WCLV Program Guide 02-27-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Sea Changes

Terence Blanchard Simply Stated Detour Ahead

Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love

Derek Gardner Pan Africa Highlife Suite

Catherine Russell Alone Together You're Not The Only Oyster In The Stew

Bob Wilbur/Scott Hamilton Bob Wilbur with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Taking A Chance On Love

Benny Carter 3/4/5 The Moon Song

Jesse Davis Live At Small's Jazz Club These Foolish Things [Live]

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Strutter's Ball

Lauren Falls A Little Louder Take Me

Eddie Henderson Reemergence This Is For Albert

Dexter Gordon More Power Sticky Wicket

Dexter Gordon Generation Scared To Be Alone

Charlie Haden Steal Away Go Down Moses

Cyrus Chestnut Natural Essence Faith Amongst The Unknown

Shepp/Parlan Goin' Home Nobody Knows the Troubles I've Seen

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Thieves In The Temple

Aaron Seeber First Move Unconditional Love

Bill Frisell Small Town What A Party

Roy Haynes We Three Softly As In a Morning Sunrise

Hank Mobley Soul Station If I Should Lose You

Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Minor Worm

Sonny Rollins And Big Brass Grand Street

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Frank Morgan Easy Living Three Flowers

John Coltrane Blue Train Lazy Bird

New Directions New Directions Recorda Me

Ronnie Foster Reboot Reboot

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter

Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Ramona's Heart

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams

Tom Harrell Oak Tree Improv

Curtis Lundy Purpose Snake Eyes

Chicago Soul Jazz Collective On the Way to Be Free So Alive

Jim Hall and Pat Metheny Jim Hall and Pat Metheny Lookin' Up

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)

Larry Young Into Something Backup

Ruby Braff You Brought A New Kind of Love Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Keith Jarrett After The Fall Doxy

Allred/Gordon Head-to-Head Creole Love Call

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Mind Wine

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Make It Good

Steve Cardenas Blue Has a Range Language Of Love

Bill Evans Since We Met Time Remembered

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

Don Rendell/Ian Car Shades of Blue Shades Of Blue

Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk Since We Met How Deep Is The Ocean

Edmond Hall Petite Fleur Petite Fleur

Dave Douglas In Our Lifetime The Persistence of Memory

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Animosity

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jacques Offenbach: The Grand Duchess of Gérolstein: Overture (1867)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)

Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 (1813)

Traditional: Skye Boat Song

Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte (1720)

Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940)

Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: Overture (1837)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Never weather-beaten sail (1916)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Horn Trio (1865)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in F (1722)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' (1874)

Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat (1777)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Polonaise in B-Flat (1817)

Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March (1919)

Howard Hanson: Merry Mount: Suite (1933)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Bundeslied (1824)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)

August Soederman: Swedish Festival Music (1858)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Frolic (1918)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée (1894)

Augusta Holmès: Andromède (1883)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)

Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen (1947)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1812)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)

Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Claude Debussy: Symphony in b (1880)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Sarabande (1718)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C (1717)

Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 2 (1917)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)

Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture (1811)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G (1776)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Virgil Thomson: The River: Suite (1957)

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in a (1850)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A 'Fire' (1769)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G (1778)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique (1909)

Francis Poulenc: Les chemins de l'amour (1940)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Victor Herbert: Five Pieces for Cello & Strings (1900)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio-Modinha (1930)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

Joseph Joachim: Notturno (1858)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 (1834)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889)