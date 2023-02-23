WCLV Program Guide 02-24-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Kenny Barron the Art of Conversation Seascape
Art Pepper The Art of Pepper I Can't Believe That You're In Love With Me
Horace Silver Serenade to a Soul Sister Serenade to a Soul Sister
Jason Moran From the dancehall to the Battlefield All of No Man's Land is Ours
Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale
Henry Conerway With Pride for Dignity With Pride for Dignity
Kelly Green Life Reimagined I Should Care
Stanley Turrentine Sugar Sugar
Wayne Horvitz A Walk in The Dark Waltz from Woman of Tokyo
John Coltrane Africa Brass Sessions Greensleeves
Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu
Deep Blue Organ Trio Folk Music Short Story
Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away
Dmitri Matheny Cascadia After the Rain
Alex Baird Lemon Tree Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered
Louis Armstrong Hot Fives Vol 1 Oriental Strut
George Lewis New Orleans Stompers Walking with the King
Wycliffe Gordon Sliding Home It Don't Mean a Thing
Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Blues For Donny
Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Just Passin' Thru
Mark Whitfield True Blue Berkshire Blues
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper
Chick Corea Triology Pastime Paradise
Khan Jamal Three Lilli Goes To Town
Ed Cherry Second Look High Fly
Count Basie Count Basie/Sarah Vaughn Until I Met You
Clayton/Tate Buck 7 Buddy Birdland Betty
Scott Hamilton Classics Skymining
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Hugh Lawson Prime Time Blue Bones
Sonny Rollins Newk's Time Asiatic Raes
Jimmy Heath On the Trail All the Things You Are
Freddie Hubbard Open Sesame Hub's Nub
Robert Glasper Mood In Passing
Karrin Allyson Footprints All You Need to Say (Never Say Yes)
Rashaan Barber Mosaic Koala
Frank Kimbrough Live at Kitano Lover Man
Skip Grasso Becoming Garry On A Bike Ride
Al Strong Love Stronger Old Town Diera
Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow
Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Three Seconds
Various Artists Here It Is Suzanne (Gregory Porter)
Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait
Jewels & Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain
Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Guard Donkeys
Remy LeBouef Architecture of Storms Rumpus
Thomas Linger Out In It Woofin' And Tweetin'
Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces Somebody Loves Me
Sonny Stitt Last Stitt Sessions Makin' It
Blue Mitchell Step Lightly Mamacita
Dane Vannatter Key Bank Studio East Of The Sun
Dan Wilson Vessels of Wood and Earth James
Jim Snidero Far Far Away It Might As Well Be Spring
Ted Rosenthal One Night in Vermont Embraceable You
Wynton Marsalis Live at the Village Vanguard Way Back Blues
Red Garland A Garland of Red Makin' Whoopee
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)
Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Vi ricorda o bosch' ombrosi (1607)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Bransle de la torche (1612)
Robert Jager: Esprit de Corps (1984)
Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Flute Concerto (1770)
Lukas Foss: Salomon Rossi Suite (1975)
Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - In Caelum Fero (1994)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe (1919)
Antonio Vivaldi: Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat (1720)
Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)
Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz (1938)
Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Symphony in a (1896)
Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)
Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)
Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: Medley (1950)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy (1853)
Horatio Parker: Scherzo for Strings (1883)
Richard Hageman: The Rich Man (1950)
Walter Piston: Scherzando & Finale from Wind Quintet (1956)
Sergei Prokofiev: Gavotte from 'Cinderella' (1942)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata (1607)
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca (1607)
William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)
Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)
Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven (1867)
Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1886)
Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat 'Notturno' (1825)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1773)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 in C (1792)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in G (1798)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)
Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)
Duke Ellington: Harlem (1950)
Zdenek Fibich: Spring (1881)
Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Si dolce è 'l tormento (1607)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture (1762)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)
Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)
Bernard Herrmann: On Dangerous Ground: The Death Hunt (1952)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)
Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)
'PDQ Bach': Allegro con mucho brio from 'Howdy Symphony'
Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore & continuo (1730)
Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)
Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite (1954)
Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto (2018)
Jennifer Higdon: Rap Knock from Harp Concerto (2018)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E (1815)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)
William Grant Still: The Jovial One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)
19:00 SPECIAL For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope live from the Metropolitan Opera House – Met Orchestra & Chorus/Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Golda Schultz, soprano; Emily D’Angelo, mezzo-soprano; Dmytro Popov, tenor; Vladyslav Buialskyi, bass, marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine presented in association with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations
Mykhailo Verbytsky: Ukrainian National Anthem
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem K 626
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op67
Valentin Silvestrov: Prayer for Ukraine
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ferruccio Busoni: Fantasia after Bach (1909)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)
Margaret Bonds: Hold On! (1962)
Eric Coates: London Suite (1933)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)
Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)
Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)
Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)
Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)
Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
Maurice Ravel: Vocalise en forme d'Habanera (1907)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)