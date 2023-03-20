WCLV Program Guide 03-20-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jeff Parker Forfolks La Jetee

Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odysseys Dyningar

Kenny Davern Smile Summertime

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sideways

Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time

Marquis Hill the Poet B Tune

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Cup Bearers [Live]

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace

Art Pepper Modern Art Cool Bunny

Bobby Watson Going Back to Kansas City Mind Wine

Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground

Julian Lage View with a Room Echo

Marc Copland Second Look Suite Sixteen

Cassandra Wilson Glamoured Fragile

Gigi Gryce The Hapnin's Nica's Tempo

Clark Terry In Orbit Let's Cool One

Art Blakey Oh-By the Way Sudan blue

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold

Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints

Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love

Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere

Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Jaki Byard Amarcord Nino Rota Amarcord

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Alfonsina

Marques Carroll The Ancestor's Call Resolution For Us

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Intimacy Of The Blues

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book One-Degrees Enthroned

Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered

John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's My Romance

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Autumn Leaves

Steve Kuhn Live at Birdland Jitterbug Waltz [Live]

Pat Metheny Side Eye NYC Better Days Ahead

Sarah Vaughn Send in the Clowns When Your Lover Has Gone

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans

Grant Green Solid The Kicker

Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Truckin'

Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special Cookin Joe C

David Hazeltine Modern Standards For the Love of You

Johnny Griffin The Kerry Dancers The Kerry Dancers

Johnny Varro Two Legends Secret Love

Jimmy Cobb Jazz in the Key of Blue What Will I Do

David Sills Natural Lines Mellow Stone

Art Farmer Stablemates It Might as Well Be Spring

Joshua Redman Belonging Neverend

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Almost Cried

Tony Williams Story of Neptune Poinciana

Horace Silver Further Explorations Pyramid

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ron Nelson: Sarabande 'For Katharine in April' (1954)

Leroy Anderson: The First Day of Spring (1954)

Traditional: The Travel Set

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture (1864)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Mikado' (1886)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D (1821)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In Springtime (1936)

Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)

Ricardo Castro: Atzimba: Act 2 Intermezzo (1901)

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Spring Dance (1888)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends (1893)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The Flowers that Bloom in the Spring (1885)

John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 in F 'Spring' (1801)

Michael Nyman: The Piano: The Heart Asks Pleasure First (1993)

Ernesto Nazareth: Tango 'Vem cá Branquinha' (1910)

John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

Nicola Conforto: La festa cinese: Overture (1751)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Rigaudon (1884)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 1 in e-Flat (1875)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quartet (1875)

Josef Suk: Things Lived and Dreamt (1909)

John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)

Pablo de Sarasate: Serenata andaluza (1878)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)

Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite: Oriental March (1919)

Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 1 (1940)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Josef Suk: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1892)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 2 in b 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture (1777)

Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto (1716)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1800)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)

Francesco Landini: Ecco la primavera (1360)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in E 'L'amoroso' (1728)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture (1909)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

John Williams: Solo: A Star Wars Story: The Adventures of Han (2018)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free: Big Stuff (1944)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Rondo from Violin Sonata No. 5 'Spring' (1801)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Hans Gál: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1948)

Karl Goldmark: Concert Overture 'In Spring' (1888)

Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed (1934)

William Hawley: Io son la primavera (1986)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Frank Bridge: Rhapsody 'Enter Spring' (1927)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Hugo Alfvén: Roslag Polka (1956)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air (1886)

Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joachim Raff: Concert Piece 'Ode to Spring' (1857)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)

Samuel Barber: Summer Music (1956)

Amy Beach: Summer Dreams (1901)

Amy Beach: Fireflies (1892)

Aaron Copland: Emblems (1965)

William Schuman: Symphony No. 3 (1941)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 in A (1772)

Nicolò Paganini: Introduction & Variations on 'Non più mesta' (1819)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler (1884)