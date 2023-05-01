WCLV Program Guide 05-02-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jeremy Pelt the Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind
Kenny Barron Scratch Water Lily
Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Night Watch
Ralph Moore Furthermore Into Dawn
Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time Last Year Night Dreamer
Mike Melito Two Swing is the Thing Straight Street
Carmen McRae Sarah-Dedicated To You The Best Is Yet To Come
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lamet Border Widow's Lament
Miles Davis Porgy and Bess I Loves You Porgy
Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Unchanged
Charles Lloyd I Long To See You All My Trials
Peter Erskine Juni Siri
Bobby Watson Back Home In Kansas City Back Home In Kansas City
Veronica Swift Confessions I Hope She Makes You Happy
Reeds and Deeds Tenor Time Amsterdam after Dark
Bar Kokhba Sextet Book Of Angels Lolquiel
Steve Cardenas Blue Has A Range Highline
Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home
Gerry Mulligan Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day
Cannonball Adderley Something Else Autumn Leaves
Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Saint James Infirmary Blues
Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments
John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West
James Carter JC on the Set Worried And Blue
Jeff Parker Eastside Romp 03 Between Nothingness And Infinity
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally
One for All Upward and Onward Upward and Onward
Kirk Lightsey From Lightsey to Gladden Wayne Shorter
Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast
Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Camino
Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Blue Bolivar Blues
Roy Haynes We Three Sneakin' Around
Dexter Gordon Landslide Six Bi Jones
Jerry Kalaf Welcome to Earth The Jazz Answer
Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Kindling
Horace Silver The Jody Grind Mary Lou
Joe Temperly Double Duke Creole Love Call
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue East St. Louis ToodleOo
Avashai Cohen Introducing Trevini Mood Indigo
Bobby Hutcherson Wise One Aisha
Noah Baerman Playdate Baby Man
Oscar Peterson The London House Sessions Moanin'
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)
Art Farmer The Time and the Place The Time and the Place
Clark Terry The Happy Horns of Clark Terry Jazz Conversations
Count Basie Montreux '77 Trio Blues
Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance These Foolish Things
The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Free At Last
Delfeayo Marsalis Pontius Pilate's Decision The Weary Ways Of Mary Magdalene
Terell Stafford New Beginnings I Don't Wanna Be Kissed
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Thomas Morley: Now is the Month of Maying (1600)
Richard Rodgers: Mountain Greenery (1926)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)
Felix Mendelssohn: St. Paul: Overture (1836)
Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 2 (1775)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)
Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' (1992)
Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture (1815)
Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1738)
Traditional: Dashing Away with the Smoothing Iron
George Gershwin: Funny Face: Overture (1927)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Passepied (1905)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in G (1720)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alessandro Scarlatti: Il giardino di rose: Overture (1707)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)
Life & Works: Brahms: Enter the Schumanns - Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 excerpt
Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels (1918)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)
Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)
Paul Hindemith: March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber' (1943)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-Flat (1840)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 1 (1830)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)
Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1775)
Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop 'Copenhagen Steam Railway' (1847)
Niels Gade: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1842)
Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)
Claude Debussy: Symphony in b (1880)
Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Danse villageoise (1881)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle (1881)
Franz Liszt: Totentanz (1859)
Andrea Falconieri: Folias (1640)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Overture (1935)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata (1737)
Life & Works: Brahms: The Young Messiah - Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 excerpt
Alfred Newman: Captain from Castile: Conquest (1947)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Quintet (1950)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 4 (1881)
Life & Works: Brahms: Birth of the Piano Concerto No. 1 - Finale excerpt
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Jan Vanhal: Symphony in c (1770)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ludwig August Lebrun: Oboe Concerto No. 2 (1775)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)
Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli (1859)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)
Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 2 (1931)
Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)
George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)
José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' (1885)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland (1884)
Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)
Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum (2011)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)