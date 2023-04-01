WCLV Program Guide 04-03-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What they Used To Be Here's That Rainy Day

Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Speak low

Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue One For E

Ben Wolfe Unjust Eventually

Shirley Horn I Love You Paris I Loves You Porgy/ Here Comes De Honey Man

Randall Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Silhouette

Pat Metheny Side-Eye NYC Timeline

Jensen/Sills Stay Cool Two For Prez

Art Pepper The Way it Was The Man I Love

Hampton Hawes Four Thou Swell

Charles Lloyd Trios-Chapel Dorotea's Studio [Live]

James Weidman Third Worlds Drop Zone

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Concord Drive

Jimmy O'Connell Arrhythmia Solidarity

Alvin Queen Night Train to Copenhagen D & E

Fats Navarro Going to Minton's Stealing Trash

Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer The Soothsayer

John LaBarbara Caravan Young Rabbits

Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My One and Only Love

Diego Rivera Connections O Moderno

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Love Dance

Todd Marcus In the Valley Final Days

Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey It Had to Be You

James Carter Present Tense Dodo's Bounce

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blossom

Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints

Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song

Harold Land Take Aim Blue Nellie

Carmen McRae Any Old Time I Hear Music

Hank Jones The Oracle Jacob's Ladder

Gil Fuller Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra Main From Monterey

Don Patterson Opus de Don Little Shannon

Art Blakey Ugestu On the Ginza

Frank Rosolino Free For All Love for Sale

John Hicks Hicks' Time Hicks' Time

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

Humanity Quartet Humanity Tears

Kurt Elling Close Your Eyes Close Your Eyes

Enrico Pieranunzi As Never Before As Never Before

Eli Yamin/Evan Christopher Louie's Dream Azalea

Jaleel Shaw Perspective Miss Myriam

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Solitaria

Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence

Chick Corea/Gary Burton Native Sense Love Castle

Paul Kogut/Kelly Sills Peace Tones for Joan's Bones

Catherine Russell Alone Together I Only Have Eyes For You

Freddie Hubbard/Woody Shaw Eternal Triangle Sao Paulo

George Colligan King's Dream Wishing For Things To Happen

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Arioso from Concerto Italiano (1924)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)

Edvard Grieg: Finale from Piano Concerto (1868)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Mikado' (1886)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Jeremiah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

Traditional: Appalachian Barn Dance

Anonymous: Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho'

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Prelude & Fugue (1708)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue (1975)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'I Want to Die Easy'

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück in F (1849)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: April (1876)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)

Jenö Hubay: Hejre Kati (1890)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches (1971)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos in g (1720)

Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in e (1908)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' (1925)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto: First movement (1868)

Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)

Joseph Haydn: Te Deum No. 2 (1799)

Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)

Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer (1931)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto (1906)

William Bolcom: Rag infernal from Twelve New Etudes, Book 3 (1988)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1751)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Concerto Italiano (1924)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (1968)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Roger Quilter: A Children's Overture (1914)

Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka de V. R. (1911)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Elijah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' (1860)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' (1928)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings (1924)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1913)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse in A-Flat (1878)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 7 in B-Flat (1740)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 7 'Sinfonia Antartica' (1952)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus (1791)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Columbine (1917)

Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta (1939)

John Dowland: Come, heavy Sleep (1597)