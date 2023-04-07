WCLV Program Guide 04-08-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s, Garden Hand Blues

Canadian Jazz Collective, Septology, Dig That

Jim Snidero, Far, Far Away, Far, Far Away

Jay Lawrence, Payin’ My Dues, Enigmatic Labyrinth

Ally Fiola, Interblaze, Circular Beginnings

Jane Bunnett, Playing With Fire, Bolero a un Sueno

Dafnis Prieto, Cantar, Sueno de Amor

Roy McGrath, Menjunje, Linda Morena

Vince Ector, Live at the Side Door, Dex Blues

Dexter Gordon, Homecoming, Little Red’s Fantasy

Composers Collective, Interweave, Transit

Rich Thompson, Who Do You Have to Know?, Street Cred

Jeremy Pelt, His Muse, Two for the Road

Shirantha Beddage, Momentum, Pork Chop

Jacob Chung, Epistle, Sizzler Kabab

Dave Liebman, Live at Smalls, The End

Mr. Chair, Better Days, March

Erica Seguine , The New Day Bends Light, Reel

Bob Himmelberger, Legacy, New Blues

Clifford Lamb, Lamb Chops, Standing by the In Crowd

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Curtis Fuller, Hank Mobley, Art Taylor, Bobby Timmons, Paul Chambers Blue Gershwin Soon

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Paul Wertico, Rob Amster, Edward Peterson Close Your Eyes Hurricane

Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine

Herbie Hancock, Toots Thielemans East Coast/West Coast A Child Is Born

Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Driftin'

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Herbs and Roots

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Lazy Theme

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Lovely

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Love Walked In

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love for Sale

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rondey Holmes Guitar Groove Guitar Groove

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindrtovo Unfailing Kindness A Change for the Better

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Paul Bollenback, Bryon Landham All About My Girl Alone Together

Johnny Costa Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody It Ain't Necessarily So

Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Gary Burton, Roy Hayens, Dave hollnad Like Minds Straight Up and Down

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Dexter Gordon, Pierre Michelot, Bud Powell, Kenny Clarke Blue Gershwin Our Love Is Here to Stay

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses Jitterbug Waltz

Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Don't Blame Me

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent I'm getting Sentimental Over You

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film The Subterraneans

Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story Gee, Officer Krupke

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Grady Tate, Reggie Workman Blue Gershwin Summertime

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album But Beautiful

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Paulo de Carvalho Meu Fado Meu (My Own Fado) Mariza dos Reis Nunes; Custodiio Castelo, guitar; Jorge Fernando, viola; Marino Freitas

Heitor Villa-Lobos Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp

Darius Milhaud Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.) West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 9 in Bb, G.482 (finale) Jacqueline du Pré, cello; English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Heroico Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz

Ruperto Chapí Prelude to El Tambor de Granaderos Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta

Jerónimo Giménez Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta

Manuel Saumell Contradanzas Cubanas Dagmar Muñiz Alonso

Jacques Ibert Escales (Ports of Call) Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Manuel de Falla: Andaluza Santiago Rodriguez, piano

Manuel de Falla, arr. Fritz Kreisler: Spanish Dance No. 1, from 'La Vida breve' Lina Tur-Bonet, violin; Alba Ventura, piano Auditorio Nacional, Madrid, Spain

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Olivia & Ben Lawson calling from Yorktown, VA Rose Studio, Lincoln Center, New York, NY

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Anton Arensky: String Quartet No. 2, Op. 35 Jessica Lee, violin; Nicholas Cords, viola; Zlatomir Fung, cello; Peter Stumpf, cello Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka Italienne Lise de la Salle, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2: Movement 4 Allegro vivace Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Antonin Dvorak: Poetic Tone Pictures, Op. 85: Movement 12 At a Hero's Grave Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Joseph Suk: Piano Quartet in A Minor, Op. 1 George Li, piano; Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Sophie Shao, cello Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Ernest Bucalossi: The Grasshopper's Dance (1905)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2021 - Host Peter Dugan is joined by From the Top’s recurring co-host, violinist Tessa Lark for a program that features both in person collaborations and interviews in New York City as well as remote recordings from around the coun-try. Tess Lark performs the music of J.S. Bach with a young oboist … a 17-year-old pianist performs Chopin’s Scherzo in B Flat Minor and we get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Ms. Lark’s musical process as we listen-in on a segment of rehearsal between her and a 15-year-old violinist

Brandon Hwang, 17, piano, from Ramsey, New Jersey performs Scherzo Op. 31 No. 2 in B flat Minor (excerpts) by Frédéric Chopin

Nathan Shepherd, 15, bassoon, from Lanesville, Indiana with pianist Peter Dugan performs Bassoon Sonata, Op. 168, Mvmt 2 (est. 3:45)

by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Peter Dugan

Spencer Rubin, 16, oboe, from Woodbury, New York with pianist Peter Dugan and co-host violinist, Tessa Lark performs Violin and Oboe Concerto, Mvmt 3 by J. S. Bach

Bobby Boogyeom Park, 15, violin, from Queens, New York with co-host violinist Tessa Lark performs 44 Duos for Violins, Mvmts 44, 28 and 35 by Béla Bartók

Daniela Santiago Martinez, 18, guitar, from Del Valle, Texas performs La Rose, Op. 46 No. 9 By Mauro Giuliani AND Sereno y Lolo Felix By Porte Diferente & Arsenal Efectivo, arr. Santiago

Host Peter Dugan, piano & Co-Host Tessa Lark, violin perform Finale Songs My Mother Taught Me by Antonín Dvorák arr. by Fritz Kreisler

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues as celebrated soprano Angela Gheorghiu returns to the Met stage to star as opera’s quintessential diva in Tosca. This production of Puccini’s thriller also features tenor Matthew Polenzani making a Met role debut as Tosca’s lover, the idealistic artist Mario Cavaradossi. Baritone Željko Lučić reprises a signature role as Baron Scarpia, the malignant chief of police, intent on having Tosca for himself. Domingo Hindoyan conducts Puccini’s sumptuous melodies in this unforgettable drama.

16:12 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1894)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Easter Movies

Miklós Rózsa (arr Robbins): King of Kings: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers & Love Theme—Royal Philharmonic/Jose Serebrier

Alfred Newman: The Robe: Palm Sunday & Hallelujah—Hollywood Bowl Symphony/Alfred Newman

Miklós Rózsa (arr Robbins): Quo Vadis: Choral Suite— Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Yip Harburg - He was one of the most imaginative lyricists ever to write for Broadway and Hollywood -- "The Wizard of Oz," of course, plus "Finian's Rainbow," "Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?" (the anthem of the Great Depression) and so much more. Bill Rudman's guest is Yip's son, Ernie

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite (1890)

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto in a (1880)

Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces: Allegro moderato (1887)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Rafael Payare, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 2 ‘The Age of Anxiety’

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Lewis Reeves, Tree Surgeon…Tom Lehrer…Bob Hope & Jack Benny…Mark Levy

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Traditional: The Parting Glass

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse sentimentale (1882)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)