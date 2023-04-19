WCLV Program Guide 04-20-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Carrothers After Hrs Vol 4 Chelsea Bridge

Don Pullen/George Adams Qt Song Everlasting Sing Me A Song Everlasting

Harvie S/Kenny Barron Now Was The Time Isn't It Romantic

Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues

Sonny Criss Featuring Wynton Kelly Softly as in a Morning Sunrise

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Tea For Two

Art Pepper The Return of Art Pepper Minority

Elio Villafranca Standing By The Crossroads Song For Freedom

Bill Evans Since We Met Since We Met

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Castle House Rag

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina City Of Saints

Gerry Mulligan Night Lights Tell Me When

Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps

Jeff Johnson My Heart My Heart

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Big Red

Josh Lawrence And That Too Cantus Firmus

Alan Vache Allen and Allen Lover Come Back to Me

Tito Puente Master Timbalero Enchantment

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Organ Grinder

Woody Shaw Lotus Blossom Game

Roxy Coss Chasing the Unicorn Virgo

Bobo Stenson Sphere Communion psalm

Billy Childs The Winds of Change The Winds Of Change

Chick Corea Yesterday, Today and Tomorrows Nostalgia

Avishai Cohen Gently Disturbed Chutzpan

Thelonious Monk Straight No Chaser I Didn't Know About You

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Rope In the Moment Bess You Is My Woman Now

Pat Metheny Quartet When We Were Free

Stan Getz Voyage Dreams

Justin Joyce Story Tales Delayed Reaction

Hadley Caliman Straight Ahead Rapture

Carmen Lundy Night and Day Every Time We say Goodbye

Teddy Edwards Back to Avalon The Cellar Dweller

Dizzy Gillespie The Greatest Trumpet of Them All Blues After Dark

Jerry Kalaf Welcome to Earth Not Knowing

McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What They Used to Be My One And Only Love

Peter Erskine As It Is The Lady In The Lake

Tomasz Stanko Suspended Night Suspended Variation VI

Grant Green First Session Seepin'

Heavy Hitters Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Holy Land

Enrico Pieranunzi Someday Tomorrow Je Ne Sais Quoi

Paul Desmond/Gerry Mulligan Two of A Mind Stardust[L]

Ben Webster One of the Guv'nor I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good

The Ostara Project The Ostara Project Tides Are Turning

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Nature Boy

Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Dear Lord

JC Styles Blakey Grease Hipsippy Blues

Milt Jackson Soul Route Sittin' In The Sandtrap

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' (1879)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' (1860)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring (1896)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines' (1931)

Artur Lemba: Scherzo from Symphony in c-Sharp (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime Thing (1935)

Reinhard Keiser: The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia (1726)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 2 (1887)

Heino Kaski: Night by the Sea (1930)

James Horner: Field of Dreams: Medley (1989)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Overture (1917)

Florence Price: Thumbnail Sketches of a Day in the Life of a Washerwoman (1942)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Francis Chagrin: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1966)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Song of the Spirit (1997)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in F (1767)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty (1957)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alec Wilder: Theme and Variations (1945)

Hazel Scott: Idyll (1946)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Overture (1849)

Karl Goldmark: Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)

Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Allegro appassionato (1875)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)

Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments (1884)

Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: The East (1957)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)

György Cziffra: Concert Etude No. 2 (1970)

Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 (1852)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Suite (1932)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 (1946)

Joseph Haydn: Horn Concerto No. 1 in D (1762)

John Stepan Zamecnik: Storm Music (1919)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)

Frederick Loewe: Brigadoon: Suite (1947)

Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Prelude (1956)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Georges Auric: Trio for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)

George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 14 (1739)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Serenata (1911)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: School for Fathers: Intermezzo (1906)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

Percy Grainger: Tribute to Stephen Foster (1917)

François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)

Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 3 for Brass 'Magnificat' (c.1610)

Joseph Joachim: Henry IV Overture (1854)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava (1894)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 1 in b-Flat (1896)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

Georges Bizet: Carmen for Orchestra (1960)

Leopold Kozeluch: Wind Symphony in D (1800)

Heino Eller: Symphonic Poem 'Twilight' (1917)

Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Serenade No. 1 (1858)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romance (1869)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Prophet Bird (1849)