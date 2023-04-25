WCLV Program Guide 04-26-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Scott Wendholt From Now One Times Past

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

Kenny Wheeler Gnu High Gnu Suite

Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence

Joe Williams Everyday I Have The Blues Just A Dream

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Sketch 1 Truth Be Told for MLW

Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Zoltan

Julian Lage The Layers This World

Bobo Stenson Spheres Kingdom of coldness

Joe Lovano Kids Lazy Afternoon [Live]

Brad Mehldau Ballads and Blues My Valentine

Vincent Herring Uptown Shuffle Big Bertha

Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French

Buster Williams Unalome I've Got the World on a String

Dave McKenna You Must Believe in Swing Poor Butterfly

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, and Illusions Aspirations And Convictions

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Lagrimas Negras

Sonny Rollins Way Out West Solitude

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me

Bicoastal Collective Chapter 2 Book Of Ballymote

Thelonious Monk Thelonious Himself (I Don't Stand) A Ghost Of A Chance (With You)

Benny Bailey Big Brass A Kiss to Build a Dream On

Hank Mobley Straight No Filter Soft Impressions

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy Honest Man

Wayne Shorter JuJu House Of Jade

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye

Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Oblivion

Bob Belden Three Days of Rain Blues for Dennis

Greogry Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree And It's Fruit

Marcus Strickland At Last Joy Song

Emily Remler Firefly The Firefly

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold

Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints

Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love

Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere

Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Jaki Byard Amarcord Nino Rota Amarcord

Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Azalea

Marty Ehrlich Song Day Of The Dark Bright Light

Kenny Barron Landscape Kojo No Tsuki

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair The Backbone

Various Artists A Tribute to Grant Green Green Jeans

Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys Caricature

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Bill Charlap Stardust The Nearness of You

Billie Holiday Silver Collection Our love is here to stay

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe (1919)

Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest (1880)

Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture (1836)

Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

John Dankworth: The Complete Works of Shakespeare (1964)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Homeward Bound' (1892)

Peter Schickele: Songs from Shakespeare (1954)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Main Title (1998)

Bedrich Smetana: Shakespeare Festival March (1864)

Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love (1948)

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture (1888)

Leonard Bernstein: Macbeth Blues (1955)

Roger Quilter: As You Like It: Suite (1921)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite (1919)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances (1953)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun (1942)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture (1853)

Nigel Hess: Much Ado about Nothing: Pavane & Dance (1982)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)

Sergei Prokofiev: Ten Pieces from 'Romeo and Juliet' (1937)

Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1675)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Macbeth (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18 in B-Flat (1784)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Ball at the Palace (1964)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance (1953)

Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite (1946)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fantasy in G (1809)

Richard Rodgers: South Pacific: Overture (1949)

John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' (1925)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 2 in D (1854)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Joseph Martin Kraus: Olympie: Overture (1792)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'My Heart is Inditing' (1727)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums tournent dans l'air du soir (1910)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quintet (1828)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 in c-Sharp (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 (1773)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Suite (1956)

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie (1883)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte (1919)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e (1899)

Francis Poulenc: 'C' (1943)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3

Julia Perry: Pastoral

Xavier Foley: Double Concerto “For Justice and Peace”—Xavier Foley, double bass; Eunice Kim, violin

Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No. 2—Xavier Foley, double bass

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song (1867)

Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Amour, ranime mon courage (1867)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice et Bénédict: Je vais le voir (1862)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' (1978)

Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral (1996)

Ferruccio Busoni: Elegies: Berceuse (1909)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)