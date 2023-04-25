© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-26-2023

Published April 25, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Scott Wendholt    From Now One      Times Past

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  My Truth

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

      Kenny Wheeler     Gnu High    Gnu Suite

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     Crystal Silence

      Joe Williams      Everyday I Have The Blues     Just A Dream

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project  Sketch 1 Truth Be Told for MLW

      Tina Brooks Minor Move  Minor Move

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     Zoltan

      Julian Lage The Layers  This World

      Bobo Stenson      Spheres     Kingdom of coldness

      Joe Lovano  Kids  Lazy Afternoon [Live]

      Brad Mehldau      Ballads and Blues My Valentine

      Vincent Herring   Uptown Shuffle    Big Bertha

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Bob French

      Buster Williams   Unalome     I've Got the World on a String

      Dave McKenna      You Must Believe in Swing     Poor Butterfly

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, and Illusions      Aspirations And Convictions

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Lagrimas Negras

      Sonny Rollins     Way Out West      Solitude

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3  Everything Happens To Me

      Bicoastal Collective    Chapter 2   Book Of Ballymote

      Thelonious Monk   Thelonious Himself      (I Don't Stand) A Ghost Of A Chance (With You)

      Benny Bailey      Big Brass   A Kiss to Build a Dream On

      Hank Mobley Straight No Filter      Soft Impressions

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy     Honest Man

      Wayne Shorter     JuJu  House Of Jade

      Michael Dease     Best Next Thing   Charly Jaye

      Ellis Marsalis    Ellis Marsalis Trio     Syndrome

      Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue      Oblivion

      Bob Belden  Three Days of Rain      Blues for Dennis

      Greogry Tardy     Sufficient Grace   A Tree And It's Fruit

      Marcus Strickland At Last     Joy Song

      Emily Remler      Firefly     The Firefly

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Fool's Gold

      Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward     Footprints

      Howard Alden      Snowy Morning Blues     Dancers In Love

      Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton  Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton      Out Of Nowhere

      Sam Jones   Something In Common     Seven Minds

      Duke Pearson      The Right Touch   Los Malos Hombres

      JD Allen    Americana Vol 2   Irene

      Dave Douglas      Engage      Everywhere But Here

      Jaki Byard  Amarcord Nino Rota      Amarcord

      Avishai Cohen     Playing the Room  Azalea

      Marty Ehrlich     Song  Day Of The Dark Bright Light

      Kenny Barron      Landscape   Kojo No Tsuki

      Dexter Gordon     A Swingin' Affair The Backbone

      Various Artists   A Tribute to Grant Green       Green Jeans

      Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys    Caricature

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Bon Voyage

      Bill Charlap      Stardust    The Nearness of You

      Billie Holiday    Silver Collection Our love is here to stay

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe (1919)

Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest (1880)

Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture (1836)

Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

John Dankworth: The Complete Works of Shakespeare (1964)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Homeward Bound' (1892)

Peter Schickele: Songs from Shakespeare (1954)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Main Title (1998)

Bedrich Smetana: Shakespeare Festival March (1864)

Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love (1948)

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture (1888)

Leonard Bernstein: Macbeth Blues (1955)

Roger Quilter: As You Like It: Suite (1921)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite (1919)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances (1953)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun (1942)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture (1853)

Nigel Hess: Much Ado about Nothing: Pavane & Dance (1982)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)

Sergei Prokofiev: Ten Pieces from 'Romeo and Juliet' (1937)

Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1675)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Macbeth (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18 in B-Flat (1784)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Ball at the Palace (1964)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance (1953)

Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite (1946)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fantasy in G (1809)

Richard Rodgers: South Pacific: Overture (1949)

John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' (1925)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 2 in D (1854)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Joseph Martin Kraus: Olympie: Overture (1792)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'My Heart is Inditing' (1727)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums tournent dans l'air du soir (1910)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quintet (1828)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 in c-Sharp (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 (1773)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Suite (1956)

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie (1883)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte (1919)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e (1899)

Francis Poulenc: 'C' (1943)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3

Julia Perry: Pastoral

Xavier Foley: Double Concerto “For Justice and Peace”—Xavier Foley, double bass; Eunice Kim, violin

Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No. 2—Xavier Foley, double bass

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song (1867)

Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Amour, ranime mon courage (1867)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice et Bénédict: Je vais le voir (1862)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' (1978)

Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral (1996)

Ferruccio Busoni: Elegies: Berceuse (1909)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

