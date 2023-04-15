WCLV Program Guide 04-17-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home

Caranicas/Roberts Move Over Wild Man Blues

Brian Lynch Madera Latino Sweet Love Of Mine

Ben Webster See You at the Fair Someone To Watch Over Me

Lee Morgan Search for the New Land Melancholee

Miguel Zenon Musica De Las Americas America El Continente

Dave Slonaker Big Band Convergency Uncommonly Ground

John Swana Bright Moments Ferris Wheel

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Snorre Kirk Beat Bells Bells Bells

Lee Konitz Lee Konitz/Warne Marsh Topsy

Paul Quinichette Like Basie Big D

Superblue Superblue 2 Desert Moonlight

Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait

Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered

Sean Fyfe Late Night Late Night

Benny Carter 3/4/5 Verve Small Group Sessions Moon Song

Dave Ellis The Long Run Black Narcissus

Vincent Gardner Three/Five Blue Lamp

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin

Kenny Barron Green Chimneys Time Was

Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song

Berner/Moore Amulet Quasimodo

Dave Douglas The Infinite Poses

Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Nisa

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 This World Is A Mean World

Ambrose Akinmusire The Imagined Savior is Easier To Pain Vartha

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power And Now The Queen

Craig Davis Tone Painting Compadoo

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones Lazy Afternoon Lazy Afternoon

Shelly Manne Perk Up Seer

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell

Eeg/Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort

Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Airegin

Mark Whitfield True Blue Psalm 91

Mollehoj/Knuffke/Andersson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

Mulgrew Miller Memphis Convention The Sequel

George Coleman The Quartet Along Came Betty

Steven Bernstein Pop Culture I'm Gonna Leave You By Yourself

Victor Goines Love Dance Home

Roy Eldridge The Nifty Cat The Nifty Cat

Libby York DreamLand Mountain Greenery

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Mr. Walker

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi

Andy Brown Direct Call Funk in a Deep Freeze

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Let's Cool One

Steve Kuhn Love Walked In Prelude To A Kiss

Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite My Man

Stan Getz The Master Raven’s Wood

WJ3 All Stars My Ship Taking A Chance On Love

Duke Heitger Doin' the Voom Voom Blue Because of You

John Zorn Incerto Ens Causa Sui

Terence Blanchard Let's get Lost I Can't Give You Anything But Love

James Brandon Lewis MSM Live Loverly

John Taylor Angel of the Presece Dry Stone

Walt Weiskopf Sire Seperation

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G (1715)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' (1925)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement I (2002)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Up and Away' (1870)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Thomas Tallis: Audivi vocem (1550)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 7 after Corelli in d (1726)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 8 (1820)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Celadná Dance (1890)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F (1781)

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Eugène Dédé: Bees and Bumblebees (1910)

Philippe Gaubert: Tarantelle (1903)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenirs d'Andalousie (1851)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Pasquinade (1869)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance (1893)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A (1791)

Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C (1745)

Zdenek Fibich: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1893)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1886)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Dan Forrest: The Sun Never Says (2018)

Enya: The Lord of the Rings: May It Be (2001)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1 (1717)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1913)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Clara Schumann: Concerto Movement in f (1847)

Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 2 (1902)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Queen of Spades: Polonaise (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Ball at the Palace (1964)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Summer Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1935)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet (1828)

Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 9 (1762)

Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1781)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (1944)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance (1875)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Germaine Tailleferre: Ballade for Piano & Orchestra (1920)

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord (1915)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

George W. Chadwick: Rip Van Winkle Overture (1879)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique (1830)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 in G (1777)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude & Nocturne for the Left Hand (1894)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)