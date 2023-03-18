WCLV Program Guide 03-19-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Michael Dease, The Other Shoe, Wake-Up Call

Wayne Shorter, Introducing Wayne Shorter, Down in the Depths

Lee Morgan, Search for the New Land, Search for the New Land

Josh Lawrence, And That Too, Nefertiti

Art Hirihara, Verdant Valley, Symbiosis

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Cup Bearers

Art Blakey (with Wayne Shorter), Mosaic, Mosaic

Heavy Hitters, Heavy Hitters, Cedar Land

Eric Reed, Black, Brown and Blue, Infant Eyes

Planet D Nonet, Blues to Be There, Blues to Be There

Duke Ellington, Ellington at Newport, Festival Junction

Jeremy Pelt, His Muse, Blues in Sophistication

Bill Cunliffe, Border Widow’s Lament, Slangelang

Vincent Ector, Live at the Side Door, South Philly Groove

Wes Montgomery, Full House, Full House

Wayne Shorter, Night Dreamer, Night Dreamer

McCoy Tyner, Live at Sweet Basil, Just In Time

Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, Dolphin Dance

Jason Marshall, New Beginnings, Airegin

Willie Jones III, Fallen Heroes, C. T. A

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Emily Remler: Retrospective volume 1 Joy Spring

Mulgrew Miller, Ira Coleman, Marvin "Smitty" Smith Landmarks Portrait of a Mountain

Gil Evans, The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Concierto de Aranjuez

Gene Bertoncini, Michael Patterson, David Finck Concerti Concierto de Aranjuez/Spain

Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Cannonball Adderley Kind Of Blue Freddie Freeloader

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinul, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Little Unhappy Boy

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto Tequila Tequila

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Samba de Orpheus

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower For Someone I Love

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Alyrio Lima, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore Live Cheek to Cheek

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman, Mel Brown The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits The Beatles

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Martha My Dear

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Something

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Octopus' Garden/The End

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edision Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison You Go to My Head

Freddie Hubbard, Cedar Walton, Jymi Merrit, Art Blaker, Wayne Shorter Mosaic Arabia

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Hell's Belles

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Whatever Lola Wants

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born

Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visite du Vigile

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind of Blue Flamenco Sketches

Andy Bey, Vito Leczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So All the Things You Are

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Daivs, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Wild Man Blues

Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Sugarlips

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)

Anderson & Roe: Suite from Bach's 'St. Matthew Passion' (2012)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 3 'Have Mercy upon Me' (1718)

Vincent Persichetti: Psalm for Band (1952)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Max and Sebastian - The two great German contrapuntal masters duke it out around their birthdays (Johann Sebastian Bach, b. 3-21-1685) and Max Reger (b. 3-19-1873)

J.S.BACH: 4 Pieces (Prelude in G, BWV 568; Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ, BWV 723; Gott, durch deine Güte, BW 724; Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ, BWV 722) Hans Fagius (1724 Cahman, reconstructed/Kristinekyrkan, Falun, Sweden)

REGER: 4 Chorale-preludes, fr Op. 67, nos. 1-4 (Allein Gott in der Höh; Alles ist an Gottes Segen; Aus tiefer Not; Aus meines Herzens Grunde) Jean-Baptiste Dupont (1922 Sauer-2007 Scheffler/Vår Frue Kirke, Trondheim, Norway)

BACH: 6 Orgelbüchlein Chorale-preludes (O Lamm Gottes, unschuldig, BWV 618; Christe, du Lamm Gottes, BWV 619; Alle Mensehen müssen sterben, BWV 643; Komm, Gott Schöpfer, heiliger Geist, BWV 631; Hilf, Gott, das mir’s gelinge, BWV 624; Wir danken Dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 623) –Maitrese Notre Dame de Paris; Ensemble Vocal Bergamasque/Martin Fribourg; Benjamin Alard (2009 Blumenröder/Temple du Foyer de l’Ame, Paris)

REGER: Chorale-Fantasy, Straf mich nicht in deinem Zorn, Op. 40, no. 2 Josef Still (1974 Klais/Trier Cathedral, Germany)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 4- Laetare Sunday provides a brief opportunity to share music of a more joyful nature in mid-Lent. “Laetare,” which means “rejoice,” sets the tone for this program for the Fourth Sunday in Lent. Join Peter DuBois for this program, which will also mark significant birthdays for Max Reger, as well as Moses Hogan and the master, J S Bach!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata pian' e forte (1597)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1735)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Dixit Dominus (1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 36 (1845)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' (1848)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 2 (1931)

John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Giuseppe Verdi: Waltz in F major Edoardo Farina, piano; I Solisti Italiani

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 18, No. 1 Verona Quartet Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series 36th Season, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 119, No. 1 Orli Shaham, piano

Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata: Prelude to Act I London Symphony Orchestra; Carlo Rizzi, conductor

Giacomo Puccini: Crisantemi The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Amy Beach: Le Prince gracieux (The Gracious Prince) Joanne Polk, piano

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E flat, Op. 82: Movements 1-2 New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, New Zealand

Jacques Ibert: Trois pieces breves Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 7:05

Giacomo Carissimi: Quasi aquila provocans ad volandum James Reese, tenor; Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, Artistic Directors Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia, PA

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Berlin Radio Symphony, Petr Popelka, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano – recorded at the Konzerthaus, Berlin – January 14, 2023

György Kurtág: ... quasi una fantasia... Op 27/2

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K. 466

György Kurtág: Hommage à Farkas Ferenc, from 'Játékok' (encore)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E minor, op. 27

Dimitri Shostakovich: Romance and Intermezzo from The Gadfly Op. 97—Berlin Radio Symphony, Leonid Grin, conductor

Edvard Grieg: Poetic Tone Pictures, Allegro—Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/14/2022

Limmie Pulliam, tenor (Otello)

Tamara Wilson, soprano (Desdemona)

Christopher Maltman, baritone (Iago)

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Emilia)

Pene Pati, tenor (Cassio)

Owen McCausland, tenor (Roderigo)

Raymond Aceto, bass (Lodovico)

Kidon Choi, baritone (Montano & The Herald)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello (Acts III & IV)

18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen

Quincy Jones: Nettie Teaches Celie—Studio Orchestra

Michael Abels: Delights and Dances—Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan, conductor; Harlem Quartet

Malcolm Arnold: Quintet for Brass—Eric Davis, horn; Richard White, tuba; Isrea Butler, trombone; Herb Smith and Courtney Jones, trumpet

Lalo Schifrin: La Nouvelle Orleans—Imani Winds

Maurice Ravel: La Valse—Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan, conductor

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b (1895)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Sebastian Birch: Lake Erie Suite (2019) Yuka Nakayama, piano

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music (1971) Solaris Wind Quintet

Edwin London: Melodrama (2001) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Steven Smith, cond.

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sonata for Horn and Piano (2012) Richard King, horn; Randall Fusco, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Remarks from: Wendy Sherman

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)

Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet (1903)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Claude Debussy: Les Angélus (1892)

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance (1941)