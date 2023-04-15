WCLV Program Guide 04-17-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home
Caranicas/Roberts Move Over Wild Man Blues
Brian Lynch Madera Latino Sweet Love Of Mine
Ben Webster See You at the Fair Someone To Watch Over Me
Lee Morgan Search for the New Land Melancholee
Miguel Zenon Musica De Las Americas America El Continente
Dave Slonaker Big Band Convergency Uncommonly Ground
John Swana Bright Moments Ferris Wheel
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper
Snorre Kirk Beat Bells Bells Bells
Lee Konitz Lee Konitz/Warne Marsh Topsy
Paul Quinichette Like Basie Big D
Superblue Superblue 2 Desert Moonlight
Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait
Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered
Sean Fyfe Late Night Late Night
Benny Carter 3/4/5 Verve Small Group Sessions Moon Song
Dave Ellis The Long Run Black Narcissus
Vincent Gardner Three/Five Blue Lamp
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin
Kenny Barron Green Chimneys Time Was
Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song
Berner/Moore Amulet Quasimodo
Dave Douglas The Infinite Poses
Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Nisa
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 This World Is A Mean World
Ambrose Akinmusire The Imagined Savior is Easier To Pain Vartha
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power And Now The Queen
Craig Davis Tone Painting Compadoo
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Hank Jones Lazy Afternoon Lazy Afternoon
Shelly Manne Perk Up Seer
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell
Eeg/Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort
Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Airegin
Mark Whitfield True Blue Psalm 91
Mollehoj/Knuffke/Andersson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful
Mulgrew Miller Memphis Convention The Sequel
George Coleman The Quartet Along Came Betty
Steven Bernstein Pop Culture I'm Gonna Leave You By Yourself
Victor Goines Love Dance Home
Roy Eldridge The Nifty Cat The Nifty Cat
Libby York DreamLand Mountain Greenery
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Mr. Walker
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi
Andy Brown Direct Call Funk in a Deep Freeze
Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Let's Cool One
Steve Kuhn Love Walked In Prelude To A Kiss
Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite My Man
Stan Getz The Master Raven’s Wood
WJ3 All Stars My Ship Taking A Chance On Love
Duke Heitger Doin' the Voom Voom Blue Because of You
John Zorn Incerto Ens Causa Sui
Terence Blanchard Let's get Lost I Can't Give You Anything But Love
James Brandon Lewis MSM Live Loverly
John Taylor Angel of the Presece Dry Stone
Walt Weiskopf Sire Seperation
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G (1715)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' (1925)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)
Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement I (2002)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)
Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Up and Away' (1870)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
Thomas Tallis: Audivi vocem (1550)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 7 after Corelli in d (1726)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 8 (1820)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)
Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Celadná Dance (1890)
Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F (1781)
Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988)
Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)
Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)
Eugène Dédé: Bees and Bumblebees (1910)
Philippe Gaubert: Tarantelle (1903)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenirs d'Andalousie (1851)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Pasquinade (1869)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance (1893)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A (1791)
Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C (1745)
Zdenek Fibich: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1893)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)
Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1886)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Dan Forrest: The Sun Never Says (2018)
Enya: The Lord of the Rings: May It Be (2001)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1 (1717)
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)
Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)
Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1913)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)
Clara Schumann: Concerto Movement in f (1847)
Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)
Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 2 (1902)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Queen of Spades: Polonaise (1936)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Ball at the Palace (1964)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)
Max Richter: Vivaldi's Summer Concerto Recomposed (2012)
Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1935)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)
Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)
Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet (1828)
Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 9 (1762)
Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1781)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (1944)
Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance (1875)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)
Germaine Tailleferre: Ballade for Piano & Orchestra (1920)
Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)
Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)
Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord (1915)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)
George W. Chadwick: Rip Van Winkle Overture (1879)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique (1830)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 in G (1777)
Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)
Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)
Alexander Scriabin: Prelude & Nocturne for the Left Hand (1894)
Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)