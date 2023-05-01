© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-02-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jeremy Pelt the Art of Intimacy Vol 2      Slow Hot Wind

      Kenny Barron      Scratch      Water Lily

      Kenny Dorham      Trompeta Toccata   Night Watch

      Ralph Moore Furthermore  Into Dawn

      Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band     This Time Last Year      Night Dreamer

      Mike Melito Two Swing is the Thing  Straight Street

      Carmen McRae      Sarah-Dedicated To You   The Best Is Yet To Come

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lamet     Border Widow's Lament

      Miles Davis Porgy and Bess    I Loves You Porgy

      Terri Lyne Carrington   New Standards Vol 1     Unchanged

      Charles Lloyd     I Long To See You All My Trials

      Peter Erskine     Juni  Siri

      Bobby Watson      Back Home In Kansas City      Back Home In Kansas City

      Veronica Swift    Confessions I Hope She Makes You Happy

      Reeds and Deeds   Tenor Time  Amsterdam after Dark

      Bar Kokhba Sextet Book Of Angels    Lolquiel

      Steve Cardenas    Blue Has A Range  Highline

      Kenny Davern      One Step to Chicago     Baby Won't You Please Come Home

      Gerry Mulligan    Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1  Crazy Day

      Cannonball Adderley     Something Else     Autumn Leaves

      Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans       Saint James Infirmary Blues

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe     The Goodbye Blues

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Mindful Moments

      John Coltrane     Coltrane's Sound  Central Park West

      James Carter      JC on the Set      Worried And Blue

      Jeff Parker Eastside Romp    03 Between Nothingness And Infinity

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Blakey  Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally

      One for All Upward and Onward Upward and Onward

      Kirk Lightsey     From Lightsey to Gladden      Wayne Shorter

      Nick Finzer The Chase   Steadfast

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Angular Blues     Camino

      Thelonious Monk   Monk's Dream      Blue Bolivar Blues

      Roy Haynes  We Three    Sneakin' Around

      Dexter Gordon     Landslide   Six Bi Jones

      Jerry Kalaf Welcome to Earth  The Jazz Answer

      Jocelyn Gould     Elegant Traveler  Kindling

      Horace Silver     The Jody Grind    Mary Lou

      Joe Temperly      Double Duke Creole Love Call

      Jan Harbeck       Variations in Blue      East St. Louis ToodleOo

      Avashai Cohen     Introducing Trevini     Mood Indigo

      Bobby Hutcherson  Wise One    Aisha

      Noah Baerman      Playdate   Baby Man

      Oscar Peterson    The London House Sessions     Moanin'

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)

      Art Farmer  The Time and the Place  The Time and the Place

      Clark Terry The Happy Horns of Clark Terry      Jazz Conversations

      Count Basie Montreux '77      Trio Blues

      Ruby Braff  Controlled Nonchalance  These Foolish Things

      The Nightcrawlers Get Ready   Free At Last

      Delfeayo Marsalis Pontius Pilate's Decision     The Weary Ways Of Mary Magdalene

      Terell Stafford   New Beginnings    I Don't Wanna Be Kissed

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Thomas Morley: Now is the Month of Maying (1600)

Richard Rodgers: Mountain Greenery (1926)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)

Felix Mendelssohn: St. Paul: Overture (1836)

Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 2 (1775)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)

Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' (1992)

Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture (1815)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1738)

Traditional: Dashing Away with the Smoothing Iron

George Gershwin: Funny Face: Overture (1927)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Passepied (1905)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in G (1720)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alessandro Scarlatti: Il giardino di rose: Overture (1707)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Life & Works: Brahms: Enter the Schumanns - Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 excerpt

Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels (1918)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Paul Hindemith: March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber' (1943)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-Flat (1840)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 1 (1830)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)

Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1775)

Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop 'Copenhagen Steam Railway' (1847)

Niels Gade: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Claude Debussy: Symphony in b (1880)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Danse villageoise (1881)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle (1881)

Franz Liszt: Totentanz (1859)

Andrea Falconieri: Folias (1640)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Overture (1935)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata (1737)

Life & Works: Brahms: The Young Messiah - Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 excerpt

Alfred Newman: Captain from Castile: Conquest (1947)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Quintet (1950)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 4 (1881)

Life & Works: Brahms: Birth of the Piano Concerto No. 1 - Finale excerpt

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Jan Vanhal: Symphony in c (1770)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig August Lebrun: Oboe Concerto No. 2 (1775)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)

Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli (1859)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 2 (1931)

Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)

George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' (1885)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland (1884)

Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)

Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum (2011)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)

