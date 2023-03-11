WCLV Program Guide 03-11-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Ally Fiola, Interblaze, Back Track

Horace Silver, Paris Blues, Filthy McNasty

Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, Dolphin Dance

Buster Williams, Unalome, Estate

Eric Reed, Black Brown and Blue, Along Came Betty

Art Farmer – Benny Golson, Blues on Down, Farmer’s Market

Diego Rivera, Love and Peace, Soul Purpose

Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Bags’ Groove

Hank Mobley, Tenor Conclave, Tenor Conclave

Steve Fidyk, Red Beats, Bebop Operations

Eric Reed, Black Brown and Blue, Infant Eyes

Miles Davis, Miles Smiles, Footprints

Ernie Krivda, Back at the Dog, Great Lakes Gumbo

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Blues for Alto

Jay Hoggard, Raise Your Spirit Consciousness, Holy Spirit Consciousness

Charles Lloyd, Sacred Thread, Tales of Rumi

Michael Moreale, August 17th, Witches’ Soup

Miles Davis, Bitches Brew, Miles Runs the Voodoo Down

Marco Vezzoso, Kind of Vasco, Rewind

Christian McBride, Prime, Prime

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Bye Bye Blackbird

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo James & Wes

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again Angel Eyes

June Christie, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy: The Jazz Sessions Something Cool

Art Van Damme, Johnny Smith, Charlie Calzaretta, Max Marish, Lew Skalinder Art Van Damme: A Perfect Match with Johnnh Smith Nicolette Avenue Breakdown

Count Basie, Vic Dickenson, Al Grey, Roy Eldridge, Benny Carter, Zoot Sims, Ray Brown, Jimmie Smith Montreux 77 Bookie's Blues

Howard Roberts, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' All the Things You are

Dexter Gordon, Donald Byrd, Kenny Drew, Neils-Henning Orsted Pedersen, Art Taylor Dexter Gordon: Ballads Darn That Dream

Ike Quebec, Earl Vandyke, Willie Jones, Wilbert Hogan Blue Gershwin But Not For Me

Bobby Troup, Bucky Pizzarelli, Milt Hinton, Grady Tate The Feeling of Jazz I'm Such a Hungry Man

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Something Special For All We Know

Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth, Robert Rucker, Orlando Q. Rodriguez Live at the House of Tribes Green Chimneys

Thelonious Monk Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo

Nat King Cole, Tommy & Jimmy Dorsey The Jazz Collector Edition: Nat King Cole It's Crazy But I'm In Love

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Introduction/Honeysuckle Rose

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven, Come Eleven Perdido

Howard Alden, Lenore Raphael Loverly Back Home Again In Indiana

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Donna Lee

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris Just In time

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much in Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Daivs Twilight World Close Enough For Love

Cyrus Chestnut, Stefon Harris, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food In the Underground

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Marion Booker, Ronnie Cuber The George Benson Cookbook The Cooker

George Benson, Carmen Bradford, Barry Eastmond, Ron Carter, Coun Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band How do You Keep the Music Playing

Art Van Damme, Johnny Smith, Max Mariash, Lew Skalinder, Charlie Calzaretta A Perfect Match with Johnny Smith Bluesy

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Hymn to Freedom

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Marion Booker, Ronnie Cuber The George Benson Cookbook All Of Me

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Paulo de Carvalho Meu Fado Meu (My Own Fado) Mariza dos Reis Nunes; Custodiio Castelo, guitar; Jorge Fernando, viola; Marino Freitas Warner Music Portugal 8256463074 "Best of Mariza"

06:04:11 Heitor Villa-Lobos Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp ASV 2101 "Fantaisie for Flute & Harp"

06:05:59 Darius Milhaud Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano; IMP 846 "French Impressionist Piano"

06:09:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.) West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 001687102 "Beethoven For All"

06:17:43 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 9 in Bb, G.482 (finale) Jacqueline du Pré, cello; English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim EMI Classics 66948 "Haydn & Boccherini: Cello Concertos"

06:26:44 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Heroico Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz EMI Classics 37681 "Rodrigo: Concertos"

07:00:43 Ruperto Chapí Prelude to El Tambor de Granaderos Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087 "Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Smetana: Bartered Bride Overture"

07:06:00 Jerónimo Giménez Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087 "Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Smetana: Bartered Bride Overture"

07:12:43 Manuel Saumell Contradanzas Cubanas Dagmar Muñiz Alonso Columna Musica 0002 "Musica Latinoamericana para piano"

07:26:23 Jacques Ibert Escales (Ports of Call) Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 92109 "Dallas Symphony Orchestra: The Eduardo Mata Years"

07:41:41 Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457 "Fiesta"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions: III. Song and Dance Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Jesus Lopez-Cobos, conductor Album: Respighi: Church Windows, Brazilian Impressions, Roman Festivals Telarc 80356 Music: 4:17

Henry Purcell, arr. Benjamin Britten: Chacony in G minor Danish String Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 6:09

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Ethan Woyach calling from Oak Park, IL Music: 13:00

