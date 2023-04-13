© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-14-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Hyman/Sandke      Now and Again     Out Of Nowhere

      Freddie Hubbard   The Melting Pot   The Melting Pot

      Ken Fowser  Morning Light     Firefly

      Lee Konitz  Tranquility People Will Say We're In Love

      Lia Booth   Life can Be Beautiful   Life Can Be Beautiful

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2  I'll Remember April

      Herlin Riley      New Direction     Shake Off the Dust

      John Scofield     Time On My Hands  Let's Say We Did

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  PS (Post Script)

      Modern Jazz Quartet     Topsy Valeria

      Paul Desmond      Easy Living That Old Feeling

      Herb Ellis  The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now

      Ben Riley   Grown Folks Music Teo

      Roger Kellaway    Live at the Jazz Standard     Freddie Freeloader

      Remy Le Bouef     Architecture of Storms  Bring Me There

      Ray Drummond      Continuum   Glorias Step

      Dave Slonaker     Convergency Vanishing Point

      WJ3 All Stars     My Ship     God Bless The Child

      Marshall Gilkes   Cyclic Journey    Part I First Light

      Mark Masters Ensemble   Wish Me Well      Summer Day

      Gigi Gryce  Rat Race Blues    Blues in Bloom

      John Coltrane     The Believer      The Believer

      Alex Wintz  Live to Tape      What Me Worry

      Nick Finzer No Arrival  No Arrival

      Kenny Burrell     Blue Bash   Blue Bash

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Evans  Since We Met      Time Remembered

      Ron Carter  Finding The Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

      Don Rendell/Ian Car     Shades of Blue    Shades Of Blue

      Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk      Since We Met      How Deep Is The Ocean

      Edmond Hall Petite Fleur      Petite Fleur

      Dave Douglas      In Our Lifetime   The Persistence of Memory

      Chris Glassman    Living The Dream  Animosity

      Jimmy Giuffre     The Easy Way      The Easy Way

      Sweets Edison     Sweets      Walkin' With Sweets

      Ike Quebec  Blue and Sentimental    Blues For Charlie

      Tomas Janzon      Nomads      Rob's Piano

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Iris

      Helen Merrill     Helen Merrill     Yesterdays

      Charlie Parker    Complete Dial Masters   Relaxin' At Camarillo

      Horace Silver     HoraceScope HoraceScope

      Johnny Griffin    The Little Giant  The Message

      Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart Sound of Sound    Lazy Afternoon

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Sunset

      Donald Byrd Freeform    French Spice

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Dreams and Daggers      Devil May Care

      Tommy Flanagan    Communication-Live at Fat Tuesday's There is no Greater Love

      Kenny Burrell     Along Came Kenny  Black & Tan Fantasy

      Curtis Fuller     Fire and Filigree Minor's Holiday

      Billy Mohler      Anatomy     Speed Kills

      Hilton Ruiz Crosscurrents     Time

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

John Philip Sousa: Welch Fusilier March (1929)

Alexander Reinagle: Occasional Overture (1794)

John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Danse des Sauvages (1735)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words (1845)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite (1926)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ezekiel Saw de Wheel'

Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Procession (1949)

Paulo Bellinati: Jongo (1988)

Ferenc Farkas: 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary (1959)

Arthur Honegger: Danse de la chèvre (1921)

Traditional: Crowley's Reel

Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)

Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 51 (1791)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 7 in B-Flat (1760)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Astor Piazzolla: Milonga from Concerto for Bandoneón & Guitar (1985)

Traditional: The Star of County Down

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in D (1787)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 26 in D 'Coronation' (1788)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto (1830)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Cello Concerto (1895)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Gigue (1722)

Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)

Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in F (1720)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)

Jean Françaix: The Flower Clock (1959)

Alexandre Desplat: Un héros très discret: Theme (1996)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)

Bernard Herrmann: Fahrenheit 451: Prelude, Fire engine & Finale (1966)

Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man Mass: Benedictus (2000)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 26 'Coronation' (1788)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture (1976)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concert Fantasy (1884)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 'Spinning Song' (1845)

Adolph von Henselt: If I Were a Bird (1838)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in C (1769)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Entrata from Serenade in D (1801)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Avner Dorman: Concerto Grosso (2003)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 9 in D (1778)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet No. 1 from Divertimento No. 17 (1779)

Maurice Ravel: Valse noble et sentimentale No. 7 (1911)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 33 in g (1793)

Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 in a (1849)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 11 for Winds (1781)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Arts & Culture