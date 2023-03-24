WCLV Program Guide 03-25-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Las Vegas Boneheads, Sixty and Still Cookin’, Al Cohn Tune

Al Cohn, Broadway, Suddenly It’s Spring

Al Cohn – Zoot Sims, Body and Soul, Blue Hodge

Wayne Shorter, Adam’s Apple, Footprints

Miles Davis, E. S. P., Iris

Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker 10th Memorial Concert, Um-Hmm (Ode to Yard)

Kenny Barron, Concentric Circles, L’s Bop

Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Swingin’ Up in Harlem

Michael Dease, Best Next Thing, Rainbow People

Michael Dease, The Other Side, Hello, Blues

Steve Turre, Generations, Blue Smoke

Wayne Shorter, Ju Ju, Ju Ju

Conrad Herwig, Latin Side of Wayne Shorter, Ping Pong

Chembo Corniel, Artists, Musicians and Poets, Evidence

Roy McGrath, Menjunje, Groove #4

Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Un Dia es un Dia

Dizzy Gillespie et al, Charlie Parker 10th Memorial Concert, Bird Watcher/Disorder at the Border

Art Blakey (Wayne Shorter), Mosaic, Arabia

Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Holy Land

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Song My Lady Sings

Bill Frisell, Four, Claude Utley

Immanuel Wilkins, Omega, Warriors

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Curtis Fuller, Hank Mobley, Bobby Timmons, Paul Chambers, Art Taylor Blue Gershwin Soon

Peter Bernstein, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Billy Drummond, Larry Goldings Brain Dance While We're Young

Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Gregory Hutchison, Scott Wendholt, Jon Gordon, Seamus Blake Play It Cool Welcome to My Party

Lee Konitz, Charlie Haden, Brad Mehldau Alone Together Round Midnight

Bill Lee, Branford Marsalis, Terence Blanchard, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Malcolm and Martin

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads You Don't Know What Love Is

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Skylark

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Secret Love

Wayne Shorter, Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade Alegria Sacajewea

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Guitar Groove

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart

Wayne Shorter, Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade Alegria Interlude

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Eleanor Rigby

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Quiet Nights

Cyrus Chestnut, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food Minor Funk

Cyrus Chestnut, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride, Gary Bartz Soul Food Goodnight

Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Lined With a Groove

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note I Remember You/A Child Is Born/Tenderly

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau St. James Infirmary

Marian McPartland Twilight World Blackberry Winter

Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Like Minds Futures

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Oh! Darling

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture "Bullitt" Bullitt Main Title

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! I Could Have Told You

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Guido López-Gavilan Camerata en guaguanco Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

Jose White La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

Teresa Carreño La cesta de flores, Op. 9 (The Flower Basket) Clara Rodriguez, piano

Remo Pignoni Por el sur (By the South) Mirian Conti, piano

Frederic Chopin Waltz in Ab, Op. 64, No. 3 Ingrid Fliter, piano

Manuel Ponce Concierto del Sur (Concerto of the South) Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Gabriela Lena Frank Coqueteos, from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout Rebecca Fischer, Julie Yoon, violins; Jonah Sirota, viola; Gregory Beaver, cello Chiara String Quartet

Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 10 in D, G.483 (ii. Andante lentarello) Sol Gabetta, cello Capella Gabetta Andres Gabetta Decca 002737502 "Cecilia and Sol: Dolce Duello"

07:12:50 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1 Gabriela Montero, piano

Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Bach's Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 Gabriela Montero, piano

Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jennifer Higdon: Smash Third Sound Ensemble

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132: Movement 3 Molto adagio - Andante "Heiliger Dankgesang" St Lawrence String Quartet The Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Zachary Simpson calling from Orlando, FL

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano

Jennifer Higdon: Southern Harmony Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; John Meisner, violin; Catherine Lynn, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Atlanta Chamber Players, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA

George Gershwin arr. Brad Dechter: Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor

Florence Price: The Deserted Garden Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Florence Price: Elfentanz Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Antonin Dvorak: Peace Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Leonard Bernstein arr. J.A.C. Redford: Somewhere from West Side Story Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor

Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Five Folk Pieces for Cello and Piano: Nos. 1 & 2 Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Fazil Say: Bodrum from Four Cities Leland Ko, cello; Adria Ye, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World (2001)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1730)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Traditional: Red River Valley

George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra (1968)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Mercutio (1936)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January / February 2021 -Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both material recorded all across the country with young musicians in their homes and in studios near their homes. We meet a young marimba player who’s a star member of one of the strongest marching bands in Texas, a teenage pianist performs the music of Chopin and we travel to one of Boston’s great churches to hear a young organist perform the music of J.S. Bach

Sasha Hitachi-Kizziah, 17, flute, from Ooltewah, Tennessee performs Carmen Fantasie (excerpts)

by François Borne with host pianist, Peter Dugan

Victor Shlyakhtenko, 18, piano, from Los Angeles, CA. performs Nocturne No. 2 in D flat Major, Opus 27) by Frédéric Chopin (1810 - 1849)

Glenn Choe, 16, marimba, from Cedar Park, Texas performs Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BWV 1001: Fugue, arranged for marimba by J. S. Bach

Kah’lin Jordan, 17, clarinet, from Hoover, Alabama performs Cantilene by Louis Cahuzac.

Marshall Joos, 17, organ, from Somersworth, New Hampshire performs Trio Sonata No. 2 in C minor, BWV 526, Mvmt III Allegro by J. S. Bach

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Norma, Bellini’s drama about duty, loyalty, and betrayal. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva sings the tour-de-force title role of a woman in power who struggles to control rebellious passions among her people and in her own heart. Tenor Michael Spyres is Pollione, the Roman official who betrays Norma; mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova is Norma’s protégée Adalgisa, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn is the warrior Oroveso. Maurizio Benini conducts an opera of breathtaking beauty and devastating power.

16:23 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in F (1737)

Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse (1891)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Oscar Snubs

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Main theme—Boston Pops/John Williams

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming—Studio Orchestra/John Williams

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin

Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Michael Giacchino: Ratatouille: End credits—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Many Ways to Say I Love You - Seventeen songs that demonstrate you can fall in love and sing about it -- without falling back on cliches!

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Julie Amacher – A Far Cry Chamber Orchestra

Hildegard von Bingen: Nunc aperuit nobis

Reena Esmail: Teen Murti

Jessie Montgomery: Strum

Teresa Carreño: Serenade for Strings

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction and Allegro

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings

Ludwig van Beethoven: 3rd Movement from String Quartet No. 15

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Webly Webster’s Book Review…Monty Python…Stan Freberg

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene (1919)

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)

Federico Mompou: Intimate Impressions: Secreto (1914)

William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Gabriel Fauré: Nell (1880)