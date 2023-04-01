WCLV Program Guide 04-03-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What they Used To Be Here's That Rainy Day
Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys
Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Speak low
Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue One For E
Ben Wolfe Unjust Eventually
Shirley Horn I Love You Paris I Loves You Porgy/ Here Comes De Honey Man
Randall Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Silhouette
Pat Metheny Side-Eye NYC Timeline
Jensen/Sills Stay Cool Two For Prez
Art Pepper The Way it Was The Man I Love
Hampton Hawes Four Thou Swell
Charles Lloyd Trios-Chapel Dorotea's Studio [Live]
James Weidman Third Worlds Drop Zone
Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Concord Drive
Jimmy O'Connell Arrhythmia Solidarity
Alvin Queen Night Train to Copenhagen D & E
Fats Navarro Going to Minton's Stealing Trash
Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer The Soothsayer
John LaBarbara Caravan Young Rabbits
Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move
Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My One and Only Love
Diego Rivera Connections O Moderno
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Love Dance
Todd Marcus In the Valley Final Days
Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey It Had to Be You
James Carter Present Tense Dodo's Bounce
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo
Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blossom
Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints
Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song
Harold Land Take Aim Blue Nellie
Carmen McRae Any Old Time I Hear Music
Hank Jones The Oracle Jacob's Ladder
Gil Fuller Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra Main From Monterey
Don Patterson Opus de Don Little Shannon
Art Blakey Ugestu On the Ginza
Frank Rosolino Free For All Love for Sale
John Hicks Hicks' Time Hicks' Time
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land
Humanity Quartet Humanity Tears
Kurt Elling Close Your Eyes Close Your Eyes
Enrico Pieranunzi As Never Before As Never Before
Eli Yamin/Evan Christopher Louie's Dream Azalea
Jaleel Shaw Perspective Miss Myriam
Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Solitaria
Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence
Chick Corea/Gary Burton Native Sense Love Castle
Paul Kogut/Kelly Sills Peace Tones for Joan's Bones
Catherine Russell Alone Together I Only Have Eyes For You
Freddie Hubbard/Woody Shaw Eternal Triangle Sao Paulo
George Colligan King's Dream Wishing For Things To Happen
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Arioso from Concerto Italiano (1924)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)
Edvard Grieg: Finale from Piano Concerto (1868)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Mikado' (1886)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Jeremiah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)
Traditional: Appalachian Barn Dance
Anonymous: Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho'
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Prelude & Fugue (1708)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)
Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue (1975)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'I Want to Die Easy'
Robert Schumann: Konzertstück in F (1849)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: April (1876)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)
Jenö Hubay: Hejre Kati (1890)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)
Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)
Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches (1971)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos in g (1720)
Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in e (1908)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' (1925)
Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto: First movement (1868)
Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)
Joseph Haydn: Te Deum No. 2 (1799)
Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)
Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer (1931)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto (1906)
William Bolcom: Rag infernal from Twelve New Etudes, Book 3 (1988)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1751)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Concerto Italiano (1924)
Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)
Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (1968)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)
Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)
Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1777)
Roger Quilter: A Children's Overture (1914)
Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka de V. R. (1911)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Elijah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' (1860)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)
Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' (1928)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings (1924)
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1913)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)
Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse in A-Flat (1878)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 7 in B-Flat (1740)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 7 'Sinfonia Antartica' (1952)
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus (1791)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)
Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)
Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)
Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Columbine (1917)
Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta (1939)
John Dowland: Come, heavy Sleep (1597)