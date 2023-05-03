WCLV Program Guide 05-04-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Fred Hersch Songs Without Words Miyako

Josh Lawrence And that Too Black Keys

The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Tuff At The Top

Saturn Quartet Luz Ben

Lovano/Douglas Soundprints Scandal Scandal

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Moonbow

Stanley Cowell Back to the Beautiful It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

Cannonball Adderley The Poll Winners Azule Serape

Jazzmeia Horn Social Call I Remember You

Oscar Peterson Meets Ben Webster When Your Lover Has Gone

Chico Freeman Beyond The Rain Two Over One

Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear

Jimmy Smith Open House Sista Rebecca

Booker Ervin Exultation Tune In

James Williams I Remember Clifford Sweet and Lovely

Russell Malone Sweet Georgia Peach Mean What You Say

Joshua Redman LongGone Disco Ears

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Rusty Bryant Rusty Bryant Returns All Day Long

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine Petite musique terrienne

Bobo Stenson Sphere Communion psalm

Charles Lloyd The Call Amarma

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity

James Moody And the Brass Figures The Moon Was Yellow

Ken Foswer Resolution T.B.D

Bill Charlap Plays Gershwin Who Cares

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Christian McBride Bringing It Thermo

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Chainsaw

Don Byron Bug Music Powerhouse

Ella Fitzgerald Ella and Oscar How Long Has This Been Going On

Ben Webster Ben Webster meets Don Byas When Ash Meets Harry

Ron Carter Stardust Nearly

Jim Hall It's Nice Being Here with You In a Sentimental Mood

Lee Morgan Infinity Miss Nettie B.

Sonny Rollins In Stockholm 1959 I've Told Every Little Star

Count Basie One More Time Quince

Grant Stewart More Urban Tones I Should Care

Roger Humphries This 'N That Tune for Buh

Stan Getz/JJ Johnson Live at the Opera House My Funny Valentine

Stan Getz/JJ Johnson Live at the Opera House Yesterdays

Jon Abercrombie Up & Coming Tears

David Hazeltine Senior Blues Lonely Woman

Chick Corea/Gary Burton In Concert, 1979 Senor Mouse

Clifford Brown Study in Brown Land's End

Hihaly Borbely Miracles in the Night Threeplus Dreams

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Wayfaring Stranger

Hampton Hawes At the Piano Morning

Industrial Jazz Group City of Angles Void When Detached

Unhinged Sextet Point Blank Low Talk

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Ruby My Dear

Duke Pearson Wahoo Wahoo

Dave Burrell The Jelly Roll Joys New Orleans Blues

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 (1890)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles (1910)

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme (2005)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance (1875)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)

Life & Works: Brahms: Enter the Schumanns - Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 excerpt

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus III 'Dances of Time' - Zarabanda (1998)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

Gioacchino Rossini: Galop from 'William Tell' Overture (1829)

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 'Sunday Morning' (1944)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)

Emile Waldteufel: High Speed Galop (1876)

Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 (1799)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Life & Works: Brahms: Birth of the Piano Concerto No. 1 - Finale excerpt

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il viaggio a Reims: Overture (1825)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)

Francis Poulenc: Villageoises (1933)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 (1921)

Johan Svendsen: Scherzo from String Quartet (1865)

George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Serenade for String Trio in D (1797)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)

George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)

Joseph Haydn: Concerto No. 3 for 2 Winds (1786)

Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 1 (1929)

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Scherzo for X-Wings (2015)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka (1866)

Jack Gallagher: Malambo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Sanctus (1888)

Life & Works: Brahms: The Young Messiah - Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 excerpt

Stephen Griebling: Six Miniatures in Slavic Style (2005)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Mazurka (1944)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 (1944)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

Life & Works: Brahms: Brahms & Wagner - Handel Variations: Fugue

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: All we like sheep (1741)

Maurice Ravel: Finale from Piano Concerto (1931)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' (1853)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A (1859)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Greg Anderson: Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos (2009)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto para una fiesta (1982)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)

Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi in G (1717)

Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in G (1785)

Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Domenico Cimarosa: Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Guitar (1780)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio-Modinha (1930)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)

Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' (1925)

Guy Ropartz: Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental (1918)

Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta (1939)

Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)