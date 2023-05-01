WCLV Program Guide 05-02-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jeremy Pelt the Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind

Kenny Barron Scratch Water Lily

Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Night Watch

Ralph Moore Furthermore Into Dawn

Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time Last Year Night Dreamer

Mike Melito Two Swing is the Thing Straight Street

Carmen McRae Sarah-Dedicated To You The Best Is Yet To Come

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lamet Border Widow's Lament

Miles Davis Porgy and Bess I Loves You Porgy

Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Unchanged

Charles Lloyd I Long To See You All My Trials

Peter Erskine Juni Siri

Bobby Watson Back Home In Kansas City Back Home In Kansas City

Veronica Swift Confessions I Hope She Makes You Happy

Reeds and Deeds Tenor Time Amsterdam after Dark

Bar Kokhba Sextet Book Of Angels Lolquiel

Steve Cardenas Blue Has A Range Highline

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home

Gerry Mulligan Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day

Cannonball Adderley Something Else Autumn Leaves

Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Saint James Infirmary Blues

Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments

John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West

James Carter JC on the Set Worried And Blue

Jeff Parker Eastside Romp 03 Between Nothingness And Infinity

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally

One for All Upward and Onward Upward and Onward

Kirk Lightsey From Lightsey to Gladden Wayne Shorter

Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast

Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Camino

Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Blue Bolivar Blues

Roy Haynes We Three Sneakin' Around

Dexter Gordon Landslide Six Bi Jones

Jerry Kalaf Welcome to Earth The Jazz Answer

Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Kindling

Horace Silver The Jody Grind Mary Lou

Joe Temperly Double Duke Creole Love Call

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue East St. Louis ToodleOo

Avashai Cohen Introducing Trevini Mood Indigo

Bobby Hutcherson Wise One Aisha

Noah Baerman Playdate Baby Man

Oscar Peterson The London House Sessions Moanin'

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)

Art Farmer The Time and the Place The Time and the Place

Clark Terry The Happy Horns of Clark Terry Jazz Conversations

Count Basie Montreux '77 Trio Blues

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance These Foolish Things

The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Free At Last

Delfeayo Marsalis Pontius Pilate's Decision The Weary Ways Of Mary Magdalene

Terell Stafford New Beginnings I Don't Wanna Be Kissed

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Thomas Morley: Now is the Month of Maying (1600)

Richard Rodgers: Mountain Greenery (1926)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)

Felix Mendelssohn: St. Paul: Overture (1836)

Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 2 (1775)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)

Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' (1992)

Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture (1815)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1738)

Traditional: Dashing Away with the Smoothing Iron

George Gershwin: Funny Face: Overture (1927)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Passepied (1905)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in G (1720)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alessandro Scarlatti: Il giardino di rose: Overture (1707)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Life & Works: Brahms: Enter the Schumanns - Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 excerpt

Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels (1918)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Paul Hindemith: March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber' (1943)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-Flat (1840)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 1 (1830)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)

Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1775)

Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop 'Copenhagen Steam Railway' (1847)

Niels Gade: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Claude Debussy: Symphony in b (1880)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Danse villageoise (1881)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle (1881)

Franz Liszt: Totentanz (1859)

Andrea Falconieri: Folias (1640)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Overture (1935)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata (1737)

Life & Works: Brahms: The Young Messiah - Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 excerpt

Alfred Newman: Captain from Castile: Conquest (1947)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Quintet (1950)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 4 (1881)

Life & Works: Brahms: Birth of the Piano Concerto No. 1 - Finale excerpt

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Jan Vanhal: Symphony in c (1770)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig August Lebrun: Oboe Concerto No. 2 (1775)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)

Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli (1859)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 2 (1931)

Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)

George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' (1885)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland (1884)

Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)

Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum (2011)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)