WCLV Program Guide 03-25-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Las Vegas Boneheads, Sixty and Still Cookin’, Al Cohn Tune
Al Cohn, Broadway, Suddenly It’s Spring
Al Cohn – Zoot Sims, Body and Soul, Blue Hodge
Wayne Shorter, Adam’s Apple, Footprints
Miles Davis, E. S. P., Iris
Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker 10th Memorial Concert, Um-Hmm (Ode to Yard)
Kenny Barron, Concentric Circles, L’s Bop
Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Swingin’ Up in Harlem
Michael Dease, Best Next Thing, Rainbow People
Michael Dease, The Other Side, Hello, Blues
Steve Turre, Generations, Blue Smoke
Wayne Shorter, Ju Ju, Ju Ju
Conrad Herwig, Latin Side of Wayne Shorter, Ping Pong
Chembo Corniel, Artists, Musicians and Poets, Evidence
Roy McGrath, Menjunje, Groove #4
Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Un Dia es un Dia
Dizzy Gillespie et al, Charlie Parker 10th Memorial Concert, Bird Watcher/Disorder at the Border
Art Blakey (Wayne Shorter), Mosaic, Arabia
Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Holy Land
Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Song My Lady Sings
Bill Frisell, Four, Claude Utley
Immanuel Wilkins, Omega, Warriors
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Curtis Fuller, Hank Mobley, Bobby Timmons, Paul Chambers, Art Taylor Blue Gershwin Soon
Peter Bernstein, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Billy Drummond, Larry Goldings Brain Dance While We're Young
Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Gregory Hutchison, Scott Wendholt, Jon Gordon, Seamus Blake Play It Cool Welcome to My Party
Lee Konitz, Charlie Haden, Brad Mehldau Alone Together Round Midnight
Bill Lee, Branford Marsalis, Terence Blanchard, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Malcolm and Martin
McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima
John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads You Don't Know What Love Is
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Skylark
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic
Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Secret Love
Wayne Shorter, Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade Alegria Sacajewea
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover
Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Guitar Groove
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart
Wayne Shorter, Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade Alegria Interlude
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Eleanor Rigby
Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Quiet Nights
Cyrus Chestnut, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food Minor Funk
Cyrus Chestnut, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride, Gary Bartz Soul Food Goodnight
Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Lined With a Groove
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note I Remember You/A Child Is Born/Tenderly
Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau St. James Infirmary
Marian McPartland Twilight World Blackberry Winter
Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Like Minds Futures
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Oh! Darling
Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture "Bullitt" Bullitt Main Title
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! I Could Have Told You
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Guido López-Gavilan Camerata en guaguanco Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu
Jose White La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu
Teresa Carreño La cesta de flores, Op. 9 (The Flower Basket) Clara Rodriguez, piano
Remo Pignoni Por el sur (By the South) Mirian Conti, piano
Frederic Chopin Waltz in Ab, Op. 64, No. 3 Ingrid Fliter, piano
Manuel Ponce Concierto del Sur (Concerto of the South) Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra
Gabriela Lena Frank Coqueteos, from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout Rebecca Fischer, Julie Yoon, violins; Jonah Sirota, viola; Gregory Beaver, cello Chiara String Quartet
Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 10 in D, G.483 (ii. Andante lentarello) Sol Gabetta, cello Capella Gabetta Andres Gabetta Decca 002737502 "Cecilia and Sol: Dolce Duello"
07:12:50 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1 Gabriela Montero, piano
Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Bach's Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 Gabriela Montero, piano
Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Jennifer Higdon: Smash Third Sound Ensemble
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132: Movement 3 Molto adagio - Andante "Heiliger Dankgesang" St Lawrence String Quartet The Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Zachary Simpson calling from Orlando, FL
Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano
Jennifer Higdon: Southern Harmony Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; John Meisner, violin; Catherine Lynn, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Atlanta Chamber Players, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA
George Gershwin arr. Brad Dechter: Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor
Florence Price: The Deserted Garden Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Florence Price: Elfentanz Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Antonin Dvorak: Peace Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Leonard Bernstein arr. J.A.C. Redford: Somewhere from West Side Story Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor
Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Five Folk Pieces for Cello and Piano: Nos. 1 & 2 Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Fazil Say: Bodrum from Four Cities Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World (2001)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1730)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)
Traditional: Red River Valley
George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra (1968)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Mercutio (1936)
Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January / February 2021 -Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both material recorded all across the country with young musicians in their homes and in studios near their homes. We meet a young marimba player who’s a star member of one of the strongest marching bands in Texas, a teenage pianist performs the music of Chopin and we travel to one of Boston’s great churches to hear a young organist perform the music of J.S. Bach
Sasha Hitachi-Kizziah, 17, flute, from Ooltewah, Tennessee performs Carmen Fantasie (excerpts)
by François Borne with host pianist, Peter Dugan
Victor Shlyakhtenko, 18, piano, from Los Angeles, CA. performs Nocturne No. 2 in D flat Major, Opus 27) by Frédéric Chopin (1810 - 1849)
Glenn Choe, 16, marimba, from Cedar Park, Texas performs Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BWV 1001: Fugue, arranged for marimba by J. S. Bach
Kah’lin Jordan, 17, clarinet, from Hoover, Alabama performs Cantilene by Louis Cahuzac.
Marshall Joos, 17, organ, from Somersworth, New Hampshire performs Trio Sonata No. 2 in C minor, BWV 526, Mvmt III Allegro by J. S. Bach
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Norma, Bellini’s drama about duty, loyalty, and betrayal. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva sings the tour-de-force title role of a woman in power who struggles to control rebellious passions among her people and in her own heart. Tenor Michael Spyres is Pollione, the Roman official who betrays Norma; mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova is Norma’s protégée Adalgisa, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn is the warrior Oroveso. Maurizio Benini conducts an opera of breathtaking beauty and devastating power.
16:23 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in F (1737)
Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse (1891)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Oscar Snubs
John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Main theme—Boston Pops/John Williams
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel
John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming—Studio Orchestra/John Williams
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin
Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri
Michael Giacchino: Ratatouille: End credits—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Many Ways to Say I Love You - Seventeen songs that demonstrate you can fall in love and sing about it -- without falling back on cliches!
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Julie Amacher – A Far Cry Chamber Orchestra
Hildegard von Bingen: Nunc aperuit nobis
Reena Esmail: Teen Murti
Jessie Montgomery: Strum
Teresa Carreño: Serenade for Strings
Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction and Allegro
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings
Ludwig van Beethoven: 3rd Movement from String Quartet No. 15
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Webly Webster’s Book Review…Monty Python…Stan Freberg
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)
Zhou Long: Green (2021)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene (1919)
Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)
Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)
Federico Mompou: Intimate Impressions: Secreto (1914)
William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)
Gabriel Fauré: Nell (1880)