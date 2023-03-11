WCLV Program Guide 03-12-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Kirkatron, Serenade to a Cuckoo
Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Does Your House Have Lions?, I Say a Little Prayer
Rahsaan Barber, Mosaic, Down in My Soul
Don Aliquo, Growth, Lower Broadway Rundown
Bill Cunliffe, Border Widow’s Lament, Slangelang
Buster Williams, Unalome, Tayamisha
Billy Childs, The Winds of Change, Crystal Silence
Jim Snidero, Far Far Away, Far Far Away
Steve Turre, Music of Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Serenade to a Cuckoo
Clare Daly, Rah! Rah!, Funk Underneath
Steve Turre, Generations, Pharoah’s Dance
Don Ellis, Live at Monterey, 33 222 1 222
Dennis Mitcheltree, Golden Rule, Genghis Kant
Avram Fefer, Juba Lee, Show Time
Dave Stryker, Prime, Mac
03:00 EDT JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Mulgrew Miller, Steve Nelson, Charnett Moffett, Tony Reedus, Kenny Garrett Landmarks I Remember You
Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Georgia Waltz
Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark My Funny Valentine
Tal Farlow, Geral Wiggins, Ray Brown, Chico Hamilton Jazz Masers 41: Tal Farlow Cherokee
Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Moment to Moment
Melvin Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Full House
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestray A Day in the Life Eleanor Rigby
Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings The Long and Winding Road
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Feldman, Sam JOnes, Louis Hayes The Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Plus Arriving Soon
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestray A Day in the Life Windy
Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World How Deep is the Ocean?
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's All Blues
Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue In Green
John Abercrombie, John Scofield Solar: the bebop album Solar
Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live Cheek to Cheek
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Chet Baker, Lean-Louis Rassinfosse, Philip Catherine Chet's Choice Love for Sale
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Remember You
Ingrid Jensen Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth Woodcarvings
Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway I Hear a Rhapsody
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Memories of You
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Triste
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Yours is My Heart Alone
Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Grady Tate Side by Side Yours is My Heart Alone
Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Zoe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Zoe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley Unit Seven
Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Up For Air
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live High Clouds
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)
Heinrich Isaac: Virgo prudentissima (1507)
Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Women of Notes - Enjoy the compelling creativity of an international array of women composers whose repertoire reveals unexpected treasures
JENNIFER BATE: Variations on an Old French Carol (Picardy) (1982) Jennifer Bate (1919-1994 Willis/Brangwyn Hall, Swansea, Wales) Guild 7209
RACHEL LAURIN: Suite Breve, Op. 16, no. 2 (1984) Rachel Laurin (1966 Gonzalez/Parish Church, Longchamp, France) Vosges 1995
KRIS RIZZOTTO: 3 Wedding Marches for My Sisters (God is my oath – Lugsana/Prayer – Coronation March) Kris Rizzotto (1998 Casavant/ Church of St. Louis King of France/St. Paul, MN) PD Archive (r. 5-3-22)
SARAH MacDONALD: Evening Service in A-flat (2012) Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir/Sarah MacDonald; Alexander Berry (1908-2001 Harrison/Ely Cathedral, England) Regent 477
EMMA LOU DIEMER: Fanfare and Faith at Oxford (2006) Joan DeVee Dixon (2005 Schantz/Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) PD Archive (r. 1/12/06)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 3 – Music of the Psalms
With the wide range of expression, emotion, and spiritual depth present in psalm texts, beautiful and stirring musical settings have been a staple of sacred choral literature for centuries. Peter DuBois will lead an exploration of psalm-based anthems and organ music for Lent on this edition of With Heart and Voice
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)
Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)
Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)
Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Preludes (1937)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions: III. Song and Dance Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Jesus Lopez-Cobos, conductor
Henry Purcell, arr. Benjamin Britten: Chacony in G minor Danish String Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Ethan Woyach calling from Oak Park, IL
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major, Op. 110 Piotr Anderszewski, piano
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F Major, Op. 90: Movements 2-4 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Movement 2: Allemande Zuill Bailey, cello
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D Major, Haffner, KV 385 Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Apollo's Fire, Severance Music Center, Mandel Concert Hall, Cleveland, OH
JP Jofre: Hard Tango Geoffrey Herd, violin; Ken Meyer, guitar, Esther Park, piano; Greg Robbins, bass; JP Jofre, bandoneon Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY
Ellen Taaffe Zwilich: Cello Concerto (chamber version) Zuill Bailey, cello; Charles Wetherbee, violin; Michael Brook, viola; Charles Lee, cello; David Crowe, bass; Jennifer Hayghe, piano; Michael Butterman, conductor Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, Brungard Aviation Hangar, Boulder, CO
14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra/ John Storgards, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin – recorded in Grieg Hall, Bergen – February 3, 2022
Per Norgard: Glade
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor
J.S. Bach: Sarabande, from 'Partita No. 2’ (encore)
Jean Sibelius: The Lover Suite
Per Norgard: Symphony No. 8
Johan Halvorsen: Symphony No. 2 ‘Fatum’—Bergen Philharmonic, Neeme Järvi, conductor
Johan Halvorsen: Bourrée from Suite ancienne Op. 31—Bergen Philharmonic, Neeme Järvi, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/14/2022
Limmie Pulliam, tenor (Otello)
Tamara Wilson, soprano (Desdemona)
Christopher Maltman, baritone (Iago)
Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Emilia)
Pene Pati, tenor (Cassio)
Owen McCausland, tenor (Roderigo)
Raymond Aceto, bass (Lodovico)
Kidon Choi, baritone (Montano & The Herald)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello (Acts I & II)
18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen
Valerie Coleman: Afro—Imani Winds
Fred Emory Smith: Suite No. 1—Ralph Barnett, Jimmie Finnie, Malcolm Jackson, Donn Johns, Terry McKinney, percussion
Antonin Dvorak: Movements 3 & 4 from Serenades for Winds (Op 44) & Strings (Op 22)—Gateways Chamber Ensemble, Antoine Clark, conductor
Eustacio Rosales: Bolero—Ralph Barnett, Jimmie Finnie, Malcolm Jackson, Donn Johns, Terry McKinney, percussion
Igor Stravinsky: A Soldier’s Tale—Gateways Chamber Ensemble: Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Garrett McQueen, bassoon; Terrance Patterson, clarinet; Herbert Smith, trumpet; Burt Mason, trombone; Rick Robinson, double bass; Ralph Barrett, percussion
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c (1791)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d 'Choral' (1823)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Stephen Stanziano: Now Sleeps the Crimson Petal (2016) José Gotera, baritone; Shuai Wang, piano
Stephen Stanziano: She Walks in Beauty (2015) José Gotera, baritone; Shuai Wang, piano
James Wilding: Cleansing Waters Linsay Leach-Sparks, flute; Stanislav Golovin, clarinet; Todd Gaffke, saxophone; James Wilding, piano
Ty Alan Emerson: Rogue George Pope, flute; David Brockett, horn; Eric Charnofsky, piano
Geoffrey Peterson: Three Hopper Paintings Eric Charnofsky, piano
Rudolph Bubalo: Concertino (1984) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2023 High School Debate Championship
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair
Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)
Leo Sowerby: Second Movement from String Quartet in d (1923)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)