached
Unhinged Sextet Point Blank Low Talk
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Ruby My Dear
Duke Pearson Wahoo Wahoo
Dave Burrell The Jelly Roll Joys New Orleans Blues
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 (1890)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles (1910)
John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme (2005)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)
Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House
Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance (1875)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)
Life & Works: Brahms: Enter the Schumanns - Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 excerpt
Karl Jenkins: Adiemus III 'Dances of Time' - Zarabanda (1998)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)
Gioacchino Rossini: Galop from 'William Tell' Overture (1829)
George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 'Sunday Morning' (1944)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)
Emile Waldteufel: High Speed Galop (1876)
Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 (1799)
Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)
Life & Works: Brahms: Birth of the Piano Concerto No. 1 - Finale excerpt
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)
Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)
Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)
Gioacchino Rossini: Il viaggio a Reims: Overture (1825)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)
Francis Poulenc: Villageoises (1933)
Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 (1921)
Johan Svendsen: Scherzo from String Quartet (1865)
George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Serenade for String Trio in D (1797)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)
Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)
George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)
Joseph Haydn: Concerto No. 3 for 2 Winds (1786)
Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 1 (1929)
Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Scherzo for X-Wings (2015)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka (1866)
Jack Gallagher: Malambo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Sanctus (1888)
Life & Works: Brahms: The Young Messiah - Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 excerpt
Stephen Griebling: Six Miniatures in Slavic Style (2005)
Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Mazurka (1944)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 (1944)
Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)
Life & Works: Brahms: Brahms & Wagner - Handel Variations: Fugue
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: All we like sheep (1741)
Maurice Ravel: Finale from Piano Concerto (1931)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' (1853)
Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A (1859)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Greg Anderson: Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos (2009)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto para una fiesta (1982)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)
Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi in G (1717)
Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in G (1785)
Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Domenico Cimarosa: Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Guitar (1780)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio-Modinha (1930)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)
Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)
Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' (1925)
Guy Ropartz: Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental (1918)
Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta (1939)
Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)