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major, Op. 110 Piotr Anderszewski, piano Album: At Carnegie Hall - Bach, Schumann, Janacek, Beethoven, Bartok Virgin 67291 Music: 22:01 (short excerpt)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F Major, Op. 90: Movements 2-4 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 23:42

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Movement 2: Allemande Zuill Bailey, cello Album: Zuill Bailey: Francoeur, Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Chopin, Vieuxtemps Delos 3326 Music: 4:26

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D Major, Haffner, KV 385 Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor

Apollo's Fire, Severance Music Center, Mandel Concert Hall, Cleveland, OH Music: 19:31

JP Jofre: Hard Tango Geoffrey Herd, violin; Ken Meyer, guitar, Esther Park, piano; Greg Robbins, bass; JP Jofre, bandoneon Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY Music: 5:12

Ellen Taaffe Zwilich: Cello Concerto (chamber version) Zuill Bailey, cello; Charles Wetherbee, violin; Michael Brook, viola; Charles Lee, cello; David Crowe, bass; Jennifer Hayghe, piano; Michael Butterman, conductor Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, Brungard Aviation Hangar, Boulder, CO Music: 17:26

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf (1936)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2023 - This week features young musicians studying at the Colburn School in LA. They range from a 14-year-old cellist with a mature performance of Beethoven to the winners of a major chamber music competition whose secret to success just might be their musical handshake. We also hear from an incredible trumpeter, a globe-trotting teen violinist, and a 15-year-old pianist performing Mendelssohn

Erre Maqueos, 15, trumpet, from Los Angeles, CA Sonata for Trumpet and Piano, Mvmt I (6:07) Kent Kennan (1913-2003)

Eiline Tai, 14, cello, from Irvine, CA Sonata for Cello No. 4 in C major, Op. 102 No. 1 I. Andante - Allegro vivace (8:07) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Olive Trio: Anais Feller, violin, Mira Kardan, cello, Daniel Wang, piano, teenagers from Southern California Roots I: Mvmt IV Boogie Woogie (6:06)

David Baker (1931-2016)

BREAK PIECE: Peter Dugan, piano Excerpt from A Child Is Born by Thad Jones.

Kayden Kelly, 15, piano, from Santa Fe, NM Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 14 (6:30) Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Yejoon Kwon, 16, violin, from Los Angeles, CA Scherzo-Tarantelle for Violin and Piano, Op. 16 (4:51) Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

Live Saturday matinee radio broadcasts from The Metropolitan Opera continue with Verdi’s La Traviata. It stars soprano Angel Blue, who makes her Met role debut this season as the opera’s iconic title character Violetta, a courtesan who abandons her life of pleasure to experience a pure love. Tenor Dmytro Popov is Violetta’s lover Alfredo, tragically unaware of the even greater sacrifice she makes for his sake. And baritone Artur Ruciński is Alfredo’s disapproving father Giorgio Germont. Nicola Luisotti leads the Met Orchestra and Chorus in Verdi’s heart-wrenching drama.

16:12 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango (1986)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Irish Movies

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Irish Washerwoman [used in ‘The Luck of the Irish’ (1948)—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson

Traditional (arr Donald Hunsberger) Believe Me, If All Those Endearing Young Charms [used in ‘Parnell’ (1937)—Wynton Marsalis, cornet; Eastman Wind Ensemble/Donald Hunsberger

Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

George Frideric Handel (arr Olivier Fourés): Sarabande from Keyboard Suite HWV 437 [aka Theme from ‘Barry Lyndon’ (1975)]—Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Wearing of the Green [used in ‘The Informer’ (1935)]—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson

Traditional / William Butler Yeats (arr Bob Chilcott): Down by the Sally Gardens [used in ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ (1990)]—The King’s Singers

Burton Lane / E.Y. Harburg: Finian's Rainbow: How Are Things in Glocca Morra?—Jeanne Carson; Bobby Howes; Orchestra/Max Meth

Elmer Bernstein: My Left Foot: Suite—Cynthia Millar, ondes martinet; Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein

John Williams (arr Antoine Bareil): Far and Away: Themes—Angèle Dubeau, violin; La Pietà

John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick—Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

James Horner: Braveheart: For the Love of a Princess—City of Prague Philharmonic

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Rakes of Mallow [used in ‘The Quiet Man’ (1952)]—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson

Traditional (arr Mitch Farber): The Kerry Dances [used in ‘The Quiet Man’ (1952)]—John O’Conor, piano; Irish Chamber Orchestra/Mitch Farber

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1976 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including "The Robber Bridegroom," the remake of "A Star Is Born" and "Pacific Overtures

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Emmanuel Chabrier: L'étoile: Overture (1877)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 15 in B-Flat (1777)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Siobhan Stagg, soprano; Avery Amereau, alto; Benjamin Bliss, tenor; Anthony Schneider, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Richard Strauss: ‘Metamorphosen’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Franz Süssmayr): Requiem K 626

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: WADS…Trees…Shirts…Richard Howland-Bolton

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song (1893)