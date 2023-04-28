WCLV Program Guide 04-28-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Les DeMerle, Sound 67, Signifyin’

Towner Galaher, Live, One for McGriff

Jimmy McGriff – Dr. Lonnie Smith, House Party, Dishin’ the Dirt

Nightcrawlers, A Foggy Day, A Foggy Day

Clifford Lamb, Lamb Chops, Standing by the In Crowd

Peter Smith, Dollar Dreams, Love for Sale

Thomas Clausen, Back 2 Basics, Walkin’

Josh Nelson – Bob Bowman, Tomorrow is Not Promised, Your Night Your Music

Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Chega de Saudade

Jeff Lofton, Silver’s Strut, Corcovado

Buster Williams, Unalome, Estate

Steve Smith, Time Flies, What is This Thing Called Love

Steve Fidyk, Red Beats, Bebop Operations

Steve Gadd, With WDR Big Band, Signed, Sealed and Delivered

Brad Mehldau, Your Mother Should Know, Baby’s in Black

John Bailey, Time Bandits, She’s Leaving Home

Jim Self, My America 2, Kansas City (note – both the Rodgers/Hammerstein and Lieber/Stoller tunes)

Brad Felt, Dana Session, Up Jumped Spring

Freddie Hubbard, Backlash, Return of the Prodigal Son

Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, What Do You Say, Dr. J.?

Paxton – Spangler Septet, Ugqozi, Ithemba

Nduduzo Makhathini, In the Spirit of NTU, Unonkanyamba

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket The Cherry Tree

Brad Mehldau, Jeff Ballard, Larry Grenadier Day Is Done Day Is Done

Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings, Gregory Hutchsion Play It Cool Welcome to My Party

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See Her

Chick Corea, Dave Weckl, John Patitucci Akoustic Band So In Love

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, Hein Van Der Geyn, John Engels Chet Baker in Tokyo My Funny Valentine

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood Close Your Eyes Wait Til You See Her

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Remebering Veronica

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Don't Misunderstand

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions You Must Believe in Spring

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower What Are You Doing for the Rest of Your Life

Bill Lee, Branford Marsalis, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Malcolm and Martin

Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together The Song Is You

Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Billy's Bop

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Dizzy Atmosphere

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway Just In Time

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Prayer

Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Spirit of Summer

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Autumn Leaves

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Here Comes the Sun/I Want You

Empty Pockets Takin' Off Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon

Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine

Johnny Smith, ARt Van Damme, Charlie Calzaretta, Mar Mariash, Lew Skalinder A Perfect Match Bluesy

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Reginald Veal, Kenny Kirkland, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Clockers

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Down From Antigua

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Waltz for Debby

Jim Hall, Bill Evans Undercurrent I'm Getting Sentimental Over You

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Georges Bizet Children's Games Suite Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Batiz

Astor Piazzolla Hommage a Liege Jason Vieaux, guitar; Julien Labro, bandoneon A Far Cry, chamber orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in g, K. 550 Ontario Pops Orchestra Carlos Bastidas

Armando Ramirez Transformaciones, for Harp and Cello Elisa Torres, harp; Luis Miguel Rojas, cello Two Principals of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra

Modest Mussorgsky Night on Bare Mountain (orch. by Leopold Stokowski) Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier

Isaac Albeniz Escenas Sinfonicas catalanas Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluna Jaime Martin

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Florence Price: Colonial Dance Wurttemberg Philharmonic Reutlingen; John Jeter, conductor

Joaquin Turina: Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Lina Tur-Bonet, violin; Alba Ventura, piano Auditorio Nacional, Madrid, Spain

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jim Weeg calling from Cedar Falls, IA

Claude Debussy: Reverie Lang Lang, piano

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint Geoffrey Herd, violin; Eliot Heaton, violin; Eric Wong, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY

Leos Janacek: In the Mists: Movement 1 Andante Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

Michael Tippett: Little Music for Strings English String Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor The Elgar Festival, Worcester Cathedral, Worcester, United Kingdom

Adam Schoenberg: Finding Rothko ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Leos Janacek: Violin Sonata Yeri Roh, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Atherton, CA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Main Title & Attack on the Jakku Village (2015)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey (2014)

Morton Gould: Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra (1972)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fętes d'Hébé: Gavottes (1739)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Danny Elfman: Spider-Man: Theme (2002)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 in d 'Tempest' (1802)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Sonata No. 2 (1694)

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite (1977)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2023 -New York Philharmonic President and CEO Deborah Borda joins Peter Dugan as co-host and shares insights into her iconic career at the helm of the country’s leading orchestras. She speaks with an inspiring 16-year-old violist who is an emerging leader in her own right. We also meet an articulate young composer who wants her music to bring people joy and healing, a teen clarinetist who has traveled the world with his musical parents, and a pianist with a passion for acting. They give incredible performances of Prokofiev, Enescu, Kovács, and more

Santiago Del Curto, 15, Clarinet, from Long Island City, NY Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! (5:02) Béla Kovács (1937-2021)

Yuri Lee, 18, Composer, from Tuckahoe, NY Avast, Ye! Maidens Sing (6:29) Yuri Lee (b. 2004)

Iris Hur, 16, Viola, from Paramus, NJ (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sonata for Viola in F Major, Op.11 No.4 Mvmt I. Fantasie (3:02) Paul Hindemith (1895-1963)

Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 12 Mvmt 2 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart performed by Peter Dugan

Jordan Manasse, 16, Piano, from New York, NY Sonata for Piano in D Minor, Op. 14 No. 2, Mvmt IV. Vivace (5:51) Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

Dexter Doris, 18, Violin, from Hartsdale, NY Pastorale, Menuet triste et Nocturne for Violin and Piano, Four Hands, III. Nocturne (5:45)

George Enescu (1881-1955) arr. Adrian Tomescu

Reprise of Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! Performed by Santiago Del Curto

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Peter Grimes by Benjamin Britten, a performance from last fall. Tenor Allan Clayton stars in the monumental title role of an outcast in an English fishing village who stands suspected of committing unspeakable wrongs. Soprano Nicole Car is Ellen Orford, the schoolmistress who tries to help him redeem himself. And bass-baritone Adam Plachetka is Captain Balstrode. Maestro Nicholas Carter conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in Britten’s unforgettable score, evoking the hardscrabble life of the village as well as the power and mystery of the sea.

16:12 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)

Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady (1933)

Gerald Finzi: To a Poet a Thousand Years Hence (1922)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1981 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including "Sophisticated Ladies," "Woman of the Year," "Pennies from Heaven" and more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Michael Sachs, trumpet – live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Julius Eastman: Symphony No. 2

Wynton Marsalis: Trumpet Concerto [world premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in e Op 95 ‘From the New World’

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Little Orphan Annie…Spike Milligan…Mark Levy

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Henry Purcell: O Solitude, My Sweetest Choice (1685)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Remembrances (1993)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956)

Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse (1894)