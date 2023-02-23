WCLV Program Guide 02-24-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Barron the Art of Conversation Seascape

Art Pepper The Art of Pepper I Can't Believe That You're In Love With Me

Horace Silver Serenade to a Soul Sister Serenade to a Soul Sister

Jason Moran From the dancehall to the Battlefield All of No Man's Land is Ours

Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale

Henry Conerway With Pride for Dignity With Pride for Dignity

Kelly Green Life Reimagined I Should Care

Stanley Turrentine Sugar Sugar

Wayne Horvitz A Walk in The Dark Waltz from Woman of Tokyo

John Coltrane Africa Brass Sessions Greensleeves

Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu

Deep Blue Organ Trio Folk Music Short Story

Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia After the Rain

Alex Baird Lemon Tree Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered

Louis Armstrong Hot Fives Vol 1 Oriental Strut

George Lewis New Orleans Stompers Walking with the King

Wycliffe Gordon Sliding Home It Don't Mean a Thing

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Blues For Donny

Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Just Passin' Thru

Mark Whitfield True Blue Berkshire Blues

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Chick Corea Triology Pastime Paradise

Khan Jamal Three Lilli Goes To Town

Ed Cherry Second Look High Fly

Count Basie Count Basie/Sarah Vaughn Until I Met You

Clayton/Tate Buck 7 Buddy Birdland Betty

Scott Hamilton Classics Skymining

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Hugh Lawson Prime Time Blue Bones

Sonny Rollins Newk's Time Asiatic Raes

Jimmy Heath On the Trail All the Things You Are

Freddie Hubbard Open Sesame Hub's Nub

Robert Glasper Mood In Passing

Karrin Allyson Footprints All You Need to Say (Never Say Yes)

Rashaan Barber Mosaic Koala

Frank Kimbrough Live at Kitano Lover Man

Skip Grasso Becoming Garry On A Bike Ride

Al Strong Love Stronger Old Town Diera

Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow

Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Three Seconds

Various Artists Here It Is Suzanne (Gregory Porter)

Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait

Jewels & Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain

Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Guard Donkeys

Remy LeBouef Architecture of Storms Rumpus

Thomas Linger Out In It Woofin' And Tweetin'

Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces Somebody Loves Me

Sonny Stitt Last Stitt Sessions Makin' It

Blue Mitchell Step Lightly Mamacita

Dane Vannatter Key Bank Studio East Of The Sun

Dan Wilson Vessels of Wood and Earth James

Jim Snidero Far Far Away It Might As Well Be Spring

Ted Rosenthal One Night in Vermont Embraceable You

Wynton Marsalis Live at the Village Vanguard Way Back Blues

Red Garland A Garland of Red Makin' Whoopee

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)

Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Vi ricorda o bosch' ombrosi (1607)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Bransle de la torche (1612)

Robert Jager: Esprit de Corps (1984)

Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Flute Concerto (1770)

Lukas Foss: Salomon Rossi Suite (1975)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - In Caelum Fero (1994)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe (1919)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat (1720)

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)

Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz (1938)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Symphony in a (1896)

Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)

Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: Medley (1950)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy (1853)

Horatio Parker: Scherzo for Strings (1883)

Richard Hageman: The Rich Man (1950)

Walter Piston: Scherzando & Finale from Wind Quintet (1956)

Sergei Prokofiev: Gavotte from 'Cinderella' (1942)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata (1607)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca (1607)

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven (1867)

Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1886)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat 'Notturno' (1825)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1773)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 in C (1792)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in G (1798)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Duke Ellington: Harlem (1950)

Zdenek Fibich: Spring (1881)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Si dolce è 'l tormento (1607)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture (1762)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Bernard Herrmann: On Dangerous Ground: The Death Hunt (1952)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)

Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)

'PDQ Bach': Allegro con mucho brio from 'Howdy Symphony'

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore & continuo (1730)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite (1954)

Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto (2018)

Jennifer Higdon: Rap Knock from Harp Concerto (2018)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E (1815)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

William Grant Still: The Jovial One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

19:00 SPECIAL For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope live from the Metropolitan Opera House – Met Orchestra & Chorus/Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Golda Schultz, soprano; Emily D’Angelo, mezzo-soprano; Dmytro Popov, tenor; Vladyslav Buialskyi, bass, marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine presented in association with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations

Mykhailo Verbytsky: Ukrainian National Anthem

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem K 626

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op67

Valentin Silvestrov: Prayer for Ukraine

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ferruccio Busoni: Fantasia after Bach (1909)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

Margaret Bonds: Hold On! (1962)

Eric Coates: London Suite (1933)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)

Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)

Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)

Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Maurice Ravel: Vocalise en forme d'Habanera (1907)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)