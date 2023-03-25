WCLV Program Guide 03-27-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ben Allison Moments Inside Ghost Ship

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris

Peter Erskine You Never Know Amber Waves

Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls

Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Hesitating Blues

Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Tangerine Rhapsody

Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Joshua

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness

Corey Weeds Live at Frankie's Jazz Club Gypsy Blue

Larry Goldings Perpetual Pendulum Django

Ken Vandermark/School Days In Our Time Loose Blues

Nicholas Payton Smoke Sessions No Lonely Nights

Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Until

Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder

Eric Jacobson Discover Discover

Matthew Fries Lost The Fog

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass

Jason Marshall New Beginnings I Could Write A Book

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Mind Wine

Peter Bernstein Earth Tones Dragonfly

Lee Konitz/Kenny Wheeler Olden Times Lennies

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Soft Winds [Live]

Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley

Eric Reed Groovewise The Gentle Giant

Braff/Barnes Live at the New School Liza

Pat Metheny Question and Answer Question And Answer

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Edward Simon Simplicatas South Facing

Jane Ira Bloom the Red Quartets Tell Me Your Diamonds

Herlin Riley Cream of the Crescent To Those We Love So Dearly

Chico Freeman Destiny's Dance Same Shame

Steve Nelson Sound Effect Night Mist Blues

Coleman Hawkins Hawk Flies High Blue Lights

Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue

Soul Message Band Soulful Days Thermo

Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit Lonesome Lover

Elio Villafranca Standing by the Crossroads Yo Soy Lori Obá

Jim Snidero Far Far Away Obsession [Feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel]

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Silverdust

Vince Ector Lve at the Side Door South Philly Groove

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Border Widow's Lament

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean

Lauren Falls A Little Louder Now Jupiter

Caranicus/Porter Green Chimneys Caricature

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Yae San

Tommy Flanagan Alone Too Long Dignified Appearance

Dexter Gordon A Swingin Affair Don't Explain (stereo)

JJ Johnson JJ Inc. Aquarius

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Simply Put

Mia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You

Irvin Mayfield Irvin Mayfield You're My Everything

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Witchcraft

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gustavo E. Campa: Mélodie (1890)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 8: Toccata & Fugue (1944)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Lyric Waltz (1949)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa (1878)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

Patrick Harlin: Time Lapse (2021)

Alfred Schnittke: Musica Nostalgica (1992)

Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Tango (1994)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk (1908)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

Traditional: Shenandoah

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras (1926)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes: Nimble Feet (1953)

Lodewijk Mortelmans: Morning Mood (1922)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 in E-Flat for Winds (1781)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt (1899)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)

Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (1700)

Vincent d'Indy: Istar (1897)

Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare (1912)

Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 59 in E-Flat (1789)

Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)

Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: Sing to the Lord, All Ye Voices (1798)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale (1911)

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)

Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Theme (1961)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)

Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)

Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1800)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Sonata No. 21 'Waldstein' (1804)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy (1891)

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Josef Suk: Longing from 'Spring' (1902)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in g (1770)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite (1931)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 in B-Flat (1781)

Vincent d'Indy: Souvenirs (1906)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 2 'A London Symphony' (1913)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Three Tone Pictures (1915)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Gregorian Chant: Stabat iuxta Christi crucem (1250)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)

Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)