Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-20-2023

Published April 19, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Bill Carrothers   After Hrs Vol 4   Chelsea Bridge

      Don Pullen/George Adams Qt   Song Everlasting  Sing Me A Song Everlasting

      Harvie S/Kenny Barron   Now Was The Time  Isn't It Romantic

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    The Goodbye Blues

      Sonny Criss Featuring Wynton Kelly  Softly as in a Morning Sunrise

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      Tea For Two

      Art Pepper  The Return of Art Pepper      Minority

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By The Crossroads    Song For Freedom

      Bill Evans  Since We Met      Since We Met

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Shine

      Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield     Castle House Rag

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      City Of Saints

      Gerry Mulligan    Night Lights      Tell Me When

      Julian Lage The Layers  Everything Helps

      Jeff Johnson      My Heart    My Heart

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Big Red

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Cantus Firmus

      Alan Vache  Allen and Allen   Lover Come Back to Me

      Tito Puente Master Timbalero  Enchantment

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     Organ Grinder

      Woody Shaw  Lotus Blossom     Game

      Roxy Coss   Chasing the Unicorn     Virgo

      Bobo Stenson      Sphere      Communion psalm

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     The Winds Of Change

      Chick Corea Yesterday, Today and Tomorrows      Nostalgia

      Avishai Cohen     Gently Disturbed  Chutzpan

      Thelonious Monk   Straight No Chaser      I Didn't Know About You

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Rope  In the Moment     Bess You Is My Woman Now

      Pat Metheny Quartet     When We Were Free

      Stan Getz   Voyage      Dreams

      Justin Joyce      Story Tales Delayed Reaction

      Hadley Caliman    Straight Ahead    Rapture

      Carmen Lundy      Night and Day     Every Time We say Goodbye

      Teddy Edwards     Back to Avalon    The Cellar Dweller

      Dizzy Gillespie   The Greatest Trumpet of Them All    Blues After Dark

      Jerry Kalaf Welcome to Earth  Not Knowing

      McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What They Used to Be   My One And Only Love

      Peter Erskine     As It Is    The Lady In The Lake

      Tomasz Stanko     Suspended Night   Suspended Variation VI

      Grant Green First Session     Seepin'

      Heavy Hitters      Heavy Hitters     Cedar Land

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Holy Land

      Enrico Pieranunzi Someday Tomorrow  Je Ne Sais Quoi

      Paul Desmond/Gerry Mulligan   Two of A Mind     Stardust[L]

      Ben Webster One of the Guv'nor      I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good

      The Ostara Project      The Ostara Project      Tides Are Turning

      Thomas Clausen    Back2Basics Nature Boy

      Chris Glassman    Living the Dream  Resolve

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Dear Lord

      JC Styles   Blakey Grease     Hipsippy Blues

      Milt Jackson      Soul Route  Sittin' In The Sandtrap

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Con Alma

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' (1879)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' (1860)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring (1896)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines' (1931)

Artur Lemba: Scherzo from Symphony in c-Sharp (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime Thing (1935)

Reinhard Keiser: The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia (1726)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 2 (1887)

Heino Kaski: Night by the Sea (1930)

James Horner: Field of Dreams: Medley (1989)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Overture (1917)

Florence Price: Thumbnail Sketches of a Day in the Life of a Washerwoman (1942)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Francis Chagrin: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1966)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Song of the Spirit (1997)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in F (1767)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty (1957)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alec Wilder: Theme and Variations (1945)

Hazel Scott: Idyll (1946)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Overture (1849)

Karl Goldmark: Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)

Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Allegro appassionato (1875)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)

Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments (1884)

Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: The East (1957)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)

György Cziffra: Concert Etude No. 2 (1970)

Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 (1852)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Suite (1932)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 (1946)

Joseph Haydn: Horn Concerto No. 1 in D (1762)

John Stepan Zamecnik: Storm Music (1919)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)

Frederick Loewe: Brigadoon: Suite (1947)

Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Prelude (1956)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Georges Auric: Trio for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)

George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 14 (1739)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Serenata (1911)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: School for Fathers: Intermezzo (1906)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

Percy Grainger: Tribute to Stephen Foster (1917)

François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)

Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 3 for Brass 'Magnificat' (c.1610)

Joseph Joachim: Henry IV Overture (1854)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava (1894)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 1 in b-Flat (1896)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

Georges Bizet: Carmen for Orchestra (1960)

Leopold Kozeluch: Wind Symphony in D (1800)

Heino Eller: Symphonic Poem 'Twilight' (1917)

Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Serenade No. 1 (1858)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romance (1869)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Prophet Bird (1849)

