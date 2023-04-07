WCLV Program Guide 04-08-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s, Garden Hand Blues
Canadian Jazz Collective, Septology, Dig That
Jim Snidero, Far, Far Away, Far, Far Away
Jay Lawrence, Payin’ My Dues, Enigmatic Labyrinth
Ally Fiola, Interblaze, Circular Beginnings
Jane Bunnett, Playing With Fire, Bolero a un Sueno
Dafnis Prieto, Cantar, Sueno de Amor
Roy McGrath, Menjunje, Linda Morena
Vince Ector, Live at the Side Door, Dex Blues
Dexter Gordon, Homecoming, Little Red’s Fantasy
Composers Collective, Interweave, Transit
Rich Thompson, Who Do You Have to Know?, Street Cred
Jeremy Pelt, His Muse, Two for the Road
Shirantha Beddage, Momentum, Pork Chop
Jacob Chung, Epistle, Sizzler Kabab
Dave Liebman, Live at Smalls, The End
Mr. Chair, Better Days, March
Erica Seguine , The New Day Bends Light, Reel
Bob Himmelberger, Legacy, New Blues
Clifford Lamb, Lamb Chops, Standing by the In Crowd
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Curtis Fuller, Hank Mobley, Art Taylor, Bobby Timmons, Paul Chambers Blue Gershwin Soon
Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Paul Wertico, Rob Amster, Edward Peterson Close Your Eyes Hurricane
Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine
Herbie Hancock, Toots Thielemans East Coast/West Coast A Child Is Born
Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Driftin'
Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love
Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Herbs and Roots
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Lazy Theme
Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Lovely
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Love Walked In
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love for Sale
Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rondey Holmes Guitar Groove Guitar Groove
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindrtovo Unfailing Kindness A Change for the Better
Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Paul Bollenback, Bryon Landham All About My Girl Alone Together
Johnny Costa Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me
Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody It Ain't Necessarily So
Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Gary Burton, Roy Hayens, Dave hollnad Like Minds Straight Up and Down
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain
Dexter Gordon, Pierre Michelot, Bud Powell, Kenny Clarke Blue Gershwin Our Love Is Here to Stay
Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses Jitterbug Waltz
Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Don't Blame Me
Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent I'm getting Sentimental Over You
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To
Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film The Subterraneans
Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story Gee, Officer Krupke
Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Grady Tate, Reggie Workman Blue Gershwin Summertime
Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album But Beautiful
Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Paulo de Carvalho Meu Fado Meu (My Own Fado) Mariza dos Reis Nunes; Custodiio Castelo, guitar; Jorge Fernando, viola; Marino Freitas
Heitor Villa-Lobos Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp
Darius Milhaud Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.) West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim
Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 9 in Bb, G.482 (finale) Jacqueline du Pré, cello; English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim
Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Heroico Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz
Ruperto Chapí Prelude to El Tambor de Granaderos Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta
Jerónimo Giménez Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta
Manuel Saumell Contradanzas Cubanas Dagmar Muñiz Alonso
Jacques Ibert Escales (Ports of Call) Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata
Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Manuel de Falla: Andaluza Santiago Rodriguez, piano
Manuel de Falla, arr. Fritz Kreisler: Spanish Dance No. 1, from 'La Vida breve' Lina Tur-Bonet, violin; Alba Ventura, piano Auditorio Nacional, Madrid, Spain
Piano Puzzler Contestants: Olivia & Ben Lawson calling from Yorktown, VA Rose Studio, Lincoln Center, New York, NY
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano
Anton Arensky: String Quartet No. 2, Op. 35 Jessica Lee, violin; Nicholas Cords, viola; Zlatomir Fung, cello; Peter Stumpf, cello Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka Italienne Lise de la Salle, piano
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2: Movement 4 Allegro vivace Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH
Antonin Dvorak: Poetic Tone Pictures, Op. 85: Movement 12 At a Hero's Grave Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
Joseph Suk: Piano Quartet in A Minor, Op. 1 George Li, piano; Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Sophie Shao, cello Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Ernest Bucalossi: The Grasshopper's Dance (1905)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)
Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2021 - Host Peter Dugan is joined by From the Top’s recurring co-host, violinist Tessa Lark for a program that features both in person collaborations and interviews in New York City as well as remote recordings from around the coun-try. Tess Lark performs the music of J.S. Bach with a young oboist … a 17-year-old pianist performs Chopin’s Scherzo in B Flat Minor and we get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Ms. Lark’s musical process as we listen-in on a segment of rehearsal between her and a 15-year-old violinist
Brandon Hwang, 17, piano, from Ramsey, New Jersey performs Scherzo Op. 31 No. 2 in B flat Minor (excerpts) by Frédéric Chopin
Nathan Shepherd, 15, bassoon, from Lanesville, Indiana with pianist Peter Dugan performs Bassoon Sonata, Op. 168, Mvmt 2 (est. 3:45)
by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Peter Dugan
Spencer Rubin, 16, oboe, from Woodbury, New York with pianist Peter Dugan and co-host violinist, Tessa Lark performs Violin and Oboe Concerto, Mvmt 3 by J. S. Bach
Bobby Boogyeom Park, 15, violin, from Queens, New York with co-host violinist Tessa Lark performs 44 Duos for Violins, Mvmts 44, 28 and 35 by Béla Bartók
Daniela Santiago Martinez, 18, guitar, from Del Valle, Texas performs La Rose, Op. 46 No. 9 By Mauro Giuliani AND Sereno y Lolo Felix By Porte Diferente & Arsenal Efectivo, arr. Santiago
Host Peter Dugan, piano & Co-Host Tessa Lark, violin perform Finale Songs My Mother Taught Me by Antonín Dvorák arr. by Fritz Kreisler
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues as celebrated soprano Angela Gheorghiu returns to the Met stage to star as opera’s quintessential diva in Tosca. This production of Puccini’s thriller also features tenor Matthew Polenzani making a Met role debut as Tosca’s lover, the idealistic artist Mario Cavaradossi. Baritone Željko Lučić reprises a signature role as Baron Scarpia, the malignant chief of police, intent on having Tosca for himself. Domingo Hindoyan conducts Puccini’s sumptuous melodies in this unforgettable drama.
16:12 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1894)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Easter Movies
Miklós Rózsa (arr Robbins): King of Kings: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers & Love Theme—Royal Philharmonic/Jose Serebrier
Alfred Newman: The Robe: Palm Sunday & Hallelujah—Hollywood Bowl Symphony/Alfred Newman
Miklós Rózsa (arr Robbins): Quo Vadis: Choral Suite— Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Yip Harburg - He was one of the most imaginative lyricists ever to write for Broadway and Hollywood -- "The Wizard of Oz," of course, plus "Finian's Rainbow," "Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?" (the anthem of the Great Depression) and so much more. Bill Rudman's guest is Yip's son, Ernie
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite (1890)
Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto in a (1880)
Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces: Allegro moderato (1887)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Rafael Payare, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 2 ‘The Age of Anxiety’
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Lewis Reeves, Tree Surgeon…Tom Lehrer…Bob Hope & Jack Benny…Mark Levy
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)
Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)
Traditional: The Parting Glass
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse sentimentale (1882)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles (1910)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)