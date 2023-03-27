WCLV Program Guide 03-28-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Alfonsina

Marques Carroll The Ancestor's Call Resolution For Us

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Intimacy Of The Blues

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book One-Degrees Enthroned

Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered

John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's My Romance

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Autumn Leaves

Ed Cherry Are We there Yet Mr. Walker

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Love For Sale [Live]

Count Basie In Sweden April In Paris

Count Basie In Sweden Four Five Six

Thad Jones/Mel Lewis At the Village Vanguard Willow Tree [Live Remix]

Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 I've Been Buked

David Newman Straight Ahead Cousin Slim

Eddie Vinson Boss of the Blues Vol 2 Alimony Blues

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Studio J

Jim Hall Concierto You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To

Ray Brown Walk On That's All

Hailey Brinel Beautiful Tomorrow There Will Never Be

Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French

Moore/Berner Amulet You'll Never Walk Alone

Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon I Thought About You

Lee Morgan Cornbread Most Like Lee

Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Solitude

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini

Dan McCarthy City Abstract Thoughts and Reveries

Jimmy & Doug Raney Duets Action

Miles Davis Live in Stockholm 1960 On Green Dolphin Street

George Cables Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Little B's Poem

Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Dream Sequence

Craig Wuepper Leaps and Bounds Under the Stairwell

Brad Mehldau Great Day Great Day

Henry "Red" Allen World on a String St. James Infirmary

Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing Boo-boo Strikes Again

Dave Young Mantra The Gypsy

Peter Erskine You Never Know On the Lake

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Moon

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song

Jay Ashby/Steve Davis Mistaken Identity Choices

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dary Departs

Sal Nistico Neo/Nistico Fee-fi-fo-fum

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Christina

Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Full Circle

Count Basie One More Time Meet B B

Thad Jones Mad Thad Cat Meets Chick

Thad Jones The Magnificent Thad Jones Thedia

Various Artists One More-The Music of Thad Jones Kids Are Pretty People

Chico Freeman Spirit Sensitive A Child Is Born

Tommy Flanagan Let's Quietude

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872)

Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)

Fritz Kreisler: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1910)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Christmas Eve: Polonaise (1895)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit Dominus (1610)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Wohin?' (1846)

Johann Strauss Jr: Kiss Waltz (1882)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Gene Pritsker: Variations on 'Sakura, Sakura' (2010)

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: Mephisto Waltz (1947)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from String Sextet 'Souvenir of Florence' (1890)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat (1773)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Josef Suk: Moderato from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: The Pearl of Iberia: Gypsy Dance (1900)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)

Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu (1873)

John Ireland: Satyricon Overture (1946)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les Petits riens: Overture (1778)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín (1908)

Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque in e (1708)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages (1727)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 3 (1839)

Édouard Lalo: Scherzando from Symphonie espagnole (1880)

Alonso Lobo: Versa est in luctum (1598)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme (1989)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Isaiah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)

Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo (1918)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Morning Papers' (1864)

Heinrich Marschner: Der Templer und die Jüdin: Overture (1829)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 (1838)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Georg Matthias Monn: Cello Concerto (1750)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Finale (1899)

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 'Jullien' (1853)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony in A (1850)

Leos Janácek: Piano Sonata 1.X.1905 'From the Street' (1905)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto (1945)

Traditional Rapa Nui: Easter Island Song

George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet (1801)

Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part (1944)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Anthony Holborne: The Farewell (1599)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)