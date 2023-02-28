WCLV Program Guide 03-01-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Mc Coy Tyner Revelation Contemplation
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi
Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm Johnny Come Lately
Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Central Park West
Orrin Evans Faith in Action Faith In Action
Vanessa Rubin Language of Love Nice and Easy
Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's I'll Let You Know
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Theme For BT
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Neptune
Marshall Gilkes Waiting to Continue Longing For Home
John Coltrane Blue World Blue World
John Scofield John Scofield Junco Partner
W Muthspiel Rising Grace Rising Grace
T Stafford Brotherlee Love Petty Larceny
Ella Fitzgerald Cole Porter Songbook Just One Of Those Things
Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day
Marc Johnson Shades of Jade In 30 Hours
Rowles/Brown As Good as It Gets That's All
Diana Krall Love Scenes Peel Me A Grape
Dimitri Matheny Cascadia Dark Eyes
Caranicas/Roberts Move Over Yes I'm In The Barrel
McKenna/Temperly Sunbeam and thundercloud Gone with the Wind (518)
Sweets Edison Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You Blues For Bill Basie
Orbert Davis Priority Miles Ahead
Joe chambers Mirrors Ruth
Antonio Hart Don't You Know I Care From Across The Ocean
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Keith Jarrett At the Blue Note My Romance
Harold Mabern Mabern Plays Coltrane Blue Train
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Les Feuilles Mortes (Autumn Leaves)
Ted Quinlan Absolutely Dreaming Building 8
Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon Sweet's Dream
Yonathan Avashi Modern Times Etude 1
Ana Nelson Bridges Wanderlust
Joshua Redman LongGone LongGone
Dave Stryker Prime As We Were
Michael Dease Coming Home The Release
Libby York DreamLand Still on the Road
Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Better Git It In Your Soul
Bobby Timmons Little Barefoot Cut Me Loose Charlie
Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit Liquid Spirit
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness
Charlie Parker Dial Sessions Cool Blues
Clark Terry/Bob Brookmeyer Complete Recordings Hum
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island That's All
Stan Getz The Steamer Blues For Mary Jane
Kenny Drew Undercurrent FunkCosity
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Derek Gardner Pan Africa Blues for the Diaspora
Marc Copland Haunted Heart and Other Ballads Crescent
Montgomery Brothers Montgomery Brothers Jeannine
Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' the Bird All Or Nothing At All
Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day
David Murray Special Quartet La Tina Lee
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 'Quartettsatz' (1820)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Ballabile (publ.1897)
Georg Muffat: Florilegium Primum: Suite No.7 'Constancy' (1695)
Traditional: The Girl I Left Behind Me
Abe Holzmann: March 'Blaze Away!' (1901)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)
Marguerite Monnot: Hymne à l'amour (1949)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)
Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio (1891)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
John Philip Sousa: La Reine de la Mer (1896)
Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown (2006)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Honor, Honor'
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 26 (1844)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)
Traditional: Afro-Cuban Lullaby
Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs (1834)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)
Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fifteen Variations & Fugue 'Eroica' (1802)
Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)
Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise brillante in C (1830)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (1904)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 in a (1911)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 23 (1838)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 (1760)
José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met' (1947)
Florence Price: Piano Sonata in e (1932)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 14 for Winds (1777)
George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)
Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 15 in C (1835)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 in f (1849)
Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)
Giovanni Palestrina: Ad te levavi animam meam (1593)
Leo Brouwer: Guitar Concerto No. 3 'Elegiaco' (1986)
Franz Waxman: The Philadelphia Story: Suite (1940)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)
Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)
Franz Schubert: String Trio No. 1 in B-Flat (1816)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Don't You Know, Mary? (1965)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1867)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)
Traditional: The Star of County Down
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 19 in e (1827)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Grand Valse (1864)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 95 (1791)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst (1931)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)
20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; John Gruber, trombone
Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man
Florence Price: Andante moderato
Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate: Moccasin Game
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 “Song of a New Race”
George Walker: Trombone Concerto
Gershwin: An American in Paris
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)
Florence Price: Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Minuet & Trio (1895)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)
Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)
Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)
Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)
Eric Whitacre: The River Cam (2011)
Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande (1926)
Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1949)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)