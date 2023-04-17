WCLV Program Guide 04-18-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Charlie Haden Quartet West Hermitage
Reggie Quinerly Music Inspired By Freedmantown Live From The Last Row
James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands
Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me
Miles Davis Relaxin' It Could Happen To You
Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Bouquet
Chick Corea Now He Sings, Now He Sobs Bossa
Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough A New Joy
John Coltrane Blue Train Lazy Bird
Hot Club of San Francisco Swing This Nica's Dream
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)
Ben Webster There is No Greater Love Close Your Eyes
Kevin Mahogny You've Got What It Takes (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66
Al Foster Inspirations and Dedications Cantaloupe Island
Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Diggin' the Dapples
Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time High Light [ 01 ]
Orbert Davis Priority Block Party
Jason Tienmann T-Man Lotus Blossom
Gregory Porter Take me to the Alley Holding On
David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood
John Swana Tug of War Vic Arpeggio
Kris Berg This Time, Last Year Forgotten Thoughts
Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No Die Calypso Minor
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent Book 2-Steps Grass on the Roof
Hackett/Coffman Western Skies Twenty Four
Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Marcus Roberts the Joys of Joplin The Easy Winners
Catherine Russell Send For Me Blue And Sentimental
Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Lawns
Herlin Riley New Directions Spring Fantasy
Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator
Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Kind of Gentle
John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle
Greg Cohen Way Low Octaboo
Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Sonia Braga
Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Take Five
Freddie Hubbard Here to Stay Assunta
Erskine Trio Live in Italy New Hope
Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore I Hear a Rhapsody
Shelly Manne Perk Up Drinkin' and Drivin'
Buddy Tate/Al Grey Just Jazz Blue Creek
John Scofield John Scofield There Will Never Be Another You
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Love Speaks
Jon Davis Moving On Reflections
John Coltrane Ballads It's Easy to Remember
Joe Henderson Our Thing Escapade
Snorre Kirk Beat Exotica
Frank Kimbrough Play Jimmy G
Sphere Bird Songs Dewey Square
Julian Lage View With a Room Tributary
Alla Boara Le Tre Sorelle Le Tre Sorelle
Brad Mehldau Art of the Trio Vol 3 At A Loss
Ehud Asherie Wild Man Blues Wild Man Blues
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)
Francisco Tárrega: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1880)
Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 (1886)
Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel (2009)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)
Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March (1916)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 (1812)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)
Gustav Holst: Finale from Symphony 'The Cotswolds' (1902)
Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow (1969)
Jacob Gade: Jealousy (1925)
Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)
Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte (1900)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)
Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 16 in A (1771)
John Field: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1801)
Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day (1953)
George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d (1905)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)
Giuseppe Martucci: Giga (1892)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Luther Henderson: The Well-Tampered Bach (1985)
Jean Roger-Ducasse: Suite française: Ouverture (1907)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)
Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)
Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 2 (1815)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: Suite (1919)
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)
Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)
Miklós Rózsa: Sodom and Gomorrah: Overture (1962)
Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 48 'Maria Theresia' (1773)
Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse (1925)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Air des Esclaves (1735)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)
Ferdinand Ries: Adagio from Sextet in g (1814)
Ferdinand Ries: Rondo from Sextet in g (1814)
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 in D (1775)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Carl Maria von Weber: Bassoon Concerto in F (1822)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1800)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov' (1936)
Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique (1905)
20:00 SPECIAL ‘Jacques Brel…’at Playhouse Square: The 25th Anniversary Reunion with Robert Conrad & Bill Rudman
Fifty years ago today, in the lobby of the State Theatre, Playhouse Square opened Joseph Garry’s production of Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris. It turned into the longest running show in Cleveland theatrical history, running a staggering 550 performances. And it proved to be the catalyst in the restoration of the historic theaters in Playhouse Square and the rebirth of downtown Cleveland. In 1998, Playhouse Square’s programming director Gina Vernaci had an ambitious idea: celebrating Brel’s 25th anniversary with a special show on WCLV. She wanted the program to reunite director Joseph Garry with his original cast: David O. Frazier, Providence Hollander, Theresa Piteo and Cliff Bemus, and with his musical director, David Gooding. All of them would offer their memories of the production, interspersed with their brilliant recordings of the songs. Also on hand were many of the Clevelanders who had been so crucial in making Brel – and the amazing Playhouse Square project – happen back in 1973: visionary producer Ray Shepherdson and several dozen community leaders ranging from Lainie Hadden and Pudge Henkel to legendary Plain Dealer columnist Mary Strassmeyer. WCLV’s Footlight Parade host Bill Rudman was put in charge of producing the special with audio engineer James Patrick Murphy. The result—Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in…Cleveland—was a triumph: the two-hour special—reprised tonight 25 years later—received the Northern Ohio Live Award as the best media event of the year.
22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 in F (1778)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
John Dowland: Me, me, and none but me (1603)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio (1891)
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)
Eric Whitacre: The Seal Lullaby (2004)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Alexander Scriabin: Canon (1883)