WCLV Program Guide 03-01-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mc Coy Tyner Revelation Contemplation

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi

Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm Johnny Come Lately

Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Central Park West

Orrin Evans Faith in Action Faith In Action

Vanessa Rubin Language of Love Nice and Easy

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's I'll Let You Know

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Theme For BT

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Neptune

Marshall Gilkes Waiting to Continue Longing For Home

John Coltrane Blue World Blue World

John Scofield John Scofield Junco Partner

W Muthspiel Rising Grace Rising Grace

T Stafford Brotherlee Love Petty Larceny

Ella Fitzgerald Cole Porter Songbook Just One Of Those Things

Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day

Marc Johnson Shades of Jade In 30 Hours

Rowles/Brown As Good as It Gets That's All

Diana Krall Love Scenes Peel Me A Grape

Dimitri Matheny Cascadia Dark Eyes

Caranicas/Roberts Move Over Yes I'm In The Barrel

McKenna/Temperly Sunbeam and thundercloud Gone with the Wind (518)

Sweets Edison Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You Blues For Bill Basie

Orbert Davis Priority Miles Ahead

Joe chambers Mirrors Ruth

Antonio Hart Don't You Know I Care From Across The Ocean

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Keith Jarrett At the Blue Note My Romance

Harold Mabern Mabern Plays Coltrane Blue Train

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Les Feuilles Mortes (Autumn Leaves)

Ted Quinlan Absolutely Dreaming Building 8

Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon Sweet's Dream

Yonathan Avashi Modern Times Etude 1

Ana Nelson Bridges Wanderlust

Joshua Redman LongGone LongGone

Dave Stryker Prime As We Were

Michael Dease Coming Home The Release

Libby York DreamLand Still on the Road

Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Better Git It In Your Soul

Bobby Timmons Little Barefoot Cut Me Loose Charlie

Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit Liquid Spirit

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness

Charlie Parker Dial Sessions Cool Blues

Clark Terry/Bob Brookmeyer Complete Recordings Hum

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island That's All

Stan Getz The Steamer Blues For Mary Jane

Kenny Drew Undercurrent FunkCosity

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Derek Gardner Pan Africa Blues for the Diaspora

Marc Copland Haunted Heart and Other Ballads Crescent

Montgomery Brothers Montgomery Brothers Jeannine

Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' the Bird All Or Nothing At All

Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day

David Murray Special Quartet La Tina Lee

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 'Quartettsatz' (1820)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Ballabile (publ.1897)

Georg Muffat: Florilegium Primum: Suite No.7 'Constancy' (1695)

Traditional: The Girl I Left Behind Me

Abe Holzmann: March 'Blaze Away!' (1901)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Marguerite Monnot: Hymne à l'amour (1949)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

John Philip Sousa: La Reine de la Mer (1896)

Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown (2006)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Honor, Honor'

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 26 (1844)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Traditional: Afro-Cuban Lullaby

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs (1834)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fifteen Variations & Fugue 'Eroica' (1802)

Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)

Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise brillante in C (1830)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (1904)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 in a (1911)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 23 (1838)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 (1760)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met' (1947)

Florence Price: Piano Sonata in e (1932)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 14 for Winds (1777)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 15 in C (1835)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 in f (1849)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Giovanni Palestrina: Ad te levavi animam meam (1593)

Leo Brouwer: Guitar Concerto No. 3 'Elegiaco' (1986)

Franz Waxman: The Philadelphia Story: Suite (1940)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)

Franz Schubert: String Trio No. 1 in B-Flat (1816)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Don't You Know, Mary? (1965)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1867)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Traditional: The Star of County Down

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 19 in e (1827)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Grand Valse (1864)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 95 (1791)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst (1931)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; John Gruber, trombone

Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man

Florence Price: Andante moderato

Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate: Moccasin Game

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 “Song of a New Race”

George Walker: Trombone Concerto

Gershwin: An American in Paris

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)

Florence Price: Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Minuet & Trio (1895)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

Eric Whitacre: The River Cam (2011)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande (1926)

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1949)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)