WCLV Program Guide 03-12-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Kirkatron, Serenade to a Cuckoo

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Does Your House Have Lions?, I Say a Little Prayer

Rahsaan Barber, Mosaic, Down in My Soul

Don Aliquo, Growth, Lower Broadway Rundown

Bill Cunliffe, Border Widow’s Lament, Slangelang

Buster Williams, Unalome, Tayamisha

Billy Childs, The Winds of Change, Crystal Silence

Jim Snidero, Far Far Away, Far Far Away

Steve Turre, Music of Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Serenade to a Cuckoo

Clare Daly, Rah! Rah!, Funk Underneath

Steve Turre, Generations, Pharoah’s Dance

Don Ellis, Live at Monterey, 33 222 1 222

Dennis Mitcheltree, Golden Rule, Genghis Kant

Avram Fefer, Juba Lee, Show Time

Dave Stryker, Prime, Mac

03:00 EDT JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Mulgrew Miller, Steve Nelson, Charnett Moffett, Tony Reedus, Kenny Garrett Landmarks I Remember You

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Georgia Waltz

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark My Funny Valentine

Tal Farlow, Geral Wiggins, Ray Brown, Chico Hamilton Jazz Masers 41: Tal Farlow Cherokee

Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Moment to Moment

Melvin Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Full House

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestray A Day in the Life Eleanor Rigby

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings The Long and Winding Road

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Feldman, Sam JOnes, Louis Hayes The Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Plus Arriving Soon

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestray A Day in the Life Windy

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World How Deep is the Ocean?

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue In Green

John Abercrombie, John Scofield Solar: the bebop album Solar

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live Cheek to Cheek

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Chet Baker, Lean-Louis Rassinfosse, Philip Catherine Chet's Choice Love for Sale

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Remember You

Ingrid Jensen Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth Woodcarvings

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway I Hear a Rhapsody

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Memories of You

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Triste

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Yours is My Heart Alone

Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Grady Tate Side by Side Yours is My Heart Alone

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Zoe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Zoe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley Unit Seven

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Up For Air

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live High Clouds

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Heinrich Isaac: Virgo prudentissima (1507)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Women of Notes - Enjoy the compelling creativity of an international array of women composers whose repertoire reveals unexpected treasures

JENNIFER BATE: Variations on an Old French Carol (Picardy) (1982) Jennifer Bate (1919-1994 Willis/Brangwyn Hall, Swansea, Wales) Guild 7209

RACHEL LAURIN: Suite Breve, Op. 16, no. 2 (1984) Rachel Laurin (1966 Gonzalez/Parish Church, Longchamp, France) Vosges 1995

KRIS RIZZOTTO: 3 Wedding Marches for My Sisters (God is my oath – Lugsana/Prayer – Coronation March) Kris Rizzotto (1998 Casavant/ Church of St. Louis King of France/St. Paul, MN) PD Archive (r. 5-3-22)

SARAH MacDONALD: Evening Service in A-flat (2012) Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir/Sarah MacDonald; Alexander Berry (1908-2001 Harrison/Ely Cathedral, England) Regent 477

EMMA LOU DIEMER: Fanfare and Faith at Oxford (2006) Joan DeVee Dixon (2005 Schantz/Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) PD Archive (r. 1/12/06)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 3 – Music of the Psalms

With the wide range of expression, emotion, and spiritual depth present in psalm texts, beautiful and stirring musical settings have been a staple of sacred choral literature for centuries. Peter DuBois will lead an exploration of psalm-based anthems and organ music for Lent on this edition of With Heart and Voice

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Preludes (1937)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions: III. Song and Dance Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Jesus Lopez-Cobos, conductor

Henry Purcell, arr. Benjamin Britten: Chacony in G minor Danish String Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Ethan Woyach calling from Oak Park, IL

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major, Op. 110 Piotr Anderszewski, piano

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F Major, Op. 90: Movements 2-4 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Movement 2: Allemande Zuill Bailey, cello

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D Major, Haffner, KV 385 Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Apollo's Fire, Severance Music Center, Mandel Concert Hall, Cleveland, OH

JP Jofre: Hard Tango Geoffrey Herd, violin; Ken Meyer, guitar, Esther Park, piano; Greg Robbins, bass; JP Jofre, bandoneon Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY

Ellen Taaffe Zwilich: Cello Concerto (chamber version) Zuill Bailey, cello; Charles Wetherbee, violin; Michael Brook, viola; Charles Lee, cello; David Crowe, bass; Jennifer Hayghe, piano; Michael Butterman, conductor Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, Brungard Aviation Hangar, Boulder, CO

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra/ John Storgards, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin – recorded in Grieg Hall, Bergen – February 3, 2022

Per Norgard: Glade

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor

J.S. Bach: Sarabande, from 'Partita No. 2’ (encore)

Jean Sibelius: The Lover Suite

Per Norgard: Symphony No. 8

Johan Halvorsen: Symphony No. 2 ‘Fatum’—Bergen Philharmonic, Neeme Järvi, conductor

Johan Halvorsen: Bourrée from Suite ancienne Op. 31—Bergen Philharmonic, Neeme Järvi, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/14/2022

Limmie Pulliam, tenor (Otello)

Tamara Wilson, soprano (Desdemona)

Christopher Maltman, baritone (Iago)

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Emilia)

Pene Pati, tenor (Cassio)

Owen McCausland, tenor (Roderigo)

Raymond Aceto, bass (Lodovico)

Kidon Choi, baritone (Montano & The Herald)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello (Acts I & II)

18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen

Valerie Coleman: Afro—Imani Winds

Fred Emory Smith: Suite No. 1—Ralph Barnett, Jimmie Finnie, Malcolm Jackson, Donn Johns, Terry McKinney, percussion

Antonin Dvorak: Movements 3 & 4 from Serenades for Winds (Op 44) & Strings (Op 22)—Gateways Chamber Ensemble, Antoine Clark, conductor

Eustacio Rosales: Bolero—Ralph Barnett, Jimmie Finnie, Malcolm Jackson, Donn Johns, Terry McKinney, percussion

Igor Stravinsky: A Soldier’s Tale—Gateways Chamber Ensemble: Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Garrett McQueen, bassoon; Terrance Patterson, clarinet; Herbert Smith, trumpet; Burt Mason, trombone; Rick Robinson, double bass; Ralph Barrett, percussion

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c (1791)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d 'Choral' (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Now Sleeps the Crimson Petal (2016) José Gotera, baritone; Shuai Wang, piano

Stephen Stanziano: She Walks in Beauty (2015) José Gotera, baritone; Shuai Wang, piano

James Wilding: Cleansing Waters Linsay Leach-Sparks, flute; Stanislav Golovin, clarinet; Todd Gaffke, saxophone; James Wilding, piano

Ty Alan Emerson: Rogue George Pope, flute; David Brockett, horn; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Geoffrey Peterson: Three Hopper Paintings Eric Charnofsky, piano

Rudolph Bubalo: Concertino (1984) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2023 High School Debate Championship

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Leo Sowerby: Second Movement from String Quartet in d (1923)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)