WCLV Program Guide 04-26-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Scott Wendholt From Now One Times Past
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)
Kenny Wheeler Gnu High Gnu Suite
Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence
Joe Williams Everyday I Have The Blues Just A Dream
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Sketch 1 Truth Be Told for MLW
Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Zoltan
Julian Lage The Layers This World
Bobo Stenson Spheres Kingdom of coldness
Joe Lovano Kids Lazy Afternoon [Live]
Brad Mehldau Ballads and Blues My Valentine
Vincent Herring Uptown Shuffle Big Bertha
Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French
Buster Williams Unalome I've Got the World on a String
Dave McKenna You Must Believe in Swing Poor Butterfly
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, and Illusions Aspirations And Convictions
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Lagrimas Negras
Sonny Rollins Way Out West Solitude
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me
Bicoastal Collective Chapter 2 Book Of Ballymote
Thelonious Monk Thelonious Himself (I Don't Stand) A Ghost Of A Chance (With You)
Benny Bailey Big Brass A Kiss to Build a Dream On
Hank Mobley Straight No Filter Soft Impressions
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy Honest Man
Wayne Shorter JuJu House Of Jade
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye
Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Oblivion
Bob Belden Three Days of Rain Blues for Dennis
Greogry Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree And It's Fruit
Marcus Strickland At Last Joy Song
Emily Remler Firefly The Firefly
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold
Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints
Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love
Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere
Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds
Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene
Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here
Jaki Byard Amarcord Nino Rota Amarcord
Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Azalea
Marty Ehrlich Song Day Of The Dark Bright Light
Kenny Barron Landscape Kojo No Tsuki
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair The Backbone
Various Artists A Tribute to Grant Green Green Jeans
Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys Caricature
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage
Bill Charlap Stardust The Nearness of You
Billie Holiday Silver Collection Our love is here to stay
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe (1919)
Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest (1880)
Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture (1836)
Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)
John Dankworth: The Complete Works of Shakespeare (1964)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Homeward Bound' (1892)
Peter Schickele: Songs from Shakespeare (1954)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Main Title (1998)
Bedrich Smetana: Shakespeare Festival March (1864)
Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)
Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love (1948)
Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture (1888)
Leonard Bernstein: Macbeth Blues (1955)
Roger Quilter: As You Like It: Suite (1921)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite (1919)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances (1953)
Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)
Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun (1942)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)
Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture (1853)
Nigel Hess: Much Ado about Nothing: Pavane & Dance (1982)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)
William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)
Sergei Prokofiev: Ten Pieces from 'Romeo and Juliet' (1937)
Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture (1849)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)
Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1675)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Macbeth (1888)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18 in B-Flat (1784)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Ball at the Palace (1964)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance (1953)
Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite (1946)
Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fantasy in G (1809)
Richard Rodgers: South Pacific: Overture (1949)
John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' (1925)
Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)
Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 2 in D (1854)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)
John Williams: Midway: March (1976)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Joseph Martin Kraus: Olympie: Overture (1792)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'My Heart is Inditing' (1727)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums tournent dans l'air du soir (1910)
George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)
Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quintet (1828)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)
Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 in c-Sharp (1842)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 (1773)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Suite (1956)
Gabriel Fauré: Elégie (1883)
Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte (1919)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e (1899)
Francis Poulenc: 'C' (1943)
20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins conductor
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3
Julia Perry: Pastoral
Xavier Foley: Double Concerto “For Justice and Peace”—Xavier Foley, double bass; Eunice Kim, violin
Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No. 2—Xavier Foley, double bass
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song (1867)
Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Amour, ranime mon courage (1867)
Hector Berlioz: Béatrice et Bénédict: Je vais le voir (1862)
William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)
Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)
John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' (1978)
Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral (1996)
Ferruccio Busoni: Elegies: Berceuse (1909)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)