WCLV Program Guide 04-14-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Hyman/Sandke Now and Again Out Of Nowhere

Freddie Hubbard The Melting Pot The Melting Pot

Ken Fowser Morning Light Firefly

Lee Konitz Tranquility People Will Say We're In Love

Lia Booth Life can Be Beautiful Life Can Be Beautiful

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 I'll Remember April

Herlin Riley New Direction Shake Off the Dust

John Scofield Time On My Hands Let's Say We Did

Charlton Singleton Crossroads PS (Post Script)

Modern Jazz Quartet Topsy Valeria

Paul Desmond Easy Living That Old Feeling

Herb Ellis The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now

Ben Riley Grown Folks Music Teo

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Freddie Freeloader

Remy Le Bouef Architecture of Storms Bring Me There

Ray Drummond Continuum Glorias Step

Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point

WJ3 All Stars My Ship God Bless The Child

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light

Mark Masters Ensemble Wish Me Well Summer Day

Gigi Gryce Rat Race Blues Blues in Bloom

John Coltrane The Believer The Believer

Alex Wintz Live to Tape What Me Worry

Nick Finzer No Arrival No Arrival

Kenny Burrell Blue Bash Blue Bash

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Bill Evans Since We Met Time Remembered

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

Don Rendell/Ian Car Shades of Blue Shades Of Blue

Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk Since We Met How Deep Is The Ocean

Edmond Hall Petite Fleur Petite Fleur

Dave Douglas In Our Lifetime The Persistence of Memory

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Animosity

Jimmy Giuffre The Easy Way The Easy Way

Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets

Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Blues For Charlie

Tomas Janzon Nomads Rob's Piano

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris

Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Yesterdays

Charlie Parker Complete Dial Masters Relaxin' At Camarillo

Horace Silver HoraceScope HoraceScope

Johnny Griffin The Little Giant The Message

Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart Sound of Sound Lazy Afternoon

Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset

Donald Byrd Freeform French Spice

Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers Devil May Care

Tommy Flanagan Communication-Live at Fat Tuesday's There is no Greater Love

Kenny Burrell Along Came Kenny Black & Tan Fantasy

Curtis Fuller Fire and Filigree Minor's Holiday

Billy Mohler Anatomy Speed Kills

Hilton Ruiz Crosscurrents Time

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

John Philip Sousa: Welch Fusilier March (1929)

Alexander Reinagle: Occasional Overture (1794)

John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Danse des Sauvages (1735)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words (1845)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite (1926)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ezekiel Saw de Wheel'

Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Procession (1949)

Paulo Bellinati: Jongo (1988)

Ferenc Farkas: 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary (1959)

Arthur Honegger: Danse de la chèvre (1921)

Traditional: Crowley's Reel

Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)

Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 51 (1791)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 7 in B-Flat (1760)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Astor Piazzolla: Milonga from Concerto for Bandoneón & Guitar (1985)

Traditional: The Star of County Down

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in D (1787)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 26 in D 'Coronation' (1788)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto (1830)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Cello Concerto (1895)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Gigue (1722)

Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)

Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in F (1720)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)

Jean Françaix: The Flower Clock (1959)

Alexandre Desplat: Un héros très discret: Theme (1996)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)

Bernard Herrmann: Fahrenheit 451: Prelude, Fire engine & Finale (1966)

Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man Mass: Benedictus (2000)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 26 'Coronation' (1788)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture (1976)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concert Fantasy (1884)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 'Spinning Song' (1845)

Adolph von Henselt: If I Were a Bird (1838)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in C (1769)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Entrata from Serenade in D (1801)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Avner Dorman: Concerto Grosso (2003)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 9 in D (1778)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet No. 1 from Divertimento No. 17 (1779)

Maurice Ravel: Valse noble et sentimentale No. 7 (1911)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 33 in g (1793)

Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 in a (1849)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 11 for Winds (1781)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)