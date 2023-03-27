WCLV Program Guide 03-28-2023
Bobo Stenson Goodbye Alfonsina
Marques Carroll The Ancestor's Call Resolution For Us
Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Intimacy Of The Blues
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book One-Degrees Enthroned
Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered
John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle
Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's My Romance
Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Autumn Leaves
Ed Cherry Are We there Yet Mr. Walker
Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Love For Sale [Live]
Count Basie In Sweden April In Paris
Count Basie In Sweden Four Five Six
Thad Jones/Mel Lewis At the Village Vanguard Willow Tree [Live Remix]
Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 I've Been Buked
David Newman Straight Ahead Cousin Slim
Eddie Vinson Boss of the Blues Vol 2 Alimony Blues
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Studio J
Jim Hall Concierto You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Ray Brown Walk On That's All
Hailey Brinel Beautiful Tomorrow There Will Never Be
Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French
Moore/Berner Amulet You'll Never Walk Alone
Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon I Thought About You
Lee Morgan Cornbread Most Like Lee
Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Solitude
Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini
Dan McCarthy City Abstract Thoughts and Reveries
Jimmy & Doug Raney Duets Action
Miles Davis Live in Stockholm 1960 On Green Dolphin Street
George Cables Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Little B's Poem
Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Dream Sequence
Craig Wuepper Leaps and Bounds Under the Stairwell
Brad Mehldau Great Day Great Day
Henry "Red" Allen World on a String St. James Infirmary
Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing Boo-boo Strikes Again
Dave Young Mantra The Gypsy
Peter Erskine You Never Know On the Lake
Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Moon
Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song
Jay Ashby/Steve Davis Mistaken Identity Choices
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dary Departs
Sal Nistico Neo/Nistico Fee-fi-fo-fum
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Christina
Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Full Circle
Count Basie One More Time Meet B B
Thad Jones Mad Thad Cat Meets Chick
Thad Jones The Magnificent Thad Jones Thedia
Various Artists One More-The Music of Thad Jones Kids Are Pretty People
Chico Freeman Spirit Sensitive A Child Is Born
Tommy Flanagan Let's Quietude
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872)
Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)
Fritz Kreisler: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1910)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Christmas Eve: Polonaise (1895)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)
John Williams: Superman: March (1978)
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit Dominus (1610)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Wohin?' (1846)
Johann Strauss Jr: Kiss Waltz (1882)
Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)
Gene Pritsker: Variations on 'Sakura, Sakura' (2010)
Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: Mephisto Waltz (1947)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)
George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from String Sextet 'Souvenir of Florence' (1890)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat (1773)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Josef Suk: Moderato from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706)
Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs
Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868)
Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: The Pearl of Iberia: Gypsy Dance (1900)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)
Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu (1873)
John Ireland: Satyricon Overture (1946)
LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale (1888)
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les Petits riens: Overture (1778)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)
Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)
Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín (1908)
Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque in e (1708)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages (1727)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 3 (1839)
Édouard Lalo: Scherzando from Symphonie espagnole (1880)
Alonso Lobo: Versa est in luctum (1598)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme (1989)
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O'Connell
Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Isaiah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)
Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)
Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo (1918)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Morning Papers' (1864)
Heinrich Marschner: Der Templer und die Jüdin: Overture (1829)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 (1838)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
DINNER CLASSICS
Georg Matthias Monn: Cello Concerto (1750)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Finale (1899)
Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)
Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)
George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 'Jullien' (1853)
NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony in A (1850)
Leos Janácek: Piano Sonata 1.X.1905 'From the Street' (1905)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)
Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto (1945)
Traditional Rapa Nui: Easter Island Song
George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet (1801)
Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part (1944)
QUIET HOUR
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)
Anthony Holborne: The Farewell (1599)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)
Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)
Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)