WCLV Program Guide 04-11-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Infant Eyes
Dave Holland Extensions Processional
Jeff Johnson My Heart Watercolours
Nightcrawlers Get Ready Free At Last
Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism FrankLy
Steve Davis For Real Nicky D
Mary Stallings But Beautiful But Beautiful
Bobo Stenson Serenity Polska Of Despair
Curtis Fuller Jazz…It's Magic Soul Station
Steve Kuhn Love Walked In Saharan
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato
Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)
Wes Anderson Warmdaddy in the Garden of Swing Pumpkin's Lullaby
Joe Henderson Page One Jinrikisha
Red Garland It's A Blue World Teach Me Tonight
Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles
Emily Remler The Firefly The Firefly
Third World Love New Blues La Camerona
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove The Moontrane
Frank Foster Fearless Frank Foster Janie Huk
Bill Frisell Valentine Winter Always Turns To Spring
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was
Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads No Man's Land
Jack Teagarden Meet Where they Play the Blues Music to Love By
Ben Webster Ben Webster and Associates Budd Johnson
14 Jazz Orchestra The Future ain't What It Used to Be Firewater
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Booker Ervin The Song Book Come Sunday
Edmund Hall Petite Fleur Adam And Evie
John Lee The Artist Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Bob Brookmeyer/Kenny Wheeler Island Where Do We Go From Here
Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Desert Air
Snorre Kirk Beat Exotica
Art Blakey Africaine Lester Left Town
Graham Dechter Major Influence Minor Influence
Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Dedicated to Bob Vatel of the ten gallons
John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind
James Carter The Real Quietstorm You Never Told Me That You Care
Bruce Barth Dedication In Memoriam for George Floyd & so many others
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Bye Bye Blackbird
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 The Battle Of Blair Mountain
Mike Moreno Lotus The Empress
Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard When Will the Blues Leave
Dennis Mitcheltree Golden Rule Rachel
Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point
Neil Caine The Backstabber's Ball The Hempire Strikes Back
Jackie McLean Demon's Dance Sweet Love Of Mine
Stanley Turrentine Jubilee Shout Cotton Walk
Bobby Watson Beatitudes Orange Blossom
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace
Nick Finzers Dreams, Visions, Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream
Jakob Bro Bay of Rainbows Evening Song
Jessica Williams Encounters Say It
David Hazeltine Senor Blues Sayanora Blues
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)
Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez: Batuque (1930)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 'Archduke' (1811)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 45 (1797)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)
Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 'In Spanish Style' (1886)
Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G (1778)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations (1670)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Claude Debussy: Pelléas et Mélisande: Concert Suite (1902)
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)
Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau (1729)
Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)
Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in c (1917)
Frédéric Chopin: Rondo in C (1828)
Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio (1914)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet (1774)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1761)
Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)
Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Miniatures (1960)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)
John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 'Archduke' (1811)
John Kander: Cabaret: Wilkommen (1966)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990)
Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 3 (1904)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G (1802)
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)
Luther Henderson: The Well-Tampered Bach (1985)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' (1831)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1 in d (1879)
20:00 SPECIAL Melodies of Freedom with Adam Fine
The beloved holiday of Passover commemorates the Exodus of the Jewish people from enslavement to freedom. It is a time to think of all people who are currently enslaved and denied basic freedoms around the world. Melodies of Freedom is a musical celebration of Passover that explores the power of music to bring people together. Stewart Grant wrote A Seder for Peace for a seder that brought together Israelis and Palestinians, Christians, Muslims, and Jews for the cause of peace in the Middle East. Erich Wolfgang Korngold overcame personal tragedy during the Holocaust.
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava (1894)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo in d (1888)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée & Hornpipe (1717)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet (1791)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)
Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin (1938)
Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1846)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation (1878)
Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 'Berceuse' (1905)
Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)