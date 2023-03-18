WCLV Program Guide 03-19-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Michael Dease, The Other Shoe, Wake-Up Call
Wayne Shorter, Introducing Wayne Shorter, Down in the Depths
Lee Morgan, Search for the New Land, Search for the New Land
Josh Lawrence, And That Too, Nefertiti
Art Hirihara, Verdant Valley, Symbiosis
Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Cup Bearers
Art Blakey (with Wayne Shorter), Mosaic, Mosaic
Heavy Hitters, Heavy Hitters, Cedar Land
Eric Reed, Black, Brown and Blue, Infant Eyes
Planet D Nonet, Blues to Be There, Blues to Be There
Duke Ellington, Ellington at Newport, Festival Junction
Jeremy Pelt, His Muse, Blues in Sophistication
Bill Cunliffe, Border Widow’s Lament, Slangelang
Vincent Ector, Live at the Side Door, South Philly Groove
Wes Montgomery, Full House, Full House
Wayne Shorter, Night Dreamer, Night Dreamer
McCoy Tyner, Live at Sweet Basil, Just In Time
Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, Dolphin Dance
Jason Marshall, New Beginnings, Airegin
Willie Jones III, Fallen Heroes, C. T. A
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Emily Remler: Retrospective volume 1 Joy Spring
Mulgrew Miller, Ira Coleman, Marvin "Smitty" Smith Landmarks Portrait of a Mountain
Gil Evans, The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk
Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Concierto de Aranjuez
Gene Bertoncini, Michael Patterson, David Finck Concerti Concierto de Aranjuez/Spain
Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Cannonball Adderley Kind Of Blue Freddie Freeloader
Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinul, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Little Unhappy Boy
Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are
Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto Tequila Tequila
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You
Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Samba de Orpheus
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower For Someone I Love
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Alyrio Lima, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore Live Cheek to Cheek
Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman, Mel Brown The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll
Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits The Beatles
Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Martha My Dear
Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Something
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Octopus' Garden/The End
Oscar Peterson, Harry Edision Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison You Go to My Head
Freddie Hubbard, Cedar Walton, Jymi Merrit, Art Blaker, Wayne Shorter Mosaic Arabia
Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Hell's Belles
Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Whatever Lola Wants
Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born
Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visite du Vigile
Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind of Blue Flamenco Sketches
Andy Bey, Vito Leczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So All the Things You Are
Nicholas Payton, Jesse Daivs, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Wild Man Blues
Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Sugarlips
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)
Anderson & Roe: Suite from Bach's 'St. Matthew Passion' (2012)
George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 3 'Have Mercy upon Me' (1718)
Vincent Persichetti: Psalm for Band (1952)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Max and Sebastian - The two great German contrapuntal masters duke it out around their birthdays (Johann Sebastian Bach, b. 3-21-1685) and Max Reger (b. 3-19-1873)
J.S.BACH: 4 Pieces (Prelude in G, BWV 568; Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ, BWV 723; Gott, durch deine Güte, BW 724; Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ, BWV 722) Hans Fagius (1724 Cahman, reconstructed/Kristinekyrkan, Falun, Sweden)
REGER: 4 Chorale-preludes, fr Op. 67, nos. 1-4 (Allein Gott in der Höh; Alles ist an Gottes Segen; Aus tiefer Not; Aus meines Herzens Grunde) Jean-Baptiste Dupont (1922 Sauer-2007 Scheffler/Vår Frue Kirke, Trondheim, Norway)
BACH: 6 Orgelbüchlein Chorale-preludes (O Lamm Gottes, unschuldig, BWV 618; Christe, du Lamm Gottes, BWV 619; Alle Mensehen müssen sterben, BWV 643; Komm, Gott Schöpfer, heiliger Geist, BWV 631; Hilf, Gott, das mir’s gelinge, BWV 624; Wir danken Dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 623) –Maitrese Notre Dame de Paris; Ensemble Vocal Bergamasque/Martin Fribourg; Benjamin Alard (2009 Blumenröder/Temple du Foyer de l’Ame, Paris)
REGER: Chorale-Fantasy, Straf mich nicht in deinem Zorn, Op. 40, no. 2 Josef Still (1974 Klais/Trier Cathedral, Germany)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 4- Laetare Sunday provides a brief opportunity to share music of a more joyful nature in mid-Lent. “Laetare,” which means “rejoice,” sets the tone for this program for the Fourth Sunday in Lent. Join Peter DuBois for this program, which will also mark significant birthdays for Max Reger, as well as Moses Hogan and the master, J S Bach!
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata pian' e forte (1597)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1735)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Dixit Dominus (1720)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 36 (1845)
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' (1848)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700)
Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 2 (1931)
John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Giuseppe Verdi: Waltz in F major Edoardo Farina, piano; I Solisti Italiani
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 18, No. 1 Verona Quartet Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series 36th Season, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 119, No. 1 Orli Shaham, piano
Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata: Prelude to Act I London Symphony Orchestra; Carlo Rizzi, conductor
Giacomo Puccini: Crisantemi The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
Amy Beach: Le Prince gracieux (The Gracious Prince) Joanne Polk, piano
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E flat, Op. 82: Movements 1-2 New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, New Zealand
Jacques Ibert: Trois pieces breves Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 7:05
Giacomo Carissimi: Quasi aquila provocans ad volandum James Reese, tenor; Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, Artistic Directors Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia, PA
14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Berlin Radio Symphony, Petr Popelka, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano – recorded at the Konzerthaus, Berlin – January 14, 2023
György Kurtág: ... quasi una fantasia... Op 27/2
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K. 466
György Kurtág: Hommage à Farkas Ferenc, from 'Játékok' (encore)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E minor, op. 27
Dimitri Shostakovich: Romance and Intermezzo from The Gadfly Op. 97—Berlin Radio Symphony, Leonid Grin, conductor
Edvard Grieg: Poetic Tone Pictures, Allegro—Leif Ove Andsnes, piano
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/14/2022
Limmie Pulliam, tenor (Otello)
Tamara Wilson, soprano (Desdemona)
Christopher Maltman, baritone (Iago)
Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Emilia)
Pene Pati, tenor (Cassio)
Owen McCausland, tenor (Roderigo)
Raymond Aceto, bass (Lodovico)
Kidon Choi, baritone (Montano & The Herald)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello (Acts III & IV)
18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen
Quincy Jones: Nettie Teaches Celie—Studio Orchestra
Michael Abels: Delights and Dances—Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan, conductor; Harlem Quartet
Malcolm Arnold: Quintet for Brass—Eric Davis, horn; Richard White, tuba; Isrea Butler, trombone; Herb Smith and Courtney Jones, trumpet
Lalo Schifrin: La Nouvelle Orleans—Imani Winds
Maurice Ravel: La Valse—Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan, conductor
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)
Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b (1895)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Sebastian Birch: Lake Erie Suite (2019) Yuka Nakayama, piano
Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music (1971) Solaris Wind Quintet
Edwin London: Melodrama (2001) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Steven Smith, cond.
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sonata for Horn and Piano (2012) Richard King, horn; Randall Fusco, piano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Remarks from: Wendy Sherman
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)
Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet (1903)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)
Claude Debussy: Les Angélus (1892)
Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance (1941)