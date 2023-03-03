WCLV Program Guide 03-04-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Willie Jones III, Fallen Heroes, Truthful Blues
Buster Williams, Unalome, I’ve Got the World on a String
George Colligan, King’s Dream, Blues to Dwayne Burno
Brad Mehldau, Your Mother Should Know, Baby’s in Black
Bill Evans, Alone, Never Let Me Go (alt)
Jeff Lofton, Silver’s Strut, Quiet Nights
Jim Snidero, Far, Far Away, Nowhere to Hide
Something Blue, Personal Preference, Grit
Ostara Project Bye-Bye Blackbird (with intro)
Artemis, The Ostara Project, The Sidewinder
Carla Bley, 4x4, Sidewinders in Paradise
Samara Joy, Linger Awhile, Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)
Fats Navarro, Goin’ to Minton’s, Nostalgia
Fats Navarro, Goin’ to Minton’s, The Tadd Walk
Madd for Tadd, Central Avenue Stomp, Dameron Stomp
Paul Combs, Unknown Dameron, Don’t Forget It
Tadd Dameron, Mating Call, On a Misty Night
Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Charade
Brad Mehldau, Your Mother Should Know, I Am the Walrus
Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, The Omnipresent Cardiologist
Bill Goodwin – Billy Hart, Sound on Sound, Village Blues
Gilbert Castelllalnos, Esperama en el Cielo, Totem Pole
Leon Lee Dorsey, Cantaloupe Island, The Thumb
Mimi Fox, One for Wes, Mr. White’s Blues
Wes Montgomery, Smokin’ at the Half Note, All Blues
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Love Walked In
Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Here's That Rainy Day
Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Skylark
James Moody, William Shepherd, Dave Burns, Pee Wee Moore, Jimmy Boyd, John Lathan, Clarence Johnson Wail, Moody, Wail A Sinner Kissed an Angel
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing
Melvin Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Full House
Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Autumn Leaves
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life When a Man Loves a Woman
Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy, Jeff Watts Soul Grooves Dock of the Bay
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing
Chuck Deardorf, Matt Wilson, Dawn Clement Perception Falling Grace
Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Budy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Open for Business
Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth, Orlando Q. Rodriguez Live from the House of Tribes What Is This Thing Called Love
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon
Brad Mehldau, Jorge Rossy, Larry Grenadier Anything Goes Get Happy
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Round and Round
Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis In the Ghetto
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Jeremy Ragsdale Unfailing Kindness Another Day
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain
Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' Relaxin' at Camarillo
Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Of Dreams to Come
Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart, Jill Seifers Here OnEarth Time Remembered
Bill Evans, jim Hall Undercurrent I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are
Shirley Horn, Steve Williams, Charles Ables I Love You, Paris Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Joshua Redman, Brian Blade, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower
Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Far East Blues
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Aldemaro Romero Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
06:07:58 Francisco Tarrega Romance Christopher Parkening, guitar
06:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta Diva Montserrat Caballé, soprano
06:17:26 Franz Léhar Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss Montserrat Martí Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez
06:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez
06:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Madrigal Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner
07:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera The Cape Cod Files Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano
07:24:38 Deodat De Severac Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda) Jordi Masó
07:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga Symphony in D Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water Lara Downes, piano
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement - Parts 2 and 3 Lara Downes, piano; Detroit Symphony Orchestra; William Eddins, conductor Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Detroit, MI
Harry T. Burleigh: From the Southland: Movements 2 & 6 Lara Downes, piano Brevard Music Center, Parker Concert Hall, Brevard Music Center, Brevard, NC
William Grant Still, arr. Lara Downes: Summerland Lara Downes, piano Brevard Music Center, Parker Concert Hall, Brevard Music Center, Brevard, NC
Leonard Bernstein: Something's Coming Lara Downes, piano, Kevin Olusola, vocals
Meredith Monk: Ellis Island Lara Downes, piano; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Oregon Bach Festival, Hult Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene, OR
Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. Ignaz Friedman: Sleepers Awake Lara Downes, piano
Clarice Assad: A World of Change Lara Downes, piano
Traditional, arr. Shawn Okpebholo: Amazing Grace Lara Downes, piano
Johannes Brahms: Sonata No. 1 for Clarinet & Piano: Movement 3 Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Album: Brahms: Clarinet Sonatas
Joel Thompson: "In Response to the Madness" for String Quartet Members of the Minnesota Orchestra: Rui Du, violin; Cecilia Belcher, violin; Sam Bergman, viola; Minji Choi, cello Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Frederic Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor, Op. 35 Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano Quebec Summer Festivals, Concerts aux Iles de Bic, Quebec, Canada
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture, Op. 81 Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueńa (1927)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Prčs des remparts de Séville' (1875)
Anonymous: God Save the Queen (1730)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)
Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both material recorded remotely with young musicians in studios near their homes as well as material recorded in-person in Boston, MA. We meet a young cellist who just received a grant to buy the cello he’s been dreaming about for years, a talented teenage French Horn player performs one of Franz Strauss’s beautiful nocturnes and a young composer premiers a work inspired by the mating rituals of Birds of Paradise
Ylang Guo, 15 and Yxing Guo, 13, violins from Honolulu, HI performing Navarra by Pablo De Sarasate (1844-1908) with Dr. Thomas Yee, piano
Plamen Fung, 15, from Westborough, MA performing Nocturno Opus 7 by Franz Strauss (1822-1905) with Peter Dugan, piano.
Shaylen Joos, 16, harp, from Somersworth, NH performing Welsh Duets No. 1, Mvmt 1 for Harp and Piano by John Thomas (1826 - 1913) with Peter Dugan, piano.
Daniel Dorsey, 17, cello, from Cincinnati, OH performing Song of the Black Swan by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887 – 1959) with Jacob Miller, piano
Caroline Bragg, 18, composer, from Brookline, MA presenting her own composition: Bird of Paradise, recorded by commissioning ensemble, Friction Quartet, a From the Top premiere
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with this year’s Listeners’ Choice broadcast, one chosen by the Met’s international radio audience: Donizetti’s La Favorita starring Shirley Verrett and Luciano Pavarotti in a historic performance from 1978. Verrett sang the title role of the king’s favorite, Leonora, opposite Pavarotti as the naïve young Fernando, who falls in love with her before he knows about her past. The cast also featured Sherrill Milnes as King Alfonso of Castile and Bonaldo Giaiotti as the powerful father superior Baldassarre. Maestro Jesús López-Cobos conducted the Met orchestra and chorus in this bel canto rarity.
16:07 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d (1740)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat (1791)
Manuel Ponce: Chanson from Guitar Sonata No. 3 (1927)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners 1980s-‘00s
Vangelis (arr Thomas Pasatieri): Chariots of Fire: Theme—Randy Kerber, synthesizer; Boston Pops/John Williams
Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Ryuichi Sakamoto (arr Angela Morley): The Last Emperor: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams
John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main theme— Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams
Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Themes— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
James Horner: Titanic: Southampton & Rose—Orchestra/James Horner; Randy Kerber, synthesizer
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree & Into the West—Pavel Verner, cello; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Jule Styne on Broadway (Part 2) – He was the composer of 23 Broadway shows, and in this hour, we will revisit his later work including "Funny Girl" plus lots of excerpts from Bill Rudman's interview with Styne
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)
20:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Steve Seel – Berlin Radio Symphony, Karina Canellakis, conductor; Nicola Benedetti, violin
Igor Stravinsky: Chant funebre Op 5
Karol Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 35
Lili Boulanger: D’un soir triste
Alexander Scriabin: Symphony No. 4 Op 54 ‘The Poem of Ecstasy’
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35—Nicola Benedetti, violin; Czech Philharmonic, Jakob Hrusa, conductor
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Jump Rope Championship…W.C.Fields & Gary Owens…Richard Howland-Bolton
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus (1791)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Nocturne from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1955)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1795)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)
Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)
Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1854)
David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 (1888)