WCLV Program Guide 05-03-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jessica Williams Freedom Trane Just Words

Lauren Falls A Little Louder Now Jupiter

JJ Johnson Heroes Blue And Green

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Mother Stands for Comfort

Ben Allison Moments Inside The Chase

Dominick Farinacci Lovers, Tales and Dances Vision

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina City Of Saints

Wynton Marsalis Bolden Creole Belles

Al Foster Reflections Punjab

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Black Diamond

Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll

Miles Davis Relaxin' Oleo

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy The Colorado Experiment

Steve Davis Think Ahead A Little Understanding

Evan Christopher Delta Bound Rampart Street Ramble

Martin Taylor Two's Company Gone With The Wind

Art Tatum Group Masterpieces w Benny Carter A Foggy Day

Bill Evans On A Friday Evening Up With The Lark

Terell Stafford Taking a chance Taking A Chance On Love

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'

Rick Stone Far East This I Dig of You

Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One

Steve Kuhn Live at Birdland Little Waltz [Live]

Josh Lawrence And That Too Left Hanging

Eric Alexander Dead Center Sonrisa

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Isaac On The Loose

Peterson/Jackson Two of the Few Mister Basie

Bria Skonberg Bria Down in the Deep

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Both Sides Now

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Our Love Remains

Pharoah Sanders Welcome to Love Say It

Herbie Mann Just Wailin' Minor Groove

Ken Fowser/Behn Gillece Little Echo Little Echo

Nina Simone Nina Sings the Blues In the Dark

Mark Levine and the Latin Tinge Isla Black

Elio Villafranca Standing By The Crossroads Keep The Eye On The Bull

Pat Bianchi A Higher Standard Blue Silver

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Sonny Rollins Alfie He's Younger Than You Are

Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays

Julian Lage The Layers Double Southpaw

Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism REM Blues

Emily Remler East To Wes East To Wes

Schott Hamilton/B Pizzarelli The Red Door In the Middle of a Kiss

Paul Desmond Take Ten Alone Together

F Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard But Not for Me

Rodney Whitaker Hidden Kingdom The Child in the Womb

Mike Melito Two Swing is the Thing Big Red

Art Pepper The Way it Was The Man I Love

Haden/Metheny Beyond the Missouri Sky Waltz For Ruth

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Quintet (1782)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 1 (1940)

Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)

Life & Works: Brahms: Brahms & Wagner - Handel Variations: Fugue

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 in E-Flat (1828)

Joseph Lanner: Whirlwind Galop (1839)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Manhattan Beach' (1893)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Jeannette Sorrell: Sugarloaf Mountain (2014)

Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme (1963)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

George Gershwin: Rag 'Rialto Ripples' (1916)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

Michael Jackson: Billy Jean (1982)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances (1551)

Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (1942)

George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Carl Nielsen: Maskarade: Overture (1906)

Carl Nielsen: Look About One Summer Day (1914)

Life & Works: Brahms: The Young Messiah - Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 excerpt

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Horn Trio (1865)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 12 in G (1770)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 2] (1780)

Frederick Delius: Dance Rhapsody No. 1 (1908)

Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 8 in d (1955)

Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)

Ferdinand Ries: Allegro from Sextet in g (1814)

Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

John Philip Sousa: Humoresque on 'Listen to My Tale of Woe' (1888)

Alexander Glazunov: Stenka Razin (1885)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi (1717)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)

Wilfred Josephs: I, Claudius: Theme (1976)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Nicola Piovani: Life is Beautiful: Main Theme (1997)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Life & Works: Brahms: Enter the Schumanns - Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 excerpt

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Era di maggio' (2017)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Life & Works: Brahms: The Ghost Exorcised - Symphony No. 1: Finale excerpt

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music (1781)

George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 3 (1952)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)

Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1 (1941)

Mario Broeders: Vals criollo No. 3 (2010)

20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices – Isabella’s Renaissance

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

William Grant Still: Africa (1930)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

William Grant Still: Fanfare for the 99th Fighter Squadron (1945)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude (1845)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus (1791)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande (1905)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1796)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)