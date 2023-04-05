WCLV Program Guide 04-06-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Chapter One

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Wayfaring Stranger

Marc Johnson Swept Away Midnight Blue

Yaya3 Yaya3 Slow Orbit

Kate McGarry The Subject Tonight Is Love Secret Love

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Song For Freedom

Howard Roberts Good Pickins Will You Still Be Mine

Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin Voodoo

Kenny Burrell/Jimmy Smith Blue Bash Blue Bash

Jaki Byard the Apollo Stompers Phantasies II Up Jumps One (Dedicated to Count Basie)

Dave Slonaker Convergency Sometimes a Notion

Joe Lovano 52nd Street Themes Tadd's Delight

Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World

Wayne Shorter Night Dream Night Dreamer

Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Angel Eyes

Woody Shaw Imagination Dat Dere

Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Una Muy Bonita

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Peace

Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune

Brendan Lanigham A Little Optimism NotoRioty

Lucky Thompson Lord, Lord How Will I Ever Know? Warm Inside

Don Friedman Flashback Ballade in C Sharp Minor

Horace Silver Silver's Blue Silver's Blue

Vince Ector Live at the Side Door Dex Blues

Gregory Groover the Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored

Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Hugh Lawson Prime Time Blue Bones

Sonny Rollins Newk's Time Asiatic Raes

Jimmy Heath On the Trail All the Things You Are

Freddie Hubbard Open Sesame Hub's Nub

Robert Glasper Mood In Passing

Karrin Allyson Footprints All You Need to Say (Never Say Yes)

Rashaan Barber Mosaic Koala

Frank Kimbrough Live at Kitano Lover Man

Skip Grasso Becoming Garry On A Bike Ride

Marcus Roberts Alone With Three Giants Shout 'Em Aunt Tillie

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design

Markus Howell Get Right Faithful

Darren Litze My Horizon Question and Answer

Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Grant's Tune

Lee Morgan Vol. 3 Tip Toeing

Dena DeRose A Walk in the Park In The Glow Of The Moon

Dexter Gordon Doin' Allright You've Changed

Jo Ann Daugherty Bring Joy Water From An Ancient Well

Tommy Flanagan Ballads and Blues Thay Say It's Spring

Willie Jones III Fallen Heroes To Wisdom The Prize

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing Corcovado

Gene Bertoncini With Bill Charlap and Sean Smith Lullaby of the Leaves/Summer Night

Gerry Mulligan What is there To Say Just In Time

Jackie McLean And Company Mirage

Hank Mobley Hank Mobley and his All-Stars Mighty Moe & Joe

Sonny Stitt The Last Stitt Sessions Sugar

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

John Powell: Five Virginian Folk Songs (1938)

Luigi Boccherini: String Quartet in C (1761)

Carl Nielsen: Five Piano Pieces (1890)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Tango (1943)

Pietro Lappi: Canzon 'La Seraphina' (1616)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' (1889)

Édouard Lalo: Rondo from Symphonie espagnole (1874)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka (1895)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Jota' (1900)

Gustav Holst: A Winter Idyll (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite: Minuet (1950)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)

Fritz Kreisler: Scherzo from String Quartet (1919)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19 in F (1784)

Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings (1870)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Antonín Dvorák: King and Charcoal Burner: Overture (1874)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' (1860)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka de V. R. (1911)

Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Jean Françaix: L'Heure du berger (1947)

Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 in E (1843)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero (1943)

Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba (1943)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 1 (1717)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)

Robert Schumann: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1845)

Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)

Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück (1817)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk (1908)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Symphony in F-Sharp (1952)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite (1944)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1874)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Serenade for String Orchestra (1893)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D (1858)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite (1946)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 3 in f (1807)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse in A-Flat (1878)

Adolph von Henselt: If I Were a Bird (1838)

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in C (1720)

Amy Beach: Piano Concerto in c-Sharp (1899)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)

Sir William Walton: Lento from Sonata for Strings (1971)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting (1890)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Ludwig Schwab: Berceuse écossaise (1909)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)