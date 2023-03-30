WCLV Program Guide 03-31-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Artist Album Title
Modern Jazz Quartet Fontessa Fontessa
Dizzy Gillespie Something Old, Something New The Day After
Sonny Stitt The Last Stitt Sessions I'll Be Seeing You
Victor Goines Joe's Blues Buhainian Swing
Jeff Parker Like-Coping Plain Song
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace [Feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel]
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Black Brown And Blue
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow A Cottage For Sale
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Looking Back
John Bailey Time Bandits Ode To Thaddeus
Count Basie One More Time Quince
Grant Stewart More Urban Tones I Should Care
Roger Humphries This 'N That Tune for Buh
Stan Getz/JJ Johnson Live at the Opera House My Funny Valentine
Stan Getz/JJ Johnson Live at the Opera House Yesterdays
Jon Abercrombie Up & Coming Tears
David Hazeltine Senior Blues Lonely Woman
Chick Corea/Gary Burton In Concert, 1979 Senor Mouse
Christian McBride Bringing It Thermo
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Chainsaw
Don Byron Bug Music Powerhouse
Ella Fitzgerald Ella and Oscar How Long Has This Been Going On
Ben Webster Ben Webster meets Don Byas When Ash Meets Harry
Ron Carter Stardust Nearly
Jim Hall It's Nice Being Here with You In a Sentimental Mood
Lee Morgan Infinity Miss Nettie B.
Sonny Rollins In Stockholm 1959 I've Told Every Little Star
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Eric Felten Gratitude The King In Yellow
Kenny Barron The Moment Tear Drop
Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers
Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown
Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Contemplation
Benny Green Bluebird Moonglow
Dave Douglas Moving Portrait First Frost
Larry Goldings Light Blue Berkshire Blues
Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Salome's Tune
Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function
Something Blue Personal Preference Here To Stay
Ray Bryant All Mine and Yours Reflection
Billie Holiday Body and Soul Gee baby ain't I good to you
Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Jordan Young Jordan Young Group AfroCentric
Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street
Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul
Anat Fort As If Clouds Moving
Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora
Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Coltrane Naima
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Gracias A La Vida
Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Modal Mood (stereo)
Larry Willis Blue Fable Blue Fable
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Blues to Be There
Bar Kokhba 50th Birthday Celebration Kivah
Ryan Keberle Music is Emotion Nowhere to Go Nothing to See
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)
Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)
Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Musette (1898)
John Ireland: Tritons (1899)
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Powhattan's Daughter' (1907)
George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1740)
Carl Nielsen: Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)
Gjermund Haugen: Water Lily (1970)
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Bacchanale (1915)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 9th tone à 12 (1597)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Here, There and Everywhere (1966)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon 'London Trio No. 1' (1794)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 (1913)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song (1875)
Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)
Richard Strauss: Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' (1896)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784)
Joseph Haydn: Dona nobis pacem from Mass No. 12 'Theresienmesse' (1799)
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)
Joseph Haydn: Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39 (1795)
Paul Hindemith: Neues vom Tage: Overture (1929)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Morning Papers' (1864)
Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)
David Diamond: Rounds for String Orchestra (1944)
Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 92 in G 'Oxford' (1789)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Gretchen am Spinnrade' (1838)
Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)
Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Sinfonia (1717)
Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)
Karl Goldmark: Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 43 in E-Flat 'Mercury' (1771)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)
Joseph Haydn: Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39 (1795)
Joseph Haydn: All Through the Night (1770)
Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' (1914)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: 'General Lavine' - eccentric (1913)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)
John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 96 'Miracle' (1791)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)
Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
Francesco Molino: Rondo from Guitar Concerto (1820)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)
Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)
Aram Khachaturian: Finale from Violin Concerto (1940)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 64 in D (1797)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 4 (1894)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 8 (1894)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat 'Spring' (1841)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 25 in C (1772)
Amy Beach: Summer Dreams (1901)
Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 44 in E (1797)
Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)
Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A (1707)
Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 10 in C 'Mass in Time of War' (1796)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)
César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)
Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)
Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)
Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)