Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-17-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Davern      One Step to Chicago     Baby Won't You Please Come Home

      Caranicas/Roberts Move Over   Wild Man Blues

      Brian Lynch Madera Latino     Sweet Love Of Mine

      Ben Webster See You at the Fair     Someone To Watch Over Me

      Lee Morgan Search for the New Land Melancholee

      Miguel Zenon      Musica De Las Americas America El Continente

      Dave Slonaker Big Band Convergency Uncommonly Ground

      John Swana Bright Moments    Ferris Wheel

      Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

      Snorre Kirk Beat Bells Bells Bells

      Lee Konitz Lee Konitz/Warne Marsh Topsy

      Paul Quinichette Like Basie Big D

      Superblue   Superblue 2 Desert Moonlight

      Darren Litze      My Horizon Faded Portrait

      Tom Tallistch     Wheelhouse Outnumbered

      Sean Fyfe   Late Night Late Night

      Benny Carter      3/4/5 Verve Small Group Sessions    Moon Song

      Dave Ellis The Long Run      Black Narcissus

      Vincent Gardner   Three/Five Blue Lamp

      Samara Joy Linger Awhile     Sweet Pumpkin

      Kenny Barron      Green Chimneys    Time Was

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Kite Song

      Berner/Moore      Amulet      Quasimodo

      Dave Douglas      The Infinite      Poses

      Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Nisa

      JD Allen    Americana Vol 2   This World Is A Mean World

      Ambrose Akinmusire      The Imagined Savior is Easier To Pain     Vartha

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     And Now The Queen

      Craig Davis Tone Painting     Compadoo             

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones Lazy Afternoon    Lazy Afternoon

      Shelly Manne      Perk Up     Seer

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    Time Will Tell

      Eeg/Fonnesbaek    Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort

      Benny Golson      New Time, New Tet Airegin

      Mark Whitfield    True Blue   Psalm 91

      Mollehoj/Knuffke/Andersson     S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

      Mulgrew Miller    Memphis Convention      The Sequel

      George Coleman    The Quartet Along Came Betty

      Steven Bernstein Pop Culture I'm Gonna Leave You By Yourself

      Victor Goines     Love Dance Home

      Roy Eldridge      The Nifty Cat     The Nifty Cat

      Libby York DreamLand   Mountain Greenery

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet Mr. Walker

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame En El Cielo    New Delhi

      Andy Brown Direct Call Funk in a Deep Freeze

      Spike Wilner      Plays Ellington and Monk      Let's Cool One

      Steve Kuhn Love Walked In    Prelude To A Kiss

      Dizzy Gillespie   Have Trumpet, Will Excite     My Man

      Stan Getz   The Master Raven’s Wood

      WJ3 All Stars     My Ship     Taking A Chance On Love

      Duke Heitger      Doin' the Voom Voom     Blue Because of You

      John Zorn   Incerto     Ens Causa Sui

      Terence Blanchard Let's get Lost    I Can't Give You Anything But Love

      James Brandon Lewis     MSM Live    Loverly

      John Taylor Angel of the Presece    Dry Stone

      Walt Weiskopf     Sire Seperation

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G (1715)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' (1925)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement I (2002)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Up and Away' (1870)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Thomas Tallis: Audivi vocem (1550)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 7 after Corelli in d (1726)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 8 (1820)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Celadná Dance (1890)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F (1781)

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Eugène Dédé: Bees and Bumblebees (1910)

Philippe Gaubert: Tarantelle (1903)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenirs d'Andalousie (1851)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Pasquinade (1869)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance (1893)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A (1791)

Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C (1745)

Zdenek Fibich: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1893)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1886)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Dan Forrest: The Sun Never Says (2018)

Enya: The Lord of the Rings: May It Be (2001)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1 (1717)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1913)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Clara Schumann: Concerto Movement in f (1847)

Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 2 (1902)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Queen of Spades: Polonaise (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Ball at the Palace (1964)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Summer Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1935)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet (1828)

Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 9 (1762)

Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1781)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (1944)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance (1875)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Germaine Tailleferre: Ballade for Piano & Orchestra (1920)

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord (1915)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

George W. Chadwick: Rip Van Winkle Overture (1879)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique (1830)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 in G (1777)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude & Nocturne for the Left Hand (1894)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

