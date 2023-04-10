WCLV Program Guide 04-11-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Infant Eyes

Dave Holland Extensions Processional

Jeff Johnson My Heart Watercolours

Nightcrawlers Get Ready Free At Last

Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism FrankLy

Steve Davis For Real Nicky D

Mary Stallings But Beautiful But Beautiful

Bobo Stenson Serenity Polska Of Despair

Curtis Fuller Jazz…It's Magic Soul Station

Steve Kuhn Love Walked In Saharan

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato

Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)

Wes Anderson Warmdaddy in the Garden of Swing Pumpkin's Lullaby

Joe Henderson Page One Jinrikisha

Red Garland It's A Blue World Teach Me Tonight

Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Emily Remler The Firefly The Firefly

Third World Love New Blues La Camerona

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove The Moontrane

Frank Foster Fearless Frank Foster Janie Huk

Bill Frisell Valentine Winter Always Turns To Spring

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads No Man's Land

Jack Teagarden Meet Where they Play the Blues Music to Love By

Ben Webster Ben Webster and Associates Budd Johnson

14 Jazz Orchestra The Future ain't What It Used to Be Firewater

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Booker Ervin The Song Book Come Sunday

Edmund Hall Petite Fleur Adam And Evie

John Lee The Artist Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Bob Brookmeyer/Kenny Wheeler Island Where Do We Go From Here

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Desert Air

Snorre Kirk Beat Exotica

Art Blakey Africaine Lester Left Town

Graham Dechter Major Influence Minor Influence

Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Dedicated to Bob Vatel of the ten gallons

John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

James Carter The Real Quietstorm You Never Told Me That You Care

Bruce Barth Dedication In Memoriam for George Floyd & so many others

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Bye Bye Blackbird

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 The Battle Of Blair Mountain

Mike Moreno Lotus The Empress

Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard When Will the Blues Leave

Dennis Mitcheltree Golden Rule Rachel

Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point

Neil Caine The Backstabber's Ball The Hempire Strikes Back

Jackie McLean Demon's Dance Sweet Love Of Mine

Stanley Turrentine Jubilee Shout Cotton Walk

Bobby Watson Beatitudes Orange Blossom

Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace

Nick Finzers Dreams, Visions, Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream

Jakob Bro Bay of Rainbows Evening Song

Jessica Williams Encounters Say It

David Hazeltine Senor Blues Sayanora Blues

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)

Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez: Batuque (1930)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 'Archduke' (1811)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 45 (1797)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 'In Spanish Style' (1886)

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G (1778)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations (1670)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Claude Debussy: Pelléas et Mélisande: Concert Suite (1902)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau (1729)

Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in c (1917)

Frédéric Chopin: Rondo in C (1828)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio (1914)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet (1774)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1761)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)

Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Miniatures (1960)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 'Archduke' (1811)

John Kander: Cabaret: Wilkommen (1966)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990)

Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 3 (1904)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G (1802)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Luther Henderson: The Well-Tampered Bach (1985)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' (1831)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1 in d (1879)

20:00 SPECIAL Melodies of Freedom with Adam Fine

The beloved holiday of Passover commemorates the Exodus of the Jewish people from enslavement to freedom. It is a time to think of all people who are currently enslaved and denied basic freedoms around the world. Melodies of Freedom is a musical celebration of Passover that explores the power of music to bring people together. Stewart Grant wrote A Seder for Peace for a seder that brought together Israelis and Palestinians, Christians, Muslims, and Jews for the cause of peace in the Middle East. Erich Wolfgang Korngold overcame personal tragedy during the Holocaust.

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava (1894)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo in d (1888)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée & Hornpipe (1717)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet (1791)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin (1938)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation (1878)

Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 'Berceuse' (1905)

Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)