WCLV Program Guide 03-27-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ben Allison Moments Inside Ghost Ship
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris
Peter Erskine You Never Know Amber Waves
Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls
Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Hesitating Blues
Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Tangerine Rhapsody
Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Joshua
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness
Corey Weeds Live at Frankie's Jazz Club Gypsy Blue
Larry Goldings Perpetual Pendulum Django
Ken Vandermark/School Days In Our Time Loose Blues
Nicholas Payton Smoke Sessions No Lonely Nights
Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Until
Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder
Eric Jacobson Discover Discover
Matthew Fries Lost The Fog
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass
Jason Marshall New Beginnings I Could Write A Book
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Mind Wine
Peter Bernstein Earth Tones Dragonfly
Lee Konitz/Kenny Wheeler Olden Times Lennies
Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Soft Winds [Live]
Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley
Eric Reed Groovewise The Gentle Giant
Braff/Barnes Live at the New School Liza
Pat Metheny Question and Answer Question And Answer
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Edward Simon Simplicatas South Facing
Jane Ira Bloom the Red Quartets Tell Me Your Diamonds
Herlin Riley Cream of the Crescent To Those We Love So Dearly
Chico Freeman Destiny's Dance Same Shame
Steve Nelson Sound Effect Night Mist Blues
Coleman Hawkins Hawk Flies High Blue Lights
Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue
Soul Message Band Soulful Days Thermo
Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit Lonesome Lover
Elio Villafranca Standing by the Crossroads Yo Soy Lori Obá
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Obsession [Feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel]
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Silverdust
Vince Ector Lve at the Side Door South Philly Groove
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Border Widow's Lament
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean
Lauren Falls A Little Louder Now Jupiter
Caranicus/Porter Green Chimneys Caricature
Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Yae San
Tommy Flanagan Alone Too Long Dignified Appearance
Dexter Gordon A Swingin Affair Don't Explain (stereo)
JJ Johnson JJ Inc. Aquarius
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Simply Put
Mia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You
Irvin Mayfield Irvin Mayfield You're My Everything
Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Witchcraft
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Gustavo E. Campa: Mélodie (1890)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 8: Toccata & Fugue (1944)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Lyric Waltz (1949)
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)
Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa (1878)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)
Patrick Harlin: Time Lapse (2021)
Alfred Schnittke: Musica Nostalgica (1992)
Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Tango (1994)
Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)
Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk (1908)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)
François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)
Traditional: Shenandoah
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras (1926)
Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes: Nimble Feet (1953)
Lodewijk Mortelmans: Morning Mood (1922)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)
E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 in E-Flat for Winds (1781)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)
Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt (1899)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)
Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (1700)
Vincent d'Indy: Istar (1897)
Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare (1912)
Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 59 in E-Flat (1789)
Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)
Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)
Joseph Haydn: The Creation: Sing to the Lord, All Ye Voices (1798)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale (1911)
Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)
Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Theme (1961)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)
Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)
Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1800)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Sonata No. 21 'Waldstein' (1804)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy (1891)
Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)
Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)
Josef Suk: Longing from 'Spring' (1902)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in g (1770)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite (1931)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 in B-Flat (1781)
Vincent d'Indy: Souvenirs (1906)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)
Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from 'Winter' Concerto (1725)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 2 'A London Symphony' (1913)
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Three Tone Pictures (1915)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)
Gregorian Chant: Stabat iuxta Christi crucem (1250)
Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)
Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)