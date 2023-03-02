WCLV Program Guide 03-03-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Al Foster Reflections Punjab
Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Black Diamond
Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll
Miles Davis Relaxin' Oleo
Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy The Colorado Experiment
Steve Davis Think Ahead A Little Understanding
Evan Christopher Delta Bound Rampart Street Ramble
Martin Taylor Two's Company Gone With The Wind
Art Tatum Group Masterpieces w Benny Carter A Foggy Day
Junior Mance Truckin' and Trakin' Miss Otis Regrets
Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk
Nicole Glover Strange Lands Notturno
Thelonious Monk Big Band/Quartet Oska T.
Joe Williams Newport 63 In the Evenin'
Stephane Spira In Between Dawn in Manhattan
Aaron Seeber First Move Unconditional Love
Bill Smith Folk Jazz Wayfaring Stranger
Andy Brown Direct Call Prisoner of Love
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace
Kate McGarry The Target Blue in Green
Mike Morreale Vol 4 August 17 Now's The Time
Nica Carrington Times Like These When Sunny Gets Blue
Kenny Barron Without Deception I Remember When
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Studio J
Art Blakey Mosaic Children Of The Night
George Colligan King's Dream Blues For Dwayne Burno
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Isaac On The Loose
Peterson/Jackson Two of the Few Mister Basie
Bria Skonberg Bria Down in the Deep
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Both Sides Now
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Our Love Remains
Pharoah Sanders Welcome to Love Say It
Herbie Mann Just Wailin' Minor Groove
Ken Fowser/Behn Gillece Little Echo Little Echo
Nina Simone Nina Sings the Blues In the Dark
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix New Mornings
John Webber Down for the Count Big G Blues
Ray Brown Walk On Fried Pies
David Ostwald Blues in Our Heart Blues In My Heart
Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Chainsaw
Karla Harris Moon To Gold Blue Skies
Gerry Mulligan Mainstream Igloo
Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Minor Impulse
Keystone Trio Newklear Music Kids Know
Michael Dease All These Hands Brooklyn
Tim Ries Universal Spirits St. Michel
George Adams/Don Pullen Decisions His Eye is on the Sparrow
Avrem Fefer/Bobby Few Kindred Spirits Come Sunday
Ray Bryant Blue Moods Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child
Wycliffe Gordon In the Cross Wade In The Water
Bobby Hutcherson Wise One Spiritual
Howard Alden Take Your Pick House Party Starting
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 5] (1780)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
Aaron Copland: Dance Panels: Pas de trois (1959)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in God (1960)
James Hewitt: Medley Overture (1798)
Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Mélisande (1905)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)
Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)
Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)
Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Hornpipe (1690)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Pride of Race (1960)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Scottish' (1842)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)
Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1864)
Leroy Anderson: Chicken Reel (1946)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Airs of la Mancha (1960)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008)
Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)
Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet (1835)
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Concierto de Castilla (1960)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Scherzo from Tonada concertante (1980)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Carillon (1872)
Margaret Bonds: Three Dream Portraits (1959)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D 'Clock' (1794)
Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)
Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)
Gerónimo Giménez: La boda de Luis Alonso: Malagueña y Zapateado (1897)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Margaret Bonds: When the Dove Enters In (1963)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)
Carl Maria von Weber: Momento capriccioso (1808)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c (1822)
E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G Op 10/6 (1728)
Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)
Margaret Bonds: What Lips My Lips Have Kissed (1956)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)
Richard Strauss: Macbeth (1888)
Luis Bacalov: Il Postino: Theme (1994)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Alexander Reinagle: Overture in G (1787)
Alexandre Lagoya: Spanish Dances from Bizet's 'Carmen' (1993)
Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn (1948)
Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: Overture (1924)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Maid of Pskov: Overture (1873)
Astor Piazzolla: Escualo (1990)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)
John Field: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1811)
Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Symphony No. 31 'Horn Signal' (1765)
Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Don't You Know, Mary? (1965)
Margaret Bonds: Hold On! (1962)
Rodolphe Kreutzer: Grand Quintet for Oboe & Strings (1795)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 6 in B-Flat (1802)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)
George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)
Antonio Vivaldi: Il Farnace: Gelido in ogni vena (1731)
Antonio Vivaldi: L'Incoronatione di Dario: Sinfonia (1717)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
Rodion Shchedrin: Carmen Suite (1967)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat (1791)
Maria Schneider: How Important It Must Be (2011)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Elegie (1884)
Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)
Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs (1902)
Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar (1927)