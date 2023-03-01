WCLV Program Guide 03-02-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out M

Steve Davis Update Moment To Moment

Pat Martino Footprints How Insensitive

Thad Jones The Magnificent Thad Jones BillieDoo

Don Patterson Opus De Don Opus De Don

Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow What Once Was

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor

Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Light'n Up

Freddie Bryant Kaleidescope Bolero

Charlie Haden/Brad Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away What'll I Do

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Stars fell on Alabama

Ella Fitzgerald Sings Irving Berlin Blue Skies

Quincy Jones The Quintessence Robot Portrait

Eric Felton Gratitude Jeep's Blues

Julian Lage View With A Room Tributary

Delfeayo Marsalis Minon's Dominion If You Only Knew

Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey

Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Nocturne No. 1 In D Minor

Peck Allmond Short Stories Word from Toyko

Dick Hyman and Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Indiana

Dick Hyman and Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wabash Blues

Dick Hyman and Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago The Strutters' Ball

Marc Johnson Swept Away Foujita

Avishai Cohen Into the Silence Life and Death

Dizzy Gillespie The Ebullient Mr. Gillespie Lorraine

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Frank Morgan You Must Believe in Spring Something Borrowed Something Blue

Heavy Hitters Heavy Hitters A New Day

Mark Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Post Gig Blues

Paul Ferguson Blue Highways Blue Highways

Ehud Asherie Wild Man Blues Parker's Mood

Branford Marsalis Romare Bearden Revealed Jungle Blues

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Eva

John Hicks Hicks Time Redd's Blues

Josh Lawrence Call Time Cornbread

Yaya 3 Yaya 3 Slow Orbit

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage

Milt Jackson Mostly Duke Caravan

Zoot Sims Down Home There'll Be Some Changes Made

Vince Guaraldi The Jazz Scene: San Francisco Between 8th & 10th On Mission Street

John Coltrane Soultrane Theme For Ernie

Walt Dickerson A Sense of Direction Why

Konitz/Wheeler Olden Times Kind Folk

Sam Rivers Purple Violets Where to Go

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Intimacy Of The Blues

Nina Simone Let It Be Me My Baby Just Cares For Me

Sonny Criss Mr. Blues Pour Flirtier God Bless the Child

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Pyramid

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jean Sibelius: Menuetto (1894)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Les fées sont d'exquises danseuers (1913)

Kurt Weill: Knickerbocker Holiday: September Song (1938)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 (1741)

Bedrich Smetana: March of the Student's Legion (1848)

Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)

Charlie Chaplin: A King in New York: Now That It's Ended (1957)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme (2005)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 in F (1798)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot 'Tea for Two' (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22 in C (1773)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers (1866)

Augusta Holmès: Irlande (1882)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Suite française: Ouverture (1907)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

Jack Gallagher: Rondo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 11 in F (1783)

Herbert Howells: Pastoral Rhapsody (1923)

Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)

Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' (1880)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars (1949)

Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)

Jean Sibelius: Overture in E (1891)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude symphonique (1890)

Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat 'Drum Roll' (1795)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture (1849)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Furiant (1866)

Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka (1874)

Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946)

Amanda Röntgen-Maier: Finale from Violin Sonata in b (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E (1740)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners! (1941)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto (1945)

Thomas Morley: It Was a Lover and His Lass (1600)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Verbum nobile: Overture (1861)

Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère (1951)

Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer: Ging heut Morgen übers Feld (1884)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)

Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 in f 'Serioso' (1810)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in d (1740)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)

Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 in c (1841)

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem (1923)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta (1939)

Lou Harrison: Pastorale No. 7 'For My Brother' (1952)

Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)