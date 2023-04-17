WCLV Program Guide 04-18-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Charlie Haden Quartet West Hermitage

Reggie Quinerly Music Inspired By Freedmantown Live From The Last Row

James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands

Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me

Miles Davis Relaxin' It Could Happen To You

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Bouquet

Chick Corea Now He Sings, Now He Sobs Bossa

Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough A New Joy

John Coltrane Blue Train Lazy Bird

Hot Club of San Francisco Swing This Nica's Dream

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

Ben Webster There is No Greater Love Close Your Eyes

Kevin Mahogny You've Got What It Takes (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66

Al Foster Inspirations and Dedications Cantaloupe Island

Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Diggin' the Dapples

Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time High Light [ 01 ]

Orbert Davis Priority Block Party

Jason Tienmann T-Man Lotus Blossom

Gregory Porter Take me to the Alley Holding On

David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood

John Swana Tug of War Vic Arpeggio

Kris Berg This Time, Last Year Forgotten Thoughts

Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No Die Calypso Minor

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent Book 2-Steps Grass on the Roof

Hackett/Coffman Western Skies Twenty Four

Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Marcus Roberts the Joys of Joplin The Easy Winners

Catherine Russell Send For Me Blue And Sentimental

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Lawns

Herlin Riley New Directions Spring Fantasy

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator

Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Kind of Gentle

John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle

Greg Cohen Way Low Octaboo

Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Sonia Braga

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Take Five

Freddie Hubbard Here to Stay Assunta

Erskine Trio Live in Italy New Hope

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore I Hear a Rhapsody

Shelly Manne Perk Up Drinkin' and Drivin'

Buddy Tate/Al Grey Just Jazz Blue Creek

John Scofield John Scofield There Will Never Be Another You

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Love Speaks

Jon Davis Moving On Reflections

John Coltrane Ballads It's Easy to Remember

Joe Henderson Our Thing Escapade

Snorre Kirk Beat Exotica

Frank Kimbrough Play Jimmy G

Sphere Bird Songs Dewey Square

Julian Lage View With a Room Tributary

Alla Boara Le Tre Sorelle Le Tre Sorelle

Brad Mehldau Art of the Trio Vol 3 At A Loss

Ehud Asherie Wild Man Blues Wild Man Blues

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)

Francisco Tárrega: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1880)

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 (1886)

Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel (2009)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March (1916)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 (1812)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)

Gustav Holst: Finale from Symphony 'The Cotswolds' (1902)

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow (1969)

Jacob Gade: Jealousy (1925)

Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte (1900)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 16 in A (1771)

John Field: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1801)

Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day (1953)

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d (1905)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)

Giuseppe Martucci: Giga (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Luther Henderson: The Well-Tampered Bach (1985)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Suite française: Ouverture (1907)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)

Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 2 (1815)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: Suite (1919)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Miklós Rózsa: Sodom and Gomorrah: Overture (1962)

Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 48 'Maria Theresia' (1773)

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse (1925)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Air des Esclaves (1735)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Ferdinand Ries: Adagio from Sextet in g (1814)

Ferdinand Ries: Rondo from Sextet in g (1814)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 in D (1775)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Maria von Weber: Bassoon Concerto in F (1822)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1800)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov' (1936)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique (1905)

20:00 SPECIAL ‘Jacques Brel…’at Playhouse Square: The 25th Anniversary Reunion with Robert Conrad & Bill Rudman

Fifty years ago today, in the lobby of the State Theatre, Playhouse Square opened Joseph Garry’s production of Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris. It turned into the longest running show in Cleveland theatrical history, running a staggering 550 performances. And it proved to be the catalyst in the restoration of the historic theaters in Playhouse Square and the rebirth of downtown Cleveland. In 1998, Playhouse Square’s programming director Gina Vernaci had an ambitious idea: celebrating Brel’s 25th anniversary with a special show on WCLV. She wanted the program to reunite director Joseph Garry with his original cast: David O. Frazier, Providence Hollander, Theresa Piteo and Cliff Bemus, and with his musical director, David Gooding. All of them would offer their memories of the production, interspersed with their brilliant recordings of the songs. Also on hand were many of the Clevelanders who had been so crucial in making Brel – and the amazing Playhouse Square project – happen back in 1973: visionary producer Ray Shepherdson and several dozen community leaders ranging from Lainie Hadden and Pudge Henkel to legendary Plain Dealer columnist Mary Strassmeyer. WCLV’s Footlight Parade host Bill Rudman was put in charge of producing the special with audio engineer James Patrick Murphy. The result—Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in…Cleveland—was a triumph: the two-hour special—reprised tonight 25 years later—received the Northern Ohio Live Award as the best media event of the year.

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 in F (1778)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

John Dowland: Me, me, and none but me (1603)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)

Eric Whitacre: The Seal Lullaby (2004)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Alexander Scriabin: Canon (1883)