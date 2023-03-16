WCLV Program Guide 03-17-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Anat Fort And If Some

Bobby Hutcherson Four Seasons Summertime

Marcus Printup Unveiled Say It Again

Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley

Jimmy Raney The Master Along came Betty

Dianne Reeves I Remember You Taught My Heart To Sing

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet

Coleman Hawkins Jam Session in Swingville Love Me or Leave Me

Art Pepper Modern Art Cool Bunny

Bobby Watson Going Back to Kansas City Mind Wine

Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Blues For Brenda

Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground

Julian Lage View with a Room Echo

Marc Copland Second Look Suite Sixteen

Cassandra Wilson Glamoured Fragile

Gigi Gryce The Hapnin's Nica's Tempo

Clark Terry In Orbit Let's Cool One

Art Blakey On-By the Way Sudan blue

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold

Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints

Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love

Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere

Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Jaki Byard Amarcord Nino Rota Amarcord

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ben Webster Ben and Sweets How Long Has This Been Going On

Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Ugly Beauty

Rene Marie Vertigo It's All Right With Me

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow Three Notes

Rod Williams Destiny Express Middle Way

Terumasa Hino Sparkle Calcutta Cutie

Charlie Parker Savoy Master takes Marmaduke

Jimmy Forrest Sit Down and Relax Tin Tin Deo

Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Heaven Dance

Olu Dara In The World Bubber (If Only)

Wynton Marsalis Unforgiveable Blackness Fire In The Night

Greg Fishman So You Say Harlem Avenue

Christian McBride Bringing It I Thought About You

Oscar Peterson What's Up? Soft Winds

Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard Squeeze Me

Dena DeRose Travelin' Light How Little We Know

Eric Jacobson Discover Sir John

Herbie Hancock Empyrean Isles Cantaloupe Island

Jessica Williams All Alone Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Flirtibird

Heavy Hitters Heavy Hitters Silverdust

Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Armageddon

Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D

Miles Davis Sketches of Spain Solea

Zoot Sims For Lady Day You Go To My Head

Chet Baker Blues for A Reason If You Could See Me Now

Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song

Thelonious Monk Thelonious in Action Coming On The Hudson

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Josef Suk: Adagio from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)

Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' (1908)

Percy Grainger: Colonial Song (1912)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in D (1737)

Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Traditional: Brian Boru's March

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Traditional: The Wearin' of the Green

Traditional: My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air)

Traditional: Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye

Traditional: The Minstrel Boy

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Raymond Warren: Wexford Bells Suite (1970)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)

Victor Young: The Quiet Man: St. Patrick's Day (1952)

Victor Herbert: Irish Rhapsody (1892)

Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle (2015)

Traditional: Rob Roy: O'Sullivan's March (1995)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Mitch Farber: Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman' (1998)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Traditional: Toss the Feathers

Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley

Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills (1909)

Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin's Romp (1948)

Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)

Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite (1947)

Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 in C (1732)

Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland (1826)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite (1873)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Field: Nocturne No. 15 'Song without Words' (1834)

John Field: Nocturne No. 6 'Cradle Song' (1817)

Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Josef Rheinberger: Cantus Missae (1878)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1911)

Reynaldo Hahn: Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes (1895)

Dmitri Klebanov: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 2 (1958)

Stephen Paulus: Berceuse (1983)

Traditional: The Kerry Dances

Traditional: I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances (1986)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)

Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick (1999)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 6 (1922)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)

Germaine Tailleferre: Ballade for Piano & Orchestra (1920)

Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland

Traditional: Farewell to Ireland & Highlander's Farewell

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse (1844)

Josef Bonime: Danse hébraïque (1920)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances (1957)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Granville Bantock: Celtic Symphony (1940)

Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)

Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'

Raymond Warren: Wexford Bells Suite (1970)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f (1830)

20:00 SPECIAL Cleveland Celtic Ensemble

Brian Bigley, uilleann pipes and flute; Kristen Bigley, violin; Ian Crane, Scottish small pipes and vocals; Tiffany Schaefer, Celtic harp and vocals

March to Battle

The Silver Spear/Ducks on the Mail Pond (you sent this)

Inisheer/Ships in Full Sail/Stolen Reed (starts slow w/solo violin)

The Lament for King George the V (harp - you sent this)

Raggle Taggle Gypsy

Come Thou Fount if Every Blessing

The Road to Banff (bagpipe “duel”)

Burning the Piper's Hut

Parting Glass

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 (1917)

John Field: Nocturne No. 12 in E 'Nocturne caractéristique' (1822)

John Field: Nocturne No. 10 in E 'Nocturne pastorale' (1832)

Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)

Sir Hamilton Harty: An Irish Symphony (1904)

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 1 in D (1884)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Beati quorum via integra (1905)

Michael McGlynn: Dúlamán (1995)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Ivor Gurney: Far in a Western Brookland (1923)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)