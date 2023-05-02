© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-03-2023

Published May 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jessica Williams  Freedom Trane     Just Words

      Lauren Falls      A Little Louder Now     Jupiter

      JJ Johnson  Heroes      Blue And Green

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Mother Stands for Comfort

      Ben Allison Moments Inside    The Chase

      Dominick Farinacci      Lovers, Tales and Dances      Vision

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      City Of Saints

      Wynton Marsalis   Bolden      Creole Belles

      Al Foster   Reflections Punjab

      Walt Weiskopf     Diamonds and Other Jewels     Black Diamond

      Shawn Purcell     180   A Long Stroll

      Miles Davis Relaxin'    Oleo

      Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy     The Colorado Experiment

      Steve Davis Think Ahead A Little Understanding

      Evan Christopher  Delta Bound Rampart Street Ramble

      Martin Taylor     Two's Company     Gone With The Wind

      Art Tatum   Group Masterpieces w Benny Carter   A Foggy Day

      Bill Evans  On A Friday Evening     Up With The Lark

      Terell Stafford   Taking a chance   Taking A Chance On Love

      Nick Finzer  Dreams, Visions, Illusions   To The 'Top'

      Rick Stone  Far East    This I Dig of You

      Johnny Lytle      Got That Feeling  The Soulful One

      Steve Kuhn  Live at Birdland  Little Waltz [Live]

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Left Hanging

      Eric Alexander    Dead Center Sonrisa

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Hudson      The World of Steve Hudson     Isaac On The Loose

      Peterson/Jackson  Two of the Few    Mister Basie

      Bria Skonberg     Bria  Down in the Deep

      Cyrus Chestnut    My Father's Hands Both Sides Now

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Our Love Remains

      Pharoah Sanders   Welcome to Love   Say It

      Herbie Mann Just Wailin'      Minor Groove

      Ken Fowser/Behn Gillece       Little Echo Little Echo

      Nina Simone Nina Sings the Blues    In the Dark

      Mark Levine and the Latin Tinge     Isla  Black

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By The Crossroads    Keep The Eye On The Bull

      Pat Bianchi A Higher Standard Blue Silver

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      What I Meant To Say Was

      Sonny Rollins     Alfie He's Younger Than You Are

      Buddy Tate  The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate   Yesterdays

      Julian Lage The Layers  Double Southpaw

      Tyshawn Sorey     Mesmerism   REM Blues

      Emily Remler      East To Wes East To Wes

      Schott Hamilton/B Pizzarelli  The Red Door      In the Middle of a Kiss

      Paul Desmond      Take Ten    Alone Together

      F Hersch/E Spalding     Alive at the Village Vanguard But Not for Me

      Rodney Whitaker   Hidden Kingdom    The Child in the Womb

      Mike Melito Two Swing is the Thing  Big Red

      Art Pepper  The Way it Was    The Man I Love

      Haden/Metheny     Beyond the Missouri Sky Waltz For Ruth

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Quintet (1782)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 1 (1940)

Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)

Life & Works: Brahms: Brahms & Wagner - Handel Variations: Fugue

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 in E-Flat (1828)

Joseph Lanner: Whirlwind Galop (1839)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Manhattan Beach' (1893)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Jeannette Sorrell: Sugarloaf Mountain (2014)

Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme (1963)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

George Gershwin: Rag 'Rialto Ripples' (1916)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

Michael Jackson: Billy Jean (1982)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances (1551)

Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (1942)

George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Carl Nielsen: Maskarade: Overture (1906)

Carl Nielsen: Look About One Summer Day (1914)

Life & Works: Brahms: The Young Messiah - Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 excerpt

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Horn Trio (1865)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 12 in G (1770)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 2] (1780)

Frederick Delius: Dance Rhapsody No. 1 (1908)

Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 8 in d (1955)

Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)

Ferdinand Ries: Allegro from Sextet in g (1814)

Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

John Philip Sousa: Humoresque on 'Listen to My Tale of Woe' (1888)

Alexander Glazunov: Stenka Razin (1885)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi (1717)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)

Wilfred Josephs: I, Claudius: Theme (1976)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Nicola Piovani: Life is Beautiful: Main Theme (1997)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Life & Works: Brahms: Enter the Schumanns - Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 excerpt

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Era di maggio' (2017)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Life & Works: Brahms: The Ghost Exorcised - Symphony No. 1: Finale excerpt

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music (1781)

George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 3 (1952)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)

Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1 (1941)

Mario Broeders: Vals criollo No. 3 (2010)

20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices – Isabella’s Renaissance

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

William Grant Still: Africa (1930)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

William Grant Still: Fanfare for the 99th Fighter Squadron (1945)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude (1845)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus (1791)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande (1905)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1796)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)

