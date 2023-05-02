WCLV Program Guide 05-03-2023
Jessica Williams Freedom Trane Just Words
Lauren Falls A Little Louder Now Jupiter
JJ Johnson Heroes Blue And Green
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Mother Stands for Comfort
Ben Allison Moments Inside The Chase
Dominick Farinacci Lovers, Tales and Dances Vision
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina City Of Saints
Wynton Marsalis Bolden Creole Belles
Al Foster Reflections Punjab
Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Black Diamond
Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll
Miles Davis Relaxin' Oleo
Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy The Colorado Experiment
Steve Davis Think Ahead A Little Understanding
Evan Christopher Delta Bound Rampart Street Ramble
Martin Taylor Two's Company Gone With The Wind
Art Tatum Group Masterpieces w Benny Carter A Foggy Day
Bill Evans On A Friday Evening Up With The Lark
Terell Stafford Taking a chance Taking A Chance On Love
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'
Rick Stone Far East This I Dig of You
Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One
Steve Kuhn Live at Birdland Little Waltz [Live]
Josh Lawrence And That Too Left Hanging
Eric Alexander Dead Center Sonrisa
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Isaac On The Loose
Peterson/Jackson Two of the Few Mister Basie
Bria Skonberg Bria Down in the Deep
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Both Sides Now
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Our Love Remains
Pharoah Sanders Welcome to Love Say It
Herbie Mann Just Wailin' Minor Groove
Ken Fowser/Behn Gillece Little Echo Little Echo
Nina Simone Nina Sings the Blues In the Dark
Mark Levine and the Latin Tinge Isla Black
Elio Villafranca Standing By The Crossroads Keep The Eye On The Bull
Pat Bianchi A Higher Standard Blue Silver
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was
Sonny Rollins Alfie He's Younger Than You Are
Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays
Julian Lage The Layers Double Southpaw
Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism REM Blues
Emily Remler East To Wes East To Wes
Schott Hamilton/B Pizzarelli The Red Door In the Middle of a Kiss
Paul Desmond Take Ten Alone Together
F Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard But Not for Me
Rodney Whitaker Hidden Kingdom The Child in the Womb
Mike Melito Two Swing is the Thing Big Red
Art Pepper The Way it Was The Man I Love
Haden/Metheny Beyond the Missouri Sky Waltz For Ruth
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Quintet (1782)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 1 (1940)
Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)
Life & Works: Brahms: Brahms & Wagner - Handel Variations: Fugue
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 in E-Flat (1828)
Joseph Lanner: Whirlwind Galop (1839)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Manhattan Beach' (1893)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)
Jeannette Sorrell: Sugarloaf Mountain (2014)
Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme (1963)
Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)
George Gershwin: Rag 'Rialto Ripples' (1916)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)
Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)
Michael Jackson: Billy Jean (1982)
Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances (1551)
Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (1942)
George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Carl Nielsen: Maskarade: Overture (1906)
Carl Nielsen: Look About One Summer Day (1914)
Life & Works: Brahms: The Young Messiah - Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 excerpt
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Horn Trio (1865)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)
Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876)
Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 12 in G (1770)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 2] (1780)
Frederick Delius: Dance Rhapsody No. 1 (1908)
Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)
Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 8 in d (1955)
Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)
Ferdinand Ries: Allegro from Sextet in g (1814)
Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)
John Philip Sousa: Humoresque on 'Listen to My Tale of Woe' (1888)
Alexander Glazunov: Stenka Razin (1885)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi (1717)
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)
Wilfred Josephs: I, Claudius: Theme (1976)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)
Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)
Nicola Piovani: Life is Beautiful: Main Theme (1997)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)
Life & Works: Brahms: Enter the Schumanns - Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 excerpt
Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)
Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Era di maggio' (2017)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)
Life & Works: Brahms: The Ghost Exorcised - Symphony No. 1: Finale excerpt
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music (1781)
George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)
François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 3 (1952)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)
Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1 (1941)
Mario Broeders: Vals criollo No. 3 (2010)
20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices – Isabella’s Renaissance
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
William Grant Still: Africa (1930)
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
William Grant Still: Fanfare for the 99th Fighter Squadron (1945)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)
Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude (1845)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus (1791)
Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande (1905)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1796)
Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)