WCLV Program Guide 04-28-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Les DeMerle, Sound 67, Signifyin’
Towner Galaher, Live, One for McGriff
Jimmy McGriff – Dr. Lonnie Smith, House Party, Dishin’ the Dirt
Nightcrawlers, A Foggy Day, A Foggy Day
Clifford Lamb, Lamb Chops, Standing by the In Crowd
Peter Smith, Dollar Dreams, Love for Sale
Thomas Clausen, Back 2 Basics, Walkin’
Josh Nelson – Bob Bowman, Tomorrow is Not Promised, Your Night Your Music
Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Chega de Saudade
Jeff Lofton, Silver’s Strut, Corcovado
Buster Williams, Unalome, Estate
Steve Smith, Time Flies, What is This Thing Called Love
Steve Fidyk, Red Beats, Bebop Operations
Steve Gadd, With WDR Big Band, Signed, Sealed and Delivered
Brad Mehldau, Your Mother Should Know, Baby’s in Black
John Bailey, Time Bandits, She’s Leaving Home
Jim Self, My America 2, Kansas City (note – both the Rodgers/Hammerstein and Lieber/Stoller tunes)
Brad Felt, Dana Session, Up Jumped Spring
Freddie Hubbard, Backlash, Return of the Prodigal Son
Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, What Do You Say, Dr. J.?
Paxton – Spangler Septet, Ugqozi, Ithemba
Nduduzo Makhathini, In the Spirit of NTU, Unonkanyamba
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket The Cherry Tree
Brad Mehldau, Jeff Ballard, Larry Grenadier Day Is Done Day Is Done
Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings, Gregory Hutchsion Play It Cool Welcome to My Party
Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See Her
Chick Corea, Dave Weckl, John Patitucci Akoustic Band So In Love
Chet Baker, Harold Danko, Hein Van Der Geyn, John Engels Chet Baker in Tokyo My Funny Valentine
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's All Blues
Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood Close Your Eyes Wait Til You See Her
Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Remebering Veronica
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Don't Misunderstand
Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions You Must Believe in Spring
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower What Are You Doing for the Rest of Your Life
Bill Lee, Branford Marsalis, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Malcolm and Martin
Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together The Song Is You
Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Billy's Bop
Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Dizzy Atmosphere
Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway Just In Time
Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Prayer
Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Spirit of Summer
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Autumn Leaves
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Here Comes the Sun/I Want You
Empty Pockets Takin' Off Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon
Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine
Johnny Smith, ARt Van Damme, Charlie Calzaretta, Mar Mariash, Lew Skalinder A Perfect Match Bluesy
Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Reginald Veal, Kenny Kirkland, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Clockers
Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Down From Antigua
Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Waltz for Debby
Jim Hall, Bill Evans Undercurrent I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Georges Bizet Children's Games Suite Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Batiz
Astor Piazzolla Hommage a Liege Jason Vieaux, guitar; Julien Labro, bandoneon A Far Cry, chamber orchestra
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in g, K. 550 Ontario Pops Orchestra Carlos Bastidas
Armando Ramirez Transformaciones, for Harp and Cello Elisa Torres, harp; Luis Miguel Rojas, cello Two Principals of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra
Modest Mussorgsky Night on Bare Mountain (orch. by Leopold Stokowski) Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier
Isaac Albeniz Escenas Sinfonicas catalanas Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluna Jaime Martin
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Florence Price: Colonial Dance Wurttemberg Philharmonic Reutlingen; John Jeter, conductor
Joaquin Turina: Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Lina Tur-Bonet, violin; Alba Ventura, piano Auditorio Nacional, Madrid, Spain
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jim Weeg calling from Cedar Falls, IA
Claude Debussy: Reverie Lang Lang, piano
Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint Geoffrey Herd, violin; Eliot Heaton, violin; Eric Wong, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY
Leos Janacek: In the Mists: Movement 1 Andante Leif Ove Andsnes, piano
Michael Tippett: Little Music for Strings English String Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor The Elgar Festival, Worcester Cathedral, Worcester, United Kingdom
Adam Schoenberg: Finding Rothko ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX
Leos Janacek: Violin Sonata Yeri Roh, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Atherton, CA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Main Title & Attack on the Jakku Village (2015)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey (2014)
Morton Gould: Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra (1972)
Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fętes d'Hébé: Gavottes (1739)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Danny Elfman: Spider-Man: Theme (2002)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 in d 'Tempest' (1802)
Henry Purcell: Trumpet Sonata No. 2 (1694)
John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite (1977)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2023 -New York Philharmonic President and CEO Deborah Borda joins Peter Dugan as co-host and shares insights into her iconic career at the helm of the country’s leading orchestras. She speaks with an inspiring 16-year-old violist who is an emerging leader in her own right. We also meet an articulate young composer who wants her music to bring people joy and healing, a teen clarinetist who has traveled the world with his musical parents, and a pianist with a passion for acting. They give incredible performances of Prokofiev, Enescu, Kovács, and more
Santiago Del Curto, 15, Clarinet, from Long Island City, NY Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! (5:02) Béla Kovács (1937-2021)
Yuri Lee, 18, Composer, from Tuckahoe, NY Avast, Ye! Maidens Sing (6:29) Yuri Lee (b. 2004)
Iris Hur, 16, Viola, from Paramus, NJ (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sonata for Viola in F Major, Op.11 No.4 Mvmt I. Fantasie (3:02) Paul Hindemith (1895-1963)
Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 12 Mvmt 2 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart performed by Peter Dugan
Jordan Manasse, 16, Piano, from New York, NY Sonata for Piano in D Minor, Op. 14 No. 2, Mvmt IV. Vivace (5:51) Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)
Dexter Doris, 18, Violin, from Hartsdale, NY Pastorale, Menuet triste et Nocturne for Violin and Piano, Four Hands, III. Nocturne (5:45)
George Enescu (1881-1955) arr. Adrian Tomescu
Reprise of Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! Performed by Santiago Del Curto
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Peter Grimes by Benjamin Britten, a performance from last fall. Tenor Allan Clayton stars in the monumental title role of an outcast in an English fishing village who stands suspected of committing unspeakable wrongs. Soprano Nicole Car is Ellen Orford, the schoolmistress who tries to help him redeem himself. And bass-baritone Adam Plachetka is Captain Balstrode. Maestro Nicholas Carter conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in Britten’s unforgettable score, evoking the hardscrabble life of the village as well as the power and mystery of the sea.
16:12 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)
Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)
Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady (1933)
Gerald Finzi: To a Poet a Thousand Years Hence (1922)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns
Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross
Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman
Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1981 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including "Sophisticated Ladies," "Woman of the Year," "Pennies from Heaven" and more
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Michael Sachs, trumpet – live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Julius Eastman: Symphony No. 2
Wynton Marsalis: Trumpet Concerto [world premiere, TCO Co-Commission]
Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in e Op 95 ‘From the New World’
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Little Orphan Annie…Spike Milligan…Mark Levy
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)
Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)
Henry Purcell: O Solitude, My Sweetest Choice (1685)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)
Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)
John Williams: Schindler's List: Remembrances (1993)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956)
Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse (1894)