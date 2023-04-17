WCLV Program Guide 04-18-2023

© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Charlie Haden     Quartet West      Hermitage

      Reggie Quinerly   Music Inspired By Freedmantown      Live From The Last Row

      James Carter      Present Tense     Shadowy Sands

      Tawanda     Smile Lucky to Be Me

      Miles Davis Relaxin'    It Could Happen To You

      Bobby Hutcherson  Happenings  Bouquet

      Chick Corea Now He Sings, Now He Sobs     Bossa

      Roy Hargrove      Diamond in the Rough    A New Joy

      John Coltrane     Blue Train  Lazy Bird

      Hot Club of San Francisco     Swing This  Nica's Dream

      Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson     S' Wonderful      Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

      Ben Webster There is No Greater Love      Close Your Eyes

      Kevin Mahogny     You've Got What It Takes      (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66

      Al Foster   Inspirations and Dedications  Cantaloupe Island

      Birmingham Seven  Just Passin' Through    Diggin' the Dapples

      Bill Frisell      Four  The Pioneers

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time High Light [ 01 ]

      Orbert Davis      Priority    Block Party

      Jason Tienmann    T-Man Lotus Blossom

      Gregory Porter    Take me to the Alley    Holding On

      David Murray      Special Quartet   In A Sentimental Mood

      John Swana  Tug of War  Vic Arpeggio

      Kris Berg   This Time, Last Year    Forgotten Thoughts

      Abdullah Ibrahim  No Fear, No Die   Calypso Minor

      Dave Douglas      Songs of Ascent Book 2-Steps  Grass on the Roof

      Hackett/Coffman   Western Skies     Twenty Four

      Dave Young  Mantra      Inside a Silent Tear

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marcus Roberts    the Joys of Joplin      The Easy Winners

      Catherine Russell Send For Me Blue And Sentimental

      Ruby Braff  Controlled Nonchalance  Mean To Me

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet? Lawns

      Herlin Riley      New Directions    Spring Fantasy

      Lee Morgan  The Procrastinator      The Procrastinator

      Kenny Wheeler     Angel Song  Kind of Gentle

      John Abercrombie  Up and Coming     Silver Circle

      Greg Cohen  Way Low     Octaboo

      Harvie S/Kenny Barron   Witchcraft  Sonia Braga

      Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek   Staying In Touch  Take Five

      Freddie Hubbard   Here to Stay      Assunta

      Erskine Trio      Live in Italy     New Hope

      Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden    Encore      I Hear a Rhapsody

      Shelly Manne      Perk Up     Drinkin' and Drivin'

      Buddy Tate/Al Grey      Just Jazz   Blue Creek

      John Scofield     John Scofield     There Will Never Be Another You

      Steve Hudson      The World of Steve Hudson     Love Speaks

      Jon Davis   Moving On   Reflections

      John Coltrane     Ballads     It's Easy to Remember

      Joe Henderson     Our Thing   Escapade

      Snorre Kirk Beat  Exotica

      Frank Kimbrough   Play  Jimmy G

      Sphere      Bird Songs  Dewey Square

      Julian Lage View With a Room  Tributary

      Alla Boara  Le Tre Sorelle    Le Tre Sorelle

      Brad Mehldau      Art of the Trio Vol 3   At A Loss

      Ehud Asherie      Wild Man Blues    Wild Man Blues

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)

Francisco Tárrega: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1880)

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 (1886)

Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel (2009)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March (1916)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 (1812)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)

Gustav Holst: Finale from Symphony 'The Cotswolds' (1902)

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow (1969)

Jacob Gade: Jealousy (1925)

Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte (1900)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 16 in A (1771)

John Field: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1801)

Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day (1953)

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d (1905)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)

Giuseppe Martucci: Giga (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Luther Henderson: The Well-Tampered Bach (1985)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Suite française: Ouverture (1907)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)

Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 2 (1815)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: Suite (1919)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Miklós Rózsa: Sodom and Gomorrah: Overture (1962)

Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 48 'Maria Theresia' (1773)

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse (1925)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Air des Esclaves (1735)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Ferdinand Ries: Adagio from Sextet in g (1814)

Ferdinand Ries: Rondo from Sextet in g (1814)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 in D (1775)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Maria von Weber: Bassoon Concerto in F (1822)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1800)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov' (1936)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique (1905)

20:00 SPECIAL ‘Jacques Brel…’at Playhouse Square: The 25th Anniversary Reunion with Robert Conrad & Bill Rudman

Fifty years ago today, in the lobby of the State Theatre, Playhouse Square opened Joseph Garry’s production of Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris. It turned into the longest running show in Cleveland theatrical history, running a staggering 550 performances. And it proved to be the catalyst in the restoration of the historic theaters in Playhouse Square and the rebirth of downtown Cleveland. In 1998, Playhouse Square’s programming director Gina Vernaci had an ambitious idea: celebrating Brel’s 25th anniversary with a special show on WCLV. She wanted the program to reunite director Joseph Garry with his original cast: David O. Frazier, Providence Hollander, Theresa Piteo and Cliff Bemus, and with his musical director, David Gooding. All of them would offer their memories of the production, interspersed with their brilliant recordings of the songs. Also on hand were many of the Clevelanders who had been so crucial in making Brel – and the amazing Playhouse Square project – happen back in 1973: visionary producer Ray Shepherdson and several dozen community leaders ranging from Lainie Hadden and Pudge Henkel to legendary Plain Dealer columnist Mary Strassmeyer. WCLV’s Footlight Parade host Bill Rudman was put in charge of producing the special with audio engineer James Patrick Murphy. The result—Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in…Cleveland—was a triumph: the two-hour special—reprised tonight 25 years later—received the Northern Ohio Live Award as the best media event of the year.

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 in F (1778)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

John Dowland: Me, me, and none but me (1603)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)

Eric Whitacre: The Seal Lullaby (2004)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Alexander Scriabin: Canon (1883)

