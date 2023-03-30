WCLV Program Guide 03-31-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Modern Jazz Quartet Fontessa Fontessa

Dizzy Gillespie Something Old, Something New The Day After

Sonny Stitt The Last Stitt Sessions I'll Be Seeing You

Victor Goines Joe's Blues Buhainian Swing

Jeff Parker Like-Coping Plain Song

Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace [Feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel]

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Black Brown And Blue

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow A Cottage For Sale

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Looking Back

John Bailey Time Bandits Ode To Thaddeus

Count Basie One More Time Quince

Grant Stewart More Urban Tones I Should Care

Roger Humphries This 'N That Tune for Buh

Stan Getz/JJ Johnson Live at the Opera House My Funny Valentine

Stan Getz/JJ Johnson Live at the Opera House Yesterdays

Jon Abercrombie Up & Coming Tears

David Hazeltine Senior Blues Lonely Woman

Chick Corea/Gary Burton In Concert, 1979 Senor Mouse

Christian McBride Bringing It Thermo

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Chainsaw

Don Byron Bug Music Powerhouse

Ella Fitzgerald Ella and Oscar How Long Has This Been Going On

Ben Webster Ben Webster meets Don Byas When Ash Meets Harry

Ron Carter Stardust Nearly

Jim Hall It's Nice Being Here with You In a Sentimental Mood

Lee Morgan Infinity Miss Nettie B.

Sonny Rollins In Stockholm 1959 I've Told Every Little Star

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Eric Felten Gratitude The King In Yellow

Kenny Barron The Moment Tear Drop

Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers

Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown

Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Contemplation

Benny Green Bluebird Moonglow

Dave Douglas Moving Portrait First Frost

Larry Goldings Light Blue Berkshire Blues

Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Salome's Tune

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

Something Blue Personal Preference Here To Stay

Ray Bryant All Mine and Yours Reflection

Billie Holiday Body and Soul Gee baby ain't I good to you

Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Jordan Young Jordan Young Group AfroCentric

Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street

Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul

Anat Fort As If Clouds Moving

Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora

Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Coltrane Naima

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Gracias A La Vida

Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Modal Mood (stereo)

Larry Willis Blue Fable Blue Fable

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Blues to Be There

Bar Kokhba 50th Birthday Celebration Kivah

Ryan Keberle Music is Emotion Nowhere to Go Nothing to See

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)

Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)

Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Musette (1898)

John Ireland: Tritons (1899)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Powhattan's Daughter' (1907)

George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1740)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Gjermund Haugen: Water Lily (1970)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Bacchanale (1915)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 9th tone à 12 (1597)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Here, There and Everywhere (1966)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon 'London Trio No. 1' (1794)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 (1913)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song (1875)

Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Richard Strauss: Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' (1896)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784)

Joseph Haydn: Dona nobis pacem from Mass No. 12 'Theresienmesse' (1799)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Joseph Haydn: Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39 (1795)

Paul Hindemith: Neues vom Tage: Overture (1929)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Morning Papers' (1864)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

David Diamond: Rounds for String Orchestra (1944)

Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 92 in G 'Oxford' (1789)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Gretchen am Spinnrade' (1838)

Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)

Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Sinfonia (1717)

Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)

Karl Goldmark: Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 43 in E-Flat 'Mercury' (1771)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)

Joseph Haydn: Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39 (1795)

Joseph Haydn: All Through the Night (1770)

Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' (1914)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: 'General Lavine' - eccentric (1913)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 96 'Miracle' (1791)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)

Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Francesco Molino: Rondo from Guitar Concerto (1820)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)

Aram Khachaturian: Finale from Violin Concerto (1940)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 64 in D (1797)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 4 (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 8 (1894)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat 'Spring' (1841)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 25 in C (1772)

Amy Beach: Summer Dreams (1901)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 44 in E (1797)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A (1707)

Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 10 in C 'Mass in Time of War' (1796)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)