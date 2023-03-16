WCLV Program Guide 03-17-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Anat Fort And If Some
Bobby Hutcherson Four Seasons Summertime
Marcus Printup Unveiled Say It Again
Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley
Jimmy Raney The Master Along came Betty
Dianne Reeves I Remember You Taught My Heart To Sing
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet
Coleman Hawkins Jam Session in Swingville Love Me or Leave Me
Art Pepper Modern Art Cool Bunny
Bobby Watson Going Back to Kansas City Mind Wine
Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Blues For Brenda
Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground
Julian Lage View with a Room Echo
Marc Copland Second Look Suite Sixteen
Cassandra Wilson Glamoured Fragile
Gigi Gryce The Hapnin's Nica's Tempo
Clark Terry In Orbit Let's Cool One
Art Blakey On-By the Way Sudan blue
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold
Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints
Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love
Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere
Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds
Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene
Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here
Jaki Byard Amarcord Nino Rota Amarcord
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ben Webster Ben and Sweets How Long Has This Been Going On
Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Ugly Beauty
Rene Marie Vertigo It's All Right With Me
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow Three Notes
Rod Williams Destiny Express Middle Way
Terumasa Hino Sparkle Calcutta Cutie
Charlie Parker Savoy Master takes Marmaduke
Jimmy Forrest Sit Down and Relax Tin Tin Deo
Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Heaven Dance
Olu Dara In The World Bubber (If Only)
Wynton Marsalis Unforgiveable Blackness Fire In The Night
Greg Fishman So You Say Harlem Avenue
Christian McBride Bringing It I Thought About You
Oscar Peterson What's Up? Soft Winds
Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard Squeeze Me
Dena DeRose Travelin' Light How Little We Know
Eric Jacobson Discover Sir John
Herbie Hancock Empyrean Isles Cantaloupe Island
Jessica Williams All Alone Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk
Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Flirtibird
Heavy Hitters Heavy Hitters Silverdust
Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Armageddon
Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D
Miles Davis Sketches of Spain Solea
Zoot Sims For Lady Day You Go To My Head
Chet Baker Blues for A Reason If You Could See Me Now
Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song
Thelonious Monk Thelonious in Action Coming On The Hudson
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Josef Suk: Adagio from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)
Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' (1908)
Percy Grainger: Colonial Song (1912)
Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in D (1737)
Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)
Traditional: Brian Boru's March
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887)
Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)
Traditional: The Wearin' of the Green
Traditional: My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air)
Traditional: Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye
Traditional: The Minstrel Boy
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812)
Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)
Raymond Warren: Wexford Bells Suite (1970)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)
Victor Young: The Quiet Man: St. Patrick's Day (1952)
Victor Herbert: Irish Rhapsody (1892)
Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle (2015)
Traditional: Rob Roy: O'Sullivan's March (1995)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)
Mitch Farber: Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman' (1998)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Traditional: Toss the Feathers
Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley
Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills (1909)
Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin's Romp (1948)
Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)
Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite (1947)
Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 in C (1732)
Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland (1826)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)
Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite (1873)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
John Field: Nocturne No. 15 'Song without Words' (1834)
John Field: Nocturne No. 6 'Cradle Song' (1817)
Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)
Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)
Josef Rheinberger: Cantus Missae (1878)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1911)
Reynaldo Hahn: Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes (1895)
Dmitri Klebanov: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 2 (1958)
Stephen Paulus: Berceuse (1983)
Traditional: The Kerry Dances
Traditional: I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances (1986)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)
Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)
Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair
Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)
John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick (1999)
Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 6 (1922)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)
Germaine Tailleferre: Ballade for Piano & Orchestra (1920)
Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland
Traditional: Farewell to Ireland & Highlander's Farewell
Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse (1844)
Josef Bonime: Danse hébraïque (1920)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances (1957)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Sir Granville Bantock: Celtic Symphony (1940)
Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)
Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'
Raymond Warren: Wexford Bells Suite (1970)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f (1830)
20:00 SPECIAL Cleveland Celtic Ensemble
Brian Bigley, uilleann pipes and flute; Kristen Bigley, violin; Ian Crane, Scottish small pipes and vocals; Tiffany Schaefer, Celtic harp and vocals
March to Battle
The Silver Spear/Ducks on the Mail Pond (you sent this)
Inisheer/Ships in Full Sail/Stolen Reed (starts slow w/solo violin)
The Lament for King George the V (harp - you sent this)
Raggle Taggle Gypsy
Come Thou Fount if Every Blessing
The Road to Banff (bagpipe “duel”)
Burning the Piper's Hut
Parting Glass
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 (1917)
John Field: Nocturne No. 12 in E 'Nocturne caractéristique' (1822)
John Field: Nocturne No. 10 in E 'Nocturne pastorale' (1832)
Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)
Sir Hamilton Harty: An Irish Symphony (1904)
Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 1 in D (1884)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Beati quorum via integra (1905)
Michael McGlynn: Dúlamán (1995)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)
Ivor Gurney: Far in a Western Brookland (1923)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)
William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)